Widening Libor-OIS Is Not Benign: Bad For Bank Stocks, But Provides A Tail-Wind For The U.S. Dollar

Historically, changes in the bank reserves have a one-month lead over the fluctuations of the Libor-OIS spread. Currently, the month-on-month change in bank reserves is rising, so we take that as a signal that the spread may soon start to narrow.

The distributed lag between the widening of the Libor-OIS spread and corresponding U.S. Dollar surge now in conjunction -- it will contribute to further USD strength until Q3 at least.

Widening spreads infer that worldwide desire for U.S. dollars should raise the currency’s price (in interest rates, in spreads), because the quantity is relatively static while demand continues to rise.

The distributed lag before the positive impact is felt is somewhat long, but the recent sharp rise in Libor and term market rates begins to benefit the U.S. Dollar.

The widening Libor-OIS spread isn't as benign as analysts conclude. The spread widening is symptom of market malaise, not a cause. We point an accusatory finger at the U.S. Treasury.

The surge this year in a key short-term dollar-financing indicator, the Libor-OIS spread, is being driven by structural forces that may persist without signaling an underlying credit-driven upheaval -- this is the gist of every analyst report that you see in the internet regarding the subject. This was also the findings of Credit Suisse Group AG analyst Zoltan Pozsar, who is considered a global guru for money market related issues.

According to him, changes to the U.S. tax system are at the heart of the movements in dollar-funding markets, including interbank dealings and foreign-exchange swaps. In effect, dollar funding pipelines between the U.S. and the rest of the world have been squeezed by changes in laws, not by bank creditworthiness. Put simply, while the Libor-OIS spread widening looks scary, they are not portending an impending systemic failure, according to Pozsar. We have other explanations for the widening of the spread.

The Treasury tightened liquidity in Q4 2017, triggering market turmoil

Left unsaid by analysts is the fact that the very wide spread is a symptom of tightening systemic liquidity in the market which has origins in the U.S. Treasury's operational exigencies during Q4 2017. All other rationales for the widening of the spread are incidental to this event. We will get to that later.

The spread on the London interbank offered rate for dollars over the overnight indexed swap rate (the Libor-OIS spread), has more than doubled this year to its widest since 2009. The increase in this proxy for bank borrowing costs has caused alarm, since the gauge’s surge was seen as a warning sign during the GFC (Great Financial Crisis), see graph below).

Most of the widening of the spread is coming from pressure on the Libor Rate (LR) – in other words, it is rising much faster than the OIS Rate. There has been pressure on the LR, and in fact on the whole short-term funding markets, after the U.S. tax overhaul, starting with its incentives for U.S. companies to repatriate money from abroad.

Reasons why Libor is rising so swiftly

The repatriation has made offshore corporate savings available onshore, leading corporate treasurers to liquidate bank-debt holdings with one- to three-year maturities. This has hit foreign banks, as there is now diminished demand for their debt, and they are trying to make up for that lost funding by issuing more three-month commercial paper and certificates of deposits.

That’s one reason why Libor is rising so swiftly. The OIS Rate is also being pressured higher, but not as much as the Libor Rate (see graph below) – hence the spread is widening sharply.The two term rates have been moving apart since February, this year.

There is a confluence of several factors which is driving the term market rates higher. Primary was a deluge of Treasury-bill and corporate paper issuance since the U.S. debt ceiling was raised in February, which has helped drive bill rates (and thereby, term market rates) to the highest since 2008. The increase has forced banks to boost commercial paper rates to lure buyers.

Basel III and Fed's HQLA exacerbated an already tight situation

Also working in the background was the need for banks to bid up reserves for various reasons: (1) to prevent their liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) from deteriorating. The LCR is effectively a global reserve requirement mandated by the Basel III Agreement. (2) Yet another factor is the Fed’s HQLA regulation, which emphasizes that the quality of liquid assets being held be absolutely high.

All of these factors have converged to push up term market rates – Libor, repos, T-Bill rates (and which is the reason why 3-yr bond yield have ratcheted up so high, and so quickly, as a consequence). The primary domestic culprit has been the Repo Rate – it has been rising inexorably since late 2016, and its rise has been pacing all the upwards dislocations in the term markets rates and spreads (see graph below).

There is one side effect to this thirst for reserves (which is the most money-like of all financial assets). Every time institutions move their funds from a bank to the Fed, reserves are drained from the banking system and funds move from entities that trade reserves (the banks) to an entity that does not (the Fed). The Fed is like a “black hole” where reserves go (and become part of the Monetary Base, MB) and do not re-enter circulation, except when the Fed decides to alter the MB.

The Q4 2017 Treasury "normalization" triggered market turmoil

Matters got worse in Q4, last year. U.S. Treasury "normalized" its cash balances and drained close to $400 billion of reserves from money markets. The impact are still being felt the world over today. Repo spreads, spreads to OIS and cross-currency bases have all widened sharply, re-tracing most of the narrowing they’ve been through since January last year. It was not a coincidence that repo rates jumped up sharply going into year-end (see graph above).

The Q4 2017 Treasury operations was a straw that broke the camel's back. It was preceded by a sequence that built a deleterious cumulative effect. $1 trillion of reserves have been sterilized through various liability swaps on the Fed’s balance sheet between January 1st, 2015 and December 31st, 2016. Sterilizing reserves through the normalization of Treasury’s cash balances is the same as destroying reserves through balance sheet taper, from a funding perspective. As sterilization increased, reserves declined, dollar liquidity suffered, and term spreads in money markets widened. That has laid the real background for the turmoil in the term market rates and spreads which we are still seeing today.

The equity markets reacted the worse

The side effects of liquidity withdrawal were not confined to the term (money) markets -- the equity markets have reacted badly as well to the withdrawal of that massive liquidity; those markets have fallen sharply, and are still in the process of stabilizing. Hopefully, equities should soon make a trough (which we think will happen sometime in very late April-H1 May). This long-drawn structural event is the "mother lode" which explains most of the other “incidental” rationales for the origin of the Libor-OIS spread widening.

It is therefore clear that the spread widening was/is not really benign -- the withdrawal of $400 billion in systemic liquidity was a primary, immediate trigger of market turmoil. Those widening episodes always have costs. Systemic liquidity is what mainly drives the markets, and when liquidity suffers a blockage or is withdrawn, the term markets seize up, and asset prices pay the price (see graph below).

Furthermore, Libor is a benchmark for business and consumer borrowing. The Libor Rate is a reference for money managers of U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income portfolios; and about $150 trillion of global debt is U.S. dollar-denominated. Every single basis-point shift (a basis point is 1/100th of 1%) in LIBOR amounts to an annual transfer of $15 billion from lenders to borrowers or vice versa. So the sharp rise in Libor (and consequently, the widening of the Libor-OIS spread) has penalized borrowers who have no means of redress.

Widening spreads infer a global desire for U.S. Dollar

In market terms, the LR-OIS spread is one key element that gives an analyst a market-based tool to measure risk perceptions among market agents. this tool is based on real-time prices and are therefore the very best information we can obtain. Hence, market analysts (us included) pay attention whenever term market spreads widen because there is always an impact on asset prices –- and none more so than on the U.S. domestic currency, the Dollar.

The widening spreads logically infer that the worldwide desire for U.S. dollars should raise the currency’s price (in interest rates and in spreads), because the quantity is relatively static while the demand is rising (according to Quantity Theory of Money).

The essential foundation of this market logic is simple. The source of dollar quantity is the Federal Reserve. The central bank has held its balance sheet constant in size for three years, and is now, in fact, reducing the assets it holds. This raises the value of the Dollar (after a time lag), and would do so for as long as that process continues (see graph below).

The distributed lag between the widening of the Libor-OIS spread and the corresponding U.S. Dollar surge are now in conjunction -- and we are seeing the dramatic change it is bringing the greenback. It will contribute to further U.S. Dollar strength until Q3 at least. The greenback will be boosted in the background by capital inflows as well -- that should contribute further to its out-performance during H2 2018.

Commercial banks' lending and equities impaired by wider spreads

Although analysts assure us that the sharp widening of the Libor-OIS spread is benign, it disproportionately impacts the the commercial banks negatively, as they borrow short-term, and lend long-term. A sharp widening of this spread impairs the capability of commercial banks to borrow and subsequently lend.

We looked into the relationship of the spread, lending volume, and consequently, its indirect impact on bank equities. We found out that the Libor-OIS spread is effectively an important predictor of bank lending in the near-term future (2 quarters ahead), and thereby how GDP growth will fare over after that period (see graph below). Bank lending volumes have been falling in the past two quarters, and it is no stretch to put some of the blame on the wider Libor-OIS spread. Falling loan volumes would contribute to a disappointing GDP data for Q1 2018 (which we expect as well).

More importantly, the spread also becomes a predictor of how the valuation of the equities of the bank sector perform, as a consequence. The recent widening of the spread explains some of the weakness seen in bank stocks lately. It further suggests that the U.S. bank sector stocks will come under further pressure in the near-term, as borrowing costs have been rising sharply, and still continue to rise (see graph above). The hit to bank equities could be significant, if the correlations deliver the consequences.

How much longer would the spread widen?

We know that there is a direct link between term market rates and spreads, to the bank reserves held at the Fed. Put another way, when the amount of reserves falls, term money market rates (repo, Libor) tighten/rise, and vice versa (when the volume of bank reserves increase, term market rates fall).

So, for analysts like us desiring to know when the widening of the Libor-OIS spread will stop, reverse, and embark towards narrowing (which signals forthcoming relief to risk assets), we should watch the bank reserves (see graph below).

Historically, changes in the bank reserves have a one-month lead over the fluctuations of the Libor-OIS spread (see graph above). Currently, the month-on-month change in bank reserves is rising, so we take that as a signal that the spread may soon start to narrow. That would provide relief to risk asset, but it is still to early to tell whether the rise in reserves will be sustained. Until then, we will continue watching the reserve data like a hawk.

