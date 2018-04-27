Generic Acthar Could Put Mallinckrodt Out Of Its Misery

Biosim Pharmaceuticals recently announced it has successfully manufactured an ACTH (Corticotropin) Gel that rivals Mallinckrodt's (MNK) Acthar in all its attributes and biological models:

BioSim has been advancing its ACTH (Corticotropin) Gel since 2012. With significant research and development, coupled with government support, its product has been demonstrated to perform like ACTHAR in mammal models over the same duration of action. In October of last year, BioSim received a boost to its timelines and is now expected to become the first copy of ACTHAR to reach the market, all while becoming the lowest costing version. Without potentially insurmountable regulatory restrictions like having to demonstrate equivalence to an unavailable expired product or bridging, manufacturing, and safety issues seen in newer formulations requiring extensive human trials, BioSim expects to capture over half the ACTHAR market very quickly and soften demand for any third-party ACTH products.

Generic Acthar Could Punish Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt was one of several drug companies that previously engaged in a pharma roll-up strategy. High drug prices have since come under scrutiny, hurting Mallinckrodt's sales and creating questions about the value of its prior deals. Top-selling Acthar had been the company's saving grace. Its revenue had been growing at double digits, providing an anchor for the stock.

Acthar's revenue is now starting to crack. Its revenue for Q3 and Q4 2017 fell Y/Y by 6% and 9%, respectively. Its price is very high -market chatter suggests the drug's use for indications other than infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis could be in decline. Acthar represents 38% of Mallinckrodt's total revenue. It's also part of the specialty brands segment that generates about 85% of the company's total operating income.

Generic acthar could potentially cut into Acthar's sales and hasten Mallinckrodt's demise. According to the IMS Institute For Healthcare Informatics, from 2002 to 2014 the price of medicines was reduced by 51% in the first year generics entered the market. That implies Acthar's price could fall by over 50% due to generic competition. A loss of market share would potentially drive sales down even further.

The company's $6.7 billion debt load already is at 4.8x trailing EBITDA and Moody's has voiced concerns that Mallinckrodt's Sucampo acquisition could worsen those metrics. The potential loss of operating income and cash flow caused by generic Acthar could make the company's debt load untenable. Mallinckrodt has about $3 billion in principal payment due from 2020 to 2023. If Acthar craters it could be hard pressed to meet those obligations.

Can Biosim Actually Pull Off Generic Acthar?

Acthar has been one of the highest-price drugs on the market for years, yet no one has come close to replicating it and exploiting its high price. There's likely a reason for that. Talking about bringing generic Acthar to the market and accomplishing it are two entirely different things. Biosim intimated the feat could be accomplished sans "insurmountable regulatory restrictions":

The devil is in the details. It is unclear whether the FDA would make the process for Biosim to bring generic Acthar to market less onerous than for others. Biosim would potentially have to complete clinical trials, indication by indication. The costs could be quite onerous and time consuming. In my opinion, several parties would potentially be interested in seeing such a breakthrough drug reach the market. It could be a win for the FDA which has vowed to help bring down high drug prices, and streamline the process to bring generics to market. In 2015 Medicare Part D - a program for the elderly - reportedly spent $500 million on Acthar, though the drug was specifically indicated for infants. A cheaper version could potentially reduce government outlays.

The high price of Acthar and questions over its effectiveness have almost made the drug a political football. We may soon find out if Biosim can (1) work with the FDA to streamline the approval process and (2) produce a generic with similar efficacy.

Conclusion

Mallinckrodt is currently in dire straits amid its high debt load. MNK is down over 65% Y/Y. The mere thought of generic Acthar coming to market could send the stock much lower. MNK remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.