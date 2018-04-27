Southwest Airlines: Recent Dip Provides A Great Buying Opportunity

Negative news hasn't impacted the instrinsic value of the business in any material way and Southwest's shares trade at an attractive valuation.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares have had a rough few weeks. It seems many investors are unable to see through the fog of negative short-term news that has settled around the company. Shares were down slightly again on Thursday after the company reported mixed results for the quarter and slightly lowered their near-term guidance (though the 2018 outlook is still positive).

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

None of the recent events have had a material negative impact on Southwest's intrinsic value and value investors should remember to maintain a long-term perspective (which is one of the few key advantages individual investors have over many institutions).

Negative News

There are a couple recent negative factors holding down the price of Southwest's stock. The first is the recent slump in passenger revenue yields due to lower fares charged in the quarter.

Airline stocks started selling off after 2017 Q4 conference calls indicated that many were striving to increase capacity in 2018. Yields have fallen across the industry and the increasing competitiveness is likely to continue put pressures on Southwest's near-term passenger yields. Southwest reported that passenger yields were down 2.8% on the quarter compared to Q1'17, and will likely continued to be pressured in the second quarter. At first glance this looks a lot more negative than it is. On the Q1'18 earnings call, Southwest management explained that this slight dip in yield is actually more attributable to a sub-optimal flight schedule (more early morning and late night flights) due to the company's fleet modernization transition. Southwest expects a reversal of these trends in the back half of FY'18 as new aircraft come into service.

Some of this dip in yield (mostly a dip in Revenue per available seat mile) is also attributable to the other piece of negative news; the explosion of an engine on Southwest flight 1380 that tragically resulted in the death of one of the passengers on board. The company saw a small negative financial impact during the last week of the quarter (0.5 to 1 point in RASM), and is projecting to see another small impact in Q2'18. So far though, the company seems to be handling the incident well, and the long-term value of the business shouldn't be impaired.

Q1 Overview and 2018 Outlook

Overall, Southwest had a decent first quarter. Revenues missed slightly, but earnings were strong and the management team is forecasting strong demand for the rest of the year. The company posted strong operating margins, and returns on capital for the quarter at 12.5% and 20.8% respectively. Cash flow and return to shareholders were also strong. Southwest reported FCF of $708M, and returned $648M of it to shareholders through share repurchases (8.72M shares at $500M) and dividends ($148M). The company has $850M remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Operationally, the company is excited about its new reservation system, and stands by its forecasts of $200M/year in additional generated revenue as it will be able to better manage its fares. Also, the company still looks like its on track to begin service in Hawaii by the end of the year.

Overall Southwest looks like it is facing some headwinds going into the second quarter (due mostly to some short-term events negatively impacting yield), but should be able to pull around with strong second half of the year performance, aided by new airplane deliveries and the further integration of its new reservation system.

Valuation Update

Though the valuation is mostly the same as it was when I last wrote about Southwest, the stock has seen some multiple compression and now trades at an even larger discount to its intrinsic value.

Multiples:

Earnings Yield

Southwest Airlines currently trades on a TTM P/E of 9.21 and a forward P/E of 9.51, offering an earnings yield of 10.9% or 10.5%, respectively. Applying an average of Southwest's 3, 5, and 7 year average and median historical P/E ratios to my 2018 EPS estimate of $4.79 (Analyst consensus is $4.85) results in a discounted value per share of around $66.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings and Yahoo! Finance)

Dividend and Share Buyback Yield

Southwest's dividend yield is still pretty small at around 0.88% (TTM) but management has been consistently buying back stock with a three-year average share buyback yield of 4.20%. It's likely that more share repurchases will be authorized and continued into the future given Southwest's strong FCF generation.

FCF yield

Southwest currently trades at a TTM price-to-free cash flow ratio of 19.32, offering a free cash flow yield of around 5.2%.

Absolute Valuation:

I projected out Southwest's financial statements to derive its projected free cash flows for five years, and then applied a perpetuity growth rate of 3% to come up with a terminal value. Under relatively conservative projections, I derived a value of around $68/share with a WACC of 9.4%, indicating that Southwest Airlines is undervalued relative to the value of its future free cash flows. It's important to know though that Southwest's second largest cost (fuel and oil) is extremely volatile, which may make Southwests's future financial performance look a lot different than my projections (or anyone else's for that matter). That being said I'm confident that my projections represent a close to normalized level of operating performance for Southwest Airlines.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings and my own projections)

Key Assumptions:

5.21% 5-year revenue CAGR, and a 3% terminal growth rate (which is towards the low-end of most analyst estimates).

Salaries and Wages expenses remain high at around 34% of revenue. This high cost is the result of a combination of factors including the unionized nature of Southwest's workforce, and Southwest's employee friendly culture.

Fuel and oil costs increase slightly over the next few years before normalizing at around $2.10 for the terminal year calculation. Seems like a relatively conservative estimate of a normalized level given that it is in line with historical averages and does not consider the increasing fuel efficiency of Southwest's fleet.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings)

2018 Capex of $2.05B (mid-range of guidance), held around $2B for projection period as Southwest expands its fleet. Though this may all seem like growth Capex, continuous fleet modernization is becoming a staple of the airline industry and Southwest will likely continue to invest in upgrades of its fleet to maximize unit economics. CEO Gary C. Kelly also mentioned on the Q1'18 earnings call that the new tax reform will assist in their growth and modernization efforts.

Southwest is able to maintain its loyal customer base and its high level of operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Value investing works for a few key reasons, a couple of which we see actively playing out today in the market for Southwest's stock.

The first is the tendency of the market to be very focused on short-term performance (mostly on the next quarter or the next year). This is because institutional investor's face a risk that most individual investor's don't (at least when it comes to their investments), career risk. Institutional managers are very concerned with quarterly and yearly performance because even short periods of under-performance (compared to the market and to their peers) can cause investors to pull their capital, or cause a manager to get fired. Seth Klarman best described this phenomenon in his famous book Margin of Safety,

Like dogs chasing their own tails, most institutional investors have become locked into a short-term, relative-performance derby. Fund managers at one institution have suffered the distraction of hourly performance calculations; numerous managers are provided daily comparisons of their results with those of managers at other firms. Frequent comparative ranking can only reinforce a short-term investment perspective. It is understandably difficult to maintain a long-term view when, faced with the penalties for poor short-term performance, the long-term view may well be from the unemployment line.

If I had to take a bet on Southwest outperforming the S&P 500 over the next quarter, I probably wouldn't. The key here though is that I don't have to. The stock trades for less than its intrinsic value and I can wait for that intrinsic value to be realized by the market. The second key factor we see coming into play here is the fact that investors possess emotional biases that lead them to chronically overestimate the magnitude of negative factors. Bad news often damages stock prices more than the intrinsic values of the business being traded. We are seeing both these factors in play in the market price of Southwest stock today. Southwest is company with solid fundamentals that trades at an attractive valuation, providing investors with attractive return prospects and a significant margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.