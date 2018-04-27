Competing In A Mixed Signal World: Cirrus Logic's Competition

Understanding Cirrus' Business Landscape

We wrote an article recently describing Apple (AAPL) and Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) relationship. In reality, the market has been discounting Cirrus' price with the Apple dependent discount. In effect, the market believes Apple could become Cirrus' major competitor for its own devices. After publishing, several followers asked about writing an article outlining the rest of Cirrus' competitors. In doing this type of comparison, some deep discussion of technology is essential.

Mixed-Signal Technology

Science's best description of our world declares that in all aspects every entity, every existence does so only and absolutely in discrete quantities. Absolute continuums with infinite definable levels or analog in nature don't exist. Yet, since the quantum world is made up of almost an infinite number of particles, each at a discrete state, practical applications can depend upon an appearance of continuance to develop valuable devices or an analog world.

With the advent of the digital computer, computers which store information in discrete qualities (one or zero), interfacing between an analog world and the digital (the business of producing mixed-signal products) are necessary. Shaped analog waves transmitted through a medium produce sound are an essential means for human communication. Through a technology known as delta-sigma, Cirrus Logic builds state-of-the-art mixed-signal chips primarily for translating sound.

The Market

In the past decade, interfacing the analog and digital took a turn from primarily larger and AC-powered applications to the world of small mobile products. The idea that just high-quality conversion was enough transformed itself into the optimization of three primary characteristics: smaller size, extremely low power consumption, and extraordinary quality. In more recent years, complex functions such as always-on (AWO), active noise cancelation (ANC), preliminary language recognition, and soon to be included voice biometrics, invaded the interface. Because a critical value for using a stand-alone mixed-signal chip instead of the main processor is battery usage, the software integration of the mixed-signal device with the main processor is deep. The complexity of the new mixed-signal demands has significantly reduced the number of companies capable of providing state-of-the-art solutions. Cirrus is one of the few or might be the only one.

When the mobile application demands enhanced sound volume with boosted speaker protection, separate mixed-signal amplifiers become essential. The last device, microphones, listens for sound and is placed in numerous locations. Integrated microphones, the combination of a sensor integrated onto silicon with an amplifier plus some DSP capabilities, are the future. Cirrus is hard at work developing a one-of-a-kind reliable manufacturing process for massive-sized ramps. It appears that the company is very close to achieving this milestone with less than a handful of issues remaining.

The Players

The mixed-signal business landscape for mobile devices includes older established companies such as: Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), ESS Technology Inc.(private equity), and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), all of which produce integrated codecs, products which combine the more simple tasks of conversion with algorithm processing capabilities. Companies such as Knowles (KN), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) and STMicroelectronics (STM) produce competitive integrated microphones. ESS and NXP also produce standalone digital to analog conversion products (DACs). Outside of headsets, standalone DACs may not "HAVE" long-term viability.

Both Maxim and NXP compete in the more complex DSP style DAC for speaker protection. NXP now provides several Chinese OEMs with standalone DSP style amplifiers. Cirrus is heavily targeting the China market with its new 55 nm amplifier.

And Two Other Players

DIRAC provides IP (software) to optimize mobile device sounds, especially for several Chinese OEMs. Redux, recently bought by Google, "built technology that uses vibrations to turn surfaces of phones or tablets into speakers or provide haptic feedback."

Cirrus's Enviable Technical Position

Cirrus seems to be the only total solution company. The company provides DACs, ADCs, state-of-the-art (SOTA) codecs, microphones both integrated and analog only, state-of-the-art 55 nm amplifiers (only supplier), audio clocks, ARMs processors, LED products, and more. A new 28 nm state-of-the-art codec is sampling at least one major OEM (most likely Apple). This codec contains the power to do all the heavy lifting of a true SOTA codec including voice biometrics, a paradigm shift in audio capability. With this approach, Cirrus can offer companies total SOTA pre-integrated solutions. The total solution approach most often offers lower total manufacturing costs. In addition, it's important to mention that Cirrus' large audio patent portfolio provides significant protection from intellectual property (IP) theft and enormous benefits for its customers.

The Battle

On its website, Knowles defined itself, "With our leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems, we are well positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of voice-enabled devices." With only microphones to truly offer, we wonder if it can effectively compete against the Cirrus total solution without compromising its margins. Other than Apple, we are also not sure which other customers the two might be competitors.

DIRAC is software. Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO, recently argued the platform is difficult to defend. When Cirrus purchased Opalum software capabilities in 2015, the company intended to have a full and complete speaker solution. The DIRAC model may be short-lived with the 55 nm hardware coming from Cirrus.

Maxim sells codec and amplifiers with minimal capabilities, it seems. Maxim won the codec and amplifier for the Apple Watch and amplifiers for Apple's iPads. It is believed that the watch codec and amplifier need minimal capabilities. Maxim continues to fail to unseat Cirrus' major business in the iPhone and tablets. We are fairly certain Maxim neither has the technology, nor the IP, nor the focus to launch a meaningful attack at Cirrus' complex offering. Maxim operates its business with a high gross margin approach. Would Maxim have the courage to enter the Apple business at 20 points or lower margins? What would its other customers require if it chose to do so? Would this in effect destroy the company?

NXP provides competitive standalone amplifiers primarily for China. NXP's website contains product information for its mobile device amplifiers, but we could not find die size specifications. Cirrus lowered its die size to 55 nm for the purpose of adding critical software for standalone speaker management including, in our view, sound optimization. In recent conferences, Cirrus' management has been telegraphing the displacement of a competitor's amplifier in particular with Chinese OEMs. Is it NXP? We believe so.

We admit we don't understand the viability of Google purchasing a haptics company Redux. Creating a speaker from a screen using a DAC seems like a marketing ploy rather than a competitive advantage.

ESS Technologies won several DAC standalone sockets with, in particular, Vivo in China claiming its product possessed the world's most actuate conversion. Again, when the small size speaker quality is the primary driving force for sound quality, can a DAC really matter? China has been and is specification driven rather functionally. In the end, does a high specification for a DAC matter if the rest of the solution is the limiter? In spite of these questions, Cirrus developed several quarters ago a DAC with all of the high specification required in China.

STMicroelectronics provides digitally integrated microphones. Its business has been around a long time. An article, a few years ago, EDN ranked all the microphone makers. STM ranked in the top ten. We have not located any information on market share by product except with Apple.

Qualcomm provides a hardware bundle including a mixed-signal chip(s). Qualcomm's market for application processors is approximately 40% down significantly from several years ago. In the past few years, Cirrus has successfully broken the mixed-signal chip bundle for several Qualcomm AP chip solutions. The idea that Qualcomm locks up hardware is a myth. Rhode stated in the last conference that this is more a mindset than a technical hurdle. Yet, so far, few customers have chosen to make the move. Will this change? But, at this point, Qualcomm's stubborn approach to lock its devices from interfacing with others is becoming less important as its market shrinks. Still, the Qualcomm fence remains a huge barrier for Cirrus investor enthusiasm and stock valuation. We cannot overstate this.

Conclusion

After digging through a lot of information on the mixed-signal marketplace, we understand a lot better why Cirrus developed specific products to expand its business. Cirrus, with its 55 nm amplifier, its MEMs microphone, and 28 nm codec, is developing a significant competitive advantage. A successful broad implementation for either the mics or voice biometrics solutions will have greater reach into the mobile device marketplace. Either one of the two will drag with its other business. From what information we located in a reasonable time, Cirrus is at the forefront of the mixed-signal technology.

We cannot claim that we have identified all competitors nor have we included an exhaustive presentation of detail. Our hope is that this will offer a place for thought and opportunity for others to locate and present a more exhaustive evolution for Cirrus' real competitive position. Please feel free to offer negative or positive comments. Answers to questions such as the following would be extremely helpful. What hold does Qualcomm really have on its customers? Is Cirrus the only company working on the standalone chip for the mobile audio biometric market? This has enormous potential in both the mobile device as well as IoT devices. Has any other company succeeded in producing reliably large qualities of integrated MEMs mics? Is anyone else working on or released a 55 nm amplifier? And others...

