Money Does Grow On Trees With Weyerhaeuser

As we all know, companies have been releasing their FY'17 and Q4 financials. Recently, a company I really like, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), reported. For Q4, they had an EPS beat and a Net Sales miss, with numbers of $0.36 and $1.82 Billion. The EPS beat by $0.01, while revenue missed expectations by $80 Million, albeit revenue grew 13.8% YoY. For the full year, diluted EPS was $0.77, with Net Sales of $7.196 Billion. With that being said, this article will provide an overview of the company, then diving into their financials to better understand the company and how they performed this year compared to years past.

Introduction

Incorporated in Washington State in 1900, originally known as Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, when Frederick Weyerhaeuser and some other 15 partners bought 900,000 acres of timberland. Today, known as Weyerhaeuser Co., they have operated as a REIT since 2010. Weyerhaeuser owns or controls 12.4 million acres of timberlands, most of which reside in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada for 14 million acres. In total, these 26.4 million acres of timberlands, labels WY as one of the largest private timberland owners in the world.

Operating Segments

Weyerhaeuser is a special REIT that operates in three segments:

Timberlands Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Wood Products

Starting with their Timberlands, they own or have long-term leases for a total of 26.4 million acres. Their owned timberlands span across the country. Most specifically, they are located in the Southern U.S., Pacific Northwest, Northeast, and Canada. These timberlands are then used by the company and others to produce wood products, one of their other operating segments.

Next, WY operates through their ENR segment. This segment manages the purchasing and selling of land. On top of that, they are tasked with the arranging and facilitating of leases of their land to Oil & Gas companies. Much of their own land in the South is located above Oil & Gas, and other minerals. With that being said, the company generates revenue through these leases and royalties of those lands, that do in fact contain over 1,000 producing wells. These mineral-rich lands are in known natural resource plays such as the Haynesville play in Louisiana, among a laundry list of others.

Lastly, Weyerhaeuser operates through their Wood Products division. This segment includes Lumber Production, Engineered Lumber, Oriented Strand Board & Panels, and Software. In most, if not all, of the Wood Products offered, WY ranks in the Top 3 for production year in and year out. Most notably, WY is the largest Oriented Strand Board producer. From production, the company uses its distribution business to market and sell their products. Their distribution also buys and sells third party products. Let me add that being in the lumber business, they are directly affected by the housing market.

Talking about the housing market, let's elaborate on that topic some. Currently, there is a substantial shortage of U.S. housing, which, according to CNBC, was the main driver for the spike in nationwide home prices in December. On top of that, according to The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in March, New Residential Building Permits were 1,354,000. The number on the graph for this is off by several million, although the graph does portray the intended point, well. Additionally, Housing Starts totaled 1,319,000 and Housing Completions were 1,217,000, as the graph has correct.

These figures are incredibly important to the U.S. economy and Weyerhaeuser. For the U.S. economy, these figures are crucial is because growth in these figures demonstrates prosperity as people are willing and confident to make the huge investment. Furthermore, buying a home comes with other things, as you must buy appliances and furniture, unless you are me. My belief is, until I make it, lawn chairs are the only furniture I need, sorry Mom. Back to the point, housing sales and startups show that there is demand and that if people are buying appliances, other things must also be purchased, usually. Overall, the purchase of a home impacts a number of other industries, giving it a useful purpose to gauge economic strength.

Regarding WY, the numbers are important because, in order to build a home, wood is required. The only caveat is if you are a millennial and you opt for homes made from some home made from some weird stuff, for the restriction of using a better word. But, typically, wood is required, which means they are in store for business. As you can see in the chart above, since the financial crisis, the housing market has been roaring back. It is so strong that there is a massive shortage of homes, resulting in home values and purchase prices to fly. Part of the resurgence can be attributed to QE (Quantitative Easing), which provided us with the ability to receive financing virtually for free. Well, alright, the rates were extremely low at like 3%. However, regardless of that, the housing market has been on a terror. There is a downside, which is rising interest rates. The rising interest rates will naturally eliminate buyers from the market for obvious reasons. To rebut that argument, we have just received a massive fiscal stimulus which included tax reform. With individuals paying less in taxes, they have more money in their pocket to spend, like buy a home or perform house upgrades or projects. In addition, the economy is finally growing, another positive sign.

The situation only gets better as Lumber prices have been sky-rocketing to new highs. Lumber is currently sitting at $556.30. As you can see below, the commodity has been skyrocketing. The reason for this has to do with the announcement last year of the U.S. restricting Canadian lumber exports. Keep in mind that WY does have a lot of exposure to Canada as it has long-term contracts tying it to 14 million acres up there. However, these lumber prices aid in offsetting that effect as these prices allow WY to sell their U.S. lumber for top dollar. The reduction of available lumber in the U.S. should continue to cause the price of lumber to appreciate throughout 2018 and 2019, as more and more domestic production comes online.

Essentially, Weyerhaeuser has a few tailwinds that should boost financial performance for some time. It is clear that Weyerhaeuser operates a well-diversified business that provides them exposure to the housing resurgence, O&G, commodity exposure (timber) among just owning real estate. When it comes to the future, we can expect that the housing market should remain very strong, allowing WY to be a major beneficiary of this trend.

Financials

Now, let's turn to the company's financials. First, we will take a look at their income statement and each segment's contributions. The company reported Net Sales of $7.196 Billion in FY'17, up 13.1% from the $6.365 Billion in FY'16. Gross profit came in at $1.898 Billion vs. $1.385 Billion in 2016, or a 37% spike. Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Net Income were at $1.131 Billion and $582 Million, respectively. These numbers compare to $822 Million and $1.027 Billion for Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Net Income reported in 2016. The figures for Operating Income and Net Income equate to growth of 37.5% and massive -43.3% drop.

Looking at each individual segment, we will start with Timberlands. The Timberlands division contributed Net Sales of $2.704 Billion, an increase of 2.2% from $2.645 Billion in 2016. ENR sales jumped 23.8% from $227 Million in '16 to $281 Million in '17. Sales of Wood Products were $4.974 vs. $4.402 Billion the prior year, equating to a 13% jump.

As you can see, WY has been able to slowly grow Gross Profit, Operating Income, and Net Income over time, all while experiencing somewhat of a resurgence in Revenue. This tells me the company is doing a fine job controlling costs throughout its operations. I expect that the company will continue to grow Revenue and the other metrics as the housing market continues to be hot, as well as favorable lumber prices.

Cash Flow

Moving on the to the most important aspect of a company, their Cash Flow. The Statement of Cash Flows is extremely important because it portrays how much cash actually flows in and out of a business. The statement of Cash Flows may sound very similar to the Income Statement, but it is not. The Income Statement typically utilizes what is referred to as Accrual-based accounting, which just records revenues and expenses as transactions occur. The Statement of Cash Flows records the transactions as cash actually comes in or leaves the company. This cash-based accounting creates a transparent report of what is going on throughout the day-to-day operations. Furthermore, while a firm may produce nice profits, it can still have problems if it does not generate sufficient cash flow, i.e. money flowing into the business.

Thus, to gauge their financial strength, we will analyze a couple different things. First, we will focus on traditional Operating Cash Flows in order to analyze the performance of their core business. Afterwards, we will look at a metric that WY utilizes to portray cash flows to investors. Let me say that typically, as being a REIT as WY is, they tend to use metrics such as Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO). However, they do not. Instead, they prefer to use Adjusted EBITDA to demonstrate this.

Below, I have provided a chart of WY's Cash Flow from Operations and their Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow (FCF) is the amount of money left over to acquire companies, innovate, RETIRE debt, or return money to shareholders, after Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) requirements. The goal is to convert as much CFO to FCF as possible. With that being said, you can see that WY has done a nice job of steadily growing CFO and FCF since the Great Recession. Initially, the company experienced a strong comeback, and has slowed down, but is still growing quite nicely. Growth in CFO and FCF can be attributed to the resurgence of the housing market and lumber prices.

The growth of these tells me that the firm's operations are performing well and continue to improve. In addition, the company is able to convert a substantial amount of CFO to FCF, which provides management with immense amounts of financial flexibility. This capital can be allocated in several ways, as were mentioned above. One such way, they have done so has been through dividends. The company has continuously increased their dividend since the Financial Crisis. In January of 2010, Weyerhaeuser's dividend was $0.05 per share each quarter for an annualized rate of $0.20 per share. Last year, they paid $1.25 per share on an annualized rate, increasing the dividend from $0.31 to $0.32 per share each quarter, during Q4. In all, dividend growth since 2010 comes in at a 525%; that is astounding. So, expect the dividend growth to continue as the company continues to generate the supporting cash flow.

Next, we will look at WY's preferred metric to portray operations performance to investors, Adjusted EBITDA. Per the company's 10-K, they calculate Adj. EBITDA by:

operating income from continuing operations adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, pension and postretirement costs not allocated to business segments (primarily interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of actuarial loss and amortization of prior service cost/credit), and special items".

Below, I have made a graph of the firm's Adjusted EBITDA since 2015, with information from their 10-K. In 2015, the Weyerhaeuser generated Adj. EBITDA of $1.025 billion. Fast forward to 2017 and Adj. EBITDA was $2.080 billion, representing a CAGR of 34.31%. Talk about impressive growth.

Let's now break down the contribution of each segment to this cumulative amount. Starting with Weyerhaeuser's Timberlands segment which has grown at a CAGR of 12.68%, from $678 Million in 2015 to $968 Million in 2017. Real Estate and ENR grew at a clip of 48.64% from $98 Million to $241 Million in 2015 to 2017. Lastly, Wood Products started at $372 Million in 2015 and growing to $1.017 billion in 2017, a CAGR of 57.80%. As one can see, the company has been on a hot streak, growing all aspects of their business at strong rates. All of this has been due to the focus on core business and optimizing their performances, in addition to increased demand. I expect further growth for years as they continue to be a leader in this industry and innovate new ways to generate revenue and cash flow.

Valuation

Briefly, I will talk about the company's valuation. Currently, WY trades at 13.3x FY'17 Adj. EBITDA, which is sort of high, in general. However, I do feel that the company does warrant this multiple based on recent growth and the current housing market. In fact, it would not be weird if it floated its way up to 14.5x FY'17 Adj. EBITDA. At 14.5x, with Adj. EBITDA per share of $2.75, you would get a price of $39.88. From the current price of $36.68, this would represent a potential increase of almost 9%. I do feel that, for the most part, the company is fully-valued and would look for a dip to add or initiate a position.

M&A

On February 19, 2016, Weyerhaeuser bought and merger with Plum Creek Timber Company for $8.4 billion. Plum Creek was a REIT that owned and managed around 6.2 million acres of timberlands. A reasonable amount of their growth has been thanks to that merger. In addition, that merger was expected to create around $100 million in annual cost synergies, according to Yahoo Finance. Such cost synergies have been large for WY to control costs and better their margins.

Additionally, back in December of 2016, WY announced the sale of their Cellulose Fibers pulp mills to International Paper (IP) for $2.2 billion. A majority of the after-tax $1.6 billion was expected to be used for the repayment of debt obligations. The action resulted in the selling five pulp mills, with a combined total annual operating capacity of about 1.9 million metric tons, as well as two modified fiber mills. This sale marked the exit of the Cellulose Fibers business in an effort to focus on their core business. This did occur after the company decided to sell their Liquid Packaging Board business to Nippon Paper Industries Ltd. and sale of their Publishing Papers business to One Rock Capital Partners, LLC.

The actions taken in the last couple years by the management team have been to exit what they consider "non-core businesses" as a way to simplify their operations and specialize on those aspects. Having those spare businesses took a toll on the company with the amount of capital that could have been allocating back into their core businesses. By selling those businesses, the management team is increasing shareholding value by letting the company focus on what they feel will provide them the most growth and best position them for success with evolving trends in their industry.

Caring About the Environment

The company does like to advertise the viability of renewable energy on their land. Additionally, the wood produced at their mills would naturally result in a byproduct which is wood fiber. This fiber is used to create pellets to burn as Biomass. The company obtains a significant amount of their required energy, 73%, from Biomass to run their day-to-day operations of making wood products.

Conclusion

Weyerhaeuser is a wonderfully run Timber REIT that does a lot more than just owning and managing timberlands. Their business diversification allows them to hand in several different "cookie" jars, letting them to experience strong tailwinds in the housing market. With the demand for housing so strong, the company is in a prime position to benefit from the need for increased housing. Their growth in all of the segments is very impressive and offers many income streams for them. Their ability to generate strong CFO and FCF will be vital to their future success and shareholder rewards. WY has shown the ability to shave off unneeded businesses to focus on core businesses which will help them in the long-run. All in all, Weyerhaeuser continues to prove that money does, in some essence, grow on trees.

