A Bull Correction, Not A New Bear Market

Stock investors have experienced more than a fair share of anxiety in recent weeks in what has been a roller coaster-type emotional experience. The promise of an upside breakout in the major averages earlier this month gave way to disappointment as the market gave back much of those gains despite a mostly positive earnings season. In today’s report we’ll examine the market’s intermediate-term condition as I’ll make the case that the recent weakness is merely the market “correcting” its internal imbalances. Investors should accordingly expect the bull market to continue once the latest correction is over, and a bear market should be averted.

Stocks rallied on Thursday and recovered most of their weekly losses as investors reacted favorably to the latest batch of first quarter earnings. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.0% each, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6%, as technology shares led the way higher. A pullback in Treasury yields added to the positive sentiment as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell under its widely watched 3.0% mark.

In the last few reports I’ve highlighted the factor which I consider to be the most important for the market’s immediate-term rally potential. That factor is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the cumulative 52-week new highs and lows on the NYSE. As discussed in previous reports, this indicator reflects the short-term momentum of the incremental demand for equities and as such it shows the market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) path of least resistance. I’ve made the case lately that the rising 4-week hi-lo momentum (HILMO) indicator shown below should make it easier for the bulls to push stock prices higher provided there is a.) at least a temporary halt in the rise in Treasury yields, and b.) a positive news headline the bulls could grab hold of. Both of those requirements were met on Thursday with the result being a lively session for the major large cap indices.

As long as the 4-week HILMO indicator shown above continues to rise as it has for the last several days, the bulls will have an easier time pushing stock prices higher - especially on days when there is an absence of negative news (which would include rising T-bond yields). The latest string of positive earnings announcements have certainly helped the bulls’ case and could continue to feed a technical rally next week based on the continued improvement in the above HILMO indicator.

While the market “tape” isn’t quite strong enough yet to support a sustained rally, there are a couple of signs that the market has a strong underlying support. This should at least prevent a major sell-off in the event that Treasury yields continue rising and thereby diminish immediate-term demand for equities. One sign of underlying support can be seen in the graph of the NYSE advance-decline line shown here. Market breadth as reflected in the A-D line has been remarkably buoyant in recent weeks even as the major averages have been lethargic by comparison. You can see in the following graph that the A-D line is very near its high for the year, which implies that there have been more advancing than declining issues in recent weeks. This in turn suggests that a major distribution campaign (i.e. concerted selling by informed investors) is not underway, which bodes well for the continuation of the bull market once the market’s recent imbalances have been corrected.

The NYSE cumulative volume indicator has also shown resilience in recent weeks. This indicator is based on the daily advance-decline volume numbers on the Big Board and is another important confirming indicator, third in importance behind the new 52-week highs-lows and the A-D line. With cumulative volume remaining buoyant, the impression this chart sends is that the market’s recent weakness is merely “corrective” and not a symptom of a developing bear market.

The only aspect of the NYSE tape which stands in need of improvement is the new 52-week highs and lows. The following graph shows the path of the cumulative new highs and lows on a daily basis since last November. In a strong market this indicator will be rising to reflect the rising incremental demand for equities that always accompanies a rally. It stands to reason that this indicator is in need of improvement; however, there are signs that its rate of descent is slowing and may be on the cusp of a reversal. Thursday’s session was a step in the right direction as there was a major contraction in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges. The new high-new low differential also improved for the day. This improvement needs to continue for a few more days to let us know that the market has completely worked off its internal imbalances and has been restored to normal health.

I recommend that investors continue to watch the new 52-week highs and lows on both exchanges, which will be the first place where a return to normalcy will be seen. As long as there are greater than 40 new lows on both exchanges, it’s safe to assume that the market remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure. Accordingly, investors should remain in the safety of cash for now until the market confirms the bottom is in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.