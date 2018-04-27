Valmont Industries Needs To Improve Its Margins

Valmont Industries (VMI) is a designer and producer of metal products that are highly-specialized and highly-engineered for customer needs. The company has a well-diversified portfolio of products ranging from traffic control lights to farming irrigation systems in multiple segments such as Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings and Irrigation. Each of these segments serve a different set of customers and the company is in a highly cyclical industry.

Starting 2014, the company saw a similar slowdown to what machinery companies like Caterpillar (CAT) and (John) Deere (DE) experienced and it's been seeing a similar rate of recovery starting last year. While the company's revenue recovery is underway, its margin recovery is lagging and the company will have to address this soon enough if it wants investors to start buying its shares again.

Typically, there is a very strong correlation between revenues and profit margins of industrial companies. In other words, when industrial companies see their revenues rising sharply, their margins should also rise sharply due to realized economies of scale. As the company's sales dropped from 2014 to well into 2016, we saw its margins drop in a similar fashion, so one would expect the company's margins to recover in the same fashion too but we are not seeing this. Notice in the chart below how VMI's revenues rose sharply from the beginning of 2017 to today while margins stayed flat-to-slightly-down during this period.

We see an even clearer picture when we break things down to three different margin types (gross margin, operating margin and net profit margin). The blue line in the graph is our revenue line and it's been recovering since late 2016. The orange line is the gross margin and it's been pretty flat since early 2016. The red and green lines showing operating and net profit margins have also been flattish during this period.

Let's normalize these figures so we can have an apples to apples comparison. In the last 5 years, VMI's revenues are down 13% while the company's gross profits are down by 25%, its operating income is down 42% and net income is down 60%. I understand profits falling when revenues are down but what we are seeing here is a huge divergence.

Finding this made me curious and I decided to look at the company's return metrics such as return on equity and return on assets and return on invested capital in a period of the last 10 years. These metrics will tell us how effectively the company has been utilizing its resources and how it compares to the company's historical norms. We get a return on equity of 10.64% which is better than 2016's 5% but still much below the company's historical standards. Back in 2014, this figure was as high as 18% and at peak it was as high as 24%. We see similar trends for return on assets and return on invested capital where the company is performing well below its historical standards.

Maybe the company has been writing off assets or depreciating its assets at a greater than usual rate in order to minimize its tax bill. Very well, this is a very common practice and if this is true, at least their operating cash flow should be improving. In the graph below, you'll see 5 year trending of VMI's operating cash flow. It doesn't look good at all. Even as the company's revenues have been rising, cash flow continued to fall.

The company will have to improve its margins substantially if it wants to attract more investors into its recovery story. Currently the company has a P/E of 28 versus 5 year average of 23 and price to book value ratio of 2.73 versus 5 year average of 2.60, so using traditional metrics, the company looks slightly overvalued. If VMI were to improve its margins slightly, it would become fairly valued.

But what's holding it back? For one, the company makes highly-engineered and specialized products and two of its main ingredients are steel and aluminum. When prices of these two commodities rise, the company can't always pass these costs to the customers, especially when it is in a fragile position of growing its badly-battered revenues. Since 2016 both steel and aluminum prices have appreciated greatly and this will continue putting pressure on the company's margins for the foreseeable future. On a positive note, in the earnings call for the last quarter, the management actually said that their backlog was growing at a nice rate and they would be able to afford raising prices by 3rd or 4th quarter and this might help their margins depending on where steel and aluminum prices are.

The second reason for VMI's margins being under pressure might be the series of acquisitions the company have done in the recent years. In the last 4 years, the company completed 7 acquisitions, even though some were very tiny ones and some were simply buying remaining shares of a company which they already owned a part of. VMI hopes that these acquisitions should achieve similar or better margins to the rest of the company but it usually takes 3-4 years before an acquisition can be expected to fully perform and provide the maximum level of synergies. Perhaps we are seeing the company's new acquisitions pull its margins down and this might be part of the reason why its margins have been falling lately but these effects must be pretty small since none of the acquisitions were that big.

Not all is doom and gloom though. First, the company is firing on all (four) cylinders as it is seeing strong revenue and backlog growth in pretty much all segments. We can safely say that the company's recovery is not driven by one or two segments but by all segments. Moving forward, the company is also going to benefit from Trump's tax cuts and possibly might benefit from Trump's infrastructure bill, if it comes to fruition anytime soon.

Furthermore, the company has been buying up its shares back at an accelerated rate and the reduced dilution will help with increasing its EPS (earnings per share) in the long run.

Conclusion

VMI has been recovering from a downtrend that started in 2014 the same way Caterpillar and Deere are and there is still a long way to go. The company's margins have been weak in the last year and half as the company has been under pressure not to pass its rising commodity costs to customers but this might change as the company's backlog keeps growing, giving it more power to charge higher prices. I'd still say that the company is slightly overpriced until it fixes its margin issues. Once that happens, this might become an attractive play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.