Ethanol Is Too Cheap

Ethanol is a biofuel that serves many purposes. It tends to be a cleaner alternative for the environment than petroleum-based fuels. Ethanol is the processed product of agricultural commodities, and during periods of oversupply, the production of ethanol often takes the pressure off prices of agricultural products.

In the United States, the ethanol mandate requires gasoline for automobiles to be a blend of gasoline and the biofuel.

The price of ethanol is a function of both the price of traditional oil-based energy products and agricultural commodities prices. The price of crude oil moved from $42.05 per barrel on June 21, 2017, to its most recent high at $69.55 on April 19 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract. Over the period, the price of the energy commodity has appreciated by over 65%. When crude oil was on its low last June, the price of nearby ethanol futures was higher than its present level. During the week that oil found its bottom, ethanol futures traded in a range from $1.511 to $1.607 per gallon. As of Friday, April 27 the May ethanol futures price was $1.46 per gallon. Compared to the price of gasoline and other energy commodities these days, the price of ethanol is too low.

A corn product in the U.S.

The United States is the leading producer and exporter of corn. Therefore, it only makes sense that corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. America has a long history as an agricultural nation because of the climate, fertile soil and abundance of water.

Recently, the U.S. has become a significant energy producer.

Technological advances in hydraulic fracking and a higher price for oil have led to the U.S. joining Saudi Arabia and

Russia as the world's leading oil producing nations. In past years, America depended on the Middle East for oil imports, but events in the 1970s led to long gasoline lines and fuel shortages. Over past decades, blending corn-based ethanol with gasoline for use in automobiles served three distinct purposes. First, it lessened the amount of imports necessary to meet requirements reducing dependence on Middle Eastern oil. Secondly, ethanol emissions are better for the environment than fossil fuel emissions. Finally, government-mandated ethanol is supportive of farmers as it creates another demand vertical for corn consumption. The use of ethanol in automobile fuel over past decades has created many positives. Now that the U.S. has abundant oil and gas output, many have questioned the necessity for an ethanol mandate. However, farmers and agricultural producers and processors continue to lobby aggressively for a continuation of the mandate.

A sugar product in Brazil

The U.S. is the world's third most populous nation with around 327 million people. Brazil is fifth with almost 210 million. Brazil is a commodities-rich country with a significant production of agricultural products. The tropical climate in parts of the South American nation has made it the world's leading producer of sugarcane.

In the U.S. the ingredient in ethanol production is corn, but in Brazil it is sugar. While the U.S. consumes most of its domestic ethanol production, Brazil is the leader in the exportation of the biofuel. At the same time, ethanol consumption in Brazil is even more ubiquitous than in the U.S. as many cars run primarily on the biofuel.

During years when oil prices are low, Brazil tends to export more sugar to the world, but when oil prices move higher, domestic demand increases. Therefore, ethanol demand in the U.S., Brazil, and around the world has a significant impact on the prices of both corn and sugar prices at times.

Gasoline could lift the price of ethanol

Each commodity has supply and demand characteristics that determine price direction. However, market structure within a commodities market often provides clues about the path of least resistance of prices.

In the energy sector, crude oil is the primary ingredient in the production of gasoline and other oil products. Therefore, supply and demand for each energy commodity often impact the price direction of the other. As ethanol is a product that is often an additive or replacement for petroleum-based fuels. As such, the price of ethanol is often a function of gasoline and oil prices. At the same time, since ethanol is a processed product of corn in the U.S. and sugar in Brazil, the agricultural commodities can take direction from the energy sector at times.

Over recent years, the price of ethanol has typically traded at a discount to gasoline on a wholesale basis. However, the two fuels tend to converge at times.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of nearby gasoline (blue line) and ethanol (black line) futures prices highlights, the spread between the two has risen to over a 66 cents premium for gasoline over the biofuel. The spread has been widening over recent months and is at the highest level in years. Gasoline prices have been rallying alongside the price of crude oil, while abundant supplies of corn have kept ethanol prices in check. However, as gasoline becomes more expensive because of rising demand, it is likely that ethanol prices will begin to reflect the strength of the gasoline market. Meanwhile, the correlation between ethanol and corn futures is high.

Source: CQG

The weekly charts of ethanol futures (blue line) and corn futures (black line) illustrate the tight correlation between the two prices. Therefore, if gasoline continues to move to the upside through the driving season, which is the peak season of demand, over the coming months, we could see ethanol move higher in sympathy which would take the price of corn along for the bullish ride.

At the same time, an unforeseen event in the corn market could prove explosive for both ethanol and gasoline prices.

The weather could be an explosive factor

In 2012, drought conditions in the U.S. drove the price of corn to its highest level in history at $8.4375 per bushel. Since then, the weather cooperated, and bumper crops have pushed the price of corn to below the $4 per bushel level. The past half-decade has kept both corn and ethanol prices under control. In August 2012 when corn was on its high, the price of ethanol was at the $2.678 per gallon level and gasoline futures were at highs of $3.205. However, in June 2014, when gasoline peaked at $3.1520 per gallon, ethanol was at $2.35, and corn was trading $4.705 per bushel. The companies involved in processing corn into ethanol like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) did much better in 2014 when corn, the input was lower, and ethanol, the processed product was higher on a relative basis than in 2012.

Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural markets as it is the weather across the fertile plains of the U.S. that determines the path of least resistance of prices. In a recent piece for Seeking Alpha, I wrote about the four reasons why I believe corn could head significantly higher in 2018. If this were to occur, it would likely have an impact on the prices of ethanol and maybe even gasoline. Moreover, if the political temperature in the Middle East rises and oil and oil product prices move higher, we could see a reaction from the ethanol and corn markets.

The relationship between corn and crude oil is not a connection that immediately registers with most investors or traders. However, there are times when the price of one staple commodity can drive another even though one powers the body through nutrition and the other powers the world with fuel. Therefore, when it comes to corn, oil, gasoline, and ethanol, all of the commodities that trade in separate contracts on exchanges can influence and drive the others at times. The weather and geopolitical issues facing the Middle East are likely to affect prices over coming weeks and months.

ADM has rallied, but it remains a play on higher ethanol prices

In the world of oil refining, the crack spread or economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products is a real-time indicator of profitability. Companies like Valero (NYSE:VLO) and other oil refiners make money when the crack spreads are high and lose when they are low because of the significant capital investment necessary to process oil into oil products.

The same is true for companies like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). ADM is a leading agricultural processor. The company crushes soybeans into products; soybean meal and oil. It also refines corn into ethanol and the price differential between the input, corn, and output, ethanol determines the earnings of ADM. Archer Daniels Midland may not be an oil company, but the energy commodities often influence the price of the company's stock as changes in the ethanol processing spread will add to or subtract from earnings each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, ADM stock has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout 2018. The stock was trading on Friday, April 27 at just over $46 per share. ADM trades at a price to earnings multiple of 16.51 times earnings and pays a 2.92% dividend. If the price of corn remains stable and ethanol rises to keep up with gasoline over coming months, it will create the environment for an earnings bonanza for the company and the stock is likely to continue on its path to the upside. If you have been reading my articles since late 2017, you will know that I have been recommending ADM since the price was under $40 per share and my target remains at $50 or higher in 2018.

I believe that the price of ethanol is too low these days and that the spread between the biofuel and gasoline will narrow over coming weeks and months. If ethanol moves higher faster than the price of corn, ADM could profit handsomely, and $50 will be a no-brainer for the stock.

