Comparing Labor In The Waste Industry, Part 2: Why Republic Services Is The Undisputed Labor King

We outline how each firm is positioned in relation to both cost inflation and contract structure.

We look at how technology & safety management can change the course of labor supply & demand.

Labor-supply in the waste sector has seen a general shortage and wage inflation has been above CPI.

While the incentive structures from the first edition are important in aligning management, common labor is by far a bigger piece of the cost structure.

In this series we research the labor efficiency of common and executive labor from an investors perspective for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW), and Casella Waste Services (NASDAQ:CWST).



There is currently a material labor-supply shortage in the waste industry with automation, industry safety, and substituting employment options all impacting the forward labor-supply trend. SG&A is a material cost component for most waste companies and understanding whether wages will continue inflating is important given the fixed nature of many industry contracts.



We will also look at the exposure of each industry participant to labor supply pressure given their cost- and contract-structure.

Common Labor: Trends & Why Investors should Be Aware



SG&A is a major cost component and it has been on the rise for the last years. A combination of factors has lead to a tight labor market across the board - from MRF workers to truck drivers. Here are a few choice quotes and articles on the topic.



“A lot of our cost lines for years have been outpacing inflation. I mean labor -- 4% unemployment, you're paying more for labor than the inflationary number of CPI. And same thing on health care.” - Richard Burke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. - Chairman & CEO Q4-2017 CC.



For more statistics on the topic I recommend the article “Driver Shortage Poses a Challenge to the Waste Industry” from Waste360. I want to stress that labor considerations are a material topic in the waste industry as of late. Below are two quotes from Waste Management and Waste Connections respectively.



“We are an exceedingly tight labor market in the U.S.” - Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, Waste Connections, Inc. - Chairman of the Board and CEO. Q2-17 CC.

Seeing as SG&A generally accounts for above 10% of sales, with salaries around 7%, wage inflation is a clear modelling component. There are several ways to combat wage inflation, but for now we will outline how the forecast for wage inflation looks. Without going as far as quantitatively projecting the numbers we do want to outline whether wage inflation will increase, decrease, or remain stable.

Why is The Labor Supply Tight and Why Are Wages High?

There are three primary reasons why the labor supply is tight in the waste sector.

Lower income jobs are facing substitution pressure from jobs like Amazon warehouses. The primary pressure from said substitution is on MRF worker wages. MRF work is extremely hard and pays only slightly above minimum wage.

Working in the waste sector is hazardous. Waste collection has the fifth highest accident rate of all jobs in the United States. The primary source of injuries is usually being struck by objects and equipment along with injuries from lifting. Oftentimes the injuries are lethal. Just within the first 10 days of 2018 7 people died from working in the waste industry. While statistics have improved workers need to be adequately compensated.

There is also a general glut on drivers as the waste volumes are expanding but fewer new drivers are trained. One of the primary worries is that employees are highly poach-able and require a lot of training. The willingness to train and employ new drivers is thus lower than it would be in normal jobs. Retention is a key issue in the waste sector, but employing a new driver is certainly a risky investment.

Will Anything Change?

In a previous article - Waste Mega-Trends: How Will Technology Transform The Waste Sector? - I outlined how truck automation was a key driver in reducing labor costs for drivers while enhancing safety. In another article - Monthly Waste Recap March: New Deals, New Tech, And Next Month - I wrote about how the first automated MRF launched in Q4-17.

It is a sincere belief that automation will one day be a material competitive dynamic that changes the fixed-to-variable cost structure of the sector, but for now there is a considerable amount of time and legislation till automation of refuse trucks is adopted. MRF automation is likely to be entirely adopted by then. Above analysis implies that truck SG&A costs will remain elevated while MRF costs might decline.

In terms of safety the entirety of the sector has seen general improvement for many years, but a brief outline of Waste Connections injury statistics versus acquired companies illustrate that vast improvements can still be made in the industry. As technology, better management practices, and better regulation comes to bear I expect hazard pay to decrease as the job is de-risked.



In short it seems that several areas of labor supply (MRF, hazard pay) might become less tight whereas the primary SG&A labor components (truck drivers) will remain elevated.

How Are The Companies Positioned?

It is my belief that Republic Services is the best positioned waste company in relation to wages.

Wages make up approximately 7% (+/- 20 bps) of sales for most waste companies. There is little that can be done to cheaply improve said statistics. The important difference is contract structure and activities.

Take the conclusion from our above analysis; truck wage inflation will outpace MRF wage inflation. For operators such as Waste Connections who have a focus on running profitable routes and being in the collection business it detracts from their competitive position. A player like Waste Management has much more to gain from efficient MRFs. Not only will the cost-structure of WM, with a high % of recycling, see improvement, but as recycling becomes increasingly economically attractive the volume of recyclates will grow. Waste Management is therefore well-positioned for said changes but mitigating that is my belief that Republic Services is the foremost operator in terms of truck operation. RSG already utilizes automated loaders on 75% of their residential fleet.

In terms of overall financial consequences in relation to above analysis RSG stands to benefit the most with WM a close second.



There are also differences in contract structure. There has, traditionally, been two ways of orienting contracts. Either they are "indexed base pricing" directly tied to the CPI. The contracts can also be slightly above CPI, just like a bond; 100 bps above CPI.

Contracts can also be open market pricing which involves direct negotiations relating to price increases.

Most operators are fairly dependent on CPI to keep up with wage increases. For WM every 10 bps increase in CPI translates to 0.01$ per share in earnings. WCN operates almost entirely based on CPI. RSG is the most unique among the players.

Not only does RSG derive ~50% of their revenues from open market operations. Open-market gives greater flexibility in actually matching cost increases and is better suited to keeping up with growing demand. At the same time RSG derive a material % of sales from contracts not based on CPI. RSG has started to use cost measurements relating to the waste sector from the bureau of labor statistics as a basis for their contracts. Said approach is obviously smart as it “perfectly” matches cost increases. While said advantage might be lower if CPI picks up heavily, it removes a “side-bet” on inflation implicit in the other stocks.



For a neutral and low-inflation environment RSG is by far the best choice. For a high-inflation world WCN has the most CPI-exposure. RSG are at the forefront of truck automation, the tightest labor-supply area, and are generally well-managed in terms of costs (CNG trucks as an example).

More leveraged players like ADSW have less capacity to upgrade trucks, less experience with contract structure, and are generally badly positioned in terms of labor supply.

