DocuSign - Where Can I Sign?

At the IPO price, I would consider a small allocation, although the opening day pop has removed all the (relative) appeal.

Current sales multiples look very reasonable given that growth still surpasses 35% per year and the business is breaking-even.

DocuSign is the leader for e-signature solutions and delivers on solid growth, while it has turned steep losses into a break-even result already.

DocuSign (DOCU) has gone public in an IPO which has seen strong demand for its shares, in part because the business is growing at a rapid, yet very stable pace. Even better, the company has been rapidly cutting its losses to the point at which it is breaking even by now.

This makes the company an interesting business for investors with a focus on growth, as growth and margins are certainly moving in the right direction while the valuation is not outrageous. At the IPO price, I would consider a modest allocation, yet at levels in the high thirties, this is no longer a prudent thing to do.

E-Signature Solutions - The Agreement

DocuSign is a disruptor in the market for ¨agreements¨ as it is the leader in the market for e-signature solutions, with the company's name even becoming a verb already. The promise of the business is simple, that of removing the traditional paper agreement which is slow, expensive and prone to errors. Instead, the e-version allows for very quick turnarounds, eliminates errors and reduce costs as well.

The cloud-based platform has already enabled the signing of hundreds of millions of documents. In fact, a total of 700 million transactions have been processed since the company has been founded back in 2003. The strong leadership position has been obtained by being early and the fact that the company invested large sums of money into the platform and technology, ensuring availability, reliability and embeddedness with APIs. The fact that the solution has been embedded by applications offered by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) has been a stimulating factor as well.

The IPO And Valuation

DocuSign priced the offering at $29 per share, ahead of the preliminary offering price range of $26-$28 per share as this preliminary offering range has already been raised by $2 in recent days. The company sold 21.7 million shares at this price of which 16.1 million shares were offered by the company itself, which thereby raised $467 million in gross proceeds.

If we include $257 million in existing net cash holdings, the business operates with roughly $700 million in cash following the offering. The 152.1 million shares outstanding value the company at $4.4 billion, or operating assets at roughly $3.7 billion if we back out the cash position.

The company has been demonstrating on some real growth in ¨exchange¨ for this valuation. The company grew sales by 52% in 2016 as revenues rose from $250.5 million to $381.5 million, while operating losses narrowed from $119 million to $116 million. Growth continued, albeit at a more moderate pace of 36% in 2017, with sales topping $518 million last year.

Operating losses were more than cut in half to $52 million at the same time. That implies that at the offer price, operating assets are valued at 7.1 times reported sales. For your reference, the company processed 244 million transactions last year, indicating that the company generates little over $2 per document being processed each time.

The company has steadily improved its financial performance during 2017. First quarter sales grew by 35% to $113.5 million on which the company lost little over $19 million, which implied that losses were essentially cut in half. Growth came in at 36% in the second quarter and was stable at 35% in the third quarter.

The stability of the pace of growth is remarkable as fourth quarter revenues were up by 37% to $148.9 million, indicating that the current run rate comes in closer to $600 million a year, reducing the sales multiple to 6.1 times at the offer price. Even more promising, fourth quarter operating losses came in at just $6 million, indicating that the company is on the verge of breaking even.

Problematic is that shares have risen to $38 in the first hours of trading, which has pushed up the valuation ex-cash to $5.5 billion. This has pushed up sales multiples to 10 times, even if we annualise the fourth quarter results.

Reasonably Priced

At the offer price, I see relative appeal as we are talking about investing in a market leader which is growing sales at +35% while trading at a relatively modest 6 times sales, while the company is breaking even, or close to breaking even by now.

While the company has stiff (potential) competition from emerging companies as well as a big name like Adobe Technologies (ADBE), I am reasonably comfortable to allocate a modest position to shares at the IPO levels. At levels in the high thirties, this appeal is mostly gone in my eyes, as I would not be a buyer unless shares start trading with a ¨2¨ again.

Besides stiff (potential) competition, a key risk is that of a data breach, as the content of these agreements becoming public could be devastating for the trust which users place in the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.