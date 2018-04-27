Lockheed Martin: Opportunity On Price Drop

From a macroeconomic standpoint, one could make the argument that the aerospace and defense industry has reached its peak for the time being.

While geopolitical tensions have lifted defense stocks over the past couple of years, this dynamic now seems to be reverting. With talks over nuclear disarmament by North Korea gaining traction, this would - in theory - lead to a retreat for the defense industry.

In the case of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), we see that while the stock had been flirting with highs above $350 recently, the stock has since reverted to a price of $328 at the time of writing:

With that being said, Lockheed Martin is a company that will continue to be driven by long-term fundamentals, and in this regard I continue to remain long this company for the following reasons.

Firstly, while there was initial fear that France and Germany would be able to design a formidable competitor to Lockheed Martin’s F-35, the model has still managed to thrive. For instance, the F-35 is still the preferred choice for the German Luftwaffe to replace its Panavia Tornado fleet. This is in spite of objections from Airbus, who claim that doing so could potentially endanger military independence that is increasingly being sought by the European Union. However, it is estimated that Airbus would only be able to deliver fifth generation fighter jets by 2030 at the earliest, and while the Eurofighter Typhoon is a contender in this regard, there continues to be clear interest from Germany in securing further F-35 models.

Moreover, a common misperception regarding defense stocks in general is that such stocks will only thrive during periods of escalated conflict. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Currently, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract from NASA worth $248m to develop a quieter supersonic jet - the commercial applicability of which could include bringing supersonic flight back to the public as a result of quieter sound emission, which was a key feature that the Concorde supersonic jet lacked. While introduction of this jet commercially is likely far off into the future, the main point is that Lockheed Martin continues to work on contracts that are not directly related to defense, and this has allowed the company to diversify and not make itself overly dependent on demand for strictly defense-based technologies.

However, the $31 billion King Stallion helicopter that Lockheed Martin has been contracted to deliver for the Pentagon has been falling behind schedule, and could overshoot the planned deadline by as much as eight months. In this regard, with CH-53K costs up from $95 million to $122 million, significant cost overruns will threaten profitability on the model, and this is a significant risk factor for Lockheed Martin at this time. This has resulted in a slight increase in backlog up to $99.9 billion, up from $96.2 billion at the end of 2016. With this being said, the company has seen an overall positive earnings surprise of 4.62% in Q1 2018, and the recent drop in price could present a buying opportunity in this regard. Should cost overruns not become overly unmanageable, then I see this as a temporary issue that has in any case been known to occur with large projects.

Lockheed Martin is what it is - a strong business with an ability to thrive in its industry. While price has dropped, demand for the F-35 remains strong and net sales in Aeronautics, Rotary and Missions Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control are up. While this stock may have dipped, I see the company continuing to perform strongly overall, and the recent price drop represents a potentially good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.