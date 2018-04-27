Omega Healthcare Investors: A Risky Space To Park Capital

I explain why I am steering clear of this one as an income investor.

However, despite what should be an industry with many tailwinds, Omega faces many challenges and the numbers are much less convincing.

As an income investor, I am always on the lookout for high-yields that are reliable and secure. Healthcare REITs seem like a natural landing place due to their generous payouts and optimistic and easily understandable investor theses.

The big picture bullish case makes sense. Favorable demographic shifts due to an aging baby-boomer population will lead to an increasing need for Skilled Nursing Facilities. Healthcare REITs with triple-net leases will reap the lucrative rewards for positioning themselves ahead of this rapid change. And to top that off, the majority of the revenue comes from a AA+ rated entity (federal government) via Medicaid and Medicare. What’s not to like?

A lot I’m afraid. In this post I will explain why it's best to be choosy when selecting particular companies to partner with.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is one such REIT looking to capitalize on this trend, yet has encountered numerous issues with tenants and instead seen its share price descend nearly in half from a 5-year high of $45.46 to $25.30 today.

Not pretty. That has pushed the yield to over 10% as the annual dividend rate is frozen currently at $2.64. Some dividend investors are salivating over the prospects of locking up 10% a year. I would be too if I could do that safely.

But whenever I spot a yield that high, it usually connotes that the margin of safety is thin and more trouble could be on the horizon. With the 10-year Treasury note now yielding approximately 3% and the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates at least two more times this year, that means borrowing costs are going up and Omega’s credit rating is currently just one step above junk:

The next rung down the ladder is speculative grade which affirms the point regarding a small margin of safety. So right off the bat I know that issuing equity to raise funds will cost over 10% at today’s prices. Then I look at the credit rating in a rising interest rate environment and realize that conditions to issue debt are not optimal either. That restricts options quite a bit. Omega has over $1B in available liquidity today.

All that may be acceptable if cap rates were rising in tandem. They’re not.

Compressing cap rates across the REIT sector are making it difficult for companies to find compelling deals. From the latest conference call the CFO spoke to the issue in the Q&A:

In a vacuum that actually looks pretty good, but when you factor in the cost of capital for Omega it’s a tad less appealing.

Taking a look at slide 36 titled: Conservative Capitalization in the latest investor presentation displays charts of leverage inching higher and higher each year while the fixed charge coverage has been dropping. Data from a recent article depicts further deterioration. Take a look at the oval sections below:

On the CC, the CFO said that net debt to annualized EBITDA was 5.87x but that did not include revenue from two struggling operators which could lower (improve) the number closer to 5. Still, that number is higher than the target funded debt numbers from the Conservative Capitalization slide -- which itself appears to be a bit of window dressing.

Time to Buyback Shares?

I then assumed management would have been buying back shares during this window when their equity is depressed so I looked to confirm. Unfortunately, that is not what I found.

Shares outstanding grew about 10% in the last three years while the share price plummeted 30%. Therefore investors faced a double whammy of dilution as their shares dropped significantly in value. REITs issue shares all the time to fund growth, however typically that is done when the share price is elevated and capital remains cheap making it accretive to shareholders. Clearly the evidence points to a negative impact here.

I compare that with a REIT I do own, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which has also seen its share price decline significantly. Fortunately, management at Simon has taken advantage of the selloff by buying back shares of the lower price the equity market is assigning it:

What's More?

Looking deeper I find three additional problems at Omega:

Funds available for distribution (payout ratio) is now approaching a dangerous level of 92%. Despite favorable demographic shifts touted by the company, occupancy rates are trending lower straddling 80%. Rent coverage has declined almost in a straight line since 2011:

And I haven’t really even dug into the elephant in the room: potential cuts to Medicare and Medicaid and the struggling positions of operators paying rent to Omega. I encourage folks to peruse other articles on Seeking Alpha outlining those issues in more detail but suffice to say, the landscape is quite challenging.

Conclusion:

The original premise for investing in healthcare REITs and Omega in particular is easily understandable. However, upon further reflection, there are many red flags that warrant a low share price that investors see today.

After the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017, legislators will need to find ways to shore up revenue shortfalls. Typically the first cuts discussed are to Medicare and Medicaid which will adversely impact Omega and its tenants. No one can predict definitively whether or not that will materialize (or to what extent) but I am wary of exposing myself to an entity so acutely sensitive.

I am not intrepid enough to short nor am I reckless enough to buy. To me, this is an easy one to steer clear of as an income investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.