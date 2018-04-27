PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund: Lock In That Double-Digit Profit

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) is no longer an attractive investment at its current market price. While I regularly hold and recommend PKO, the fund's valuation has gotten quite expensive, telling me now may be a good time to lock in profits. While PKO had been trading at a discount recently, it now has a premium to its net asset value (NAV) above 7%, which is over my 5% premium benchmark for halting further buying.

Furthermore, we have seen sizeable inflows into high-yield corporate debt funds, which has compressed the sector's interest rate spread to post-crisis lows. Finally, PKO uses extensive leverage and has a long-term effective duration, which may limit the fund's ability to move higher as interest rates rise.

Background

First, a little about PKO. PKO is a closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks. Currently, the fund is trading at $27.35/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.34%. I reviewed PKO fairly recently back in February, and advised investors to buy the fund.

Since that time, PKO has performed very strongly, giving investors a total return in excess of 12%. Due to this short-term strength, I wanted to re-assess PKO sooner rather than later to see if the fund makes sense to hold going forward, or if now was a good time to lock in some profits. I personally am taking profits at this point, and will explain why in detail below.

Premium To NAV Growing Fast

The last time I reviewed PKO, my thesis was the fund's valuation was too attractive to ignore. PKO was trading at a discount to its NAV, something that rarely happens to the majority of PIMCO CEFs. In fact, I pointed out that PKO had only seven trading days over the previous year in which the fund traded at a discount, and surmised such an entry point was a recipe for success. Clearly, this turned out to be the right call.

However, I am now viewing PKO through an entirely different lens. Rather than having a valuation well below its mean, it is now trading at a premium to its NAV that is well above its historical trading range. The fund currently has a premium to its NAV of 7.74%, which makes it the ninth most expensive PIMCO CEF (out of 20). While this valuation puts the fund in the middle of the pack, the fact is the fund's premium is well above what is considered normal for PKO. Consider, over the past 52 weeks, that PKO has only had a more expensive valuation on five occasions, as displayed in the chart below:

Date Premium to NAV 7/12/2017 8.16 7/11/2017 7.98 7/24/2017 7.95 7/10/2017 7.94 7/14/2017 7.88

Furthermore, PKO's average valuation over the past year is to trade at a premium of 3.22%. This means the fund's current premium is more than double its average, so it is looking quite expensive in isolation.

UNII Report Does Not Justify Premium

Of course, there are times when an above-average premium is entirely warranted, so ruling out an investment on that one metric alone is not usually advised. However, in this particular case, other developments are telling me it is prudent to ring the register for the time being. Specifically, PIMCO's latest undistributed net investment income (UNII) report does not indicate investors should pay such a higher premium for PKO.

Currently, the fund has $0.00 UNII, meaning the fund has paid out all its investment income in distributions to date. For sure, the fund having a 100% fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio is a positive sign, it just does not provide any additional cushion in case things reverse. Furthermore, its shorter-term coverage ratio is declining.

As of 2/28/18, PKO had a three-month rolling distribution coverage ratio of 86.33%. Its most recent metric, as of 3/31/18, puts that figure at 80.56%, illustrating a marked decline. In fairness, these figures are not terrible, and overall indicate a fund that is holding its own. The caveat is that, for a premium of almost 8%, I want a fund that is blowing these metrics out of the water. And, right now, that is not the case for PKO.

Inflows Have Shrunk High Yield Risk Premium

One of the primary reasons for PKO's recent surge has been the renewed investor interest in high-yield corporate bonds. This type of debt makes up a large portion of PKO's portfolio. In fairness, PKO's underlying assets are also giving positive returns - the fund's NAV is up 4% year over year. But this performance, while solid, cannot in and of itself justify a 12% share price return in two months.

This is illustrated by the fund's rising premium, which I discussed earlier. Pushing up the share price has been the strong inflow of investor dollars into high-yield bond funds recently. At the end of last week (4/20), high-yield bonds had seen $2.3 billion in inflows, compared to $1.5 billion flowing into government bonds, indicating the trade for yield was on.

So what is in the impact of this trend, and how might it affect PKO? Well, for one, the surge in investor interest for high-yield bonds has pushed the index spread to post-crisis lows, as displayed by the graph below:

The implication here is that the yield offered by high-yield bonds, above what treasuries offer, is narrowing. Theoretically, this should make high-yield bonds less attractive going forward, as the risk-reward proposition becomes less attractive. This adds further validation to my belief on taking some profit at this time. The fund has performed extremely well, but its strong performance has pushed its relative yield spread down to a less attractive level. Considering that high-yield spreads are at multiple-year lows, now seems like a good time to rotate out of that asset class until we see a bit of a correction.

Bottom Line

PKO has been on fire over the last few months, and investors have reaped handsome rewards. If one had initiated a position when PKO was trading at a discount, as I recommended back in February, then they would be standing on a double-digit gain in a 10-week period, which is very strong performance. However, gains of this nature do not always continue in a straight line upward, and I have been monitoring the fund for a reasonable exit point - in order to protect the short-term gains I have made.

Given that PKO is now at the high end of its trading range in terms of valuation, it seems like an opportune time to make a move. If all of PKO's other metrics were rosy, I would consider remaining long, but the truth is, the fund's UNII metrics are mediocre, with flat UNII and a declining coverage ratio. Furthermore, the high-yield bond market has seen a surge in demand, which could be due for a correction in the near future. Therefore, I would recommend investors cash out profits in PKO at this time, and look to reinvest at a more compelling valuation.

