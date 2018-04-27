Updates: FCB Financial And New York Community Bancorp

Fast-growing FCB is more sensitive to rising rates than the slope of the yield curve and could fetch a 20% valuation premium in a takeover.

NYCB continues to face headwinds due to the flattening US yield curve and the consequent decline in its net interest margins.

Legislation making its way through Congress right now would raise the SIFI limit for banks from $50 to $250 billion in assets and should spark M&A activity.

Rising short term interest rates and Fed rate hikes are generally a tailwind for banks, but you must be selective.

Banks are in the business of seeking deposits from consumers (and businesses), paying out low interest rates on those balances, then lending money at higher rates.

The spread between the interest paid on deposits and the rates received as interest on loans is called the net interest margin (NIM), and it’s a crucial banking fundamental that’s historically been positively correlated to short-term interest rates.

When short-term interest rates are on the rise and the Fed is tightening monetary policy, investors turn to the banks as one of the few major industry groups to benefit directly from rising rates.

Against that backdrop, banks would seem to enjoy a tailwind so far in 2018.

After all, the 10-Year Treasury yield recently topped 3% for the first time since 2014 and yields on 5-year government bonds are up about 30 basis points (0.30%) since the end of January alone.

Yet the S&P 500 Financials Index has underperformed the S&P 500 since the end of January as the traditional relationship between bank stock returns and yields has been complicated by an explosion in stock market volatility, concerns about the flattening US yield curve and sluggish loan growth.

The key to successful investing in the sector remains selectivity.

In short, investors should avoid “spread” banks that are sensitive to the slope of the yield curve and favor banks with significant exposure to floating rate commercial and industrial (C&I) loans.

In late January, we recommended avoiding New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and buying FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) on SeekingAlpha. Since that time, these banks have significantly diverged in performance; here’s our updated take on both banks.

Avoid New York Community Bancorp

Since we recommended avoiding the stock in “New York Community Bancorp: A High-Yield Value Trap” on January 24, 2018, New York Community Bancorp is down about 14% including dividends compared to a decline of less than 2% for the industry benchmark KBW Banking Index over an equivalent holding period.

Despite that sizable underperformance, New York Community continues to attract investors thanks to its industry-leading 5.6% dividend yield and persistent speculation that the bank could be a takeover target. We believe the stock remains a value trap.

First quarter results released on April 25 indicate that the bank continues to get squeezed on both ends of the yield curve through rising deposit costs and weak leverage to rising interest rates in its loan book.

Most of New York Community’s loan book consists of multi-family mortgages secured by rent-controlled or rent-stabilized apartment buildings in New York City. Multi-family mortgages typically carry a term of 10 or 12 years and carry a fixed interest rate for the first 5 to 7 years of that term. The interest rate on the loan is based on a spread over the 5-Year Treasury rate at the time the loan is originated.

Source: Bloomberg

Since multi-family mortgages carry a fixed interest rate for a multi-year term, New York Community only benefits from rising interest rates to the extent that it’s able to originate new loans.

In the first quarter, the bank’s outstanding loan balances averaged $38.29 billion and offered an average yield of 3.72%, which is only 4 basis points (0.04%) higher than in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 5 basis points (0.05%) higher than the same quarter one year ago.

In contrast, 5-year Treasury yields rose about 35 basis points in the first quarter of 2018 and are up to 2.82% today from less than 2 percent at the beginning of 2017.

While the bank’s securities assets do have significantly more leverage to rising rates - average yields jumped 20 basis points sequentially to 3.95% - New York Community only has around $4.1 billion of securities on its balance sheet. Thus, interest rate leverage in the bank’s securities book isn’t enough to offset its fixed rate exposure in the much larger multi-family mortgage portfolio.

Unfortunately, New York Community continues to have significant exposure to rising interest rates on the liability side of its balance sheet. The bank has only $2.4 billion in non-interest bearing deposits compared to $39.42 billion in interest-bearing deposits.

Rates paid on its $12.63 billion in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts jumped 21 basis points in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2017 and are up 50 basis points year-over-year.

Worse yet, New York Community’s loan-to-deposit rate remains a sky-high 133%, the largest of the 74 banks in the KBW Regional and KBW Banking indices. To plug the gap between the bank’s loan book and deposits, New York Community carried an average balance of $12.93 billion in borrowed funds for the first quarter, up from $12.38 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Interest rates paid on these borrowings jumped 15 basis points sequentially to 1.94% in the first quarter.

All told, the bank’s net interest margin shrank 6 basis points sequentially and is down 35 basis points year-over-year. And during the first quarter call, management talked down guidance for margins in the coming quarter as well.

Assuming the Fed hikes once in June, New York Community is looking for an additional 10 basis points in margin compression in the second quarter compared to consensus expectations heading into the Q1 release for margins to fall about 5 basis points in Q2.

Of course, the news for New York Community isn’t all bad.

The bank remains one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of regulatory reform measures making their way through Congress. Chief among those is a bill sponsored by Republican Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo of Idaho, which would alter the Dodd-Frank financial reform act so that banks with less than $250 billion in assets would no longer be designated as systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs).

Currently, the threshold for SIFIs is just $50 billion and New York Community Bancorp has been managing its assets to remain just under that limit and avoid additional regulatory burdens and costs.

The bill passed the Senate on March 14 and is now with the House Financial Services Committee headed by Republican Jeb Hensarling of Texas. Hensarling has indicated his committee will not simply rubber-stamp the Senate bill and some Republicans in the House are disappointed the Crapo Bill did not go as far in rolling back the Dodd-Frank Act as a House version of the legislation passed last June.

However, the bill passed the Senate with an overwhelming, filibuster-proof bipartisan majority of 67 to 31 and the White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Marc Short, has indicated the White House is anxious to have the bill on President Trump’s desk by Memorial Day. The odds are rising that some version of the bill acceptable to both the House and the Senate will pass before mid-year as certain measures, including raising the SIFI limit, enjoy bipartisan support.

This benefits New York Community Bancorp in several ways.

First, the bank has cash and cash equivalents of around $2.14 billion sitting on its balance sheet, which yield a paltry 1.6%. Around $1.5 to $1.7 billion of that cash balance represents excess cash, which management has resisted deploying into higher yielding investment securities until the Crapo Bill passes. Since securities on the balance sheet carry an average yield of 3.95%, a full 235 basis points above the yield on cash balances, redeploying this excess cash into securities would lift margins in coming quarters.

Second, the bank has been growing its loan book with total loans held for investment up $501 million – about 5% annualized growth – in the first quarter alone. That marks the third consecutive quarter of loan growth and brings total assets on the balance sheet to $48.83 billion, up from $48.18 billion in the fourth quarter. Assuming balance sheet growth of $650 million per quarter (led by growth in lending) that would put New York Community over the current $50 billion asset threshold by Q4.

Should new legislation lift the SIFI limit this year, it will lift constraints New York Community Bancorp currently faces to growing its loans and total assets.

Third, New York Community Bancorp could add to its deposit-gathering capability and/or add to its floating rate loan exposure through acquisitions. However, acquiring another bank would quickly push it over the SIFI threshold, leading to rising regulatory costs that would offset some of the benefits of the acquisition. A higher limit would open the acquisition market for the bank.

Similarly, a change in SIFI limits to $250 billion will likely spark some M&A activity in the industry, which might make New York Community a target for a larger bank looking to add a high-quality multi-family loan franchise to its business.

However, we believe the negatives outweigh the positives for New York Community. Whether or not the SIFI limits are raised, the bank will continue to face margin headwinds due to the “spread” nature of its business – rising short-term interest rates push up deposit costs while interest earned on the bank’s loan portfolio only adjusts slowly to rising longer-term rates.

What New York Community Bancorp really needs to drive up interest margins is a steepening yield curve – short term interest rates rising at a slower pace than long-term rates. Traditionally, the slope of the US Treasury yield curve is measured by the yield on 10-year US government bonds less the yield on 2-year Treasuries.

Source: Bloomberg

Over the past year alone, the slope of the US Treasury yield curve has compressed from over 100 basis points to around 50 basis points.

The history of prior economic and market cycles suggest that the yield curve will continue to flatten in the final 12 to 24 months of the cycle. For example, the yield curve flattened from a slope of over 100 basis points in late 2004 to an inversion at the end of 2005 (short term rates higher than long-term rates) and the slope traded either side of 0 until the middle of 2007, just before the 2007-09 Great Recession.

Similarly, the yield curve flattened from over 100 basis points in late 1994 to yield curve inversion in mid-1998 and continued to trade around 25 basis points until early 2001 when the US economy entered recession and the yield curve steepened as the Fed slashed rates.

Simply put, we don’t believe the US yield curve will materially steepen again until the Fed starts cutting rates ahead of a potential economic downturn. That flat curve will remain a headwind for New York Community.

Lastly, while New York Community’s stock has performed poorly and trades within a few percent of its 52-week low of $11.67, that doesn’t make the stock cheap. The bank trades at 14.25 times consensus earnings estimates over the next 12 months, in line with the KBW Regional Banking Index at 14.6 times and at a significant premium to the KBW Banking Index (of which New York Community is a component) at 12.7 times

Even assuming the bank becomes an acquisition target, we doubt the bank’s negative leverage to rising interest rates, elevated loan-to-deposit ratio and moderate loan growth would justify a significant premium to the current valuation.

Avoid New York Community Bancorp.

Buy FCB Financial

Meanwhile, Florida-based community bank FCB Financial (FCB) is up around 7.5% since we profiled the stock in a January 2 article “FCB Financial: A Fast-Growing Takeover Target.”

Recent press reports indicate FCB has hired investment bank Sandler O’Neill & Partners to explore a sale, which supports our thesis the bank remains a takeover target. Thanks to industry-leading loan growth, strong leverage to rising short-term interest rates and support from regulatory reform, FCB Financial remains an attractive bank to own.

FCB’s first quarter earnings reported on April 24 show no slowdown in the loan growth engine and ongoing expansion in net interest margins from the bank’s commercial loan book.

In the first quarter, FCB reported total new loan fundings of $495.4 million, near the high end of management’s guidance range of $400 to $500 million in new loans per quarter. The loan book stood at $7.98 billion at the end of Q1 2018, up 21.7% from the same quarter one year ago, and that excludes the impact of the $412 million in loans FCB acquired from Floridian Community, a deal that closed on March 1st.

On the loan side of the balance sheet, FCB continues to benefit from large floating rate loan production. In the first quarter, the company produced $354 million in floating rate and adjustable rate loans, 69% of the quarter’s total production.

One of the bank’s main areas of fixed rate exposure is residential real estate loans; however, FCB mitigates this exposure by selling off these mortgages each quarter. For example, in Q1 the bank’s total residential portfolio grew by $44 million net of payoffs and paydowns; however, it sold $24 million in residential mortgages to offset that growth.

Of the $7.76 billion in Q1 average new loan balances (loans the bank did not acquire), more than $4 billion is priced based on a floating rate over the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Since LIBOR tracks short-term interest rates and the Fed Funds rate closely, this portfolio of primarily commercial LIBOR-indexed loans are the most sensitive of all to rising interest rates. That explains why the average yield on this portfolio increased from 3.97% in Q4 to 4.14% in Q1 2018.

FCB’s floating rate loan book focuses on middle market commercial customers in its fast-growing Florida market. During the first quarter conference call, management indicated that most of its customers are privately held businesses and there’s early anecdotal indication they’re planning to spend some of the capital saved through recent Federal tax reductions. While CEO Kent Ellert suggested the quantifiable evidence of this has yet to come, he did express confidence in the bank’s commercial loan growth guidance for 2018.

Equally important is the deposit side of the bank’s balance sheet. FCB’s total loan to deposit ratio fell from 92.12% in Q4 2017 to 91.80% in Q1 2018 as the company’s total deposits grew by $812 million for the quarter, a faster pace than loans. On an average balance basis, the company’s balance of interest bearing demand deposits (mainly checking accounts) and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW accounts) rose by a little over $150 million. These accounts are the cheapest source of capital for FCB, yielding an average of just 1.10% and 0.89% respectively in the first quarter.

However, the company is also successfully holding down the rates it pays on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) as well. Average yields on these accounts rose just 10 basis points and 13 basis points respectively in the first quarter.

All told, the cost of the bank’s interest-bearing liabilities rose at a slower pace than rates charge on loans, driving 5 basis points in sequential interest rate margin improvement. That’s better than the bank’s previous guidance for margins to be flat in the first quarter of 2018.

FCB Financial has around $11.7 billion in total assets so it remains well under the current SIFI threshold. However, should some version of the Crapo Bill become law and the SIFI threshold be raised to $250 billion, FCB will become a more attractive takeover target for a mid-sized to larger regional financial institution, which will no longer need to worry about the acquisition pushing the combined institution over the SIFI limits. We suspect that’s why management is exploring the potential for a sale right now.

And despite its strong leverage to rising rates and rapid loan growth FCB trades at at 15.3 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, only a slight premium to 14.6 times for the KBW Regional Banking Index. In a takeover we’d expect FCB to earn a significant “scarcity premium” in valuations since it’s now the largest banking institution that represents a pure-play on the fast-growing Florida market.

Assuming a 20% valuation premium to the KBW Regional Banking Index, we see upside for FCB Financial to around $70 (17.5 times projected $4 in earnings over the next coming year).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.