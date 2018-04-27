Stock Market Way Ahead Of Economic Growth

Historically, this situation, where the stock market is so far ahead of economic growth, resolves with sub-par returns for investors, including typically a large draw down.

That is why big picture barometers of stock market valuations, including market-gap-to-GDP ratios, are at extremes.

Thus, the U.S. stock market is way ahead of U.S. economic growth.

The U.S. stock market has enjoyed a tremendous rally over the past nine years.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.”

Sir John Templeton

“Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

Introduction

The current bull market in U.S. equities, which began on March 9th, 2009, has seen some of the best risk-adjusted returns in modern market history. The excess return above risk-free returns has been extraordinary, and this culminated with 15 consecutive months of positive total returns in the S&P 500 Index, which occurred alongside some of the lowest volatility in modern market history.

Additionally, bond prices have generally risen consistently with the stock market, though a secular change occurred in this dynamic in 2016, providing another positive source of returns for the traditionally diversified investor.

Despite record high valuations and anemic economic growth, which ironically was the primary reason a Goldilocks environment for U.S. equities and U.S. bonds has existed for a majority of the current bull market, investors and speculators have been content to provide an unwavering bid for equities, with the belief that the Goldilocks investing landscape will exist in perpetuity.

The end result is that U.S. stock market valuations have gotten way ahead of economic growth, and way ahead of their own future business growth.

Historically, this has not ended well, meaning that total returns for investors are challenged, at best, even when companies deliver on sustained revenue and earnings growth.

Thesis

U.S. market returns have exceeded economic growth by a wide margin, creating a gap where companies are priced to deliver excellent results into perpetuity.

Historic Returns

The U.S. stock market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), has had an unprecedented run from its 2009 lows, gaining 377% from its March 9th, 2009, lows and putting the 2007-2009 bear market firmly in the rear-view mirror.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

In a historically strong stock market, the bond market has performed admirably, particularly at the long end of the curve, as measured by the performance of the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The end result has been some of the best risk adjusted returns in modern market history, as the following two tables from Howard Wang, co-founder of Conway Investments, illustrate.

(Source: Howard Wang, CBS MarketWatch)

One takeaway from the last two tables is that excessively strong periods of stock market performance in the U.S. are typically followed by excessively weak periods of stock market performance.

Economic Growth Has Been Anemic

While the stock market has excelled, and the duration of the economic upturn has been longer than prior expansions (in fact it is one of the longest expansions on record) the pace of economic growth has lagged previous expansions.

In terms of GDP growth, the current expansion has been the second weakest in modern market history, averaging only 2.2% GDP growth over the previous 105 months of economic expansion, which started in June 2009.

The only weaker economic expansion occurred in the post World War II expansion, which took place over 37 months from October of 1945 to November of 1948, where GDP growth averaged 1.5%.

To provide perspective, there have been 11 economic expansions in the post World War II era, and these have collectively averaged 4.5% GDP growth.

Thus, recently reported first quarter 2018 GDP growth of 2.3% is consistent with the anemic pace of the current expansion.

Yesterday, I published an article for members of The Contrarian that looked at the historical performance of leading railroads, including Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), CSX Corp. (CSX), Kansas City Southern (KSU), and Canadian Pacific (CP), to investigate what the railroad sector was saying about the broader economy.

One interesting takeaway was that U.S. railroad car loadings were still below their 2006 and 2007 peak levels, and railcar loadings were materially below their recent 2014 peak levels.

(Source: Yardeni.com)

Taking out coal rail shipments, since coal has been in a structural decline, does not paint a much rosier picture, with U.S. railcar loadings ex-coal only marginally above their 2016 peak levels, after nearly a decade long economic expansion.

(Source: Yardeni.com)

In summary, the current economic recovery has been weaker than almost every previous U.S. economic recovery, and this ironically has been a boon to the U.S. stock market, as declining input costs, low wage pressures, low interest rates, anemic global growth, and capital flows into the United States from the rest of the world have created one of the best big business environments in modern market history.

Market-Cap-To-GDP At Extremes

With the U.S. stock market exploding higher, and economic growth weaker than only one prior expansion in the post World War II era, the U.S. stock market has gotten way ahead of the economy.

The best visual representation of this conundrum is presented by a market-cap-to-GDP chart, which was made famous by Warren Buffett in the technology and telecom boom.

(Source: Doug Short & Advisor Perspectives)

Almost improbably, at least from my perspective as someone who lived and invested throughout the 1990s, the U.S. stock market, using this barometer, has exceeded its 1999/2000 valuation peaks.

Historically This Leads To Low Returns

In modern market history, when the stock market gets so far ahead of economic growth, it has resulted in poor returns. This is true for even the best companies that reach overvalued levels.

A prime recent example is the late 1990s bull market, which was driven by technology firms, similar to the current bull market, where growth has outperformed for over a decade, led by technology equities.

At the U.S. stock market's peak in March 2000, many companies that have gone on to deliver excellent top-line and bottom-line growth were priced at extreme levels.

Specific examples from the late 1990s include Amazon (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), and Oracle (ORCL), which have all delivered outstanding revenue growth and earnings growth. However, each of these above-mentioned equities took at least a decade (in the case of Amazon) to get back to their prior stock price levels, and several strong performing businesses in terms of revenue and profit growth, including Cisco, have not attained their prior stock market peaks, despite nearly two decades of generally strong revenue and income growth.

The respective 20-year charts of the above-mentioned companies are listed below, and they provide tremendous insight.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Outside of Amazon, which is one of the hallowed members of the FAANG quintet today, alongside Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), it took roughly 15 years for Microsoft and Oracle investors to get back to their prior peaks, it took roughly 18 years for Intel investors to get back to their prior peak, and Cisco investors are still waiting to attain their prior stock price peak levels even though Cisco's underlying business has delivered strong profit and revenue growth over this time frame.

It is instructive to see that it even took Amazon over a decade to get back to its previous highs, not to mention the 90% plus drop from its 1999 peak to its 2001 low, and this occurred despite consistently strong top-line growth.

Could the same thing occur with the FAANG equities today, and other companies that have seen their stock prices run ahead of their business growth like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)?

U.S. Stock Market Returns Are Going To Be Sub-Par

With a modest rise in inflationary expectations and in interest rates, we already are seeing the Goldilocks investing landscape challenged.

Even though companies like the hallowed Amazon and Facebook continue to have their results celebrated and cheered by the market, there has been a breakdown in many of the previous market leading equities.

3M Co. (MMM), a venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) member, has seen its shares tumble -23% from its 2018 top.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), one of my personal favorite companies, and another Dow Jones Industrial member company, has seen its shares decline roughly -15% from its 2015 apex in a grinding move lower.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Simon Property Group (SPG), the largest REIT, and a canary in the proverbial coal mine due to its sensitivity to rising interest rates and inflationary expectations, has seen its shares decline by -29% since its 2016 peak.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Building on the inflationary narrative, where rising commodity prices, rising interest rates, and rising inflationary expectations negatively impact company results, Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) shares have declined by -15% from their 2017 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The rolling breakdowns in individual equities is putting pressure on the S&P 500 Index, through a series of lower highs, as shown by the one-year chart of SPY below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Once the broader U.S. stock market rolls over and loses momentum, which is not confirmed yet, investors are going to be staring at the abyss, with the worst projected real returns in modern stock market history.

(Source: The Contrarian, GMO)

For the past several years, it has been easy to dismiss excessive valuations as the broader U.S. stock market has benefited from the aforementioned Goldilocks investing backdrop, and climbed the proverbial wall of worry.

However, once momentum stalls, valuations will matter again, as they always do, and there's a long way for the U.S. stock market to fall to get to normalized valuation ranges in terms of market-cap-to-GDP ratios.

Conclusion: Priced For Perfection

The broader U.S. stock market, specifically the S&P 500 Index, and many of the leading equities of the current bull market have ran far ahead of economic growth, benefiting from a historically friendly environment for big business, which has included declining input costs, benign wage pressures, and a low interest rate environment that has facilitated, and even encouraged, the use of debt to fund share buybacks. As a result, the U.S. broader U.S. stock market is priced for perfection.

If something shatters this Goldilocks investing landscape, which could happen if inflationary expectations and interest rates keep rising, U.S. equities could see large draw downs, as the market prices in the higher discount rate.

Alternatively, even if the investment environment stays benign and friendly, as it has for much of the 2000-2018 time frame, even the best performing equities could struggle for a decade or more, even as their revenues and profits grow, as Amazon, Cisco, Intel, Microsoft, and Oracle have demonstrated, collectively as a group over the last 18 years.

The takeaway is that when equity prices run far ahead of economic growth, there's a payback period, where returns are sub-par, even in the best-case outcome.

Thus, similar to 1999 and early 2000, in my opinion, it is imperative for investors today to look for stocks and sectors that are not priced for perfection.

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that has weathered the storm and become closer as a collaborative team of battle tested analysts. Collectively, we make up "The Contrarian", my premium research service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE, AND SHORT AMZN AND TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.