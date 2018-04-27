Oil Weekly: Rally Is Still On

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze oil inventory and net speculative positioning changes, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates to evaluate investor sentiment. Then, I discuss key global and oil market developments to assess the price impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, US crude stocks posted an unexpected increase, up 0.5% (w/w) or 2.13m to 429.7m barrels on the April 13 - 20 period, whereas Cushing storage gained 1.41% (w/w) to 35.4 m barrels. The unforeseen rise improved slightly crude oil inventory seasonality compared to its 5-year average, but is still short of 27.8m barrels.

Following EIA inventory rise, the five-year US crude oil storage spread advanced further in positive territory, from 3746k to 5633k barrels.

Meanwhile, refined storage posted mitigated changes. Gasoline stocks slightly advanced 0.35% (w/w) to 236.8m barrels, whereas distillates inventories dipped 2.11% to 122.7m barrels. This is attributable to lower refinery utilization rates, which dropped near the five-year average, from 92.4% to 90.8%.

Net imports were flat compared to previous week, whilst US exports surged 33.2%, from 1.75m to 2.33m barrels. This strong acceleration is mainly explained by recent crude oil rally and Venezuela production dip, which enables US oil producers to unload crude into new markets.

In the meantime, US output slightly accelerated, up 0.44% to 10.59m barrels, following steady oil rig count growth.

With US production at its historic high and growing rumors regarding Iranian agreement shred, OIL rally remains untouched, climbing 2.63% to $7.76 per share.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on April 10-17 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex accelerated, up 2.98% to 728 131 contracts, approaching its all-time high reached in the end of January. Concomitantly, OIL gained slightly less 2.42% to $7.61 per share.

During the week, net speculative length appreciation is attributable to both long accretion, up 1.63% to 849 993 contracts and strong short liquidation, down 5.73% to 121 862 contracts. This second consecutive build up confirms speculators appetite for black oil and supports OIL's bullish trend.

Since the beginning of the year, crude oil's net speculative length gained 16.65% or 103 918 contracts, whereas OIL appreciated slimly less, up 15.65% to $7.61 per share.

Oil backdrop remains positive even if greenback strengthens

Since my last article, OIL gained 3.58% to $7.81 per share, trading at a three-year high and supported by positive oil backdrop.

Indeed, recently French President Macron said to expect Trump Administration to pull the US out of the Iranian nuclear deal later in May. This has played on behalf of OIL bulls' rhetoric and following recent rally, investors seems to have already incorporated it in current price. However, US individual pull from the deal could have limited impact on Iran's oil exports. Indeed, with US output at an all-time high, President Trump has to convince other signatories and notably oil consumption giant, China, in order to weaken Iran economy.

Furthermore, during last Friday's OPEC meeting, the cartel suggested it might ease oil output cuts earlier than expected. After announcing that the participants achieved a 149% conformity level with their voluntary production adjustment, curbing oil output by around 1.8m barrels per day, oil nations seem to be pleased with current oil price. Nevertheless, reports indicate that Saudi Arabia might be pushing for a target between $80-100 per barrel and market participant are buying the news, given recent OIL rally.

Meanwhile, WTI backwardation continued to steepen on close by maturities, providing an additional support for OIL appreciation, whereas the greenback hit its highest since mid-January, breaking fearlessly its horizontal trading range. This should have tempered OIL rally, but the move seems intact.

With plunging Venezuelan output and robust oil demand especially in Asia, where China will likely reach a new consumption record of 9m barrels per day by the end of April, OIL backdrop remains supportive.

