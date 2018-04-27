PermRock Royalty Trust Finalizes IPO Terms

PRT expects to pay cash distributions at a 12% rate in the first year.

The trust will own interests in wells extracting oil & gas from the Permian Basin.

PermRock Royalty Trust has filed proposed terms for its $125 million U.S. IPO.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) intends to raise $125 million in an IPO of its units, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The trust will own a net profits interest in certain oil and natural gas production assets in Texas and New Mexico.

PRT (Boaz) is forecasting a 12% annual distribution rate amid ongoing strength in macro oil pricing. A decision to invest in the IPO would turn on investor's views on the stability of oil pricing and a desire for income-producing investment returns.

Delaware-based PermRock was formed in 2017 as a perpetual trust to receive 80% of the net profits from oil and natural gas production from assets held by Boaz Energy II located in properties in the Permian Basin (Underlying Properties).

The trust was formed by Boaz Energy II, which was founded in 2013. Boaz management is headed by CEO Marshall Eves, who was previously EVP at Stanolind Oil and Gas LP and prior to that held various operational and engineering positions in the oil & gas industry.

Boaz’ mission is to glean oil and gas products from fields in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The firm has expertise in the areas of hydraulic fracturing and secondary and tertiary oil recovery methods that assist in extracting as much oil and gas as possible from unconventional geological formations.

As of the end of 2017, Boaz held interests in 601 (481 net) producing wells with proven reserves of 16.6 MMBoe (Million Barrels of oil equivalents).

93% of the net production within the Underlying Properties was operated by Boaz.

The Permian Basin area of West Texas and New Mexico has been the center of significant oil production activity as the costs of extracting oil and gas from shale formations has been reduced through new methods and technologies.

Below is a map of the greater Permian Basin area along with sub-basins:

(Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)

As the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil has fluctuated markedly in recent years, so has production and exploration. However, E&P firms have been able to largely weather the pricing downdraft of 2014 - 2016 and have emerged with leaner operations.

It also doesn’t hurt that oil prices have rebounded due to the restraint from OPEC and other aligned economies as well as production cuts in major oil producing countries like Venezuela.

Boaz owns Underlying Properties in four sub-regions and with the following production and 80% reserves:

(Source: PermRock S-1/A)

Since PermRock’s distribution performance will depend on Boaz’s financial results, we can utilize and summarize Boaz' results as follows:

Significant increase in topline revenue

Strong growth in operating profit

Growing operating margin

Increase in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: PermRock S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $31.75 million, 81% vs. prior

2016: $17.56 million

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $3.3 million

2016: $90,095

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 10.4%

2016: 0.5%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $14.0 million

2016: $6.0 million

As of December 31, 2017, Boaz had $2.1 million in cash and $81.0 million in total liabilities.

PermRock intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its trust units.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $243 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The estimated net proceeds of this offering to be received by Boaz Energy will be approximately $112.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, the structuring fee Boaz Energy will pay Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and offering expenses, and $130.0 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional trust units in full.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs, UBC Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Stifel, Oppenheimer & Co, BB&T Capital Markets and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

