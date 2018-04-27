Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Canadian natural gas storage is now in deficit to the 5-year average.

For the week of April 27, we expect a storage build of 45 Bcf.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -18 Bcf change yesterday. This was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of -17 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of April 20 storage report here.

For the week of April 27, we expect a storage build of 45 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged at the all-time high of ~80.1 Bcf/d this week. Canadian gas net imports also rose w-o-w. Canada's gas storage situation has also shifted into a deficit to the 5-year average.

Total gas supplies, as a result, were higher this week.

On the demand side, big demand decrease from heating demand resulted in a drop of 5.6 Bcf/d w-o-w. Power burn and industrial demand also pulled back this week due to seasonal demand decrease. But on a relative basis, demand variables were higher versus norm given the bullish total degree day backdrop.

Fundamentals starting to turn bearish

As we wrote in our NGD on Tuesday, natural gas fundamentals are starting to turn bearish. Storage injections for the first 3-weeks of May are expected to be higher than the seasonal average.

In our last week's market balance, we had -4.4 Bcf/d for 2018. This week? It's -3.47 Bcf/d.

But for the time being, end of storage is expected to still come in below the 5-year average with our latest estimate pegged at 3.561 Tcf.

May is expected to show bearish storage builds, and the latest long-range weather outlook didn't help the bulls' cause either.

For now, our trading position is that we are still long DGAZ as we told readers yesterday.

All trade updates will be posted live to HFI Research subscribers. If you would like to start receiving live updates on how we are trading our positions, what the traders are saying, or how the fundamental set-up is shifting, we think you should give our premium service a try. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.