Intellia Therapeutics: An In Vivo Advantage

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) has been quietly flying under the radar, producing first-in-class CRISPR in vivo data. The company has set itself apart from counterparts CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Editas (EDIT) by taking a more aggressive approach with its lead programs targeting the liver. Intellia has an attractive in vivo delivery system with its proprietary lipid nanoparticles. This modular delivery system will allow the company to rapidly progress to a variety of genetic targets in the liver as well as evolve into other organs in the body. This focus on in vivo targets is something that other CRISPR programs are not pursuing as fervently.

Intellia has established its lead program as an in vivo gene therapy targeting the liver by treating ATTR (Transthyretin Amyloidosis). Data and clinical success from in vivo applications have thus far been more limited than ex vivo applications but represents the Holy Grail in gene therapy. Hundreds of genetic diseases have the potential to be treated through in vivo therapy, so establishing a lead in this area could really set Intellia apart from its peers.

The gene therapy field saw its first clinical approval late last year with the approval of Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE) LUXTURNA which treats a rare form of inherited retinal disease. This is a logical first step since the eye is easily accessible through local injections and is immunologically isolated from the rest of the body by the blood/retina barrier. Therefore, it's no coincidence Editas has made its lead program targeting ocular diseases in Leber Congenital Amaurosis. There have also been tremendous advances in ex vivo applications from engineering CAR-T cells to fight cancer and treating blood-borne illnesses like beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Again this is an easier target because you isolate the target outside the body and can ensure proper editing before replacing the cells back into the body. While there are a vast array of potential targets, it again makes sense that a gene-editing company like CRISPR Therapeutics would focus on ex vivo applications for its lead program targeting beta thalassemia.

Intellia's In Vivo Approach

Intellia made the strategic decision to partner with Novartis (NVS) back in 2015 for CAR-T and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Applications in order to gain access to Novartis' proprietary lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Intellia is utilizing LNPs to be the delivery vehicle for all in vivo therapies. LNPs hold several key advantages over adeno-associated viruses (NYSE:AAV) for in vivo applications. While AAV is efficient for local delivery, it has the potential to produce an immunological response that can lead to severe adverse reactions. LNP has very low immunogenicity and is, therefore, an ideal vehicle for systemic dosing.

Lipid nanoparticles are cheaper to produce, are more easily manufactured, and are far more scalable to treat large patient populations. Gene editing companies such as BioMarin (BMRN) and Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) have spent tens of millions of dollars scaling up their respective AAV manufacturing. BioMarin's recently completed gene therapy manufacturing facilities are one of the largest in the world, yet are only capable of treating roughly 2,000 patients per year. Here is where the AAV manufacturing roadblocks start.

Gene therapy companies are eager to invest in AAV manufacturing, but most are unwilling to spend millions upon millions of dollars until there's a degree of certainty for clinical approval. An interesting New York Times article published last year highlighted the growing problem in gene therapy of a virus shortage. Few companies have the capability and expertise to make viruses for clinical trials to the exacting standards needed which has resulted in large backlogs and increased costs as demand is through the roof.

Intellia will avoid these long-term manufacturing issues through its use of LNPs. The company has been working over the past several years to optimize its LNP delivery into the liver. Here again, the work being completed in preclinical development will aid all future liver targets. Once its LNP formulations are optimized for human trials in ATTR, the groundwork has already been laid for future targets in the liver. While it has taken several years to optimize thus far, the LNP system is modular and subsequent targets in the liver (i.e. AATD, HBV, PH-1) should only require minor edits to the guide RNA, which accounts for roughly 2% of the delivery system. Therefore, the company has the ability to move relatively rapidly into additional liver therapies.

Intellia in Vivo Data

Intellia is the first company to demonstrate dose-dependent CRISPR/Cas9 editing in non-human primates as well as editing at a disease-causing gene in non-human primate livers. It is also the first company to show CRISPR/Cas9 editing through lipid nanoparticles. The company has shown remarkable editing efficiency in the livers of mice and rats and demonstrated its ability to redose non-human primates with a well-tolerated safety profile.

Back in November 2017, Intellia published its initial data from a multivariate analysis in non-human primates dosing prior to optimization. The company showed redosing was effective as well as tolerable with no major changes to liver enzymes and cytokine levels. Here again, Intellia's LNP approach trumps AAV delivery. Once a patient receives an AAV therapy, the body will develop antibodies to the virus, which will make redosing of AAV virtually impossible. Redosing gives Intellia the added flexibility to go back and treat patients who may have not reached an optimized level of editing or target protein knock down. Intellia is the first company to show in vivo non-human primate data and will be the first to clinical trials of true in vivo applications.

Intellia Valuation

CRISPR Therapeutics has become the favorite CRISPR company among investors. The company has published promising preclinical ex vivo data for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease and will likely be the first CRISPR company to hold clinical trials. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics is the only CRISPR company that has exclusive ownership of its CAR-T program (Intellia partnered with Novartis and Editas partnered with Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO)/Celgene (CELG)). This has led to CRISPR Therapeutics developing a market cap more than twice that of Intellia. In my opinion, putting this kind of significant premium on CRISPR Therapeutics over Intellia is shortsighted and ignores many of the advantages Intellia has established in its lead in vivo program.

In a recent interview with Intellia's CEO, John Leonard, he spoke to the fact that Intellia has been quiet on its eXtellia programs to date but expects that to change in 2018. He stated that the company will be disclosing its first wholly owned targets in immune-oncology and autoimmune disease sometime in mid-2018. In addition, he expects Intellia and Novartis to officially disclose their first target in hematopoietic stem cells. A logical announcement for these targets should come during the company's investor day on May 17, 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Burn

Intellia is well capitalized for a small cap biotech. After taking advantage of an increasing stock price back in November 2017, the company issued a $150 million stock offering. This raised the company's total cash position to $341 million as of December 31, 2017.

Management believes the large cash position gives the company the ability to advance the pipeline through mid-2020. The company has essentially doubled its R&D team over the past year with 143 research and development personnel as of December 31, 2017, up from 74 in 2016. This has increased operating expenses to around $30-35 million per quarter, which is partly offset by collaboration revenue from Regeneron (REGN) and Novartis. In total, quarter cash burn should come in around $25-30 million per quarter through 2018. Shareholder dilution is always a risk for small-cap biotech investors, but Intellia likely won't have a need to raise additional capital until mid-to-late 2019.

Risks

Intellia is taking an aggressive approach in their pipeline. In vivo editing carries far more risk that ex vivo and has never been done in clinical trials in humans using CRISPR/Cas9. While the science is there for success, real-world application sometimes brings a scientific thesis back to reality. Lack of efficacy or off-target editing could bring the research to a standstill. The potential for success brings tremendous upside, but it carries a fair amount of risk. Because of the lack of clinical data in humans, Intellia remains a speculative investment.

Another risk is the on-going patent battle between Intellia/CRISPR Therapeutics and Editas. Intellia and CRISPR Therapeutics get their CRISPR/Cas9 license from UC Berkley and University of Vienna, respectively, while Editas gets its license from the Broad Institute and MIT. There's an on-going legal battle over who owns this crucial technology. UC Berkley/Vienna have received patents on CRISPR/Cas9 technology in the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and the European Patent Office. However, there's still an on-going legal battle over who will receive the patent in the United States. While this is long from being settled, if UC Berkley were to lose this patent to MIT/Broad Institute, it would add a layer of complexity to Intellia. They would likely have to pay licensing fees to gain access to this technology to run trials and sell therapies in the United States.

Conclusion

As I've written before, I invest in biotech stocks based on a principle that if I am going to assume this much risk, the upside potential should be able to completely revolutionize an industry. Intellia, maybe more than any other company in the market, meets this criteria. Up to this point in history, medicine has sought to treat the symptoms of an underlying illness, not directly attack the root cause. Gene therapy has the potential to provide cures to debilitating and deadly genetic diseases in a single/limited dosing paradigm. Intellia has made significant strides in developing the most advanced in vivo CRISPR technology, which gives the company the most upside of the 3 CRISPR companies, in my opinion. While CRISPR and Editas will likely beat Intellia to clinical trials, Intellia is building a foundation that could slingshot it well ahead of both companies in treating in vivo applications.

