Rostelecom: Cost Optimization Will Lead To Profit Growth

Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) is one of the four largest telecoms in Russia. The company is the state-owned, and more than 50% of the shares belong to the Government of Russia. I already wrote about Rostelecom in early February, but since that moment for the company, there have been several important events about which I would like to tell. Rostelecom is an excellent dividend story for the next couple of years. In addition, Government contracts and cost optimization will increase the company's revenues and profits in the near future.

2017 results

Rostelecom is engaged in providing a wide range of telecom services, including home Internet, mobile communications, pay TV and much more.

In early March, Rostelecom presented a report for 2017. As you can see from the first page of their presentation, the company has improved its financial performance, but with a fairly significant increase in net debt.

source: Rostelecom presentation

Total revenue of the company in 2017 increased by 2.7% Y/Y and reached 305 billion rubles (about $5 billion), while net profit increased +14.7% Y/Y and amounted to 14.1 billion rubles. The key driver for revenue growth was the Content & Digital services segment, which includes cloud systems and TV services.

Strategy

Partner for the Government

The main source of the company's revenue remains numerous contracts with the Government. The "Digital Economy" program is taking place in Russia and Rostelecom takes a key position in it. Most of Rostelecom's projects in this program are implemented under the general name "Smart City," which includes all digital equipment of the city in the form of intelligent systems, video surveillance, online medicine and emergency warning systems of the population. This project will also include the exclusive connection to the Internet of all state institutions, as well as a single state cloud platform. According to management forecasts, by 2022 the company expects a 50% increase in revenue from this project.

In addition to the "Smart City" project, Rostelecom is also solely engaged in creating a biometric identification system in Russia, which Russian banks will subsequently use to simplify their work with customers. It is assumed that for access to this data banks will pay 200 rubles ($3.2) for each person and half of this amount will go to Rostelecom. Given the fact that almost all banks have agreed to use this system, the potential revenue of this project for Rostelecom in the next 1-2 years will be about $120 million.

The ecosystem of products

Another driver for the company's revenue growth will be a potential increase in APRU by creating an ecosystem of products. Most clients of Rostelecom pay only for home Internet and TV and the number of such customers exceeds 33 million. Only in 2017, Rostelecom introduced more than 10 new services for its customers, which will be offered as an addition to current products and will increase revenue per customer.

In addition, Rostelecom also increases its presence in the mobile communication market. Since 2017, the company has been an "operator for operators", providing its infrastructure for third-party companies helping them create their own telecom services. This service was already used by Virgin Group and Tinkoff Bank.

Cost optimization

As I said, the company's revenue in 2017 increased by 2.7% while net profit increased by 14.7% and this increase was due to the optimization of costs. The main areas of this optimization are the reduction in the number of employees and the sale of the inefficient real estate.

Since 2014, the number of Rostelecom employees has decreased from 159,000 in 2014 to 133,000 in 2017. During the same period, revenue per employee increased by 21% to 2.3 million rubles. This reduction will continue in the future because by 2022 the company plans to save only 115-120 thousand employees. Following such plans, the company should lay off about 4-5 thousand people each year. With an average salary in Russia of 35,000 rubles per month (about $560), the annual cost reduction will be approximately $33 million. I want to remind readers that the net profit in 2017 was $227.5 million at the current exchange rate.

Many of the company's branches open throughout the country lose their effectiveness due to the digitization of most processes. By 2022 the company plans to reduce the portfolio of real estate by 20%. Management also predicts that revenues from property management will amount to more than 30 billion rubles in the next 4 years.

Debt

One of the main reasons why investors do not pay attention to Rostelecom's shares is a constantly growing debt.

source: Rostelecom reports, picture by the author

Over the past year, Rostelecom's net debt increased by 2.3% and amounted to 181.6 billion rubles. The current capitalization of the company is 180 billion.

In 2017, interest payments amounted to 17 billion rubles, which, of course, is a huge amount and only 5.7 times lower than OIBDA for 2017. But at the same time, in 2016, interest was more than 18 billion, and such a decrease, among other things, is associated with a declining interest rate.

As for the repayment of the debt, a significant amount of repayment falls on 2022, and for the next 4 years, the company should pay about 65 billion rubles.

At the same time, despite large interest payments, the company was able to increase free cash flow by 1.5 times compared to 2016. And in accordance with the dividend policy, it is the amount of free cash flow that affects the amount of dividends paid.

Dividends

source: Rostelecom presentation, picture by the author

In 2017, free cash flow amounted to 20.4 billion rubles, and 75% of it will go to dividends.

On a per-share basis, dividends for 2017 will be approximately 6.7 rubles. The current price of one share of Rostelecom on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 66 rubles. Therefore, the dividend yield will be more than 10%.

At the same time, the payout ratio will be 108%. Given this rapid FCF growth, the company introduced a new dividend policy for the next two years, limiting the payout ratio to 100%. In 2017, the net profit of the company increased by 14.7%, and if in 2018 the profit will grow by more than 8%, then most likely payments will amount to 6.7 rubles per share.

Conclusion

Rostelecom has fallen sharply in the past couple of years and the current P/E ratio is 12.7x, while the average for the last 3 years is 16.1x, which indicates the current undervaluation of the company. The company's new initiatives, together with government contracts, should accelerate revenue growth, while staff cuts and the reduction in the portfolio of real estate will lead to an increase in profits. The Rostelecom debts are significant, but the company does not expect the outflow of huge amounts of money before 2022, and therefore, I think that Rostelecom is an excellent dividend story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.