Visa: Next Stop $135

Shares of payment processing giant Visa (NYSE:V) rallied nearly 5% after crushing consensus estimates of revenue and earnings. With revenue growth accelerating, earnings growth, and most importantly, free cash flow, was absolutely spectacular. Let’s take a look at Visa’s Q2 results, why I am increasing my fair value estimate, and why Visa allocates capital better than almost every company on earth.

Financial Results: Strong Revenue Lifts All

Visa’s Q2 revenue grew a whopping 13% y/y to $5.1 billion – not too shabby for such a mature company. Growth in the underlying business continues to benefit from the same secular trends that have powered the company for years, including the shift to e-commerce and society’s general movement away from cash in favor of electronic payments.

That said, Visa got an extra boost from international transaction revenues, which jumped a robust 19% y/y to $1.75 billion. Visa doubly benefitted from the weakening dollar as well as strengthening European currencies, which lifted demand for travel and thus cross border transactions.

In addition to the higher priced international transactions driving growth, payment volumes continue to soar. On a constant currency basis, total volume dollars grew 11% y/y to a whisper shy of $2 trillion. Transactions jumped a whopping 10% y/y to 43.2 billion, further demonstrated the power of the secular tailwinds that Visa continues to ride.

Operating margin dipped slightly, down to 66% from 67% driven by a large surge in marketing spend reflective of the 2018 Winter Olympics and in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Marketing spending will also be elevated in Q3, but I would expect this to moderate, if not decline, in fiscal year 2019. The slightly elevated marketing spend isn’t ideal, but it is also not permanently committed and would theoretically be easy to flex if dynamics dictated such a move.

Personnel costs were also up sharply, growing 17% y/y to $824 million. From management’s commentary on the call, I believe this was mostly the result of a slight increase in hiring, but more importantly, sharing in tax savings with employees by increasing incentive compensation and increasing 401k matching.

Net-net, operating margin may be down slightly, but after-tax income grew at a much faster rate. Thus, I am not worried about slight operating margin deleverage.

Speaking of after-tax income, adjusted EPS surged 30% y/y to $1.11 per share, driven by the increase in total operating income and boosted even further by tax reform in the US. I don’t think 30% EPS growth is going to be the norm, but I do think 10-15% EPS growth for the next several years looks achievable.

Strategically, Visa did not provide too many updates. Visa renewed several of its long-term contracts, and won some new business, which is positive at the margin. Visa did announce that it is working with MasterCard’s (NYSE:MA) EMVCo Secure Remote Commerce infrastructure to create a single pay button for e-commerce. This is a long-time coming, and though it is utilized by the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it seems like drastically underpenetrated technology that would really improve online shopping and online shopping conversion.

In addition, I expect Visa to reduce marketing investment in its Visa Checkout application that was meant to help facilitate this process. Though I use the product because I am a Visa shareholder, I have never once heard someone mention it, and I suspect it receives minimal usage. Overall, the combination of tokenization and the EMVCo infrastructure should be a better use of time and capital.

Unbeatable Capital Allocation

The most impressive aspect of Visa’s performance continues to be the ridiculous cash it generates. YTD, Visa has generated over $5.2 billion of free cash flow. Visa was able to use this cash to buyback $3.85 billion worth of stock while also retiring $1.75 billion worth of debt, further deleveraging its balance sheet after its Visa Europe acquisition.

Visa’s buybacks are a truly amazing use of capital. The company buys back stock that is almost perpetually undervalued by the nature of Visa’s growing intrinsic value, making it a consistently great investment for shareholders.

In addition, Visa raised its dividend to $0.21 from $0.195 during Q1 of the 2018 fiscal year. I’m less excited about dividends, but the dividend does underscore management’s dedication to returning cash to shareholders.

Upgrading Fair Value to $135

I believe I underestimated Visa’s FY18 revenue growth; therefore, I am increasing my revenue forecast, which increased by fair value estimate to about $135 from $130. As always, Visa’s intrinsic value continues to compound at a high single/low double-digit rate per year, making the stock an incredible investment. Visa is already by far my largest position, so I am not adding as a function of risk control, even though I think the stock will continue to tread higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.