Facebook And Alphabet Have Bright Prospects

Both companies have additional businesses that are not yet contributing significantly to revenue and operating cash flow.

Introduction

My thesis is that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a good investment opportunity and Facebook (FB) could be an even better one. This is over a five year time horizon and I have no idea how their stock prices will change in the short run.

Revenue Growth As More Advertising Moves To Smartphones

The revenue and operating cash flow for both companies have gone up so much in the last 10 quarters that the graph looks like it has yearly time periods instead of quarterly time periods. In other words, many companies would be happy with this type of growth over a ten year time period instead of just a two-and-a-half year time period.

*SBC stands for stock-based compensation which I treat as a cash expense.

*The GOOG Op. Cash Flow Less SBC line excludes the non-recurring $2,736 million European Commission fine from Q2 2017.

*The numbers above come from the Facebook and Alphabet quarterly earnings releases.

Above we see that Alphabet has the higher revenue of the two companies but Facebook has better margins such that their operating cash flow less stock-based compensation is getting close to Alphabet’s.

Ad Spend Should Continue Shifting Online

One good thing that came out of the the April 2018 Senate Hearing was the way in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained targeting and tracking:

So let's say you have — you're an app developer, and you — your goal is you want to get more people to install your app. You could bid in the ad system and say I will pay $3 anytime someone installs this app. And then we basically calculate on — on our side which ads are going to be relevant for people, and we have an incentive to show people ads that are going to be relevant because we only get paid when it delivers a business result, and — and that's how the system works.

Artificial intelligence continues to get better at evaluating the information Facebook has about its members such that ad targeting keeps getting more efficient. On the Google side artificial intelligence is always getting better at helping advertisers understand which keywords make sense.

Businesses Not Yet Producing Significant Revenue

Both Facebook and Alphabet have significant opportunities involving businesses not yet making meaningful contributions towards revenue and operating cash flow.

In the 1Q18 Alphabet earnings call it was revealed that Waymo has 5 million miles of driving on city streets and the last million happened in just 3 months. This is well ahead of competitors but it is only the tip of the iceberg with respect to U.S. highway miles. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows 4,580,725 million total highway miles for 2016 and it will be interesting to see how deaths are prevented as we move to driverless vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation shows that 37,461 lives were lost on U.S. roads in 2016. It is clear that we have a big opportunity for driverless vehicles to save lives but it is yet to be determined what this will mean for investors. It might be similar to the early days for airlines where investors lost substantial sums despite the enormous benefit of airlines to society.

Facebook has tremendous monetization possibilities with WhatsApp and Messenger. Having over 200 million active daily users in India, WhatsApp has been experimenting with peer to peer payments in this market. In the 1Q18 earnings call Mark Zuckerberg explained that messaging can be more transactional than the Facebook news feed:

I think that this is going to be a really big opportunity. And again, like I said earlier, the point here isn't to charge for payments; it's that messaging can be a more transactional medium than Feed. I think what you're going to start to see are people interacting with Pages, maybe follow a Page on Facebook or Instagram. You see content from that page. You can click through or tap through to a message thread and then you can either get customer support, or complete a transaction, or do a follow-on transaction. And that will be very valuable for businesses. We view the payment in that context not as the goal, but as something that's helping the business and the person succeed at having the transaction or doing what they're trying to do. And that’s going to make people's experience better, so that way we can just do that in line. And it's going to make businesses -- it's going to make the experience of being on Facebook as a business more valuable, because you can complete the transactions there. I'll add one more thing that I think is interesting on Payments. I think this is probably different from what you're asking about, but I think it's cool. We've been running an experiment with mobile financial services in Messenger. And one of the things that we found in the Philippines, for example, is that people can buy access to data plans through Messenger. And because it allows the mobile carriers to not have to have the whole supply chain in sales and retail that they have otherwise, they're able to sell the data plans for on average about 10 percent less than they would be able to otherwise, which actually is allowing more people to get on the Internet in the first place because they can now afford data plans. It's an interesting example of how having payments in messaging can increase efficiency for businesses and how in this case that’s contributing to our Internet.org and productivity goals of helping more people access the Internet who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to. In other cases it will be able to help people accomplish their goals with different businesses more easily.

Privacy Concerns Can Hurt Facebook More Than Alphabet

Both companies collect substantial amounts of data but there is a key way in which Facebook needs it more than Google for the bottom line. Google CEO Sundar Pichai answered a question about GDPR during the 1Q18 earnings call:

It's important to understand that most of our ad business is Search, where we rely on very limited information, essentially what is in the keywords to show a relevant ad or product.

In other words, folks tell Google what they want to buy and what ads should be displayed through the search phrase that is typed in.

Facebook, on the other hand, needs to know a great deal about people in order to display effective ads. For example, Facebook needs to know that I enjoy hiking and running in order to display those types of ads.

The Price For These Growth Companies

The enterprise values are below:

Facebook $512,901 Mn 2,945 Mn shares*$174.16 4/26 close $(12,082) Mn Cash and equivalents $(31,874) Mn Marketable securities $468,945 Mn Alphabet $734,524 Mn 705,134 Th shares*$1,041.68 4/26 close $3,973 Mn Long-term debt $1,329 Mn Short-term debt $(12,658) Mn Cash and equivalents $(90,227) Mn Marketable securities $636,941 Mn

*The $1,041.68 above is ($1040.04 goog + $1,043.31 googl)/2.

Capital expenditures for both companies have been exploding and I think most of the increase is for growth capex. We only want to subtract maintenance capex to get adjusted free cash flow. However, I’m not sure about the breakdown between growth and maintenance.

The key ttm numbers for my thoughts on adjusted free cash flow are below:

Facebook $27,018 Mn Cash provided by operating activities $3,811 Mn Stock-based compensation $8,273 Mn Purchases of property and equipment Alphabet $41,921 Mn Cash provided by operating activities $8,127 Mn Stock-based compensation $17,975 Mn Purchases of property and equipment

Treating stock-based compensation like a cash expense, I subtract it from cash provided by operating activities. I also subtract maintenance CapEx but again it isn’t clear what part of this $8,273 million number for Facebook and $17,975 million number for Alphabet is maintenance as opposed to growth. I can’t come up with a precise enterprise value to adjusted free cash flow ratio without the CapEx maintenance/growth breakdown. However, my sense is that both companies are reasonably priced.

Closing Thoughts

Facebook CFO David Wehner talked about revenue growth in the 1Q18 FB earnings call:

In terms of our overall 2018 revenue outlook, we continue to anticipate revenue growth rates will decelerate on a constant currency basis throughout the year.

There is a serious possibility that Facebook’s operating cash flow can pass Alphabet’s in the next three to five years or less even though their revenue growth rate is declining. Either way, I think both Facebook and Alphabet will increase operating cash flow more than most S&P 500 companies over the next five years.

