NextEra 1Q Review: A Good Quarter But Complex Accounting Makes It A Bit Dense

I've written several articles about NextEra (NEE). I first described them as a utility "through a growth company lens." I gave them a solid review for their 2017 performance and, when comparing the company to the other, publicly-traded Florida utilities, said they were the clear winner. They recently released their latest 10-Q, which contained positive results.

To review, NextEra is basically two companies, as shown in this diagram from their latest 10-K:

FPL stands for Florida Power and Light, which is responsible for 68% of NEEs revenue. It provides power to Florida's east coast as shown in this map from the company's latest 10-K:

NEER, which is responsible for the remaining 32% of the company's revenue, holds a portfolio of clean energy projects that stretch over 32 states and several Canadian provinces as shown in this map from the company's latest 10-K:

NEE is one of the largest holdings of the XLU utility ETF and is the third best performing XLU member over the last three months:

Technically, the company has a bullish stock chart:

Prices are above support that links highs in the upper 150s from early December and late January. Prices have been moving sideways using this support for the last month and a half.

Let's now turn to their latest 10-Q. NEE reports their earnings in two segments: Florida Power and Light (FPL) and (NEE). Let's start with the data from FPL (table from NEE's latest 10-Q):

Gross revenue was up 3.68%, operating income increased 11%, and net income rose 8.76%. In addition, FPL started several clean energy projects that will generate at least 650 MW of new power. This continues the company's goals of being a clean energy pioneer.

To understand NEER's quarterly earnings, we'll need to dive fairly deeply into their corporate structure (please see the corporate organizational diagram above). They held all of their renewable assets in an LLC named NEP, which was part of NEER. NextEra reorganized the NEP subsidiary in a fairly complex manner. Due to the complexity, I'll cite the 10-Q's explanation in full (the author has emboldened key terms):

During the third quarter of 2017, changes to NEP's governance structure were made that, among other things, enhanced NEP unitholder governance rights. The new governance structure established a NEP board of directors where NEP unitholders have the ability to nominate and elect board members, subject to certain limitations and requirements. As a result of these governance changes, NEP was deconsolidated from NEE on January 1, 2018, which is when the term of office of the first NEP unitholder-elected directors took effect. NEER continues to operate the projects owned by NEP and provide services to NEP under various related party operations and maintenance, administrative and management services agreements. In connection with the deconsolidation, NEE recorded an investment in NEP of approximately $4.4 billion, which is reflected as investment in equity method investees on NEE's condensed consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2018, based on the fair value of NEP OpCo and NEP common units that were held by subsidiaries of NEE on the deconsolidation date. The fair value was based on the market price of NEP common units as of January 1, 2018, which resulted in NEE recording a gain of approximately $3.9 billion ($3.0 billion after tax) during the three months ended March 31, 2018. Total assets of approximately $7.8 billion, primarily property, plant and equipment, total liabilities of approximately $4.8 billion, primarily long-term debt, and total non-controlling interests of approximately $2.7 billion were removed from NEE's balance sheet as part of the deconsolidation.

For our purposes, NEE had a one-time $3.9 billion dollar gain. From an accounting perspective, this was a great help; top-line revenue for this division decreased from $1.4 billion to $1.2 billion (table from the company's latest 10-Q):

But the decline in top-line growth is ephemeral: according to management's discussion of financial results for the quarter, the bulk of the decline was caused by the NEP deconsolidation. On the plus side, the company saw increases in customers and renewable power generation.

The real story, however, was the massive increase in renewable capacity (from their earnings conference call) (emphasis added by the author):

As I mentioned earlier, the Energy Resources development team continues to capitalize on what we believe is the best renewables development environment in our history, adding 667 megawatts of new wind projects and 334 megawatts of new solar projects to our backlog since the last call. All of these 1,001 megawatts added to backlog, 34 megawatts of the solar projects and 247 megawatts of the wind projects are for delivery this year. The accompanying chart updates information we provided on last quarter's call, but our overall expectations have not changed.

NEE is - hands down - the public traded champion of renewable power. They are adding projects at a strong clip at the same time that we're seeing more and more states pass legislation that requires ever-higher percentages of their energy to come from clean sources. And with NextEra having projects in 34 states (which allows them to sell power to a majority of the US), they'll be able to sell to a variety of customers.

This company continues to be one of the best stories in the utility sector.

