Commodities Recap For The Week Of April 27, 2018

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. This past week, the dollar index finally responded to fundamentals and rallied by around 1.4% compared to the closing level on Friday, April 20. The dollar moved higher as dovish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi delayed the end of QE and increases in short-term rates for the euro currency. Foreign exchange markets are typically sensitive to yield differentials. With short-term U.S. rates rising and euro rates at negative forty basis points, the dollar moved higher as the ECB seems to remain on a course of accommodative monetary policy.

The higher dollar weighed on the prices of some commodities, with precious metals suffering the most significant declines on the week. The market will be watching to see if the dollar index can climb to a new high for 2018 as technical resistance and this year's high is at 92.02, less than 1.0 above Friday's closing level. The dollar had been in a bear market making lower highs and lower lows since the start of 2017. The current rebound in the greenback is the first serious challenge for the bear market, and it could have significant ramifications for many commodities prices in the days and weeks ahead.

Gold posts a 1.11% loss for the week

Silver down 3.95% since the last report

Platinum posts a 1.65% loss for the week and remains at a $407 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium down 6.52% on the week and is back below $1000 per ounce

Copper falls 2.82% on the week

Iron ore sheds 2.85% of its value on the week

The BDI continues to rally and moves another 14.49% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal up 0.76% on the week

Lumber posts a 4.14% gain and rises to yet another new record high at $571.30 per 1,000 board feet on Friday, April 27

May NYMEX crude oil moves 0.44% lower since last week

June Brent crude oil moves 0.73% higher as the Brent premium rises

The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $6.44 up 83 cents on the week as June Brent prepares to roll to July futures

Gasoline moves 1.78% higher, and heating oil gains 1.20% since last week as products outperform crude oil

The gasoline crack spread moves 7.59% higher while the heating oil crack appreciates 5.18% since last week's report

Natural gas unchanged since the last report despite a continuation of withdrawals from inventories. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 18 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stand at 1.281 tcf as the withdrawal season goes late this year

Ethanol down 2.22% on the week despite strength in gasoline and corn

Soybeans up 1.61% for the week

Corn moves 3.31% higher on the week

CBOT wheat moves 4.34% higher on the week. July KCBT wheat trading at a 32 cents premium over CBOT wheat above the top end of the norm for the spread

Sugar down 3.11% on the week as the sweet commodity falls to a new and lower low at 10.69 cents on April 25 on the expired May contract

Coffee rebounds 4.26% since last week's report

Cocoa up another 3.70% on the week, but comes down from highs at $2943 on the July contract on Thursday

Cotton down just 0.31% on the week

FCOJ explodes 7.81% higher and settled above the $1.50 per pound level

Live cattle post a 3.16% gain since last week

Feeder cattle move 2.60% higher since the previous report

Hog futures go the other way and fall 6.35% on the week

The dollar index up 1.41% on the June futures contract and closes above the 91 level for the first time since January

June long-Bonds trading at around 143-06 up 0-08 as rates rise since last week, but trades to a low of 141-17 on April 25

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,311 on Friday, April 27, down 152 points after another volatile week in stocks and despite gangbuster earnings from Amazon

The Bitcoin recovery continues, and the cryptocurrency was trading Friday at the $9,142.84 level up $642.43 or 7.56% since last week

Ethereum moves to $662.97 up 12.36% higher since the last report

GSG closes the week at $17.37 per share, down just one cent since last week's report.

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average daily volume of 638,575 shares.

