Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Scott Landers - President and CEO

Tony Callini - EVP and CFO

Chris Brooks - VP of Finance and IR

Analysts

Steven Frankel - Dougherty

Jackson Ader - JPMorgan

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Allen Klee - Sidoti

Kevin Liu - B. Riley

Operator

I will now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Chris Brooks, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Chris Brooks

Thank you, Judy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Monotype's first quarter 2018 financial conference call. With me this morning are Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters we're discussing today and information contained in the press release issued by the company earlier this morning announcing our first quarter 2018 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements including predictions, estimates, expectations, and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable but the use of the word believes, will, expects, or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Accordingly, participants on today's call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today's date, April 27, 2018.

Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the company's actual results of operations is included in the company's filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our first quarter 2018 press release or on this morning's conference call other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this reporting period.

In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which are intended to serve as a further complement to our results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

In addition, a link to today's call can be found under Events in the Investors section of our Web site at monotype.com. The call will be archived on our Web site for one year.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Monotype had a solid first quarter. Revenue finished at the high end of our guidance range. Our Creative Professional business continues to perform well, driven by the great work of our enterprise sales organization and consistent execution against our strategy.

Our unique value proposition is clearly resonating with Global 2000 brands. OEM performed in line with our operating expectations when considering the anticipated headwinds.

On today’s call, I’ll discuss our performance as well as progress against our business goals. Tony will provide details on our financial results as well as guidance for Q2 and full year 2018.

Starting with our financial performance. Q1 revenue was $56.7 million, an 8% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth increasing 17% to $11 million.

Drilling down into revenue. Creative Professional revenue, inclusive of Olapic, grew 29% year-over-year closing at $35 million. OEM revenue finished at $21.7 million in Q1, a 15% decrease year-over-year. The decline is a result of the expected year-over-year headwinds related to one-time printer fees and the impact of the new accounting standards.

Switching to our strategy and business highlights. More than two years ago, we laid out a strategy to better serve the design and marketing needs of the Global 2000. Over time, we’ve made great progress both growing our business in expanding markets and stabilizing in more mature markets.

Going forward, we’ll provide insight and updates across multiple vectors including our progress, offerings and market conditions within the construct of our Creative Professional and OEM revenue streams.

Starting with Creative Professional. In the quarter, our Creative Professional business grew 29%, a result of the continued strong performance by our enterprise sales team. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of more than 20% year-over-year growth in Creative Professional.

Our talented team of type designers continues to shine the spotlight on the depth and breadth of Monotype’s expertise. Their pedigree and experience guiding brands through the process of refining a visual strategy has been an important part of our success and is a unique differentiator for us.

A great example of this is a deal we closed with Jaguar Land Rover in Q1. The combination of our industry expertise, innovative offering and the strong relationship we have with the customer allowed us to capture a new opportunity within this account and extend our IP beyond the car to better serve their holistic creative branding needs.

In Q1, we also introduced two new branding typefaces; Unitext and Madera. Inspired by modern design trends and feedback from hundreds of brands, the new typefaces helped global companies carry their voices effectively and legibly across both print and digital environments.

From a technology perspective, we launched Mosaic, a cloud-based SaaS solution that provides an easy way for global organizations and creative teams to discover, manage, share and deploy fonts. It simplifies the workflow of licensing and working with Monotype fonts and allows customers to experiment with a library of more than 2,500 font families. To-date, brands like Chris Publishing, SNAPP, Robert Bosch and Sony have chosen Mosaic to improve the way they work and create with fonts.

In the quarter, Olapic continued helping customers leverage a combination of user, influencer and brand generated content to solve for the content crunch. Brands like Neutrogena, AmorePacific, Beautycounter, Office Depot and Pottery Barn signed new deals with Olapic in Q1.

Moving to the digital commerce or ecommerce portion of our Creative Professional business, revenue declined low-single digits in Q1. We continue to look at this channel as a way to reach a wider audience of creative professionals and introduce them to our IP and offerings.

While this portion of our business has not reached our target of modest growth, we believe our work to improve the user experience, font selection and partner strategy will enable us to meet our long-term goals.

Now turning to OEM. We continue to expect OEM to be a flat to modest growth business over the long term. In the quarter, the underlying business performed relative to those expectations. Overall, OEM results were down 15% primarily due to headwinds from the one-time printer fees in 2017 and the impact of new accounting standards.

From a category perspective, we once again saw nice growth in automotive signing a new deal with Tier 1 supplier Visteon in the quarter. In addition, as I mentioned earlier with the Jaguar Land Rover example, the importance of the brand on the screen is leading to broader conversations with our customers, which is extending our reach from the engineering department to the marketing department.

On the printer front, we remain focused on enabling our printer customers to use our IP across a broader spectrum of use cases and we’ve seen some progress with customers installing our fonts across additional product lines.

As a company, we’ve seen a significant shift in the mix of our business where today we have more than 60% of our revenues coming from Creative Professional which is materially different than in the past.

With that shift in mind, we are pleased to announce the addition of Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren to our Board. Both new directors bring deep domain expertise in the Creative Professional space which directly aligns with our changing business model. We’re thrilled to have them on board.

In summary, we are pleased with our Q1 results and we draw confidence from our ability to serve the design and marketing needs of the world’s largest brands. We were also encouraged to see our profitability margins expand in Q1 as evidenced by our EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth.

As we move throughout the year, we’ll continue to focus on leveraging the investments we have made in growth markets while driving greater efficiency throughout the organization.

As we look forward to Q2 and the rest of the year, we continue to expect 2018 revenue in the range of $243 million to $251 million and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in the range of $59.5 million to $66.5 million.

We expect continued growth in Creative Professional and flat growth in OEM, again excluding the printer headwinds that impacted new accounting standards. We’re off to a solid start to 2018 and we’re pleased with our progress.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Tony. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks, Scott. Our Q1 2018 financial results reflect the execution on our long-term strategy, as we continue to build on the investments we’ve made. As Scott noted, we’re focused on expanding profit margins through both revenue conversion and driving efficiency across the organization. In fact, a healthy balance between sustained growth and profitability is foundational to how we think about investments and strategy.

Before I turn to this quarter’s financial results, I’d like to highlight some supplemental information we’ll be adding to the Investor Relations section of our Web site based on feedback we’ve received from investors. These additional quarterly financial metrics and reconciliations will serve as a companion to our existing financial information. We appreciate all the feedback and encourage ongoing suggestions on how we can continuously improve the transparency of our reporting.

Now, I’ll turn to Q1. Revenue for Q1 of 56.7 million increased 8% year-over-year and came in at the top end of our guidance range. It’s important to remember the two significant factors impacting revenue throughout 2018; headwinds from last year’s one-time fixed fee printer arrangements and the new revenue recognition standards.

Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was also in the top half of the guidance range at 11 million or 19% of revenue. This represents an increase of 17% as compared to 9.4 million or 18% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

We’ve amended our definition of non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA and have updated all periods presented based on this refreshed definition. As discussed on our last call, we anticipated recording certain one-time expenses such as royalty costs related to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standards as well as advisory fees associated with Investor Relations. Those amounts were no included in our 2018 guidance and our updated definition of non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA excludes these costs.

We’ve also now excluded any costs related to restructuring activities from the definition. Previously, those costs were included in operating results but we called them out separately for investors. We believe having a more comprehensive definition of non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA can be helpful for investors to normalize for non-operating and nonrecurring costs over different time periods.

Drilling a little further into revenue. Q1 Creative Professional revenue of 35 million increased 29% year-over-year led by strong performance from our enterprise sales channel. As expected, first quarter OEM revenue of 21.7 million declined 3.7 million or 15% compared to last Q1, largely as a result of last year’s 1.8 million of one-time fixed fee printer revenue and the new revenue recognitions.

These new rules impact both revenue and related costs in a few different ways. Our footnote and MD&A disclosure in the 10-Q which we’ll file next week will provide more details, but let me touch on two primary ways that the new rules affect us.

First, there is some revenue that was in our deferred revenue and backlog as of the end of last year that will never be recognized and was flushed through retained earnings. In our Q3 call last October, we had estimated this impact at about 5 million to 9 million. By working closely with our customers on contract terms, we were able to limit lost revenue to the low end of that range of which about half impacts 2018.

Second, as Scott mentioned earlier, we launched Mosaic in the first quarter of 2018. Traditionally, we’ve licensed fonts on a standalone basis with no bundled service or SaaS offering. Mosaic is a SaaS-based portal that provides additional value in contracts with our customers who are licensing fonts. Mosaic offers these customers an easier way to work with the fonts they’ve licensed while allowing them to trial a wide variety of additional fonts from our library.

Now from an accounting perspective under the old rules, we were required to combine the service based portal and the license fee and recognize the total contract ratably over the length of the agreement. The new rules require that we separate the service from the license. The license piece is still recognized up front consistent to how we’ve always recognized the license IP. And the service piece is recognized over time as the service is provided. So effectively, the new rules provide us with the flexibility to offer more value to our customers while preserving a consistent accounting treatment for our font licensing.

From a disclosure perspective in the footnotes of our financial statements, we’re required to apply the old accounting rule to our current revenues, inclusive of our new product Mosaic. Because of that requirement our footnotes will show about 54.2 million if we apply the old rules as compared to the 56.7 million that we actually reported. This is primarily due to how we would have accounted for Mosaic under legacy GAAP, partially offset by the existing deferred revenue that we lost upon transition.

As a practical matter, we are feeling the headwinds from the lost revenue upon transition but we do not believe the new rules have a material impact on how we recognize revenue for the licensing of our font IP.

Turning to gross profit. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 76.5%. However, after normalizing for the one-time royalty cost related to the new revenue rules, gross margin was 80.4% consistent with our traditional results.

Operating expenses of 46.2 million included 2.9 million of nonrecurring costs, including advisory fees of about 2.7 million and restructuring costs of about 200,000. Excluding these nonrecurring costs, OpEx increased about 2% as compared to the prior year reflecting traditional inflation and continued investments in the go-to-market organization offset by lower costs in the Olapic product line.

First quarter GAAP net loss was 1.2 million as compared to 1.1 million in Q1 of last year. Our effective quarterly tax rate was about 67%. This effective rate was materially and adversely impacted by the new tax reform legislation and more specifically by the limitations on tax credits for foreign-based income.

It was also impacted by the two significant nonrecurring costs in Q1 we excluded from our initial guidance, the advisor fees for Investor Relations and the one-time royalty cost related to adoption of the new revenue recognition rules.

As I mentioned on the Q4 call, we are working to reduce our effective tax rate through various tax planning strategies. Net loss per diluted share was $0.03 which was consistent with the same prior quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22 compared to $0.16 last year.

Turning to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 was 85.4 million, an increase of 2.6 million as compared to our year-end balance. Cash flows from operations of 7.5 million increased about 2 million or 34% over the same period last year. The year-over-year difference was due primarily to increased non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA and more cash collections from customers.

Q1 non-operating uses of cash included 3 million of debt repayment and 4.7 million for our quarterly dividend. In addition, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.116 per share in April for a total of 4.9 million.

Now, turning to our guidance. We are reaffirming our full year revenue and EBITDA guidance and adjusting expectations around EPS and operating expenses due to a higher than expected tax rate from the new tax reform legislation and a nonrecurring cost we recorded in the first quarter.

We continue to anticipate full year 2018 revenue of 243 million to 251 million and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA between 59.5 million to 66.5 million. We’re updating our guidance on operating expense to be between 177 million to 180 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.47 and $0.52 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.10 and $0.15 for the factors I just mentioned.

For the second quarter of 2018, we expect revenue of 57 million to 61 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82% and operating expenses between 43.5 million and 46.5 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between 11 million and 14 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.09 and $0.12 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.00 and $0.03.

In closing, we continue to be encouraged by our solid financial results particularly around the conversion of investments and to new growth opportunities in expanding margins. We will remain focused on execution, increased profitability and creating enhanced long-term shareholder value.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Steven Frankel from Dougherty. Your line is now open.

Steven Frankel

Good morning, Scott. I’m looking for a little more detail on what’s driving this strong growth in CP? It seemed to be several points stronger than at least what I was anticipating. And maybe just give us some details on how this enterprise sales effort is paying off and what in particular are clients uptaking faster than you might have thought?

Scott Landers

Great. Thanks, Steve. You cued into it, the momentum is absolutely coming from our enterprise sales team and we’d be remiss if we didn’t expand that. It goes much further than just the sales team itself. It’s all the efforts we’ve put into the product marketing and product management organization, lead generation and of course the G&A team that supports it. But again back a few years ago, we thought there was a significant opportunity within the Global 2000 as they took their brands digital.

And as you remember a few years ago, we were really just addressing one digital use case which was Web fonts, but then with the increase in apps and now digital advertising, we find there’s a reason for us to be engaging with every one of our customers and all those customers who we haven’t engaged with in the past. So essentially what we’re doing is going out to each one of those customers, assessing what their needs are and giving them advice on what types of fonts are best and how to engage in this new world and really giving them a license that once they sign up with Monotype, their brand is free to travel. And that’s actually a big advantage that we can bring.

We have such a wide selection of fonts. And because we can grant them a license that will match how their brands needs to engage the consumer digitally, we’re having some great success. We’ve talked about in the past where we believe our penetration across the Global 2000 is in the 40% to 45% range. We don’t think we’re monetizing all of them today. So a part of this momentum is getting out there to our current customers and having that fulsome conversation and being able to monetize it. But again it’s also going out to those customers maybe we haven’t done business with in the past.

And one of the big things we did this quarter to help facilitate that conversation was launching our Mosaic product. So what Mosaic will do is allow the client to better work with the fonts they’ve already licensed so they can manage their deployment internally. You can imagine how many people may touch the assets from a brand perspective to actually get it deployed through all the various ad channels and Web sites, et cetera. So it helps them manage that component.

But it also gives them the flexibility around creativity and now they can explore 2,500 different font families as they’re thinking about new ways to communicate with their customer. And so what we love about that is that adds more value to our current customers but it also now brings into play those 55% of the Global 2000 who aren’t customers today. So even if they’re using someone else’s font in their branding system at the highest level, there’s a reason for them to take a look at Mosaic to take care of their creative – other creative needs as they go forward.

Steven Frankel

And if I may, maybe an update on where you think you are now on signing Internet advertising-related agreements with these brand customers?

Scott Landers

Yes, I think we’re just getting started. What we’re finding is that is a major catalyst in the conversation as people come to the table, right. So maybe they were just licensed desktop in the past or maybe just for the Web. And now by us going to them and inquiring about what they’re thinking about from a digital ad perspective, we’re getting the right audience and virtually every time, Steve, as we sign up these enterprise-wide agreements, digital ad is a major component. And we’re basically going in and assessing each need. You can think of it as pricing it independently and then coming up with a flexible license and a price to then cover them for the year. And in some cases we’re signing them up for two and three years up front to cover their needs.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And how about some updated metrics on Olapic and are we still on track to get that business to breakeven by the end of the year?

Scott Landers

Yes, so we feel good about the profitability target that we talked about last year. And so I think we targeted breakeven for the year of 2018. That will come with some losses in the beginning of the year with turning to profitability towards the end of the year. And again, from an Olapic perspective, we had a good quarter where we see really great progress on the new and upsell and where we continue to work is on the retention element. So you remember you talked about last year focusing on these seven key verticals. And so what we’re seeing is our new business and upsell is doing really well in those verticals. And then from a retention standpoint, we’re really just trying to cull [ph] the installed base so that what we have going into 2019 is primarily customers who fit in our sweet spot.

The other thing I’ll mention on Olapic is we used fiscal 2017 as the year of learning, right. And what are we seeing from the Olapic customers, how are they engaging, what are we seeing on the type side and where can we intercept? In this year in our sales kick-off meetings, we introduced a formal cross-sell program and in this quarter we were able to cross sell four major brands where we have relationships over on the type side and we’re able to pull them in into now being go-forward Olapic customers. So we were really pleased with that.

Steven Frankel

That’s great. And could you give us an update on ARR?

Scott Landers

We won’t be updating ARR on a quarterly basis. What I can tell you, Steve, is last year we had talked about where Olapic was fitting from a growth perspective into that 15% to 30% range. And we exit Q1 and go into Q2, we think we’re targeted in that range.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And not that you can complain about the growth in CP but it’s come despite the fact that the ecommerce segment continues to struggle. And you’ve tried a couple of different things and it still hasn’t turned the corner. What’s your latest thoughts on the ability to make that business grow?

Scott Landers

Yes, we think we can get there. Again, the goal we have isn’t monumental, right. We’re looking to change something from a low-single digit decliner to a low-single digit grower. It’s not like we are dependent upon this customer set for 10%, 20%, 30% growth here in the short term. So first I’ll say that.

Second, I’ll just remind you that the attributes of the Global 2000 creative market are very different than the long tail, right. So I just talked about this last quarter where if you look at serving the long tail of 15 million creative professionals, you have three fonts as an alternative and you have other folks that have font stores who play in the ecosystem.

So from our perspective, we do think it’s going to have to be three different things that we do and execute on to turn that. So one will be improving our user experience where we’ve made some progress; two is expanding more inventory, and then three is the partner strategy. So what’s certainly changed in the long tail is that over the last few years folks that are doing design have become accustomed to be working in a particular software program and stay there, right. So there’s a lot of fast pace creative tools and that’s where they spend their time.

So as we look at that environment, instead of us just distributing our fonts through our own marketplace, we are making – we have internal plans that are making some progress on getting our fonts at the creative’s fingertips within these other ecosystems. So we have nothing to report on that today but that is something we’re focused on internally and we think it’s going to take the sum total of all three. And we’ll keep at it and update you in 90 days.

Steven Frankel

Great. Thank you. I’ll pass the baton.

Scott Landers

Thanks, Steve.

Tony Callini

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jackson Ader from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jackson Ader

Great. Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Scott Landers

Good morning.

Jackson Ader

Scott, if I can just follow up on one thing that you said about the retention at Olapic, culling [ph] the installed base to make sure that it fits with kind of your strategy, does that imply that you would actually maybe walk away from some customers if they don’t necessarily fit exactly what Olapic offers or just a little bit more color on that would be helpful?

Scott Landers

Yes, we’re certainly not in a position where we would walk away from customers. And again, just because you’re focused on seven key verticals doesn’t mean you won’t have great customers in other vertical markets that may turn longer term. What I would say, Jackson, though is from a go-to-market standpoint all of our focus on the new is around those seven key verticals.

And it’s really those folks that are in those seven key verticals where once we’ve landed them when you go two and three years out, that initial customer contract which may be 15,000 to 30,000, 45,000, those are the customers that turn into $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 clients. Because what we found is in those seven key verticals is where they look at user generated content is actually a strategic item within the marketing organization.

And so it’s more of pulling us in and then pushing us across the organization versus us having to do all the work. And we find it to be much more productive. But we certainly wouldn’t walk away from customers. I can tell you as an example, like we have a couple of early customers in automotive from a revenue perspective you wouldn’t say that that is a huge revenue vertical for us but that’s one if you look longer term could absolutely be the next vertical that comes on line and becomes pretty meaningful for us.

Jackson Ader

Right, okay, all right, I got you. And then a quick follow up and speaking of automotive actually if I can ask a question about the Jaguar Land Rover deal. So what was this – can you give us a sense for what you were doing on the OEM relationship prior to the CP expansion and kind of what – without getting into specifics, but what kind of the upsell looks like for a deal like this?

Scott Landers

Yes, so great question and unfortunately I can’t because of confidentiality we don’t want to speak specifically to the Jaguar example other than the fact we’ve gone over. But I can speak more holistically to what we do in automotive. And if you go back four or five years ago, the main draw for us within the automotive space was the type technology and the expertise we bring to the screen, right, and it had very little to do about brand, because the variation of screens within the models of cars was very different. Rendering text so that it is legible and easy to comprehend is not easy. And so that was really our ingress point within the automotive market. But what we’ve seen – and at that point, Jackson, it wasn’t necessarily the case that the automotive manufacturers saw that screen as an extension of their brand.

But now that screens have come so far and actually the consumer expectation is that that screen experience in the car is actually a reflection of the overall brand itself. And so what we’re seeing within each of our accounts is that the marketers now are looking at that screen as actually real estate for them, right, and are keen to provide a great user experience that accrues value back to the brand which all of a sudden means we’re having conversations about the typefaces from a brand perspective and not just on the technology side that we can make them look great. Because we can still do that as well but now we’re providing the advice that says, you know, you can either use your branding typeface or use other typefaces maybe more legible, but they actually work with your brand and makes sense overall in your system. So it’s really bringing the two sides of the brand into the equation, both the technology side and now the art side.

Jackson Ader

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. Good morning, everybody. Curious on OEM I guess, was that impact from the comping against signing the long-term deal last quarter, was that in line with what you expected? And then curious about how long – remind us how long these contracts last? And so when we look forward to the re-up, when we can expect that? And then are those customers using kind of the level you expected so that when the re-up does come, you can at least try and hold pricing kind of flat or is there going to be more of a challenge just some comments around that?

Tony Callini

Yes, Glenn, I’ll only touch on the first, the comping against the one-time. So that’s locked in. Those are I think for the whole year last year was a little over $9 million of those one-time. In Q1, it was 1.8 that we recognized. And so we won’t be recognizing any more of those. A couple of reasons. One, we’re at 90% right now of those customers that have transitioned over to the fixed fee. Second, with the new accounting rules you wouldn’t get that benefit anyway. So yes, so the 1.8 is what we expected and we’ll know that throughout the year every single quarter when we go into it.

Scott Landers

Yes, from the second half of that question, Glenn, typically those arrangements were for two to three years. So we talked about having 90% locked in for this year. I think if you were to go out to 2019, we’re probably in the 75% to 80% range. What this does, what we really like about this from our perspective is it gives us visibility, right, into the upcoming year. We’re no longer in a position where we’re opening up reports and we’re being surprised. And as we mentioned, what it does for our client perspective is it gives them the flexibility to use the IP in a broader way.

And from that aspect, we’re seeing a couple of our customers take advantage of that and it’s still early but I think those customers who are doing more than just print certainly have an opportunity. So we’re seeing some folks extend the fonts into other products. And those that maybe just have printers what we’re seeing is that they may be deploying more of our fonts across a broader section of their printer devices versus they may have just been putting the fonts fully in the high end of the printers, they’re now taking that same fonts back and moving it down further.

In other cases, they may be putting our fonts in our cloud environment so they can be downloaded to the printer on a demand. So I would say from that aspect we’re seeing early progress. I don’t think we’re seeing widespread adoption of where they’re just taking us and pushing us everywhere. But that’s something our sales teams will be focused on since they’re not focused on selling now, they’re really focused on selling within the account to make sure those customers are aware of the added value they can take advantage of under those contracts.

The last thing I’ll say about this, Glenn, is what we are insulated from to a certain extent is short-term volatility in the credit market, right. We still have as an organization long-term pressure. If you go out 5, 10 years to the extent the printer market has been a significantly different state, that will have an impact. But hopefully by doing these agreements, we have more visibility in lead time and to understanding when that may take hold. And again what this strategy does is gives us a greater chance of actually saving more that revenue by adding more value.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. That’s it for me. Thanks for the color.

Scott Landers

Thanks, Glenn.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Allen Klee from Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Allen Klee

Hello. Good morning.

Scott Landers

Hi, Allen.

Allen Klee

So I just wanted to understand the comment you made on Olapic of feeling good for a target of around breakeven for '18 loss and the beginning profits at the end. Are you planning that – just so I understand this that Olapic will be breakeven for the full year of 2018?

Scott Landers

Yes, so that’s what we had talked about before. We’re on track and I think it’s important to remember this is a business now that’s integrated. It’s another product line of ours. So we’re not breaking those results out separately anymore like we did the last year. But certainly from a trajectory perspective we still feel good about that.

Allen Klee

Okay. I just want to make sure it was the full year and not just for like one quarter at the end of the year?

Scott Landers

That’s correct.

Allen Klee

Great, okay. And then other question I had was just on the tax rate. How can we think about – I understand some of the issues going on now. If we’re looking over time, how do you think about what actions you can do and things rolling off like the contingent commissions that can get it to a more reasonable number?

Scott Landers

Sure. There’s a couple – so a couple different buckets there. One falls into strategies and one falls into just over time what’s going to happen mechanically. From a strategy perspective there are things that we can do. One of the reasons why the tax rate is where it is right now is because there’s a disproportionate amount of income that’s overseas and that’s primarily because we’ve done acquisitions where the IP sits over there. I think the Linotype acquisition in Germany.

And so if you were to break down our taxable income, a lot of its foreign based for that reason. So when we sell a deal in the U.S. that has Helvetica, a lot of that income accrues back to Germany because that’s where the IP sits. So one of the things we’re looking at is to make sure our transfer pricing is right and making sure that there’s the right amount of costs in each of these jurisdictions which means that that could potentially adjust the taxable income there.

And the other thing that’s going to happen and one of the reasons why it’s so high now is our pre-tax income is just really low. So it’s a bit of the lost small numbers and as that grows it will start to normalize out. There’s also some other permanent items that are running through our tax rate right now that will roll off over the next year or so. The contingent consideration that we paid for the acquisitions, for example, is nondeductible. It’s treated differently for book purposes which is an expense and for tax purposes which is not an expense.

So as that rolls off, which it will over the next roughly year or two years, the tax rate will come down for that. So some of it is some work that we have to do on tax planning strategies, some of it is just the passage of time in which it will start to come down to a more normal level. I know there’s a lot of pieces to this but hopefully that boils it down to a couple of pieces.

Allen Klee

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Kevin Liu from B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

Hi. Good morning. Just wanted to ask a quick follow up on the enterprise sales performance within the first quarter, any sense you can give us in terms of kind of the absolute magnitude of those sales? What sort of your growth you had there? And then just between the various digital value propositions that you offer, is there anything in particular that drives kind of better or more monetization from your customers versus other areas?

Scott Landers

Yes, so I think on the year-end call and I don’t have them at my fingertips, but on the year-end call we talked about really seeing great traction in enterprise deals which are big deals, right. And I think we gave some statistics there. But what I can say is that at the end of last year, we were doing in a quarter as far as large deals over 100,000 what we used to do in a given year. And we’ve seen that momentum continue. So this enterprise sales portion of the business if Creative Professional is up 29%, digital commerce is declining is up a really, really nice cliff.

And as far as the ingredients within, Kevin, it really is the combination of the three. When we used to license just for desktop and Web fonts came out, it was really – it was a unique, hey, do you want this extra thing and here’s the price for this extra thing. Now we’re going out and addressing a whole host of needs. And so it really is the sum of the parts; it’s ads, it’s apps, it’s Web fonts, it’s desktop, it’s now things like Mosaic. So even beyond the three, four, five branding fonts we’re using, we’re seeing that they actually want access to the rest of our library so they can experiment as they go. And we’re pricing it and altogether locking it in for a period of one, two to three years. And then having a conversation upon renewal on how their business is changing.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And actually on the topic of Mosaic, can you just elaborate a little bit on how this is different from some of your past subscription efforts like Monotype library subscription?

Scott Landers

Yes, so this is actually a software product and a service that we’re providing where in the past I think we’ve referred to different things where they may have just been a license type. So in this case let’s say we were working with a major brand and they were using three of our fonts within their branding system and they signed up for everything and let’s just for conversation sake they happened to be $100,000 a year. What we found by working across the design and marketing side within these folks is they actually do a lot of other things throughout the year where they want to experiment. Maybe there was some sort of a natural disaster and they want to put out messaging out there in the community. Then maybe they’ll want a different selection of fonts for that.

Maybe there’s something they want to do around the election or the Olympics and have a little bit of a different look and feel. And so what we’re bringing to them now is a software product where they can discover and test out 2,500 different font families. We can curate those fonts, so they can search them based on emotion. If they selected one font, perhaps we can suggest other fonts that may go well with it. And then they can experiment and if they end up using some of those fonts to actually publish, then that would add more fonts to their branding system and that overall enterprise deal would get larger.

So perhaps if someone was paying $100,000, maybe there’s now an extra $25,000 we’re getting for Mosaic. And it really helps us retain that account longer term and actually gives us an inroad into those folks that aren’t using our fonts at the highest level in branding.

Kevin Liu

Okay. And then just lastly, I know you touched on the ecomm business a little bit, but in terms of some of the initiatives used and enacted over the past year or so to drive that growth back to the mid-single digit range. What’s worked so far? Where do you feel like you still need some more attraction in order to get that business growing again?

Scott Landers

Yes, I think we’ve made some progress on the user experience perspective and some of the changes we made is like we introduced the new license type that’s out there on certain products and we’re seeing better analytics around that. Actually digital commerce we’ve actually made some changes to where if a deal is of a certain size, we’ll actually kick it over to our enterprise sales organization. So in some ways there’s less revenue going here because it’s funneling revenue over to the enterprise. And in this quarter, as an example, I won’t give the number but if we sent over x amount of dollars to the field, those deals ended becoming 2x.

So if someone had a sizable order in the cart, by talking to one of our representatives they actually figured out they need a lot more. But we’re willing to sacrifice that revenue through the DC channel to push it through the enterprise. Where I think we’ll see the biggest bank for our buck is on the partnering side and there that takes time. So while under the covers we’ve made a lot of progress and are having meaningful conversations, we would hope to speak in the second half of the year about changeable partnerships where you can now go and see our fonts in other environments and then we’ll measure how that works when it kicks in. But it’s going to have to be all three.

Kevin Liu

All right, makes sense. Congrats on the strong growth in CP and thanks for taking the questions.

Scott Landers

Great. Thank you, Kevin.

Tony Callini

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I am showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Scott Landers, CEO, for closing remarks.

Scott Landers

Great. Thanks everybody for joining us. And in the formal remarks today, we welcomed Eileen and Denise, but before we go I just want to send out my personal thanks to both Doug Shaw and Bob Lentz who have been on our Board for, gosh, 10 years or so. They’ve not only been outstanding Board members but they’ve been great mentors to me personally. So I want to thank you both. And again, thank everybody for joining the call and we look forward to talking to you soon. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.

