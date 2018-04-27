OPEC Production Is Headed Lower, Not Higher

Again, we reiterate - this is not a production cut, but a pullback from max production capacity.

Alongside accelerating production declines in Venezuela, years of low oil prices are starting to reveal the impact of what happens when you massively cut CapEx.

Welcome to the lower not higher edition of Oil Markets Daily!

There's nothing like a good headline grabbing story resembling the sorts of "OPEC production cut is fake" or "OPEC is cheating".

Yet, despite 6-months of barrage from the media and sell-side community on OPEC cheating or how the deal was fake in the first-half of 2017, the facts remain that compliance ratio has averaged above and beyond everyone's expectations, including our own.

And even as oil prices sit close to multi-year highs, the production cuts imposed by OPEC and non-OPEC are increasing, not decreasing due to factors like cheating. What gives?

Source: IEA OMR

In IEA's April OMR, the average compliance since the start of the deal has averaged 106% while non-OPEC has averaged 86%.

Source: IEA OMR

As you saw in the first chart, production declines have now started to surface from disappointing production from Venezuela, Mexico, and now, Angola.

In a piece published by Bloomberg today, Angola's exports have now reached a 10-year low.

Despite strong global demand growth and multi-year highs in oil, Angola can't seem to stem the production declines. As Richard Mallinson of Energy Aspects said in the article:

Angola has a serious problem, with its decline rates becoming increasingly visible. The low figure in June doesn’t look like a pattern of maintenance but points to steeper, structural declines.

And while the consensus remains oblivious to the obvious that this is not a real production cut, but a mere pullback from max production capacity. Here's another anecdotal evidence pointing to a substantial increase in OPEC production as very unlikely in the years ahead:

In a report published by BofA Merrill Lynch, the sell-side firm is for the first time acknowledging the prospects that OPEC will have very limited room to increase oil production moving forward. Total net growth is expected to be sub ~400k b/d, and by our estimates, this is still optimistic.

But why is understanding OPEC's production growth or the production agreement important to analyzing the oil markets?

As we wrote in a piece published earlier this month titled, "OPEC Production Hits 11-Month Low - Do You Still Think It's A Cut?" We said:

One of the key ingredients for market participants and sell-side analysts to remain bearish on oil going into 2019 is the belief that OPEC and non-OPEC will somehow flood the market with ~1.8 million b/d of production.

If you want to see why sell-side and the consensus project lower oil prices starting in 2019, all you have to do is focus on the line that says "OPEC production".

You will quickly realize that the consensus is expecting OPEC to unleash between 800k to 1 million b/d of production increase in 2019. This alongside an increase in US shale and Russia production would push the oil markets into oversupply. But again we ask, what if they are wrong?

Take this other piece of analysis into account. Rystad Energy recently published a forecast showing Russia oil production to start decreasing after 2018, and not an increase so many expect.

Russia's production is expected to keep trending lower to ~10 million b/d by 2025, or some 1 million b/d lower than where it is today.

Again we ask, is this a production cut, or a mere pullback from max capacity?

Finally, to seal the point we are trying to make. This is why you should care about OPEC's production and whether this is a production cut or a fake one.

In IEA's latest storage balance outlook, it shows the call on OPEC (barrels needed to push the market into equilibrium) as follows:

32.5 million b/d in Q2

32.4 million b/d in Q3

32.6 million b/d in Q4

While we can go into IEA's "call on OPEC" calculation and find dozens of errors, the matter of the fact is that if OPEC doesn't regain the production level of ~32.5 million b/d by the end of 2018 from the ~31.8 million b/d it's averaging today, the global oil markets will remain in deficit. This is in addition to the headwind coming for Venezuela, Angola, Algeria, Libya, and Nigeria.

By our estimate, the true "call on OPEC" by the end of 2018 will be ~33 million b/d, or ~400k b/d higher than IEA's. We believe they are underestimating demand and overestimating Brazil's oil production. If this turns out to be the case, assuming just flat OPEC production into year-end will result in an implied deficit of ~1.2 million b/d.

Will the world be ready for such a large deficit?

We don't think so, because OECD oil storage is now below the 5-year average on days of forward demand basis and just slightly above the 5-year average on an absolute basis:

Source: IEA OMR

Buckle up, it's going to get really ugly by year-end when the stories of how Venezuela and Angola's production continue to disappoint. The market will wake up to the reality that this is not a real production cut, and sell-side will stomp over themselves to revise higher 2019 oil price forecasts.

We expect energy equities to be the best performing sector in 2018.

