19 'Safer' Dividends Out Of My Readers' 37 Most Mentioned April Dividend Stocks

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios further quantified the 19 'safer' financial dividend cushion. Nine of the 37 FoFa/Ro stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns. Three of the 37 paid no dividends.

Dividend yields ranged from 9.53%-22.39% for the top 10 HMLP, ARR, AINV, AGNC, GMLP, TWO, CYS, ORC, CJREF, and were led by LFE.TO Their free cash flow yields ranged from 12.24%-49.88%.

19 of those 37 equities assumed 'safer' dividend status by showing positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

From 3/15/18-4/10/18, Fredrik Arnold dividend "followers" (readers) discussed 37 equities and funds in messages and comments. Some comments were bad news, so bad rogues mixed into a Follower Favorite/Rogue (FoFa/Ro).

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Still, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer dividend stocks.

Here are the top Gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data April 24, 2018:

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Asserted 18.2% To 36.99% Net Gains From Top 10 "Safer" Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks To April 2019

Five of 10 top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (The five names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" dividend FoFa/Ro's was graded 50% accurate as gauged by the Wall St. wizards.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to April 24, 2019 were:

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) was projected to net $369.85, based on dividends, plus a median target upside estimate from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $294.12 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV] was projected to net $286.12 based on dividends, and median target price from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $283.28, based on a median target price estimate from 25 analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $280.15, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $242.97, based on the price targets from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Cos Split (FEF.TO) was projected to net $231.05, based on no median target price estimates from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 143% more than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $208.87 per the median price from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% over the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) was projected to net $200.54 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Dover (DOV) was projected to net $182.08, based on a target price estimate from 17 analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.33% on $10k invested as $1000 in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One 'Safer' FoFa/Ro To Show A 3.32% Loss to April, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2019 was:

Seagate Technology (STX) projected a loss of $33.17 based on dividends less the median target price estimate from 28 analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Seven Sectors Represented By "Safer" April Dividend FoFa/Ro

Of 11 sectors, seven were represented by the 19 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 19 'safer' dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: financial services (2), consumer cyclical (1), real estate (7), industrials (4), energy (2), communication services (1), technology (2), basic materials (0), consumer defensive (0), healthcare (0), and utilities (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 37 FoFa/Ro from which these 19 were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 19 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Nine of the 37 FoFa/Ro stocks were disqualified by negative one-year returns, one of the 37 paid no dividends.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily diverted by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.18 in August, 2016, and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) cut its monthly dividend from $0.14. to $0.11 in January, and to $.09 in March, 2018.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one-year total returns column above showed nine stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains For Five FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks To April, 2019

10 "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for April 24 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

10 top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend paying stocks were culled from YCharts by Yield (dividend/price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded Five Lowest-Priced of Top 10 High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (12) 21.13% Vs. (13) 20.75% Net Gains for All 10 by April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1000 in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top 10 "follower favorite" April kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 1.8% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all 10.

The seventh-lowest priced FoFa/Ro dog, Hoegh LNG Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.41%.

10 FFave 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 1.8% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five FoFa/Ro safer dividend stocks as of April 24 were: Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO), Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), Apollo Investment, CYS Investments, Orchid Island Capital, with prices ranging from $4.78 to $7.47.

Higher-priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for April 24 were: Two Harbors Investment (TWO), Hoegh LNG Partners, AGNC Investment, Golar LNG Partners, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), whose prices ranged from $15.72 to $22.69.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in late April, 2018. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; www.indexarb.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: parade.condenast.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.