Microsoft: Feel The Allure Of Azure

Cloud services give flexibility to a wide range of business uses and continue to bring benefits to users due to high levels of integration across product segments.

In the wake of the stellar FY18 Q3 earnings report coming from Microsoft (MSFT), I would like to highlight the impact of Microsoft's software suite and cloud service segments on their total revenue, and emphasize the reasoning behind why I continue to see Microsoft as a strong buy.

While many of us likely find it commonplace to see Microsoft’s prevalent software for business and personal computing everywhere, the shift in Microsoft’s business focus towards cloud services has created new revenue sources for the company unseen by most consumers. Of interest to investors, $6.3 B is being returned to shareholders with $3.2B in dividends and $3.1B in share repurchases. The reduction in effective tax rate to 14%, down from 23% previously due to the recent tax bill will only further drive profit margins. Microsoft’s free cash flow of $9.2B will allow them to continue to drive growth through capital expenditures and expansion of their cloud services.

Fig. 1: FY18 Q3 Earnings Report Summary

Fig. 2: Financial Performance Summary with constant currency reconciliation, with comparison to FY17 Q3 results.

Much of Microsoft’s growth comes from commercial demand for integrated software infrastructure, with an environment linking Office 365 products with LinkedIn and Dynamics 365, as well as server side cloud services. Azure’s revenue growth has grown 93% year-over-year, with revenue growth for the server products and cloud services segment at 20%. Yet revenue growth has increased consistently across the board for all three major segments, indicating robust financial health under current CEO Satya Nadella.

Fig. 3: Overview of historic growth from different sources within the productivity and business segment.

Additionally, the shift to subscription based services has removed the upper bound on the profit that can be generated from Microsoft’s software suites such as Office 365 or Dynamics 365. While revenue from consumer products have not had as great an increase from moving to the subscription model, of the 14% revenue increase in commercial software, Office 365 subscription sales growth of 42% have largely driven the increase in that segment. Dynamics 365 product revenue has also increased 65%, representing Microsoft’s successful foray into sales automation software.

While many would argue that the cloud services sector is not close to reaching market saturation, Microsoft still faces strong opposition from competitor Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from Amazon Web Services. However, Microsoft offers an undeniably greater integration of commercial products, providing both a platform as a service ((PaaS)) and infrastructure as a service ((IaaS)) for corporate use. This gives business as much or as little control over their internal system as they desire, and match both needs of multinational corporations as well as small businesses. The cloud sector has also proven more profitable for Microsoft, as of the quarterly income of $8.29B, cloud brought in $2.65B compared to personal computing’s $2.52B despite generated less revenue.

Fig. 4: Revenue and Operating Income by segment.

Recently, Microsoft announced the Azure Container Instances (ACI) were available as of April 25th. The advantage of ACI are that they allow users to skip the hassle of controlling large numbers of virtual machine instances on remote servers and bring convenience and efficiency to managing dynamically allocated computing time. Such a product allows more tight-knit integration into the Azure cloud services environment, and their flexibility may give Microsoft an edge in the enterprise cloud market. This also gives Azure Cloud a distinct advantage over rival Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it offers a larger range of services with high levels of compatibility between different ranges compared to the more traditional infrastructure level support that AWS offers.



In short, cloud services and commercial products have become a huge engine for growth for Microsoft, driven by Azure’s success in the cloud market with strong product offerings, coupled with benefits of a subscription model for commercial software. Yet, despite a great earnings report, the share value of the stock has not seen a major up-tick commensurate to the great strides Microsoft has been making in bring value to shareholders. This is good news for investors looking to enter or re-enter a position in Microsoft again, as stellar performance on top of healthy fundamentals make this stock extremely attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.