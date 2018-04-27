This Dividend Aristocrat Fell 6% On Disappointing Earnings, But Its 6% Dividend Yield Provides Consolation

There is lingering uncertainty regarding the major Time Warner deal, but assuming it is approved, AT&T has strong growth potential moving forward.

By Bob Ciura

Telecom giant AT&T (T) fell over 6% on April 26, after reporting disappointing quarterly earnings. This pushed AT&T’s year-to-date decline to 15%. Slowing growth in AT&T’s wireless and entertainment segments, combined with the prospect of rising interest rates, has contributed to the weak performance so far this year.

In the meantime, AT&T continues to return a significant amount of its cash flow to investors through dividends. AT&T has increased its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years, making it a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats list. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The one positive from AT&T's declining share price this year, is that its dividend yield is now above 6%.

With a rising dividend yield and lower valuation, AT&T’s share price decline could make the stock more attractive for value and income investors.

Earnings Overview

For the 2018 first quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $38.04 billion and earnings-per-share of $0.85. Both figures came up short of expectations. Revenue and earnings-per-share missed analyst estimates by $1.27 billion and $0.02 per share, respectively. Revenue declined 3.5% from the same quarter a year ago, or 2.3% when adjusting for a change to the company’s historical accounting methods.

AT&T saw sales growth of wireless equipment and strategic business services, but this was more than offset by declines in legacy wireline services, domestic video, and wireless service revenues. AT&T benefited from prepaid phone gains, low postpaid phone churn, and growth of its DIRECTV NOW service. For the quarter, AT&T had 3.2 million total wireless net adds, and churn of just 0.84%, the lowest first-quarter churn rate in the company’s history. DIRECTV NOW added 312,000 customers, to nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

Analysts quickly pounced on AT&T as the company missed expectations on both the top and bottom line, but the company is still performing well in many areas. AT&T generated adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 15% for the quarter, thanks largely to tax reform, and $2.8 billion of free cash flow.

Growth Prospects

AT&T took a step back in the first quarter, with an earnings report that showed declining revenue. Fortunately, the company still has considerable growth potential, particularly if its major acquisition attempt of Time Warner (TWX) proves successful.

The U.S. telecom industry is saturated, and growth is hard to come by. For an industry giant like AT&T, making large acquisitions provides an avenue for rapid growth. This is why AT&T is so aggressively pursuing Time Warner. Not only will it add millions of new subscribers, but the deal will also allow for significant cost-cutting opportunities to boost earnings growth. Time Warner has a number of strong media properties, including TBS, TNT, HBO, and the Warner Bros. movie studio. Along with 5G development, the Time Warner deal is among AT&T’s biggest growth initiatives.

However, investors should know there is a great deal of uncertainty over the deal. In November, the Department of Justice sued to block the proposed transaction, on antitrust grounds. The trail is ongoing and may be close to wrapping up, at which point investors will know the fate of the deal. In the meantime, AT&T has the funding in place, and still expects the acquisition to be approved.

If the Time Warner acquisition receives approval, the combined company would have over 140 million mobile subscribers, and another 45 million video subscribers, worldwide. Another huge advantage for AT&T is that it could have greater leverage over advertisers, and it would have valuable hedge against rising content costs.

In addition to the Time Warner deal, another growth catalyst for AT&T is 5G. On December 18, AT&T launched a 5G trial, and the company expects to launch mobile 5G in a dozen cities over the course of 2018. If all goes according to plan, AT&T hopes to be ready for nationwide rollout by late 2018. Developing 5G will allow AT&T to regain its competitive advantage against low-cost wireless carriers that have undercut the industry giants on price.

Valuation & Expected Returns

AT&T is expected to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of approximately $3.45 in fiscal 2018. Based on this, the stock currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.6, which is a very low valuation. AT&T is trading at a significant discount to its long-term average. According to ValueLine, AT&T stock has held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 over the past 10 years.

We believe the 10-year average valuation is a reasonable estimate of fair value for AT&T. The company is an industry leader with significant competitive advantages and growth potential. As a result, we believe the stock is currently undervalued, by approximately 40%. An expanding valuation could add significantly to total returns. For example, if it took five years for AT&T stock to return to our estimate of fair value, the expanding price-to-earnings ratio would add 8% to total shareholder returns.

In addition to an expanding valuation, AT&T can generate returns through earnings growth and dividends. Even if we assume very low earnings growth, AT&T can still provide hefty returns, thanks in large part to its high dividend yield. Returns from earnings growth and dividends might look as follows:

1%-3% earnings growth

6% dividend yield

Annual returns could reach 7% to 9% per year, from earnings growth and dividends. Including an extra 8% annual return from an expanding price-to-earnings ratio, total annual returns could exceed 15% for AT&T moving forward.

Dividend Analysis

AT&T is arguably one of the safest dividend stocks in the S&P 500. The company is on pace for a dividend payout ratio of approximately 58% this year, using 2018 earnings-per-share estimates of $3.45, and its current annualized dividend payment of $2.00 per share. Furthermore, the company’s long dividend history and 34 consecutive yearly increases, shows that it is willing to prioritize rising dividend payments through a variety of operating environments.

AT&T has a considerable amount of debt, and it will incur even more if and when the $85 billion Time Warner deal gets approved. AT&T ended the 2018 first quarter with $133.7 billion of long-term debt, up from $125.9 billion at the same point last year. The rise in debt is the result of its acquisition spree in the past few years. To help mitigate the risk of rising interest rates, AT&T has a balanced maturity schedule. It also has a solidly investment-grade credit rating of BBB+ from Standard & Poor’s, which will help keep its cost of capital contained.

AT&T does not offer high dividend growth, but its 1%-2% annual increases at least help investors keep pace with inflation. And, investors can generate even higher dividend growth rates, by reinvesting dividends. Plus, AT&T’s high yield more than makes up for its lack of higher dividend increases. The S&P 500 Index, on average, yields less than 2%. As a result, AT&T offers more than triple the dividend income as the average stock in the S&P 500.

Final Thoughts

AT&T is a unique stock, in that it has a rare combination of a high dividend yield, and annual dividend increases. It is not easy to find a stock that has both a 6% yield and increases its dividend each year for as long as AT&T has. In fact, AT&T is the highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrat today.

AT&T has had a difficult year, and is facing a period of uncertainty, particularly surrounding the massive Time Warner deal. AT&T has a lot riding on the outcome, but the deal still looks likely to be approved. In addition, AT&T has growth potential in new markets, particularly Latin America, and with new services like DIRECTV NOW and 5G rollout.

The company should generate enough cash flow to continue paying its dividend, and raising the dividend each year. These qualities make AT&T a strong income stock for 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.