Oil States International: Recovery Is Imminent

If there's one company that can attest to the energy space's recovery right now, it's Oil States International (NYSE:OIS). The provider of oilfield products and services came out with a new press release wherein it not only announced revenue and earnings results that topped expectations, but also showed that most, if not all, of the oil and gas space is showing continued signs of improvement. This bodes well for other players in the space, but it's highly likely that Oil States will be a major beneficiary as early evidence is already indicating.

Some great figures

At the headline level, Oil States surprised investors on the top and bottom lines. According to management, the company's first quarter saw revenue come in at $253.6 million. This represents an increase of 67.4% over the $151.5 million reported the same quarter a year ago and was $28.4 million greater than analysts had forecast. On the bottom line, the company's adjusted loss was $0.01 per share, or just $0.8 million. This compares to the $0.35 (or $17.7 million) loss seen in the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year and beat forecasts by $0.14 per share.

*Taken from Oil States International

But performance is far more than just what the headlines say. Take, for instance, a look at the image above. In it, you can see a breakdown for the business based on its operating segments. In part, the rise in sales came from the firm's new Downhole Technologies segment, which grew from $0 in 2017 to $45.8 million in the first quarter of this year. This segment's existence came about thanks to Oil States' acquisition of GEODynamics, a provider of oil and gas perforation services and downhole tools, from funds of Lime Rock Partners.

Last year, management announced the purchase in exchange for $525 million ($300 million in cash, $200 million in stock, and $25 million in the form of an unsecured promissory note). The acquisition closed on January 12th of this year, so we don't even have a full quarter of performance but the segment's results thus far are impressive. Adjusted segment EBITDA for the quarter was $12.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%. Well Site Services also fared nicely for Oil States, with revenue expanding by 66.9%, but with the purchase of that segment's new business, Falcon Flowback, in February of this year for $85 million, most of this expansion appears to have been driven organically.

In the image below, you can see some nice metrics regularly provided by the company. I'd like to draw your attention first to its Completion Services' job tickets. These came in at 6,085 during the quarter, up 45.6% from the same period last year, but not only did activity rise, management was able to capitalize on an improving energy market to benefit from the average revenue per tick growing from $11,600 to $13,600. To see activity rise while prices are growing means that Oil States has greater supply power than it did a year ago, that the specific work needed by clients is more complex (which would be best for oil bulls), or both.

*Taken from Oil States International

Another great development relates to the company's small rig fleet. Over the past year, Oil States' rig count has remained unchanged at 34 units, but the utilization rate of them has expanded modestly. In the first quarter, the figure was 31.1%, which is still low, but that tops the 24.9% reported the same quarter last year. What's even better than the utilization rate rising, though, is the amount of revenue it's generating per day from the rigs. In the first quarter of 2017, this figure was $15,100, but due to a strengthening environment it has risen 22.5% to $18,500.

A note for critics

The way I see it, there are two legitimate criticisms that can be made regarding Oil States and its potential. The first is that, even with the market getting better, the business is still not generating a profit. Yes, the results for the past quarter were close to breakeven, but a loss is still a loss. Not only that, but because of significant swings in accounts payable and accounts receivable, operating cash flow for the period was -$12.3 million compared to 2017's $31.6 million. The second concern is that, as the aforementioned image showed, backlog for the company's Offshore / Manufactured Products segment fell precipitously from $204 million in last year's first quarter to $157 million this year. Even in the fourth quarter of 2017 it was higher at $168 million.

While these are both negatives that investors should take into consideration, Cindy Taylor, Oil States' President and CEO, made some interesting comments in the company's conference call. According to Taylor, the company's backlog appears to be at or near its trough. This is due to a strong market outlook caused, in large part, by US drilling (and other related) activities. This is, in fact, natural for providers like Oil States. Because of the lag between the market bottoming out and the orders flowing in from customers, it's to be expected for growth from said providers to begin recovering after the cycle has already hit rock bottom. In essence, you could call what Oil States is seeing with its backlog the last vestiges of the multi-year oil crisis the world is recovering from.

Takeaway

By most measures, it appears that Oil States is beginning to recovery from the downturn. Beyond any doubts, there are still issues management needs to tackle, primary when it comes to profitability. That said, a stronger market in this space will help to lift the business considerably over the next few quarters and, absent another (and prolonged) downturn in oil and gas, the downside risk for shareholders appears to be lower than it has been in a long while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.