Royalty LP Yields 7%, With Good Coverage, Major Growth, Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking for a high dividend yield backed by growth? We went looking further afield for high-yielders with strong growth this week, and we came across Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM), a Houston-based company founded in 1876, which has grown to be Black Stone Minerals, L.P. It is the "largest publicly traded yield vehicle focused on oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in the United States, with over 20 million mineral and royalty acres with interests in 41 states and 64 producing basins. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 67,945 barrels of oil equivalent."

(Source: BSM site)

Unlike other royalty yield plays you may have come across, BSM is actively managed, with no "end date," and its management has steadily built up the company's asset base to its present status, in which they have interests in most of the major energy producing areas in the US:

(Source: BSM site)

In 2017, management made its biggest acquisition to date, buying mineral interests and other non-cost bearing royalty interests from Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) for $335M. The acquisition complemented BSM's existing holdings, significantly increased its Permian basin presence, and also broadened its Williston Basin in Mid-Continent portfolios:

(Source: BSM site)

In addition to its mineral interests, and over-riding royalty interests (an interest in the proceeds or revenue from the oil & gas minerals sold, but not in the minerals themselves), BSM also owns other types of non-cost-bearing royalty interests, which include:

"Nonparticipating royalty interests (“NPRIs”), which are royalty interests that are carved out of the mineral estate and represent the right, typically perpetual, to receive a fixed, cost-free percentage of production or revenue from production, without an associated right to lease or receive lease bonus." "Working interests related to our mineral interests in various plays across our asset base. We are typically granted a unit-by-unit, or a well-by-well option to participate on a non-operated working-interest basis in drilling opportunities on our mineral acreage. This right to participate in a unit or well is exercisable at our sole discretion. We generally only exercise this option when the results from prior drilling and production activities have substantially reduced the economic risk associated with development drilling and where we believe the probability of achieving attractive economic returns is high. The majority of these assets are focused in the Anadarko Basin, and to a lesser extent, in the Permian and Powder River Basins." "Working interest production represented 40.0% of our total production volumes during the year ended December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, we owned non-operated working interests in 352 net wells." (Source: BSM 2017 10-K)

Management intends to move more toward a higher royalty interest mix over the next five years, which should decrease its capex requirements:

(Source: BSM site)

20.8% of BSM's 2017 revenues came from Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Segments:

Management has been shifting more emphasis toward the company's natural gas assets, which grew from 41.32% of segment revenues in 2016 to 47.41% in 2017. BSM also received a hefty $42M in Lease Bonuses & Other Income, up by 31% in 2017.

Revenue rose strongly in both the oil and natural gas segments in 2017, with oil up 19.19% and gas up 55.46%:

The big revenue jumps in both natural gas and oil were both aided by strong price increases in 2017. Oil/bbl fetched $47.78 in 2017 vs. $38.69/bbl in 2016, up 23.5%, while natural gas rose 23.2%, to $3.19/Mcf vs. just $2.59/Mcf in 2016.

(Source: BSM 2017 10-K)

All of the above translated into major growth in 2017 for BSM. Total distribution coverage, which includes subordinated payouts, was 1.20X, even though management raised the common distribution/unit by 8.89%.

BSM pays in the usual MLP Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle, and Unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. It should go ex-dividend next ~5/16/18. At $17.77, BSM yields 7.03%.

We've added BSM to our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables, in the Basic Materials section.

In addition to its common distributions, BSM also pays quarterly distributions to its subordinated unitholders, which totaled $.81 in 2017:

(Source: 2017 10-K)

Risks:

Dilution - This brings us to a question which has been dogging BSM common unitholders for quite some time - the ultimate conversion of the subordinated units into common units.

"The limited partners of BSM’s Predecessor own all of our subordinated units. The subordination period will end on the first business day after we have earned and paid an aggregate amount of at least $1.35 (the annualized minimum quarterly distribution applicable for quarterly periods ending March 31, 2019 and thereafter) multiplied by the total number of outstanding common and subordinated units for a period of four consecutive, non-overlapping quarters ending on or after March 31, 2019, and there are no outstanding arrearages on our common units. When the subordination period ends as a result of our having met the test described above, all subordinated units will convert into common units on a one-to-one basis, and common units will thereafter no longer be entitled to arrearages." (Source: 2017 10-K)

There were ~103.4M common units and 93.5M subordinated units outstanding as of 12/31/17, on a weighted average basis. We put together the following table, in order to get a rough idea of how BSM's distribution coverage would fare, if these units were to be converted on the one-to-one basis.

First, here's BSN's net income - EBITDA-DCF reconciliation from 2017. After deducting preferred distributions of $5M, and working capex of $39.48M, DCF for 2017 was $233.79M:

(Source: 2017 10-K)

Using the current quarterly payout of $.3125/common unit gives us an annual payout of ~$248.5M, if all the subordinated units were converted to common and received an identical distribution.

Management guided to $15 - $25M capex for 2018, so there'd be a $14.52M savings, indicating that the net DCF would be ~$248.27M, if BSM's earnings were static. This would equal 1x coverage.

A negative factor here is that BSM also issued 14.71M preferred units at $20.39/unit, in November 2017, to an affiliate of the Carlyle Group (CG), in return for ~$300M, which it used to help fund the Noble acquisition. These preferred units will receive an annual payout of around $21M, which will cut into BSM's DCF going forward. They also can convert into common units, on a 1-for-1 basis, after 11/28/19. However, BSM's common price and payout/unit will both have to rise in order to make it worthwhile for these preferreds to convert.

Given this somewhat negative picture we've painted, we should remember that management guided for volume growth over the next five years, which will positively impact its DCF.

In 2017, BSM had 13.5M MBOE, whereas their low end 2018 daily guidance of 41 MBOE would equal 14.97M MBOE, up ~10.89%, with the high end guidance of 43MBOE/day indicating 15.70M, up ~16.3%.

Management didn't issue EBITDA or DCF guidance, as they don't forecast prices, so the big question becomes whether or not energy prices will be stable, higher or lower in the balance of 2018 and in 2019, when the subordinated units are supposed to convert.

Here's some more fuel for the fire - the above guidance doesn't include acquisitions, which given management's history, there's probably a pretty good chance that they'll acquire more assets. So, they also issued five-year guidance, including acquisitions, which kicks up the volume projections a bit higher:

(Source: BSM site)

When asked about the conversion issue on the Q4 earnings call, management had this to say:

"Based on this pre-acquisition outlook and improved commodity prices, Black Stone expects to be in a position to convert the subordinated units into common units on a one-to-one basis, while growing distributions and remaining strong and maintaining strong coverage ratios following distribution." "The board's view right now and why we felt that was an appropriate time to come out with an updated view, I think, the board's intention now would be to bring the subs distribution to parity with the common when we move to the $.35 MQD with the second quarter of 2018." "I think just in very general terms, we think that coverage going forward of 1.1-ish is appropriate, that's a little bit lower than what we've done historically, in part driven by the lower amount of working interest capex."

So, it looks like management will move the common and subordinated payout to $.35 for the August Q2 distribution. We should hear more details about the conversion and upcoming distributions when BSM reports its Q1 '18 earnings on May 7th, followed by the Q2 call on May 8th.

Positive Developments:

Here's a tantalizing quote from the Q4 '17 earnings call, specifically related to BSM's ownership of Shelby Trough assets:

"BP PLC on its most recent quarterly earnings call out of the UK, specifically cited our area of the Shelby Trough, which they call SoHa for South Haynesville, as possibly the most lucrative gas play in the United States. Further they stated that they plan to direct over half of BP's 2018 capital budget for the lower 48 to this area."

That certainly sounds positive, eh? Management also reiterated its shift toward royalties, away from working interests in this area:

"We farmed out substantially all of our future working interest in the Shelby Trough which allows Black Stone to benefit as a mineral owner from the development of the Haynesville/Bossier play while transitioning the production and cash flow base away from working interest participation. I mentioned our goal to de-emphasize the working interest program and replace those volumes with mineral and royalties." "The Haynesville/Bossier was the largest contributor to our mineral and royalty production in the fourth quarter of 2016. A year later, it still is and we have grown that by over 50%. In the Permian, we've more than tripled our mineral and royalty production year-over-year."

Management feels that BSM's cash flow will be increased primarily from higher production volumes and reduced capex over the next five years, with higher commodity prices only playing a minor role:

(Source: BSM site)

They plan to discontinue including working interest capex in their distributable cash flow reconciliations:

"With completion of the two working interest farmouts last year, we now expect that our net working interest capex will follow the relatively de minimis levels by mid-18, and as a result we no longer plan to track DCF after working interest capex." (Source: Q4 '17 earnings call)

Performance:

Since its earnings are tied to a mix of oil and natural gas, BSM doesn't exactly track either commodity. Like many other MLPs, BSM's price/unit has perked up a bit over the past month, but it's still down slightly year-to-date:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $17.77, BSM is just below analysts' lowest price target of $18.00, and 10.25% below the $19.80 average price target.

At a price/DCF of 12.09, and a price/book of 4.60, BSM doesn't look particularly cheap. It also has an EV/EBITDA of 12.86, which is higher than most of the other energy-related LP's we cover. However, its 7% distribution yield dwarfs its industry's average yield of .50%. Some of the peers that BSM included in its industry comps are Newfield Exploration Company, (NFX), PDC Energy, (PDC), Chesapeake Energy, (CHK), and Range Resources (RRC).

BSM's financial metrics look better across the board than its industry's averages, with lower debt levels.

Debt and Liquidity:

"As of the end of the quarter, we had $388 million of debt outstanding, and our debt to trailing 12 months EBITDAX was about 1.3 times and that's consistent with last quarter. We had over $150 million of liquidity available to us at quarter end and during the fourth quarter, we closed on an amended credit facility with our existing bank group debt, among other things, it extends the maturity date until November of 2022." (Source: Q4 '17 earnings call)

(Source: BSM '17 10-K)

Options:

BSM does have options, which are somewhat thinly traded, but you can see details in our Covered Calls Table, and Our Cash Secured Puts Table, for over 25 trades each, which we track on a daily basis.

Summary:

We rate BSM a hold. This is an interesting, dynamic company, with good growth prospects, but the future distribution coverage is giving us the "cloudy, ask again later" message on the old magic 8 ball. Put this one on your watch list, until after the Q1 '18 earnings call, when the conversion issue, and hopefully, the DCF/distribution coverage picture, become clearer.



All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our independent, legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has been specializing in increasing yields via selling options on quality high dividend stocks since 2009. Option yields have improved a great deal in 2018, due to higher market volatility.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our new Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. We scour the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Our strategy is working in 2018 - the HDS+ portfolio is outperforming the market handily, and has an average dividend yield of over 8%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.