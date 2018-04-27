Steven Madden After Q1 - Positive Revenue Growth But Negative Margin Trends Will Remain

Recent Results Were Not Exciting

I think Steven Madden’s (SHOO) results were not exciting. The management is proud of having achieved net sales growth of 6% and diluted EPS growth of 14% compared to the first quarter of 2017, but the reality is that there are some negative underlying trends that should be highlighted, especially on the side of profitability.

The first thing that leaps out is that adjusted operating margin in Q1 contracted to 10% from the 11.8% reported in Q1 2017. On a GAAP basis, the decline was even stronger, as operating margin fell to just 8.7% from 11.8%. As a result, adjusted net income was $27.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the prior year's fourth quarter, despite an effective tax rate of 24.9% compared to 28.5% in the first quarter of the prior year.

I don’t see any positive news here. A quick look at margins clearly shows that the EPS strength the management is talking about was just a result of share repurchases, while the underlying trend was negative. This is somehow surprising, considering that the past few quarters have been characterized by a solid rebound in the retail industry in North America driven by a more favorable consumer spending environment, fewer promotions, and a moderate rebound in foot traffic in some shopping areas.

While overall retail sales were up 9%, comparable store sales decreased 1.2%, due to weakness in the boot category, which was down high-teens in the retail segment.

The Wholesale and Wholesale accessories segments drove the 6.2% sales increase, and the management stated that the increase was led by strong growth of the core Steven Madden brands in international markets as well as a double-digit increase in the private label footwear business. It’s bad to see that the moderate turnaround in the retail sector in North America is not helping lift Steven Madden’s results, considering that the region accounts for almost 90% of sales.

The weakness in margins was a result of a combination of lower pricing and higher operating expense. Consolidated gross margin decreased 40 basis points to 36.2% compared to 36.6% in the prior year. Wholesale gross margin decreased a bit less to 32.6% compared to 32.8% in the prior year quarter and was apparently a result of the strong growth in the private label business, which carries a lower gross margin. The problem is the rise in operating costs (adjusted), which increased as a percentage of sales to 29.0% as compared to 27.4% of sales in the same period of 2016.

Again, private labels or not, I am surprised to see a decline in gross margin in a period of strength for the whole retail industry in North America, when even more troubled retailers such as departments stores reported good increases in gross margins helped by a less promotional environment.

If we focus on the balance sheet, there is not much we can complain about. The balance sheet has $200.6 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt while operating leases don’t seem to be a particular problem. As of December 2017, there were $432 million of total operating lease payments due in the future, and just $44.6 million due in 2018 (just 2.7% of sales), a particularly low number due to the high concentration in the wholesale segment, which accounts for around 82% of sales.

It’s good to see that inventory was also under control at $94.4 million (just 6% of sales), compared to $97 million in the prior year, a decline of 2.7% driven by a sharp reduction in inventory at Schwartz & Benjamin. Nonetheless, the high concentration in the wholesale segment makes the value of inventory on SHOO’s balance sheet not very useful, as the vast majority of inventories may be accumulating on the wholesale customers’ balance sheets.

All in all, SHOO still has a decent balance sheet, with no debt and retail inventories under control. On the other side, I am disappointed by the recent trends in profitability, especially in a moment of rebound for the whole apparel and footwear retail sector in North America. The growth in EPS was exclusively a result of buybacks, as SHOO repurchased approximately 567,000 shares for $25.7 million during the quarter.

Future Prospects

The management continues to expect some momentum in the business, and forecasts net sales growth in the 5% to 7% range in 2018, basically in line with 2017 and with analysts’ estimates. I expect diluted EPS on a GAAP basis for the fiscal year 2018 will range between $2.55 and $2.62 and adjusted diluted EPS will be in a range of $2.60 to $2.67, which is also very close to analysts’ estimates of $2.70.

I am not so skeptical when it comes to revenue growth. Steven Madden has shown some good sales momentum with a diversified portfolio of brands and has a good licensing business as well. There are also some sources of additional growth that will likely help top line growth in the next few years, which include new brands such as Anne Klein:

Source: Q1 earnings call



The main problem is the negative trend in margins and the apparent lack of improvements on the side of profitability while the rest of the retail industry is showing strong signs of recovery. As we have seen, this is only in part related to gross margin weakness and could actually be only a result of the fast expansion of the private brands business. What I am more concerned about is the likely long-term margin dilution we can reasonably expect as e-commerce continues to grow driven by a strong secular growth trend. During the earnings call, the management said something that clearly indicates the margin-dilutive effect of eCommerce:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Let’s analyze these words and what they mean. If a 10% operating margin in the eCommerce business is pretty aspirational, it means the current profitability of the digital operations is much lower than that. We know that the secular growth of eCommerce is probably one of the few certainties we can have when we analyze a business in the retail industry. Whatever we believe, it’s a certainty that a much larger percentage of purchases will be done online in the future.

With an operating margin well below 10%, and which is not going to cross the 10% level easily, the effect of this secular growth is a constant dilution in profitability, since the LTM operating margin is 11.8%. This constant dilution of profitability confirms a negative trend lasted for years, and which doesn’t seem to have a visible solution:

Source: sentieo.com

Final Thoughts

Results in Q1 were not exciting. A 6% increase in revenue and a solid balance sheet is not everything we should expect from a fashion company valued at 17-18x NTM EPS. All the EPS growth was a result of share repurchases, while the underlying profitability trends were negative and are expected to remain negative for the foreseeable future, due to the unfavorable secular growth in the eCommerce channel. I also think SHOO shouldn’t trade at the same multiples of a company like PVH (PVH), which has shown a stronger top line growth, has more pricing power and more favorable profitability trends.

I think the market is giving too much importance to SHOO’s buyback activity and is ignoring the underlying trends, which are much more important if we want to assess the company’s long-term prospects. In the end, I think the company’s prospects are unattractive and not worth a bet at the current levels, especially when we consider that the market is pricing SHOO like the bigger, more solid and more attractive peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.