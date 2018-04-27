Reaves Utility Income Fund Boosts Monthly Distribution By 6.25%: What Does It Mean?

Author's note: Data from the article are from March 22, 2018.

So Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) announced last week a 6.25% distribution increase from 16 cents per month to 17 cents per month.

The first higher dividend will be paid on April 30, 2018, with an ex-date of April 19, 2018, and a record date of April 20, 2018.

From their press release:

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE MKT: UTG) is pleased to announce today a 6.25% increase in its annual distribution, to $2.04 to be paid monthly at the rate of $0.17 per common share. This is the tenth increase since the Fund's inception in February 2004. The increased dividend rate represents an annualized distribution rate of 7.16% based on the current market price. As of March 13, 2018, the Fund's market price was $28.50 per share and its net asset value was $31.32 per share. Ronald J. Sorenson, the Fund's portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer of Reaves Asset Management, the Fund's investment adviser, noted that "…the Board's decision results from their continuous review of the Fund's portfolio, and its distributable earnings from dividends and realized capital gains; largely long term in nature. While the Fund's net asset value, and related discount/premium, fluctuate in response to investor sentiment and macroeconomic factors, the earnings, and dividend growth characteristics of portfolio companies underpin the current distribution and are the basis for Reaves' recommendation to the Board to increase the distribution at this time. Reaves' long held view is that periodic increases in distributions create 'stair steps of value' contributing to per share value growth while affording shareholders insight into the effectiveness of Fund management's asset allocation. With respect to the success of the Fund's recent rights offering, we believe the proceeds will contribute to the Fund's capacity to earn and grow its distribution. We thank the Fund's shareholders for their trust and the opportunity to invest on their behalf." The Fund has formally implemented the 19b-1 exemption received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of these distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after the Fund's year end. Not less than eighty percent of the Fund's assets will continue to be invested in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services ("Utilities" or the "Utility Industry"). As a policy, the Fund continues to strive to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation.

As we own UTG in the Tactical Income/TI-100 and Income Generator portfolios, I wanted to give my own take on the dividend raise. Members may also find a recent update I published on UTG, "Update On 6.8% Yielding Reaves Utility Income Fund", useful as well.

Currently, UTG trades with a yield of 7.36% (new forward yield), a discount of -9.67% and a 1-year z-score of -1.3.

Distribution Coverage Reduced

The most obvious effect of a distribution increase is to lower the distribution coverage of the fund. In the last financial year, the regular distribution (excluding special distribution) was 53% covered. If all else is equal, the 6.25% distribution increase will have the effect of lowering the coverage ratio to 50%.

But wait, shouldn't the portfolio's underlying dividend growth help to support this distribution increase and maintain coverage? After all, management claimed that (emphasis mine):

While the Fund's net asset value, and related discount/premium, fluctuate in response to investor sentiment and macroeconomic factors, the earnings, and dividend growth characteristics of portfolio companies underpin the current distribution and are the basis for Reaves' recommendation to the Board to increase the distribution at this time.

Unfortunately, the fund's reliance on using capital gains to fund its distribution means that any distribution growth of the underlying holdings has not been able to be translated into earnings growth for the portfolio. As we can see from the chart below, last year's net investment income [NII] of $1.00 per share is even less than the $1.14 NII per share four years ago. Moreover, we can see that only in 2014 was the NII able to cover the distribution; fortunately, the fund experienced significant appreciation in most of the previous years to allow it to easily cover the shortfall with gains.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Reaves)

In summary, I anticipate that UTG's distribution coverage will be moderately reduced as a result of the distribution increase, all other things being equal. Even though the underlying holdings may have produced dividend growth, the fund has not experienced the same due to its reliance on using gains to fund its distribution, which necessarily lowers the earnings base of the fund.

Deciphering Management Speech

Managers have a vested interest in putting a positive spin on the funds that they manage, and UTG is no exception. We already saw above how management readily emphasized the dividend growth characteristics of the portfolio companies but avoided mentioning the fund's flat NII over the last five years.

Let's see if there are other instances of positive management speech in need of deciphering from the above press release. The first statement I wanted to look at is in regards to the distribution increase:

Reaves' long held view is that periodic increases in distributions create 'stair steps of value' contributing to per share value growth while affording shareholders insight into the effectiveness of Fund management's asset allocation.

(Source: Pixabay. Some fancy stairs).

Um... what? Ok, I get the second part about "insight into the effectiveness of Fund Management's asset allocation", even if I don't fully agree with it. What management appear to be claiming there is that periodic distribution increases can provide confidence in the management's strategy and performance. The reason that I don't fully agree with this is because in the absence of significant NII growth (which has not transpired over the past 5 years), the higher distribution is simply going to be funded by a greater share of capital gains.

But the first part of the statement is what baffles me. I don't see any way that a distribution increase will enhance "per share value growth" if by "value" the managers mean "net asset value" [NAV]. In fact, distribution increases will lower NAV growth, all other things being equal.

Perhaps the managers mean share price growth? In that sense, I do agree (see the section below).

The second statement to decipher concerns the fund's recent rights offering:

With respect to the success of the Fund's recent rights offering, we believe the proceeds will contribute to the Fund's capacity to earn and grow its distribution. We thank the Fund's shareholders for their trust and the opportunity to invest on their behalf.

This statement about the rights offering "contribut[ing] to the Fund's capacity to earn and grow its distribution" is rather confusing, in my opinion. Yes, the rights offering will allow the fund to grow its distribution on an absolute basis (measured in $ millions), which is simply a consequence of having a higher asset base after the offering. However, on a per share basis, which is really what matters to an ordinary shareholder, the rights offering has had a deleterious effect on distribution stability. The reason for this was that the rights offering was highly dilutive, producing a NAV hit of about 4% per share, and this automatically makes it more difficult for a fund to maintain or grow its distribution on a per share basis.

Finally, with regards to the last sentence, "We thank the Fund's shareholders for their trust and the opportunity to invest on their behalf", my only response to this that shareholders never had a say in whether to execute the rights offering or not, and so this "shareholders' trust" that the managers referred to was not necessarily given of free will. In fact, I would argue that managers have damaged shareholder trust by conducting two rights offerings in the span of less than two years.

How The Distribution Increase Can Be A Good Thing

I realize that I might have come across so far as being rather negative on UTG's distribution increase. Shouldn't this be a good thing, to celebrate, you might ask?

Well, first let me clarify that I'm not deliberately trying to be negative. You've heard me write several times now that I'm relatively unconcerned about distribution cuts because I understand that a reduction will be compensated by better NAV growth going forward. It is by that same line of thinking that I don't consider a distribution increase necessarily something to be wildly celebrated (especially if it is not being supported by growing NII). I know neither are popular opinions, but that's just the way I see it.

The second part of the article simply analyzed UTG's press release to see if the claims made by management have much substance behind them.

Now let's focus on the positives: how can the distribution increase be a good thing?

First, it gives a sense that managers are trying to "reward" shareholders (even if the distribution is still not fully covered). This may be important for rebuilding shareholder trust after two rights offerings in rapid succession.

Second, and related to the first point, this shareholder-friendly action could support the share price via a contraction of the discount, which widened dramatically during the rights offering last year.

If UTG's management really wants to know what they can to do to further rebuild shareholder trust, here are my suggestions:

(1) Lower management fees (unlikely to happen, unfortunately)

(2) Institute a discount management program, say, with conditional tender offers (also unlikely to happen)

(3) Continue strong performance at the NAV level vs. the peer group

Summary

This article provided my quick analysis of UTG's rights offering. I'm not wildly celebrating it, but obviously, I'm not unhappy about it either. My most optimistic outcome is for the share price to be better supported by a narrowing discount, as management rebuilds shareholder trust after the rights offering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.