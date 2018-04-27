Principal Financial's (PFG) CEO Dan Houston on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Egan - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dan Houston - Chief Executive Officer

Deanna Strable - Chief Financial Officer

Nora Everett - President, Retirement and Income Solutions

Jim McCaughan - President, Principal Global Investors

Luis Valdes - President, Principal International

Amy Friedrich - President, U.S. Insurance Solutions

Tim Dunbar - Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan

Humphrey Lee - Dowling & Partners

Eric Bass - Autonomous Research

John Barnidge - Sandler O'Neill

Ryan Krueger - KBW

John Nadel - UBS

Suneet Kamath - Citi

Tom Gallagher - Evercore

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Principal Financial Group First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer period after the speakers have completed their prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference call over to John Egan, Vice President of Investor Relations.

John Egan

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Principal Financial Group’s first quarter conference call. As always, materials related to today’s call are available on our website at principal.com/investor.

I will start by mentioning a change to our first quarter financial supplement in the PGI AUM by boutique table on the top of Page 16. Effective January 1, 2018, the EDGE Asset Management fixed income team joined Principal Global Fixed Income to better align capabilities and resources as a result approximately $11 billion of AUM move from Edge to the Principal Global Fixed Income boutique.

Following the reading of the Safe Harbor provision, CEO, Dan Houston and CFO, Deanna Strable will deliver some prepared remarks. Then we will open up the call for questions. Others available for the Q&A session include Nora Everett, Retirement and Income Solutions; Jim McCaughan, Principal Global Investors; Luis Valdes, Principal International; Amy Friedrich, U.S. Insurance Solutions; and Tim Dunbar, our Chief Investment Officer.

Some of the comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company does not revise or update them to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy. Risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in the company’s most recent report on Form 10-K filed by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, some of the comments made during this conference call may refer to non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure maybe found in our earnings release, financial supplement and slide presentation.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Houston

Thanks, John and welcome to everyone on the call. This morning, I will share some performance highlights and accomplishments that positioned us for continued growth. Deanna will follow with details on our financial results and capital deployment. First quarter was a good start to the year for Principal. We continued to deliver strong growth, execute our customer focused solutions oriented strategy, balanced investments in our business with expense discipline and be good stewards of shareholder capital. At $409 million, we delivered record non-GAAP operating earnings, a 10% increase compared to first quarter 2017. This reflects good underlying growth across our businesses and lower effective tax rate due to the U.S. tax law reform.

On a trailing 12-month basis, non-GAAP operating earnings exceeded $1.5 billion demonstrating our strength and leadership in the U.S. retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection markets, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. Compared to a year ago, reported assets under management, or AUM is up $54 billion or 9% to a record $674 billion. Over the same period, we also increased AUM in our joint venture in China. That is not included in the report of AUM by $48 billion or 50% to a record $144 billion. This provides a solid foundation for revenue and earnings growth and it underscores not only the diversification of our asset management franchise by investor type, asset class and geography, but also strong integration across business units.

As I reflect on the strong recent traction in China specifically, it’s a great reminder of the benefit of continuously making investments to drive long-term growth. As additional color on our asset management franchise, we again received some noteworthy third-party recognition during the quarter. Principal Funds ranked eighth on Barron’s list of best fund families in 2017. Additionally, we received best fund awards in more than 10 countries from organizations, including Bloomberg, Morningstar and Lipper. Our investment performance remains very strong. At quarter end, for our Morningstar rated funds, 69% of fund level AUM had a 4 or 5-star rating. And as shown on slide 5, 86% of Principal mutual funds, exchange traded funds or ETFs, separate accounts and collective investment trust or CITs were above median for the 5-year performance, 72% above median for 3-year performance and 80% above median for 1-year performance.

Moving to net cash flows, we are pleased with the first quarter results for Principal international and retirement and income solutions. PI delivered $2.3 billion of net cash flow, its 38 consecutive positive quarter including record flows in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. And RIS delivered $1 billion of positive net cash flow. RIS flow rebounded nicely from fourth quarter softness despite $1 billion of outflows from the loss of a single client as we discussed on the fourth quarter call. Despite these positive results total company net cash flow was a negative $1.5 billion for the quarter, primarily reflecting elevated institutional withdrawals in Principal Global Investors as well as lower deposits resulting from some delayed fundings due to market volatility. A single client accounted for over half of PGI’s total net outflows for the quarter due to rise in currency hedging cost declined withdrew over $3 billion, representing different investment grade credit mandates awarded to us over multiple time periods. And to be transparent there is another $3 billion in the same investment grade strategy at risk of leaving in the next year.

That said, we continue to manage another $6 billion of assets for the same client and other strategies where the cost of hedging can be more easily absorbed. And they awarded us a new mandate during the quarter. While the new mandate is less than 10% of the assets they withdrew, it offsets more than 40% of the annual revenue from the larger investment grade mandate. Quarterly volatility and currency hedging cost aside PGI institutional flows have been under pressure for several quarters now. As such I will provide some color on what we are saying and what we are doing to improve future flows and continue revenue growth as well as our outlook going forward. We have seen demand for lower cost investment options become even more pronounced in the institutional space in recent quarters. This has impacted withdrawals and made deposit growth challenging. We expect this trend to continue, but real opportunities remain for managers that can consistently deliver strong investment performance and demonstrate value to the marketplace. We are doing both. We delivered at least $1.5 billion of positive flows over the last 3 years in seven of our boutiques.

We continue to see strong interest in our specialty solution and alternative investment capabilities as we help clients diversify, build wealth, generate income, protect against downside risk and address inflation. Assets in these mandates tend to be smaller, but with higher fees. Consistent with previous discussions the divergence between asset growth and revenue growth is increasing. 2017 Boston Consulting Group report projects the passive AUM will grow faster than any other product type through 2021. However, they also project that 90% of industry revenue growth over this period will come from alternatives, active specialties and solutions. This is where we compete and excel.

Distribution and product development remains heavily focused on income and other outcomes based solutions, real estate and other alternative investments and our international retail platform to capitalize on emerging markets experiencing strong wealth creation. The build out of our ETF and CIT platforms is providing lower cost investment options to compete with pure passive options and complement our more traditional active mutual fund strategies. As communicated last quarter, PGI is gaining traction with its double in platform as well as its SMA, CIT and ETF platforms helping to offset some of the institutional pressure.

I will now share some key execution highlights starting with our investment platform. In the first quarter we launched more than a dozen new funds in total across Southeast Asia, China and Latin America responding to increasing local retail and institutional demand for multi-asset and income generating solutions. Importantly, we continue to make progress leveraging our mutual fund and ETF platforms across borders, delivering our global investment capabilities to meet the needs of local clients. In April we launched the Principal investment grade corporate active ETF adding to our suite of income oriented solutions on our U.S. platform. After surpassing the $1 billion and $2 billion milestones in 2017 our ETF franchise surpassed $3 billion in the first quarter of 2018 placing us on the top 25 on the ETF league tables at quarter end.

In the bank loan market, we priced our first collateralized loan obligation at Post Advisory Group in April. This marks the beginning of a product build that provides an efficient way for investors to have access to an attractive asset class. We also made additional progress towards the quarter on the digital front. We launched enhanced digital experience to help guide customers through their retirement savings options when they change jobs or retire. Additionally, we launched a first of its kind ESOP website to address the needs for succession planning among U.S. business owners and help advisors discuss the potential benefits of ESOPs to business owners and their employees and driving retirement readiness. Our digital efforts are being recognized with the top 5 ranking on DALBAR’s Mobile InSIGHT Report in the life and annuity industry and outstanding MPF mobile app award in Hong Kong in the wealth and investment management category, more to come as we drive towards digital solutions that reduce barriers to action and eliminate pain points for customers and advisors.

Moving to distribution, we continue to advance our multi-channel multi-product approach and we earned more than 20 total placements during the quarter getting more than a dozen different funds on 15 different third-party platforms with success across the asset classes. CCB Principal Asset Management, our joint venture with China Construction Bank was selected midyear in 2017 to offer mutual funds on the Ant Financial platform, Ali Baba’s payment affiliate. As of mid-April, we surpassed two key milestones, $6 billion of AUM and 3 million customers. While the revenue and earnings impact is currently modest, we expect both to become more meaningful over time. Clearly a key benefit today is brand exposure to Ant’s 0.5 billion platform users.

As one final distribution highlight, our recent acquisition of MetLife’s Afore business in Mexico increases our sales force competing in the private retirement market by more than 75%. While Deanna will cover this in more detail, I want to comment on our balanced approach to capital deployment. In addition to our ongoing investment and organic growth and our accelerated investments in digital business strategies, we returned more than $325 million to investors through our share buybacks and common stock dividends and we committed more than $80 million to M&A activities.

Before closing, a quick update on the DOL fiduciary rule. As you know on March 15, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a ruling in validating all elements of the DOL fiduciary rule, including the broad definition of the fiduciary investment advice and best interest contract exemption. Until the Fifth Circuit Court enters its order as final which we expect could happen as early as May, the fiduciary rule remains in effect and we will continue to operate in accordance. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners continue to work on the best interest standard proposals for their respective areas of jurisdiction. We and the industry in general believe a workable, uniform, best interest standard is beneficial and should be pursued. I will also share some additional recognition for the quarter.

For the eighth time, Ethisphere Institute named Principal as one of the world’s most ethical companies, one of just five companies in financial services to make the list. Forbes named Principal as one of America’s best employers for diversity ranking sixth out of 250 companies recognized. Lastly, for the 17th time, the National Association of Female Executives named Principal one of the top companies for executive women. We are one of just 10 companies in its Hall of Fame reflecting our longstanding commitment to women’s advancement into leadership positions. These speak volumes about who we are as a company and why we will be successful long-term.

In closing, again first quarter was very good start to the year for Principal. It was a period of continued progress helping customers and clients achieve financial success. I look for us to continue to build on that momentum throughout 2018 and for that momentum to translate into long-term value for shareholders and each of our stakeholders. Deanna?

Deanna Strable

Thanks, Dan. Good morning and thank you for participating in our call. Today, I will discuss key contributors to our first quarter financial results and I will provide an update on capital deployment. The first quarter was a strong start to 2018 with net income attributable to Principal of $397 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings were a record $409 million in first quarter or a record $1.40 per diluted share and increased 10% over the prior year quarter. Reflecting the benefits of U.S. tax reform, our non-GAAP operating earnings effective tax rate was 17.7% for the first quarter. This was at the lower end of our 2018 guided range of 18% to 21% primarily due to the impact of stock-based compensation and state income tax treatment.

While there maybe some volatility in the effective tax rate quarter-to-quarter, we still expect to be within the guidance range for the full year. ROE, excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment, was 13.9% on a reported basis for the first quarter. Excluding the impact from the 2017 actuarial review, ROE was 14.3% and improved 20 basis points from year end. The only significant variance in the first quarter 2018 was $10 million pretax of lower than expected encaje performance in Principal International. As a reminder, first quarter 2017 significant variances included a total of $23 million from higher than expected variable investment income and higher than expected encaje performance, partially offset by an assessment associated with the Penn Treaty liquidation. Excluding these significant variances, total company non-GAAP operating earnings increased 17% over the year ago quarter. This reflects underlying growth and some favorable experience in our spread and risk businesses which I will discuss shortly.

Looking at macroeconomic factors, market volatility returned in the first quarter. While the S&P 500 daily average increased 5% during the quarter, the open to close decreased 1%. As prospective this is the first quarterly decline for the index since first quarter of 2016. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield increased 34 basis points during the quarter, a positive development. However, it takes some time for the higher rates to have a noticeable impact on portfolio yields and thus financial results. Additionally, positive impacts from foreign currency exchange rates during the quarter were offset by the negative impact of significantly lower interest rates in Brazil and lower inflation in Latin America. Favorable mortality and morbidity contributed to strong first quarter results and RIS spread and specialty benefits, benefiting each business by approximately $10 million pretax.

Specific to specialty benefits and extremely low and unsustainable loss ratio for individual disability benefited first quarter results. As a reminder, group life claims were elevated in the year ago quarter negatively impacting results by nearly $10 million. The specialty benefits business is a key growth driver for Principal as our focus on small to medium sized businesses continues to differentiate us in the marketplace. In individual life, mortality experience was within our expectations during the quarter. Total company operating expenses returned to expected levels in the first quarter from an elevated fourth quarter. Our accelerated investment in digital business strategies is on track. Total company operating expenses returned to expected levels in the first quarter from an elevated fourth quarter. Our accelerated investment in digital business strategies is on track. As previously discussed, these digital investments will impact business unit margins throughout the year with benefits beginning to emerge in 2019.

In my following comments on business unit results, I will exclude the significant variances from both periods in my comparisons. Individual life and Principal International pretax operating earnings were in line with our expectations for the quarter. RIS spread and specialty benefits pretax operating earnings were also in line with our expectations after taking into account the favorable mortality and morbidity experience. For RIS spread, opportunities in the pension risk transfer business remain compelling with a very robust sales pipeline. As shown on Slide 6, RIS fees pretax operating earnings were $131 million, down 5% from the prior year quarter. Net revenue increased 4% on a 6% increase in fee revenue, offset by higher operating expenses including investment in the business and higher DAC amortization.

In 2018 we expect DAC amortization run rate of $20 million to $25 million per quarter in RIS fee. This is higher than our previous run rate due to the adoption of revenue recognition guidance and the impacts from the third quarter actuarial review. Importantly, RIS fees underlying business fundamentals remain strong. Compared to a year ago, sales are up 9%, recurring deposits grew 7%, defined contribution plan count increased 2.5% or almost 900 plans and participant count increased 4% with over 190,000 new participants.

Moving to Slide 8, PGI’s pretax operating earnings increased 10% from the prior year period to $110 million reflecting an 8% growth in management fees and disciplined expense management, partially offset by investment in the business. At $42 million, corporate pre-tax operating losses were lower than our expected run-rate. Corporate losses can be volatile in any given quarter and we expect to be within our guided range of $190 million to $210 million for the full year. Our estimated risk-based capital ratio remains above our targeted range of $415 million to $425 million and is slightly higher than our RBC ratio at year end. We intend to keep our ratio elevated until the NAC provides guidance on changes to the RBC formula to reflect U.S. tax reform.

We are currently estimating a negative 40 to 50 percentage point impact to our ratio from this change. During the quarter, we entered into $750 million of contingent capital funding arrangements split between 10 and 30-year tranches. These provide us financial flexibility and access to funds regardless of the economic environment and will not impact our leverage ratio unless drawn upon. The initial and ongoing financing costs are reflected in corporate and were included in our 2018 guidance for corporate pre-tax operating losses. Additionally, Standard & Poor’s recently upgraded our senior unsecured debt ratings from triple BBB+ to A-. S&P noted increased access to unregulated dividends from changes in our legal structure.

As shown on Slide 12, we deployed $410 million of capital during the quarter, including $179 million in share repurchases and $147 million in common stock dividends. We also committed $84 million to two planned transactions during the quarter to increase our ownership to 60% in our asset management joint ventures with CIMB and Southeast Asia and to take full ownership of the Principal Punjab National Bank Asset Management Company in India. Both transactions are slated to close in the coming months. On February 20, we closed our acquisition of MetLife’s Afore business. This transaction makes Principal the fifth largest Afore in Mexico in terms of AUM. Integration is on track and progressing as planned. The acquisition will be accretive to earnings in 2018. That said, we are anticipating integration expenses of approximately $6 million to $8 million in the second quarter that will negatively impact PI’s pre-tax margin and pre-tax operating earnings.

On April 16, we closed our acquisition of Internos, which expands our global real estate capabilities. Internos has been renamed Principal Real Estate Europe and will benefit from Principal’s resources and scale. Last night, we announced a $0.52 common stock dividend payable in the second quarter, a 13% increase from a year ago as we continue to target a 40% dividend payout ratio. This is our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend increase reflecting our strong financial position and commitment to increasing long-term shareholder value.

We remain confident in our ability to deploy $900 million to $1.3 billion of capital in 2018. Importantly, we continue to deliver sustainable profitable growth. Excluding the impacts from actuarial reviews, over the last 5 years, we have delivered an 11% compounded annual growth rate and non-GAAP operating earnings well within our long-term target of 9% to 12%.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jimmy Bhullar of JPMorgan.

Jimmy Bhullar

Hi, good morning. So I had a few questions. First on the PGI business, it seems like your fee income and overall earnings were weaker than we would have assumed, I think fees were flat sequentially, they were up on a year-over-year basis, but less than the increase in the market our asset growth would have suggested. So I just wanted to see if you had any comments on that? And then secondly, go ahead actually.

Dan Houston

No, no, no please go ahead and finish your second question, Jimmy.

Jimmy Bhullar

So the other question was on share buyback, so I think you ended up buying back more stock this quarter than you have on a quarterly basis in the last several years. So not sure if you did that because last quarter you didn’t buyback anything or was it because the stock price declined and you wanted to be more proactive and if that is the reason then should we assume that if the price stays beaten down you would be more active with the buybacks than you have been in the recent years?

Dan Houston

So let me pick up on your second question first and then I will throw it to Jim to weigh in on the PGI fee income. Like you would expect Jimmy we always look at all the options on how we go about deploying our capital and where we stand with the potential acquisitions in the queue. And I would say that again on a very deliberate basis looking at all of our options we felt because we have the authorization for the share buyback. It was a good opportunity for us to do so as you might expect. That still – there is still some remaining for the second and third quarter, obviously that we have to complete that. And we have got a Board meeting coming up here in May, which will have continued conversations with the Board on next steps relative to share buybacks. But again the dividend having increased, good deployment of capital, good organic growth, nice acquisitions, all tuck-ins, so we feel like again we have got really balanced approach to capital deployment. With that, I will throw it Jim to hit on your PGI fee income question. Jim?

Jim McCaughan

Thank you the question Jimmy. Just as contact, the first thing to point out is the risk quite a lot of seasonality in our quarter-to-quarter numbers. As the guideline for profitability typically 22% to 23% of the year comes in the first quarter and 27% to 28% comes in the fourth quarter. And one of the reasons for this seasonality on revenues, partly driven by the U.S. tax year, driven also by accounting years in decision making process. The first quarter tends to be a bit low on transaction fees. It tends to be very low on incentive fees, which tend to be clustered in the fourth quarter. So I would argue that the 10% or 10.4% increase in profits, over 8% increase in management fees from the year ago quarter is a better measure and more appropriate measure of the progress we have made, because that takes out the effect of seasonal adjustment. The other thing of course is that the expenses are seasonal, but you didn’t go into that, but if anyone wants me to I can. But I don’t think that this was at all a disappointing first quarter and its well aligned with what we have said in the past in guidance.

Dan Houston

Is that helpful Jimmy?

Jimmy Bhullar

Okay. Yes. And then maybe one more, I am not sure if Luis is on the call, but it seems like the environment in the Chilean business has gotten a little the better with the election and talk of sort of drastic pension reform subsiding, so is that your view as well and then what you will reduced fees in the business, I think they are going into effect in 3Q, how should we expect that to impact your results in the second half versus your…?

Dan Houston

Thank you. You might just squeezed in three and four questions there, but Luis is here and they are really relevant questions and certainly prepared respond. But as you pointed out Chile is rebounding and it’s we remain optimistic, but Luis?

Luis Valdes

Yes. Good morning, Jimmy. A fair question about Chilean pension reform, which is pending, since March 11 we have a new administration there, we value the birth and the death of its new cabinet. Good names, very professional, very technical, so the discussion is heading in the right direction. I would say they always said a working group that has been created with very good names as well, very – I would say professional people, very dedicated, good in patience in this discussion. So we are very optimistic about the kind of the outcome that we might have, only possible factor that might be very little of these discussions when the new bill is going to have the Congress. The current administration [indiscernible] may redeem both chambers, so fairly it’s sort of a kind of [indiscernible] might happen there. So we have to be a lot of extremely involved in that process Jimmy. So, we are paying a lot of attention about that, but as you have said the positive and better environment in order to have this discussion in Chile. Above the fee reduction [indiscernible] essentially the result of our gains in productivity and efficiency that allows us to transfer that benefit to our customers. We continue keeping our value proposition there to our clients and customer service, financial advice and investment performance. So we are going to continue being a very competitive a fee there. And as you said this new fee rate is going to be in place on July 1. And certainly you can think about that as a very subtle fee adjustment in Chile.

Dan Houston

Thanks for your question.

Jimmy Bhullar

And that was part of your guidance? It was a part of your guidance, the fee adjustment.

Luis Valdes

Yes, sir.

Jimmy Bhullar

Okay.

Luis Valdes

We are expecting that this reaction is not going to impact our margins neither in Chile nor in [indiscernible].

Jimmy Bhullar

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Humphrey Lee of Dowling & Partners.

Humphrey Lee

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Just the questions related to expenses, especially in RIS fees, so I understand that this sort of initiative is supposed to pose a kind of 2% earnings impact in 2018 on a pre-tax reform basis. So, I would assume that’s probably closer to $50 million on a pre-tax basis. So, you talked about you have accelerated some of the additional investments in the fourth quarter and then there is going to be some ongoing expenses in the first quarter. But I was just trying to figure out like where you stand in terms of these investments in RIS fees? And then on top of it that there seems to be some moving pieces in the expenses line in this quarter and I was just wondering if you can provide some additional color in terms of where do you think the expenses will be kind of for the rest of the year?

Dan Houston

Yes, Humphrey, so thank you for that. I am going to – the broad comment I am going to make before thrown into Deanna is that we are actually incredibly enthusiastic about these investments in digital. We are getting some traction. We are seeing it materialize here with – as you know, we started in the fourth quarter. We are well into it in the first quarter here and we are starting to see progress made and I am frankly very excited about that, but with regards to the specifics, let me throw it to Deanna.

Deanna Strable

Thanks, Humphrey. I think what would work best is if I talk about our expenses in total for the company and then Nora could add a few comments specifically to RIS fee. And so the first thing I would say is when I have dug into our first quarter expenses for the company in total, they were not significantly different than what we expected. We have always talked about a goal to align the growth in expenses to our growth in revenue, but as we have also discussed, it’s very critical that we balanced that with investments in the business, because those investment has served us well up to this point and will continue to serve us well on driving long-term growth. I think it’s also important to recognize that there is seasonality to expenses. Some of that Jim just talked about fourth quarter is always our highest expense quarter and first quarter tends to be our second highest quarter due to items such as PGI payroll taxes and overall variable compensation tends to be a little bit higher in the first quarter as well. If you would go back to first quarter of ‘17 we did state that expenses were light in that quarter primarily due to timing. And this quarter as you mentioned we did include – our total expenses does include the impact of those digital investments. And so given that you would have expected this quarter to see a slightly higher increase in expenses again due to low in first quarter of ‘17 and the additional investments this quarter. I tend to look at kind of growth in expenses in revenue over a longer time period, but even if you just look at first quarter ‘18 versus first quarter ‘17 our comp and other was up 4.9%, that’s in line with our net revenue growth on a reported basis, but if you actually adjust net revenue for [indiscernible], that compares to an 8% increase in net revenue.

Specific to digital, we did have some digital in fourth quarter, but much more significant in the first quarter. As you mentioned, we said on the outlook call that would impact our pre-tax operating earnings growth about 2% and you did a very accurate calculation to get to a dollar amount of expenses that we might expect in 2018. Our first quarter spend was very aligned with that and we don’t expect anything different for the full year different than what we told you on that outlook call. The spend is spread throughout all of the segments and benefits will begin to emerge in 2019. So, I think bottom line it feels like our expenses in the first quarter are aligned with what we have talked about in the past and I will pivot to Nora to see if she has any additional comments specific to RIS fee.

Nora Everett

Yes. So, Deanna has covered very well both RIS fee and at the PFG level, so I won’t repeat that, but just to give you a little flavor for the investments that we are making in to Deanna’s point really excited about in RIS fee. We are not just talking about technology, but we are also talking about customer experience and that’s at the planned sponsor employer level, that’s at the planned participant level. That’s a digital experience that we want to have with our advisors. So, we are really looking at this when we say digital or when you say technology. We have a number of really critical audiences that we are investing and building that digital experience around, so really excited about that for the long haul. And in addition to that we have really looked our game around our marketing and marketing spend, so those things are investments back in the business. They give us the confidence that we are going to continue to lead, have the leading franchiser here with regard to both top line and bottom line growth.

Dan Houston

Thanks Nora. Humphrey, did you have a follow-up?

Humphrey Lee

Yes, I do. So kind of shifting gear to PGI a little bit, so when I am actually looking at the management fee pass-through, we are kind of looking at the kind of year-over-year basis is definitely showing some improvement as well as on a quarter-over-quarter basis, I suspect that’s because some of the mix shift going on within PGI, but I was just wondering if Jim can talk about a little bit more on the fees of that you are getting from the inflows versus the outflows and kind of how we should think about the fee rate improvement as the underlying earnings driver as opposed to the AUM growth in for PGI?

Dan Houston

Yes. Very much depends on those asset classes and there was a good story there, Jim.

Jim McCaughan

Yes, thank you, Humphrey. And this links back to some of the comments Dan made in his remarks about us being well aligned with the places where revenue growth is happening. If you look at the asset management industry, there is a lot of money flowing into passive and active core players. But they are seeing declining revenue, that’s really being hit very hard by the demand for lower pricing. And as you know that’s not the area we are primarily in. We are in active specialties alternatives and multi-asset class solutions and so far we feel confident about revenue growth. And it’s interesting I know it’s in the back of people’s mind how bad can this hedging effect get. I would point back to the second quarter of last year when we had a similar outflow because of hedging costs. In that case it was both euro and yen hedging costs. And I did remark in that call that I felt much more confident about revenues than I did about future flows at that point. I still feel that way because we are in areas where probably the average basis points can go up because of the change of mix. And this is things like real estate, like high yield, like small cap and emerging markets. Those are areas where we are really quite strong and have actually even in a fairly tough first quarter decent flows. So yes, Jimmy I think the main – sorry Humphrey, I think the main point here I would make is that we are well placed to continue that revenue growth. Almost, we are not quite regardless with the flows, the flows will turn positive again. I have a little doubt about that given our execution and our performance. But having said that I think the mix is a very important attribute that we have to be a growing revenue earner in the asset management business.

Dan Houston

Humphrey thanks for your questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Bass of Autonomous Research.

Eric Bass

Hi. Thank you. I guess to start maybe just follow-up on Humphrey’s questions on the revenue picture for PGI and obviously the fee pressures you have mentioned that institutional may the actions you are taking to deal with those, I mean are those all contemplated in the kind of 4% to 8% revenue target for 2018 and the 5% to 8% long-term growth outlook, so do you think those targets are still achievable?

Dan Houston

We actually do. We think they are still well in those range, we don’t reaffirm. But I would say that we anticipate these things in advance and I feel comfortable that 4% to 8%.

Jim McCaughan

Yes. The industry is seeing very heavy disruption. The very difficult environment for passive and active core players is playing out almost exactly as we expected, so no need to change the guidance for that.

Eric Bass

Got it. Thank you. And then maybe moving to RIS fee, you could just talk about the impact of equity markets on your margins there and I know you commented specifically on the DAC I think in the prepared remarks, but should we think about the midpoint of the 30% to 34% guidance range for the year being based on the 8% equity market return assumption or is this too simplistic?

Dan Houston

I don’t think that’s overly simplistic and this was kind of a wild quarter because of the right to think that again the way we get compensated on the revenues are as on a daily basis. And we saw that was roughly up 5%, while if you look at the point to point it was minus one, which does have an impact on the DAC line. But I think the assumptions that you are using are our spot-on. Nora, would you like to add to that at all?

Nora Everett

Yes. And so if you look at our fee revenue line, the vast majority of that fee is based on account value and clearly given our portfolio, we are going to lift and fall based on the equity markets, but with the assumption baked in, we are absolutely confident with regard to that margin guidance.

Dan Houston

Did you have a follow-up?

Eric Bass

No, that’s helpful. So just it’s right sort of the midpoint as to where that 8% would fallout?

Dan Houston

Right. Exactly.

Eric Bass

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Dan Houston

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Barnidge of Sandler O'Neill.

John Barnidge

Thank you. There have been a thought that post-tax reform, there would be a wave of wage inflation and some benefits inflation in the U.S. employment for us. Given your small to middle market positioning the thought that you could benefit, it seems like the defined contribution number of plans has ticked up, specialty benefit sales are strong, can you possibly talk about how you are seeing that in your various different businesses so far this year?

Dan Houston

Yes. So, maybe I will have both Amy and Nora weigh in on that, but to your point, there is also a second element of that and that is what’s the impact on Principal itself from wage inflation and the impact it might have on our expenses? And what I would say is I again think we have – we start from a very credible place from wage base. We have always tried to maintain that positioning. And it’s true with our benefit – it’s true with our wages and it’s true in trying to create the right environment, which probably changed the most for us is the need to go out and recruit talent that tends to be at the higher end of the spectrum. So more hiring of people with data scientist backgrounds and some of our digital efforts will come with talent that has a higher wage and if that’s impacting Principal, I have to believe other firms are running into that same sort of situation. Well, with that, let me throw to Amy for some additional comments.

Amy Friedrich

Sure, hi, John. Let me give you a couple of perspectives on this. First perspective is, I think we have said before and we are still seeing it happen there is employment growth that is particularly pronounced and positive in the small markets. So, when we isolate out those cases that are in that smaller market for us, maybe employers who employ less than 200 people were seeing a trailing 12-month kind of employment number go up to about 2.3% in terms of that in-group growth, so very healthy metric and that has stayed healthy even post-tax reform. One of the interesting things we are seeing in the marketplace post-tax reform is that we are a market that is near kind of full employment. And so we see small employers asking us about interesting new benefits more than they have even in the past. So leaning into those ancillary benefits with the secondary benefits asking questions about short-term disability and long-term disability when they previously maybe hadn’t looked at some of those coverages before. Certainly, there is also interest in accident and critical illness. In the other pieces of the portfolio that can be a really interesting add-on that can attract a workforce. So, Dan talked about that workforce piece. That’s really what we are seeing as well is they are trying to get an attractive benefits package out there for that extended workforce that is really competitive right now.

Dan Houston

Nora, some additional comments?

Amy Friedrich

Yes. So, certainly, we are benefiting from those – from the job and the wage growth in RIS fee in our full service retirement business in particular, which is why you see those strong recurring deposit growth, up 7% quarter-over-quarter, why you see this growth not just in participants, up 4%, but also participants with account value. We see employers lifting their match both including the match for the first time and lifting the match, so you see as the positives happen with job and wage growth, we see it coming in through that fundamental growth in our business, which lifts all boats.

Dan Houston

Jim, I think you have some perspective here.

Jim McCaughan

Yes, John. Just to comment from the economics point of view, we have been looking for the last 2 or 3 years of the aggregate data for our customers are small and midsized business customers. And I would tell you very much aligned with your question about a year or two ago, we saw the wage rates in that area going up faster than the economy as a whole. I think that shows partly the phenomenon you are talking about rescaling, upscaling labor shortage I think it also shows a very good proof statement on the fundamental strength of the small and midsized growing business segment.

Dan Houston

Yes, last comment John before I say if you have a follow-up. When I think about Amy’s business around the business owner executive solutions and nonqualified deferred compensation again an area where it was disrupted by tax reform, it actually has been disrupted in a positive way and we are seeing nice growth there too. So any follow-up questions John?

John Barnidge

Sure, that would be great. Could you talk about the pipeline and market environment for PRT transactions in the last several months since the MetLife material weakness charge and what you are hearing or seeing from a regulatory perspective as well in that market? Thank you very much for your answers.

Dan Houston

Thank you so much. Nora?

Nora Everett

Sure. So in our pension risk transfer business, 1Q was a little light on sales, but we are extremely confident with regard to the pipeline that we see both in the industry, I mean the industry as you probably know is expecting close to $20 billion to $25 billion of opportunity this year. I mean certainly in our pipeline we see that opportunity. So where last year we had record sales of $2.8 billion, we would expect to be looking at that same type of number this year even with that little softer first quarter, because of that industry volume and in particular our opportunities within that $5 million to $500 million space. With regard you asked about from a regulatory perspective, we don’t have concerns from that perspective. We talked about that on the last call. We are confident that we are reserved, appropriately reserved and certainly we have significant processes and oversight around lost policyholders. So from that perspective, we will continue to monitor expectations. But from that perspective we are highly confident that we have both the reserve in place and the process in place.

John Barnidge

Thanks Nora.

Dan Houston

Great. Thank you.

Operator

So our next question comes from Ryan Krueger of KBW.

Ryan Krueger

Hi. Thanks. Good morning. First question was can you give a sense for how much AUM you have in these currency affected fixed income strategies with lower basis point yields at this point?

Dan Houston

Yes. Jim please?

Jim McCaughan

Yes. The direct number is dominated by the point that Dan made about being a few billion still with the client that we lost money for in the first quarter. I think that’s in terms of what we really know, just about the extent of it. What you don’t know is how to choose to currency hedging can evolve with institution. And as you know we have very broad range of clients in 85 countries. Some of those countries will definitely see rising or indeed falling hedging costs. The problem has been that yen and euro interest rates are pinned to zero at he same time as the U.S. rates is rising. That’s really the differential that’s determined for hedging cost. So what I would say is it’s really in the near-term doesn’t look like a big problem, but longer term we have to be wary about our foreign investors are investing in U.S. securities and choose to hedge it. There comes a time when either for their economics or for their accounting that begins to look like advantageous to buy U.S. securities. But I think there are natural tensions that will stop the interest rates getting massively out of line. So I don’t feel particularly concerned about that beyond the large client that Dan referred to in the script.

Dan Houston

Sure, Ryan the comment in my comments earlier were roughly $3 billion. And again we don’t think there is a lot outside of that egg to a hedging strategy. Hopefully, that’s helpful?

Ryan Krueger

It is. Thanks. And then other question was can you give some more color on Southeast Asia flows that picked up materially and what’s driving that?

Dan Houston

Yes. It really did and we are really excited about that. Luis, do you want to provide some additional insights.

Luis Valdes

Yes. Thanks Ryan for your questions. Certainly our activity in Asia is doing much, much better and we are very pleased about that, flows in Southeast Asia, $800 million in Thailand, in particular clearly for mandates. So we are very pleased about that and certainly a very strong activity in Malaysia, so that’s the reason of why. But it’s a very consistent about what we have been planning Southeast Asia and very consistent with our plans for 2018 in fact.

Dan Houston

Thank you, Ryan.

Ryan Krueger

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Nadel of UBS.

John Nadel

Hey, good morning everybody. I have a couple of questions, the first one Dan or Deanna, the total capital deployment range for this year, I know it’s not really that different from prior years, but the range is still kind of wide, so if I think about what are the external factors or maybe even internal factors that you see are most critical that would move you from the lower end of that deployment range to the upper end?

Dan Houston

Sure. Happy to take first shot at that and then turn it to Deanna that $900 million to $1.3 billion is again you start off at the beginning of the year, you want to leave yourself a bit of light burst we have been on the record to say that the 40% payout of net income which we know has some variability would certainly impact the funding level and have an impact on where it hits within that range. I think the organic growth, we can get pretty close on that one in terms of how we are going to deploy the capital there, but again in that pension risk transfer business, you can use up additional capital. I would say that in the area of acquisitions again, would it make sense and it’s accretive and we can be opportunistic around capabilities and scale. We want to go after that. That’s probably the largest variable here and of course as we all know the one way we can fill in at the end is relative to share buyback if the opportunity is there and it really fits with our internal model. So, I think it’s purposely a bit wide to give us a bit more flexibility for making good decisions, but Deanna, additional thoughts?

Deanna Strable

Yes. I think Dan hit it on. I think you know the dividend piece is probably pretty easy for you to estimate and the two that would tend to be more volatile and could end up different than maybe what we thought at the beginning of the year would be around M&A and share buyback. Obviously, share buyback is going to be dependent as we have said on other deployment opportunities as well as valuation. But I think we have a long history of being within or above really what we have stated going into the year, obviously first quarter is a great start relative to that. But those would be the two of the items that would tend to cause us to be at different places within that range.

Dan Houston

John, do you have a follow-up?

John Nadel

Yes, I do. Thank you for the answers to that. I am curious thinking about the group insurance business than going back to the days where tax reform was sort of first discussed or floated. I think Principal was probably one of the first to actually stay pretty specifically that there is an expectation that, that would pass through to the through sales and premium rates pretty quickly such that after-tax margins before reform and after reform would probably look pretty similar. I guess I am curious given the beginning of the year is such a critical part for sales in the group insurance business whether you are already seeing that come through or is it just a little bit too soon?

Dan Houston

What’s your take on that, Amy?

Amy Friedrich

Yes. It’s a little bit too soon. And really why I think I am so comfortable kind of talking about this unique to Principal is because when you look at our group benefits business so much of the business we have is on a 1 year rate guarantee. So compared to a lot of our competitors when we are really actively re-pricing every single year and looking at the health of our business and doing the appropriate studies every quarter and every year we tend to really move things into our block, maybe even a bit more quickly than some of our peer competitors. So, I think their answers can be accurate, but again it’s given their own block. So, a little bit early, but again, we have a high percentage of our block that is annually renewable.

Deanna Strable

John, the other thing I would mention is there is obviously two impacts on pricing relative to tax reform. I think the one that you are focused on is obviously the lowering of the effective tax rate and group benefits and PGI are likely are two businesses within the complex that benefited the most from that. But the other thing it can ignore is that our NAC is contemplating a change in capital requirements that would increase the capital that is needed to back our businesses. And so really as we think about pricing, we need to take into account both of those. I still agree with Amy’s comment that for group benefits this is probably likely a net positive, but we got to make sure we are understanding both of those impacts not just the effective tax rate change.

Dan Houston

Thanks for your questions, John.

John Nadel

Yes, very much appreciate that. Thank you.

Dan Houston

Very good.

Operator

Your next question comes from Suneet Kamath of Citi.

Suneet Kamath

Thanks. Good morning. Just on RIS fee, can you give us a sense of what percentage of the account value is in passive options at this point and then how that compares to kind of the new deposits that you are getting? Is there a big difference between those two?

Dan Houston

Yes, that’s a good question. Nora, you got those specifics?

Nora Everett

Yes. And I don’t have the specifics, but generally, we have a meaningful portion of that portfolio that has been – has always been in path. So – and as we have flows into our CIT Hybrid, the percentage of passive will go up on a relative basis? And what was your second question, Suneet.

Suneet Kamath

It was the comparison of the new business versus before and if we can follow-up if you don’t have that information?

Nora Everett

Sure. Yes, we can follow-up with specifics, but directionally because of their really strong flows into our target dates we – and extremely strong flows into the hybrid product within the target dates we will see an increase in the underlying account value with regard to passive options, so we will give you the specifics on that.

Dan Houston

Yes. Suneet just as a franchise if we will look at for example as a representative sample of customer global investors about 85% of the assets under management are active, 15% are passive. If you look at the revenues it’s 97% of the revenues coming from, the active 3% coming from the passive. And I think maybe to reorient your question just a little bit and Nora touched on it, it is necessarily a pure passive target date strategies they are looking for. They are looking for a lower cost strategy and that’s where the CITs that are being manufactured by PGI have become sort of the primary vehicle for providing active management at a lower cost. And as you know from our performance numbers, they are very competitive in the marketplace. So that’s really become our work horse as opposed to a passive option like an S&P 500 simply being available on the platform because those target date strategies are going to capture work from third to half while those flows into the plans in the first place. So hopefully that’s helpful.

Suneet Kamath

Yes. It really does. And then I guess my second question might be a little bit strategic, but as I think about your RIS fee business, it’s I think almost entirely 401(k) at different employer sizes and when I look across at some of your competitors there seems to be a blend of the 401(k), 457, 403(b) and I guess I am just curious why is it that you guys haven’t participated in some of those tax-exempt markets where I think the returns might be a little higher on the ROE basis, is that that you are just not setup that way or is there some reason why you haven’t taken advantage of that part of the market?

Dan Houston

Good question. Nora, do you want to take that one?

Nora Everett

Yes. Actually Suneet, we are quite active in the 403(b) market, the tax exempt market, if – it’s a priority for us from a strategic perspective. But we play in that space in particular in the employer sponsored plans versus the legacy chassis around an individual annuity model. So that is not part of our strategy. But we certainly, if you think about our total retirement suite, both with the DB and the non-qual or a tax exempt organization, we bring the entire suite to them. So we are a meaningful player and you can call it the 403(b) space, but it’s actually the tax exempt market where we bring 403(b) as one of the tools, but in addition to that bring the DB and non-qual etcetera. As far as the 457 market that’s a pretty unique market and that is not a focus for us under our current strategy. But for sure we are in the tax exempt market in a meaningful way.

Dan Houston

Just a couple, just a quick, I have one there for just a couple of moments. The 457 also tends to be quite large. These are generally municipalities always owe to bid if you will. The kind of low bid gets the deal. And I am not talking about investment options there I am talking about all the other record keeping services. And if you think about how we have oriented our investments around digital, the customer experience is to really try to help employers attract or retain talent or it’s really state-of-the-art solutions. And that may not be quite as recognized by the buyers in the 457. In that 403(b) market that Nora was describing it’s based upon individual annuities, but sometimes can come up a little bit higher price, some of that is driven by the fact that a lot of those assets tend to get driven into a guaranteed account which speaks to the higher revenue rates that you are referring to in your comments. Did you have a follow-up?

Suneet Kamath

No, it’s alright. Thanks.

Dan Houston

Thank you.

Operator

Your final question comes from Tom Gallagher of Evercore.

Tom Gallagher

Good morning, first one for Jim, just on flows for PGI, I know you have highlighted the $3 billion currency overlay mandate being at risk, but can you comment I guess just a little more broadly how you see things playing out for the next couple of quarters here, the $6 billion of outflows was kind of startling from just because we haven’t really seen that level of net outflows at PGI before, do you think we would hit a high watermark there and I realized some of those are low fee, but just from an absolute standpoint do you think – how do you see that looking over the next few quarters?

Dan Houston

Please go ahead Jim.

Jim McCaughan

Yes. Thanks for the question Tom. First thing to say is that we do see a pretty strong pipeline and it’s a pipeline including some quite good rich revenue mandates. Also incidentally, if you think longer term, some of them with promote structures are multiyear carriers which definitely builds up the value of the business for the longer term. So, on that piece, I feel really confident. I think we are positioned very effectively. I think the performance should make us confident on our retail platforms. Our retail platforms last year between 40 Act ETFs, CITs, uses an SMA and others had a very substantial, very steady $4 million and change last year of inflows and remained positive in the first quarter. So, that’s sort of building up business by gradual flows and I feel very good about that.

Dan Houston

I don’t want to go, come down and make a very tight prediction about what happens as a result of currency hedging, particularly in the developed world. I think that there is still risk and that is the risk for all large asset managers. But I take some comfort from the fact that even in those hedged markets, we have things like real estate debt, we have high yields, we have REITs, we have income biased strategies, which have a high enough expected return to absorb the current hedging costs or even any likely hedging cost. So, I feel cautiously optimistic, but I don’t want to promise you that this is going to be our only bad quarter foreclosed.

Tom Gallagher

Okay, that’s good. Yes, thanks Dan. So, I guess my follow-ups Nora, can you talk a bit about fee compression in 401(k), I guess your revenue yield was down a little bit this quarter, but how do you see and I think every 1Q you see a little bit of that I presume maybe that’s just simple re-pricing and I know – I think there is a fewer one less fee day in the quarter. But can you talk more broadly about what’s going on there? I think you mentioned the vast majority of your fees are based on AUM, can you quantify it all? How much are actually based on non-AUM factors like per participant and is that changing at all?

Deanna Strable

Sure. So, Tom, we have got the vast majority of our full service business is tied to account value, very small amount which would not be tied to account value, so that’s number one. Number two to your point on a sequential we definitely saw the impact of some re-pricing 1:1 around our investment portfolio so that sequential drop was fewer days, but also some re-pricing. But to your prior question and we talked about this before, we certainly and this is industry not just Principal, but there has been a longstanding trend, where we expect to see this gap between account value growth and revenue growth and we have generally talked 4% to 8%, sometimes it will be more, sometimes it will be less quarter-to-quarter can be noisy, because of revenue timing, but if you look at overall product mix, if you look at overall asset mix, if you look at competitive pricing, that is certainly impacting this gap, which is the discussion we have been having. So, there are no surprises here to us with regard to the results. The underlying growth of the business is extremely strong. So, what you see there – when you see that lift in recurring deposits, when you see the lift that we have talked about planned count, participant count, etcetera that is extremely strong and that is what’s going to drive the growth of this business.

Tom Gallagher

Okay, thanks.

Dan Houston

Thank you. Appreciate your question.

Operator

We have reached the end of our Q&A. Mr. Houston, your closing comments please.

Dan Houston

Thank you. Appreciate your questions very much today. Our focus really does remain on delivering value to our customers and shareholders. I have a lot of confidence that the business model that we have in integrated and diversified approach to the serving the needs of the customer is still the right model, strong investment performance and were frankly in the asset classes that are going to be in high demand. And the other thing I love about the business model, it’s a global business model, much of what we are selling here, we are leveraging in and around the rest of the world. So, we will continue to differentiate for our customers and delivering long-term shareholder value and look forward to seeing many of you on the road here in the next few months. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today’s conference call. This call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time until end of day May 4, 2018. 4782916 is the access code for the replay. The number to dial-in for the replay is 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers. This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.