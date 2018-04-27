Is Coca-Cola's Free Cash Flow Weak?

We wonder if the company is trading more on its brand name and reputation than on its actual fundamentals. We value shares at ~$39 each.

By The Valuentum Team

It's hard not to like Coca-Cola (KO). The company's brand name is one that is recognized almost anywhere on the planet, and who doesn't find Warren Buffett's chugging of the sugary concoction amusing on occasion. When it comes to beverage giants, Coca-Cola has set the bar high, and while there is myriad opposition to sugary drinks from health-conscious consumers and government bodies looking to discourage the purchase of such items, the world can do a lot worse than drinking a good old Coca-Cola. We think Coca-Cola is one of those companies that will continue to be around for decades to come, and that's something that many long-term dividend growth investors are counting on.

What we find to be of more pressing concern to Coca-Cola shareholders, however, has been the firm's free cash flow performance in recent years. Of course the company's free cash flow isn't bad, by itself, but it has been moving in the wrong direction, and while 2018 results suggest the company may be getting things back on track, 2017 performance was a little too tight for comfort. The free cash flow shortfall relative to cash dividends paid for 2017 certainly wasn't a good thing, particularly in light of the company's large net debt position. In late February, Fitch even lowered its credit rating on Coca-Cola to A from A+, but we think more pressure on its credit rating may be coming in future years, especially if free cash flow coverage of the dividend payment stays so tight as it is expected to be in 2018, too.

Coca-Cola At A Glance

• Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company. The firm owns and markets four of the world’s top five nonalcoholic sparkling beverage brands: CocaCola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. It has seventeen $1 billion brands and more on the way. Do not count out the beverage giant's ability to innovate either. Volume growth of Diet Coke, for example, is now increasing in North America again thanks to the company’s launch of four new flavors that came with a sleek design and innovative marketing. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

• Coca-Cola boasts a number of competitive advantages: its brands, financial strength, distribution system, global reach, and a deep executive bench. The company’s One Brand Strategy, for example, helped drive 3% growth in brand Coca-Cola volume and an incredible double-digit pace of volume expansion in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar during the first quarter of 2018. When one talks about Coca-Cola’s distribution network, the company’s products are almost everywhere. The first quarter of 2018, for example, saw strong performance in Turkey and South Africa and weakness in Nigeria and Western Europe. It achieved mid-single-digit growth in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, along with strong performance in China and India during the period.

• The company's top line has been in flux due to a refranchising/divesting of its bottling operations, but Coca-Cola's long-term targets are solid. The company's long-term targets include 4%-6% organic revenue growth, 6%-8% operating income growth, 7%-9% EPS growth, and 95%-100% adjusted free cash flow conversion. In 2018, it expects organic revenue growth of 4%, comparable EPS growth of 8%- 10%, and cash flow from operations of at least $8.5 billion. Its 2.2x net debt leverage ratio at the end of 2017 is within its 2.0x-2.5x target.

• We live in a thirsty world. From 2014-2016, the nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage category retail value has advanced by over $100 billion and is expected to grow more than $150 billion from 2017- 2020 (good for a 4% CAGR). Coca-Cola is very well-positioned to capture incremental growth driven by growing middle-classes around the world, even as we don't expect the "cola wars" with Pepsi (PEP) to subside anytime soon or social pressures against sugary drinks to wane.

Image Source: Coca-Cola's 10-K, page 75

• In the image above, we introduce our biggest concerns at Coca-Cola. From right to left (2015 to 2017), cash flow from operations has fallen to ~$7 billion in 2017 from over $10.5 billion in 2015. We don't need to spell the risks out as the cash flow statement makes it pretty clear. During 2017, Coca-Cola generated $5.3 billion in free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital expenditures, and it paid $6.3 billion in cash dividends, meaning that its free cash flow coverage of the dividend came up short for the year. An examination of its balance sheet shows a net debt position, too, and the credit rating agencies can't be looking at this in a fond manner.

Coca-Cola's Dividend Not As Strong As We Would Like

Image Source: Valuentum

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend in each of the past 55 years, so it would take an absolute catastrophe for Coca-Cola to stop growing its dividend, let alone suspend it or cut it altogether, in our view. For starters, the steady demand for Coca-Cola's products and nearly incomparable brand recognition allow it to generate strong, albeit weakening free cash flows. Since 2011, the company has returned more than 95% of free cash flow and cash from divestitures to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases, earning management a very shareholder-friendly reputation. The beverage giant remains focused on strengthening its core, and the refranchising of its bottlers will help this initiative while enhancing margins. We're expecting continued dividend increases for the foreseeable future, but the pace of expansion remains a big question (see image above).

Coca-Cola's reported numbers on the top line have faced pressure, which could be expected given refrachising/divesting initiatives, but the trends in operating cash flow, and especially free cash flow, should not be coinciding with such efforts to improve the financial profile of the company. For starters, that free cash flow performance in 2017 came up short in covering annual dividend payments (free cash flow of $5.3 billion and cash dividends paid of $6.3 billion), is quite noteworthy, especially for a company like Coca-Cola. The company's free cash flow guidance for 2018 of $6.6 billion leaves a bit to be desired, too, especially given the magnitude of annual dividend obligations following the 5%+ dividend increase in February. Dividend growth investors should be taking a more cautious look at Coca-Cola’s operations, in our view. The company’s Dividend Cushion ratio stands at 1.1, as this tried-and-true beverage giant continues to walk a fine line.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

As the beverage giant's accounting statements digest a number of dynamics during 2018, we think close attention to the cash flow statement may be most informative for dividend growth investors. Operating cash flow is targeted at $8.5 billion during 2018, while capital expenditures are expected to come in at $1.9 billion, and we’ll be watching free cash flow performance very closely this year, viewing any shortfall as a disappointment. From where we stand, the company’s endeavors to become less capital-intensive haven’t helped free-cash-flow generating capacity at all, and that's a big red flag for the dividend. Total debt at Coca-Cola stood at $34.5 billion while total cash stood at $15.4 billion, as of the end of 2017, revealing a considerable net debt position and reduced financial flexibility than we might prefer.

We like Coca-Cola a lot, but as you may have gathered by now, we’d like to see better free-cash-flow generation and reduced leverage on the balance sheet. Investors should also be cognizant of the generosity embedded in our fair value estimate for shares ($39), too, originating from a low discount rate and elevated expected growth and margin enhancement. Said differently, even under optimistic forecasts, Coca-Cola's shares still seem pricey. We wonder if the company is trading more on its brand name and reputation than on its actual fundamentals these days. We would not be surprised if more credit downgrades are on the horizon either. Many might very well say that Coca-Cola's free cash flow is weak. In any case, shares yield ~3.5% at the time of this writing.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.