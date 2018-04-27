Lloyds: The Cheapest High Performing Developed Market Bank

Lloyds trades at a 1.24x P/TB ratio. This is significantly cheaper than other high performing developed market banks (the best US banks trade well above 1.5x). We believe Lloyds is very significantly undervalued.

We wrote in some detail about LLoyds (LYG) last year (LLoyds: Undervalued Given Strong Results). Briefly, the investment thesis was that Lloyds's underlying financial results (what management liked to talk about) were strong. But critically, statutory results (the numbers that drive shareholder returns), were set to improve and converge on the underlying results as the high charges for past conduct and payment protection insurance ("PPI") redress declined. This expected step-change in Lloyds statutory performance was not in our view being properly valued by the market.

What has changed?

Lloyds has continued to deliver strong financial performance with very significant momentum in profit, shareholder returns and other financial metrics.

Despite stable income (vs. Q1 2017), due to very strong expense discipline, Lloyds pre-provision profitability showed a best in class improvement (+12.5% on an underlying basis and +30% on a statutory basis vs Q1 2017). This exceeds most US bank equivalents. Lloyds has a low risk business model; net interest income is approximately 70% of total income and LLoyds has lower exposure to more volatile investment banking and market sensitive fee and trading income so its results should be more sustainable and less volatile over time. Net interest margin improved to a best in class 2.93% as Lloyds prioritised profitability over market share (probably very wise at this stage of the cycle). Credit losses remain low (0.23% asset quality ratio). The cost to income ratio fell to a market leading 47.8% (on an underlying basis).

The key development was the continued improvement in underlying profitability as charges for past conduct (most notably PPI) finally started to roll off. Statutory profitability improved 23% vs Q1 2017 on a pre-tax basis (beating most US bank majors), and statutory RoTE improved 3.5% to 12.3%. Underlying RoTE improved by 1.8% to 15.4%. We expect statutory RoTE will continue to improve and the gap between it and underlying RoTE will continue to narrow. Past conduct charges will continue to decline in the years ahead as the deadline for PPI claims is reached.

Source: Lloyds Q1 Results Presentation

Strategic update

In February LLoyds announced a strategy to transform the group for success in a digital world. We become very nervous when financial institutions talk about transformation. This typically results an ill-disciplined pursuit of revenues without due regard for risk or sustainable returns and a subsequent weakening of core capabilities and competitive positioning. Future provisions, a major strategic reversal and a large dilution of shareholder returns are the all too frequent consequences of such initiatives.

What encouraged us about LLoyds's strategic update is that the focus remains on strengthening LLoyds's low risk business model and its sources of competitive advantage within its core capabilities. The existing business model was re-affirmed. A £3bn strategic investment was committed to improve the customer experience, further digitize the group (LLoyds claims to be the UK's largest digital bank), increase its capabilities in pensions and insurance and lending to SMEs and mid-market companies and also in transforming the bank's ways of working.

Source: Lloyds Strategic Update 21 February 2018

Financial guidance was re-affirmed. A best in class cost-income ratio in the low 40s is targeted which will help drive further bottom line profitability regardless of top line growth. A 14-15% statutory RoTE is targeted from 2019, which should drive a further uplift in valuation. Guidance of 170-200bps pre-dividend CET1 capital generation per annum should drive dividend growth and a further return of surplus capital.

Source: Lloyds Strategic Update 21 February 2018

Valuation: the Cheapest High Performing Developed Market Bank

Lloyds is by far the cheapest major developed market bank with this level of RoTE and other financial metrics. If there is a cheaper major bank in the developed markets performing at this level, we have not found it.

We value Lloyds using an excess return methodology comparing realised RoTE to a hurdle rate and then comparing this to the Price/Tangible Book ratio. Using statutory RoTE, we believe a valuation of 1.65x TB is more appropriate, implying a price target of 86p (32% upside from today). If we assume statutory RoTE will converge to an underlying RoTE of 15% (15.4% today), which is at the upper range of the guidance given by the bank, we believe a valuation of 2x TB is more appropriate, implying a price target of 106p (63% upside from today).

We have not found a cheaper high performing developed market bank. The UK stock market is currently unloved and Lloyds's valuation is depressed by its domestic business model and the market's view of the uncertainties Brexit will bring. Some valuation discount may also be justified given LLoyds's very poor performance under its prior management. However assuming its recent performance can be sustained we have not found a better valued high performing bank in the developed market universe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I invest on a long-only basis in bank equities and capital securities where I see value.