Pandora And Spotify: Royalties Are Changing - And Not For The Better

Music streamers will potentially have to pay even more in royalties leaving the future profitability of streaming services even further out of reach.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation (415-0) to update the current music environment. The bill, "Music Modernization Act" which is really 3 acts clumped together, will now move to the Senate and be voted on in May. Whether or not this bill is good, depends on what side of the track you're on. The bill looks to increase payments to musicians and those involved, however it would also lower costs for streaming companies if sued. This will further bog down the costs associated with royalties and keep music streamers even further from profitability.

The "Music Modernization Act" has proposed to tackled three issues in regards to royalty payments:

Songwriter payments (Music Modernization Act) Sound Engineer payments (AMP Act) Lengthen the copyright life of music pre-1972 (CLASSICS Act)

Under the Music Modernization Act, the bill would require a single database to be created by all music streamers: Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Pandora (P), Spotify (SPOT) and Apple (AAPL). There would then be 3 judges randomly assigned to make payment decisions. These judges would set the royalty rates for both BMI and ASCAP. Thus, this leaves uncertainty for companies such as Pandora and Spotify. Will the rate be lower or higher? Most likely higher, but it may depend on the judges. We also are not completely sure if the judges will rotate or not.

The AMP Act "improves and simplifies the payment of royalties owed to music producers, mixers and engineers". The passing of the bill would allow SoundExchange to pay these people directly and will also be in charge of the collection and distribution.

The CLASSICS Act aims to properly reward artists who recorded before 1972. Under currently laws, these songs are not required to earn royalties from digital plays. This act is the most likely of all to pass given that these artists tend to not tour anymore due to old age. As a result, the royalty stream should be their main income which is where the support has generated from.

Pressure on Streamers

The bills have a focus on digital plays. This means that streamers such as Pandora and Spotify are going to be hit the hardest if the bills pass, which they are projected to. Given that the largest cost for both of these companies are content acquisition/royalty payments, the pressure to become profitable will be even harder.

Pandora's content acquisition costs are shown below. These costs as a percentage of revenue continue to increase, representing 52% of revenue in 2015, and increasing to 55% in 2017.

Below is Spotify's cost of revenue. These costs represent 79% of revenues in 2017. However, this percentage of revenue has been on the decline, being 88% in 2015. This number is predominately composed of royalty and distribution payments, but does include other costs. Given this, the percentage is slightly inflated.

Conclusion

Neither company has been able to strike a profit. The primary reason has been due to royalties. With the passage of this proposed bill, the hope of profitability will most likely fly right out of the window for these companies. These bills are meant to increase the royalty payments to reward music producers, but punishes the platform that allows them to stream in the process.

The passage of this bill may hurt who it trying to help. If Pandora and Spotify, who are the primary streamers, both continue to lose money they will at some point be forced to shut down. This would leave Google, Apple and Amazon. With the increased payments and costs, and lack of profitability inside this space, this segment would be one of the first to ditch if these companies run into financial trouble. The future is uncertain with the passage of this bill, but all we can do is wait.

