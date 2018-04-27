Xilinx's ACAP Could Be A Computing Game-Changer

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is best known for FPGA semiconductor chips. FPGAs have had a narrower field of use than the CPUs, GPUs, and memory chips that are more familiar to most investors. A new initiative, ACAP, is likely to greatly expand the use of Xilinx chips, and hence revenue and profits. I believe it is smart to get in now, even though the revenue ramp will not be significant until 2020.

What is ACAP?

As the transistor sizes on silicon chips shrink it becomes possible to put more and more transistors on a chip. This means over time it has become possible to put more functions on a chip, like AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) combination of a CPU and GPU on its single APU chips.

ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) combines multiple FPGA, memory, DSP (digital signal processing), CPU, and "software programmable, yet hardware adaptable, compute engines" on a single chip connected by an on-chip network (per Xilinx ACAP press release).

In performing a given compute task, the allocation of space on the chip to these various engines, and their ability to feed each other processed data, is of critical importance. We don't have information on the specific design of this new generation of chips yet, but they will be on the cutting-edge 7 nm process node.

Given different potential uses from communications to AI, a variety of peripherals will be available on variants of the chips, including analog-digital converters and programmable memory controllers.

Why ACAP Could Greatly Increase Revenue

Xilinx believes "The adoption of ACAP products in the data center, as well as in our broad markets, will accelerate the pervasive use of adaptive computing, making the intelligent, connected, and adaptable world a reality sooner."

Some tasks currently take very long periods of time, even hours or days, to do on today's fastest FPGAs, CPUs and GPUs. The first generation ACAP chips, Everest, is expected to be 20 times faster processing neural networks than the current Xilinx product, the Virtex VU9P FPGA.

For 5G cellular applications, Everest will enable a 4x increase in bandwidth vs. current chips.

If we are to see self-driving automobiles that are not death traps, they may be enabled by ACAP's superior ability to quickly analyze data and make safe decisions.

Biotechnology connection

ACAP could even help the current biotech revolution continue to make advances. It should greatly speed up genetic sequencing analysis. It can also accelerate the design of molecules for novel medicines.

Competition

There is a lot of competition in the space for devices running artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural network code right now. ACAP will have to muscle its way into the market, and rivals may come out with similar devices. The most likely competitor is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which bought Xilinx's old rival, Altera in 2015, and so has expertise in CPUs, FPGAs, GPUs, as well as the ability to invest heavily in R&D. Another rival would be Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has done very well adapting its GPUs to the new paradigm and has experience with ARM processors, but which does not have FPGA expertise.

Current generation Xilinx Virtex chip. Source: Xilinx.com

Software is important to competition as well. Nvidia beat AMD in the GPU acceleration for databases space largely because its CUDA software made development relatively easy. Xilinx is putting a lot of resources into making its current generation of database accelerators and ACAP easier to program. "Software developers will be able to target ACAP-based systems using tools like C/C++, OpenCL and Python. An ACAP can also be programmable at the RTL level using FPGA tools."

But Xilinx already has a high P/E . . .

GAAP trailing 12-month P/E for Xilinx is 25.3 (with shares at $64.50). That is above the market average. It is arguable that this high P/E already reflects the recent growth rate and a reasonable projection for future growth. It is above my rule-of-thumb P/E of 20 for companies with moderate growth rates.

XLNX data by YCharts

In Q1 2018 (reported April 25, 2018) Xilinx reported revenue of $673 million, up 10% y/y. That is good growth but would seem to put the price of the stock at the upper end of what I regard as fairly valued.

The main factor affecting the stock price, for now, is the anticipation of the rollout of 5G telecommunications equipment. Xilinx chips are used in cell tower stations. Those being sold (in its Broadcast category) right now are for 4G or in some cases for legacy 3G buildouts of infrastructure. This particular business comes in waves of a few years duration. Most likely this category will begin to ramp again in 2019 as the earliest 5G deployments are tested. Given the Xilinx competitive edge, you can count on (baring the usual caveats) a large ramp in revenue in 2020 as 5G deployments ramp up in a big way.

I think that anticipation is why the P/E is currently around 25.

But I do not think the market is anticipating ACAP revenue and profit yet. If earnings go up, and the P/E remains stable, the stock will go up, but we could also see a boost if the P/E itself goes up as investors see the potential new ACAP earnings coming in over the horizon.

Conclusion

Putting a number on ACAP revenue is probably not a good idea at this time, as it would be just a guess. It would not have to be a very big number compared to Intel, Nvidia, or AMD to catapult Xilinx into a more prominent role in the semiconductor industry.

With the first ACAP Everest chips ready for tape out in 2018, customers should get samples in 2019. It will take them time to design chips into new devices. Some industries, like automotive, have long lead times between design and buying chips in volume. But I would expect some significant revenue in 2020, and a ramp extending clear into the next decade.

Given the time frame, this is an idea for long-term investors. There are too many reasons for volatility in the interim to make it a good short-term idea, at least until we see the chips and get confirmation from customers that they will use them in large volumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.