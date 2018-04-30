NYMEX Crude Oil Barreling Toward $70 Per Barrel

The price action in the oil market has been nothing short of impressive. On April 19, the price of nearby June NYMEX crude oil futures reached another high when it traded to $69.55 per barrel. The price, which was 45 cents shy of another milestone in the energy commodity has come on the heels of the rise to over the $60 per barrel level at the very end of 2017.

It is hard to believe that crude oil futures fell to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 as the price is approaching a price that will be triple that level. However, the volatile energy commodity had traded at highs of $107.73 in June 2014, and it dropped like a stone to the 2016 bottom.

Hindsight is always twenty-twenty in markets, but a look back at the price action in the crude oil futures market since early 2016 highlights that every dip has been a buying opportunity. The most recent low in the price of oil came in June 2017 when the price broke through technical support at $42.20 per barrel and only managed to make it down to a low of $42.05. Since then, it has been off to the bullish races for the price of the energy commodity.

A bottom in June 2017 led to capitulation

Most seasoned traders have experienced the pain of closing a long position close to the bottom of the market or a short position at the top only to watch the price action reverse. Standing on the sidelines nursing losses and watching a market move in the direction that would have minimized losses or created profits in painful on so many levels. Those of us who have experienced these situations know that the injury of the loss can be as great as the insult to the ego.

When high profile market participants exit positions, it can be a sign that the price action is about to reverse. Capitulation when it comes to long and short positions typically occurs at a market's top or bottom. Last May and June, after crude oil dropped from over $50 per barrel to lows of $42.05, Andrew Hall, one of the highest profile crude oil traders in the world for decades, threw in the towel and closed his hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management. In his letter to investors, Mr. Hall said that the markets had changed, and his method of analysis was not working given the predominance of algorithmic and systems-based trading.

The price kept on going

It turned out that Andy Hall's retirement from the business he dominated for many years was a sign that the oil market had put in a significant bottom. Mr. Hall was typically bullish on the price of the energy commodity and made billions for the companies he worked for, and investors over the course of his career. He made hundreds of millions for himself. Like many traders before him and many that will follow, he liquidated long positions, closed his fund, and sat on the sidelines as the price of oil went in the direction he had expected adding insult to the injury of leaving the business he loves.

As the weekly chart shows, the price of NYMEX crude oil has barely looked back since the June 21, 2017 low. By the end of 2017 the price was at the $60 per barrel level, and recently it was trading at just below $70.

After the announcement that Andy Hall was closing his fund, the price rallied, and it continues to move to the upside eight months later. The weekly chart illustrates that move has been steady and that technical factors have supported the bullish trend. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on NYMEX crude oil futures increased as the price moved to the upside. Rising volume and open interest during a price rally tend to provide validation of the bullish trend. Meanwhile, on April 27 with crude oil less than $2 off its recent high, signs are telling us that the rally is not over, and we will see the energy commodity over the $70 per barrel level sooner rather than later.

Geopolitical favor a higher oil price

Half the world's crude oil reserves are in the Middle East which is the most politically turbulent region of the world. The rising tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two members of OPEC, continues to support the price of the energy commodity. The proxy war in Yemen, blockade of Qatar, and other hotspots in the region could turn even more violent over coming weeks and months. Any violence that impacts petroleum production, refining, or logistical routes that supply oil to the world could cause sudden and severe price spikes to the upside in the commodity. One the best indicators of the political risk premium for crude oil is the spread between the two benchmark crudes. Most Middle Eastern crude uses the Brent benchmark while U.S. crude oil pricing is based on the West Texas Intermediate price. Over recent weeks, the premium for Brent crude oil has increased telling us two things. First, increased production of shale oil in the U.S. at higher prices is weighing on WTI crude oil. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the risk of Middle Eastern production is rising with the political temperature in the region.

As the daily chart shows, the Brent premium over WTI crude oil gas increased from $2.99 per barrel on March 2 to $6.47 on April 27.

Over past years, when the Brent premium rises, it tends to be a bullish sign for the price of crude oil.

The oil puzzle remains bullish

Crude oil's market structure continues to support more gains in the price of the energy commodity. Some parts of the jigsaw puzzle that provides clues about the path of least resistance for prices look like they do when the price is at the bottom of a range rather than the top.

The processing spreads for refining a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products remain strong these days despite the fact that crude oil is close to the recent highs.

The level of the gasoline crack spread is over $21 per barrel as of April 27 which indicates that demand for gasoline is rising as we head into the 2018 driving season even though prices are rising.

The heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for other distillate fuels is trading at around $21.50 per barrel which is a sign that demand for the oil products is robust even as crude oil is trading at its highest price since 2014.

The price action in processing spreads continues to be one of the most compelling bullish factors for the underlying commodity that is the primary input in their production.

When it comes to term structure, the one-year crude oil spreads are in backwardation indicating that supplies remain tight. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices and tells us that the market perceives a risk of shortages in the energy commodity.

As the chart of June 2019 NYMEX crude oil futures minus the nearby June 2018 contract illustrates, the backwardation has been increasing and stands at over $6 per barrel. The one-year spread from June in Brent futures is currently at around the same level as Brent is preparing to roll to July on the final day of April.

Brent-WTI is a quality and location spread, while cracks are processing spreads, and term structure represent the market's perception of the current supply and demand balance. All of these elements of market structure are telling us that even though crude oil is close to the highs, there is more room to rally.

Lots of blue sky in the oil market

When the price of crude oil was falling from the June 2014 high at $107.73 per barrel to the February 2016 lows at $26.05, the market experienced what turned out to be a dead cat bounce to $62.58 per barrel in May 2015. The high of that recovery became a technical resistance level for the energy commodity.

As the monthly chart shows, the price of oil broke above the May 2015 peak in January 2018 and has not looked back. The next level of technical resistance stands at the June 2014 highs of $107.73 per barrel which leaves plenty of blue sky in the market for significant price appreciation over coming weeks and months. June NYMEX futures settled on April 27 at $68.10 per barrel.

Crude oil is barreling toward $70 per barrel, and that may be the next stop on a continuation of the rally that commenced in June 2017.

While WTI is close to $70, Brent is probing the $75 per barrel level. BNO is the Brent oil ETF product that does a reasonable job replicating the price action in Brent futures. BNO has net assets of $91.83 million and trades an average of around 125,000 shares each day. If crude oil continues to head higher BNO should continue to appreciate. Moreover, if events in the Middle East lead to a price spike, Brent is likely to the market that moves the most.

It is hard to buy a market on the highs, but right now all the pieces of the crude oil puzzle when it comes to market structure continue to point to higher highs.

