Nevsun Resources' (NSU) CEO Peter Kukielski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Heather Taylor - IR Manager

Peter Kukielski - CEO

Ryan MacWilliam - CFO

Analysts

Matt Murphy - Macquarie Research

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities Inc.

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Pierre Vaillancourt - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Nevsun's First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast.

And I would like to turn the call over to Heather Taylor, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Heather Taylor

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Nevsun Resources 2018 first quarter results conference call and webcast. A news release was issued last night announcing the company's financial results for the first quarter for 2018. It is available on our website at nevsun.com and SEDAR, along with our MD&A and financial statements.

Before we get started, please be advised that the information discussed today is current as of March 31st, 2018, unless otherwise indicated, and that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding production, path and future financial results, as well as the potential arising from exploration programs, and the strategic direction of the company.

Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, uncertain and frequently, but not always, are identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes or similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, could or should occur or be achieved.

Actual achievements or future events or conditions may differ materially from what is projected due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We encourage all listeners to thoroughly read yesterday's news release as well as the quarterly financial statements and entire MD&A. All the financial numbers referred to today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Our presenters today are Peter Kukielski, Nevsun's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan MacWilliam, our Chief Financial Officer. Following a conclusion of formal remarks by Peter and Ryan, we will host a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Kukielski

Thanks Heather. And thank you everyone for joining us on today's call. As I mentioned on our last call, 2018 is a year for delivery for Nevsun. I'm pleased to report that in Q1, we hit our stride at both Bisha and Timok. At Bisha, the financial and operating results we delivered in the first quarter are very encouraging. They reflect the hard work and investment we made at Bisha in 2017 in both the mine fleets and at the process plant.

More work lies ahead of us and the improvement in operations will not be linear. We expect some reversion in the second quarter as we implement a new flotation reagent, which I'll discuss in greater detail in a moment. Overall, we are very happy with the direction in which operations are headed at Bisha.

From a growth perspective, we also had a great quarter delivering the results from the pre-feasibility study and the major permit at Timok. The PFS reaffirmed Timok as one of the best copper projects in the world with an IRR of 80% and an after-tax NPV of $1.8 billion, using an 8% discount rate.

You will be hard-pressed to find another copper project with more compelling economics than Timok. Coupled with its location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and with support of government and local stakeholders, Timok will accelerate Nevsun's transformation into a leading mid-tier base metals producer.

As I've said previously, 2018 is a year of delivery for Nevsun and delivering at both Bisha and Timok is what we intend to continue doing. On that note, let's get into some detail on Bisha's operational performance.

Results during the first quarter were excellent and a testament to the hard work of our entire team. In the first quarter, Bisha produced a record 71.6 million pounds of zinc and 8.9 million pounds of copper.

In short, this is Bisha's best quarter of performance since moving into the zinc phase. Our team at Bisha has had success with trials of a new reagent scheme resulting in a step change in recoveries.

In the first quarter, both copper and zinc recoveries improved to 61.5% and 81.1%, respectively. This led to record zinc sales for the quarter and a significant increase in our cash position, reaffirming Bisha's importance to Nevsun as a reliable cash flow generator.

The success of the trial using new reagent scheme has led us to invest in plant upgrades at Bisha. Once completed later in the second quarter, these upgrades are expected to significantly improve both copper recovery and copper concentrate grades going forward. Until then, the plant is running on the old reagent scheme.

Despite this reversion, we remain confident in our ability to meet full year guidance for 2018. And importantly, the improvements should aid our efforts to extend mine life at Bisha.

From a mining perspective, we have also seen a step change at Bisha. Total quarterly material moved was above 5 million tons for the second consecutive quarter. The sustained improvement in mine performance is due to the deployment of new heavy mining equipment, improved maintenance leading to increased equipment availability and the transition to planned in-pit waste dumping reducing hauling distances. Looking ahead, we expect the Bisha Mine to perform at similar or higher levels for at least the remainder of 2018.

Turning to Timok. During the quarter, our most important accomplishment was the release of the PFS, which confirmed the unique nature of Timok, a high-grade, high-return, fully executable copper project in a supportive jurisdiction.

Extensive work was performed on the project implementation schedule in collaboration with the Serbian government to better understand the permitting process and requirements.

As a result of this work, the company gained valuable insights into the permitting regimen in Serbia and the terms of its mining law and on February 27th, 2018, the company received our exploration decline permit.

We have acquired a 100% of the land required for decline development and 53% of the required land for construction of the project as at March 31, 2018. We look forward to breaking grounds on the decline later this quarter to continue to advance Timok to production in 2022.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Ryan MacWilliam for a review of the first quarter's performance. Ryan?

Ryan MacWilliam

Thank you, Peter. I'll begin by discussing our first quarter financials. With the strong operational performance that Peter described resulted in improvements in revenues, costs and cash flow through the quarter.

Revenues were up 32% from last quarter, driven by increases in zinc and copper sales of 20% and 117% respectively. Our revenues continue to benefit from current deficits in the zinc market, as the realized zinc price averaged $1.51 per pound through the quarter, with zinc currently representing 76% of our revenues.

The realized copper price was a more benign $3.01 per pound. That said we're pleased with our predominant longer-term exposure to copper with the ramp-up from the Timok Project, given the expected deficits in the copper markets post 2020.

Our cost performance was equally pleasing, where our C1 cash cost decreased by 49% to $0.58 per payable pound of zinc sold on a by-product basis. This unit cost reduction was driven by increased production volumes, higher run-of-mine ore grades, improved recoveries and shorter haulage distances at the mine.

We also benefited from the mine's ability to deliver exclusively primary ore feed to the plant. This meant we avoided having to process zinc-only stockpiles, which resulted in higher costs through the second half of last year.

Net income remained low at $0.5 million, but operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital was very strong at $33 million. This gap between earnings and cash flow is driven by two factors. The first, which we'll continue to apply going forward, as Bisha's increased depreciation, which is driven by the reduction in mine life last year, the incremental depreciation of the new HME equipment on-site this quarter and the tailings lift and the effect of higher production on unit rate depreciation.

The second factor was the recent change to expense rather than capitalize exploration spending. This will no longer apply at Timok from the second quarter as we begin to capitalize spend there, following the initial reserve declaration. So, higher depreciation and our change in exploration accounting policy should not distract from the reality that Bisha is a high cash-generative asset for our company.

Earnings from mine operations increased from $15 million in the fourth quarter to $23 million this quarter. This was driven by increased copper and zinc sales, lower treatment charges, and improved operating costs. It was somewhat offset by the fact that earnings in the fourth quarter last year benefited from an $18 million impairment reversal on a portion of the zinc-only stockpiles.

Our cash balance increased by $25 million this quarter, with a strong operating performance resulting in net cash from operations of approximately $44 million. Timok expenditures were low at $7.6 million, but these will increase from the second quarter onwards with the commencement of the exploration decline.

We made our final dividend payment of $2.7 million and subsequently announced the suspension of the dividend to support the Timok financing. This all resulted in a quarter end cash balance of $150 million.

So, overall, a strong financial performance for the quarter, where Bisha's ability to produce cash stood out. We're pleased that we are currently tracking towards the higher end of 2018 guidance and towards -- production guidance and towards the lower end of cost guidance.

That said, it is still early in the year. We benefited from higher-than-average zinc rates through the quarter, and we will not get the full benefits of the new reagents through the second quarter. So, guidance will be reviewed if and when the modified process and approach results in sustained improvements and recoveries over a more extended period.

With that, I'll hand it back to Peter.

Peter Kukielski

Thanks Ryan. Looking ahead, the second quarter is shaping up to be one of the busiest since I joined Nevsun. Let me take a moment to summarize some of the key initiatives we expect to achieve this quarter. The awarding of the contract to construct the exploration decline at Timok is imminent. Shortly after that, we expect to break ground on the decline.

At Bisha, plant upgrades are underway. Once completed, these upgrades would allow for the consistent application of a revised reagent scheme, which will significantly improve copper recovery and copper concentrate grades on a go-forward basis.

Regional exploration drilling is resuming at Timok in search of more Upper Zone style mineralization. This work is a follow-up to the significant intersections of high sulfidation epithermal mineralization made last quarter approximately 500 meters to the east of the Upper Zone. This 250-by-250-meter area returned some very impressive drill results, which support our belief that we are exploring highly prospective ground near Timok.

Before I conclude, let me discuss a part of the Timok Project that is beginning to get us, our partners and the investment community excited. A $20 million exploration program was completed earlier this year at the Lower Zone at Timok. The geometry of the Lower Zone is not yet fully defined.

However, current dimensions of the mineralized zone are approximately 2,000 meters long by 1,100 meters wide by 1,400 meters high. The mineralization comes to within 700 meters of surface at its southeastern margin and extends to over 2,200 meters depth to the northwest where it remains open. We are very excited to be side by side with Freeport-McMoran on such a major project and are looking forward to publishing an initial resource estimate in mid-2018.

The Lower Zone has the characteristics of a large-scale, world-class underground porphyry system. For Nevsun and its shareholders, it provides significant longer-term optionality and value that we hope to begin crystallizing with the publication of the initial results. We are keenly aware of the potential here and look forward to working with our partner, Freeport, to advance the Lower Zone.

Clearly, these are very exciting times for Nevsun and all of its stakeholders. The advancement of Timok remains a top priority, but we're also very encouraged by the improving results from Bisha.

With a cash balance of $150 million at quarter end, an increase of $25 million from year-end, it is clear how important Bisha is to Nevsun. Much progress was made this quarter, and I'd like to thank all of our employees and our Board of Directors for their hard work and continued support.

With that, we'd be happy to answer your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]

And your first question will be coming from Matt Murphy at Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Matt Murphy

Hi. I was just wondering if I could get some more thoughts around what the potential for copper recoveries might be. I guess this quarter had some of the impact if you were running trials of higher recoveries. But do you think, with a more consistent reagent application, you can get up to 85% or 90% or even higher?

Peter Kukielski

Matt, look, the recently trialed reagent that is used in the concentrator showed promise for a step-changing copper recovery. So, we believe that getting to what we originally targeted at approximately 70% copper recovery certainly is possible with improved concentrate grades as well.

Zinc recovery is going pretty well. I certainly don't think that we ever expect it to get it up into the 90s. But it's trending into the 80s right now. So, it's certainly -- I think that, that is a more reliable way of looking at it.

Matt Murphy

Okay, 70% as a rough target for copper. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Stefan Ioannou at Cormark. Please go ahead.

Stefan Ioannou

Great. Thanks guys. Great to see that improvement at Bisha. I'm just trying to reconcile the CapEx spend this year in Serbia. I know guidance was sort of something on the order of $50 million and in the PFS, you've got a $24 million spend for the second half of this year. And given you haven't spent that much in Q1, should we expect to see a big CapEx spend in Timok in this quarter?

Ryan MacWilliam

Hi Stefan, its Ryan here. The short answer is we do expect a step-up in spend at Timok. Spend was lower this quarter because we did not -- we've not started our decline and we've not started the drilling program for the year.

As you see, both of those activities start in the second quarter. Spend will step-up and we're still confirming the original guidance of $50 million to $60 million in capital spend at Timok through the year.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. And can you -- do you have, sort of, any budgeting specifics for the exploration, both in the Upper Zone and if you talked to Freeport about, sort of, next round of budgeting for Lower Zone exploration work?

Ryan MacWilliam

Yes, it's Ryan again. The -- so we're almost finished with the $20 million program, which is the bulk of the spend at this stage. We do expect some minimal spend through the bulk rest of this year as we continue to analyze the results of that program. But between us and Freeport, we haven't discussed the next round of material spending.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. Okay. And the Upper Zone -- and then the Upper Zone drilling, should we just assume it's sort of in the order of a few million dollars or is it something more than that?

Ryan MacWilliam

Exactly. There's two components to Upper Zone drilling. The first is the condemnation spend, which is part of the $50 million to $60 million estimate, which we expect to be $3 million through the year. And then we're also conducting $5 million in step-up drilling, looking for more Upper Zone mineralization.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. That helps very much. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Dalton Baretto at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Dalton Baretto

Good morning guys and congrats on cracking the code at Bisha there. As you guys improved recoveries at Bisha, and clearly your ability to move rock is proving itself. How should we think about the economics or the life of mine extension there?

Peter Kukielski

First, Dalton, thanks very much for the kind words. I think the way you should look at it is that we continued to work with our partners at ENAMCO on looking for opportunities to extend mine life, and we've said that all along. So, there's potential to look at additional cutbacks in the main pit. But the most important thing is that as we bring costs down, that lends itself to a lot of possibilities for extension of mine life. So our focus is, certainly, on extending mine life.

As I said previously, we're spending a little bit of money on taking a look at Asheli and Harena underground as well. So, we see opportunities for mine life extension and we'll continue to pursue these with our partner.

Dalton Baretto

Do you think we'll see any meaningful progress or maybe some milestones this year?

Peter Kukielski

I certainly -- we're working hard at it and I think that we will make -- if we're going to make decisions with respect to mine life as costs come down, then, yes, you would expect to see those this year.

Dalton Baretto

Great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

And at this time, sir, it appears -- we do have one more question from Craig Hutchison at TD. Please go ahead. Please go ahead Craig.

Craig Hutchison

Sorry, can you hear me now?

Peter Kukielski

Yes.

Craig Hutchison

The costs that you reported at Bisha, I think it was $55 million in the quarter. Is that sort of the run rate you're thinking about going forward?

Ryan MacWilliam

Craig, its Ryan here. Yes, we expect that similar level to continue. It's slightly higher than what we saw through the early part of this year as we continue to outsource maintenance. But we expect it in that sort of range, so the real driver of improved costs on a unit basis is a function of the improved recoveries and production and sales.

Craig Hutchison

And I don't know if you can comment on treatment charges, but can you give us a sense of what those are, sort of, selling at in these days?

Ryan MacWilliam

So, we continue to see low treatment charges. Let's say, they started to step up through the back end of the quarter. But given we're selling all of our zinc concentrate on the spot market, certainly, lower treatment charges were one of the tailwinds we had through the quarter.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

The next question will be from Pierre Vaillancourt at Hayward. Please go ahead.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Hi guys. Just a question with regards to the strip ratio, which has come down quite materially. What would be the longer-term outlook there if you continue to backfill and maintain that? Or how is it going to move over the next few quarters?

Ryan MacWilliam

Yes, it's Ryan here. The reason you saw it step down from 13.8 from the last quarter to 7.1 this quarter is that, really, we finished up the majority of the squaring of the pit through the end of last year, so catching up on stripping.

We're now at more normalized levels, so you can expect it to be in the range of 7.1. It may step up lightly through the next couple of quarters. But we don't expect it to revert back to the higher range as you saw in the back end of last year.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay. So, as we plan for the foreseeable future, for the rest of the mine life, this is the steady state?

Ryan MacWilliam

I'd say we expect it to be in this range, potentially seven to eight.

Peter Kukielski

But I think the more important question here is that, overall material moved remains our real focus. So, getting from 5 million up to 6 million tons consistently is really where our focus is. That's the most important metric for us.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay. And to that extent, all the new equipment your -- that's in place and that enables you to get there?

Peter Kukielski

Absolutely, yes.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to turn the call back over to Peter.

Peter Kukielski

Thank you. Before we sign off, I just wanted to reiterate how pleased we are with the progress that we've made at Bisha as well as at Timok and how excited we are by the opportunities that lie ahead of us.

And with that said, I'd just like to thank everyone for joining today's call. We look forward to seeing some of you at our upcoming AGM next week, and we look forward to providing our second quarter 2018 update in July. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call and webcast. We would like to thank you again for participating. And at this time, we ask that you please disconnect your phone lines. Have yourselves a great weekend.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.