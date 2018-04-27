Recent Purchase: PepsiCo

In a recent article focused on PepsiCo (PEP), I called the company a quiet, double digit performer. I highlighted the solid returns that I had received from the company's shares over the years, which, in large part (in my opinion, anyway) have flown under the radar. It was PEP's announcement regarding a 15% dividend increase that caught my attention back in March, inspiring me to write that article. Towards the end of that piece I said that as much as I like holding shares, I wasn't willing to pay an outsized premium for them. At that time, PEP was trading for ~$110/share. Well, flash forward to late April and the market gave me the opportunity I was looking for and I added to my PepsiCo position at $100.96/share.

Here's how I ended my PEP piece back in early March:

"It's worth noting that my original purchase of PEP was in the 18x range, which would represent a share price of $102.60 based upon current 2018 estimates (or ~$94 if you prefer to use TTM EPS figures for your valuation multiples). In recent months I've been cutting back on my exposure to consumer staples in general, but I'm always happy to add to the cream of the crop from any sector/industry during a bit of weakness and in my opinion, PepsiCo is surely one of the strongest companies in the space. Should the market experience another sell-off, I suspect that PEP will hit my price target down near $100 at that 18x area. If that's the case, I have cash ready to deploy and I will happily do so into PEP."

We all know that it's better to buy things when they're cheap than when they're expensive. The oldest rule of the market is buy low and sell high. We all do this at the mall [or on Amazon.com (AMZN)] or at the grocery store. Who doesn't love a good sale? And even if you aren't as frugal as I am, only buying loafs of bread when they're buy one, get one free think something is on sale, when was the last time that you bought a product that you thought to be priced too high? I'm not going to argue that PEP shares are extraordinarily cheap with today's ~$101 price tag (which equates to a 17.7x forward P/E multiple), but they are trading ~20% below the long-term average premium that the market has placed upon them. At a 14-15x multiple, I'd say that PEP shares were on the bargain rack. However, that rarely happens and as the Oracle of Omaha says, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

As you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph below, PEP is currently trading at its cheapest valuation is years. PEP hasn't traded below the 19x mark on a TTM basis since early 2014. Over its history, PEP has rewarded investors who bought on dips and I don't believe that this time will be any different.

I've done quite well buying PEP at ~18x earnings in the past, so I feel very comfortable adding to my position here. What's more, for awhile I've carried a much higher Coca-Cola (KO) weighting than PEP's exposure in my portfolio and I've wanted to take steps to even that out a bit. I suppose, in a way, I can thank Coca-Cola for this opportunity to purchase Pepsi at $100.96; a couple of days ago a Goldman Sachs (GS) reversed its call on KO and PEP, upgrading Coca-Cola and downgrading Pepsi on the thought that Coke's organic growth, which is expected to be ~4% in 2018, whereas Pepsi's is expected to be roughly half of that. This report pushed the stock down the final couple of bucks to my price target, so thanks Coke and Goldman Sachs!

Organic growth issues aside, PEP's management guided towards $5.70 EPS in 2018, which is ~9% higher than 2017's adjusted figure of $5.23. Analysts agree with this guidance figure for 2018 and are also calling for 8% EPS growth in 2019 and 7% EPS growth in 2020. Is PepsiCo a fast grower? No. The company's top-line is slightly smaller today than it was 5 years ago. This is a problem, but at the end of the day, I'm not investing in PEP because of outsized growth prospects, but instead, because of the reliability of its cash flows and its predictably rising dividend yield.

I bought the day prior to an earnings report, which is something that I rarely do (I tend to take the conservative route, waiting for all of the most recent information before making an investment decision), but I'm glad I did because PEP popped on this morning's news. The quarter wasn't necessarily great, but it was in-line with expectations, which is something that many consumer staples companies can't say as of late.

During Q1, PEP generated revenues of $12.56b and EPS of $0.96/share, both beating analyst expectations. The $12.56b revenue figure represents 4.2% growth, year over year. Q1's EPS figure is 2.1% higher than the $0.94 that PEP reported for Q1FY17. In the conference call, management noted that forex has a ~2% positive effect on both the top and bottom line during the quarter. Is this growth great? No. But, it is growth all the same and looking forward throughout the rest of the year, management expects the pace of growth to pick up steam.

North America was the weak sport for PEP during the quarter. Its North American Beverage segment posted -1% sales growth during the quarter. Excluding the NAB segment (which is admittedly, a large one for the company), PEP generated 4.7% organic revenue growth and 7.7% core operating profit growth. The company's snacks division performed well in the emerging markets too, posting 8.5% organic revenue growth, building upon the 6.5% organic revenue growth that the company posted in Q4. Granted, I favorable FX tailwinds played a role here, but at the end of the day, it's nice seeing that PEP's moves into international growth markets are paying off.

In the NAB market, PEP is taking strides to meet consumer demands. The company is working on healthier alternatives to the traditional sugary sodas that it's well known for. PEP is an industry leader in the water, sparkling water, ready-to-drink tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and sports hydration markets. In the CC, management highlighted the fact that the company has increased its non-carbonated beverage offerings by ~7% percentage points within the segment since 2010. As a shareholder, I like seeing PEP attempt to shift times the times. This transition will take time, but I think PEP will have an easier time achieving success with new consumer tastes than other packaged foods/goods companies.

Also, management reaffirmed its profit guidance for the year, helping to ease concerns regarding rising commodity costs that have been plaguing competitors throughout the Q1 reports. Not only does PEP expect to post ~9% EPS growth in 2018, but overall, PEP expects organic revenue growth to be at least in-line with 2017's growth rate of 2.3%. The company expects to see cash flow from operations in the $9b range for 2018. PEP also expects to return ~$7b to shareholders in the form of its dividend, which as I stated earlier, it recent increased by 15% and share repurchases, which management expects to amount to ~$2b on the year.

PEP is slated to pay an annual dividend of $3.71 in 2018. Assuming management's $5.70 EPS guidance is correct, the company's forward payout ratio will be 65% area. This is a bit higher than I'd like to see, yet it remains lower than many of PEP's peers. PEP's payout ratio has been rising over the years as dividend growth outpaces earnings growth. This should be a concern for investors, though I don't think the current dividend is at risk of being cut, or even frozen, it's just that future dividend growth may have to slow down to better reflect bottom-line growth.

Although PEP only plans to purchase ~$2b worth of stock in 2018, the company did recent increase its buyback authorization to $15b. That authorization runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30th, 2021. This $15b buyback program replaces the $12b buyback program that management approved in 2015. PEP has done a good job reducing its outstanding share count with its buyback. Over the past 5 years, PEP has retired ~7.2% of its outstanding share count.

At the end of the day, while I don't expect PEP to give me huge gains in the short-term, I do think that buying a company like this when it's trading at below average multiples is an easy way to get rich over the long-term. History doesn't always repeat itself, though if PEP's future looks anything like its past, investors buying down here at ~17.7x forward earnings should expect returns that are greater than the broader market's. Only time will tell if my expectations here are accurate or not; but, in the meantime, as I wait for market sentiment surrounding this stock to change, I'm set to receive a very reliable dividend yield in the 3.65% range, which is more than enough to keep me satisfied with my investment.

