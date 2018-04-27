CoBiz Financial's (COBZ) CEO Steve Bangert on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Lyne Andrich – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Steve Bangert – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brady Gailey – KBW

John Rodis – FIG Partners

Stan Westhoff – Walthausen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Navi, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CoBiz Financial Quarter One 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Lyne Andrich, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, you may begin your conference.

Lyne Andrich

All right, well, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we do start with management comments today, I do need to remind everyone of our safe harbor disclosures because certain of the matters discussed in our presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of securities laws and may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those in the forward-looking statements can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including forms 10-Q, 10-K and other reports and statements we have filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Also on our call, our speakers may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP to GAAP results are included in our earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website.

All right, I’d like to now introduce Steve Bangert, Chairman and CEO of CoBiz Financial.

Steve Bangert

Thanks, Lyne, and welcome everybody. I'll give you a quick overview of the first quarter before I turn it over to Lyne to discuss the financial results more thoroughly. As you probably saw last night, we reported first quarter earnings of $13 million or $0.31 of share versus $8.6 million or $0.20 of share for the same quarter of 2017. As many of you already know, we have some seasonality in our earnings more than most financial institutions. And the first quarter is usually our slowest or weakest quarter, so I was very pleased with the quick start and the continued earnings momentum as we head into 2018.

We are obviously are benefiting from the recent Tax Act, but our pretax pre-provision earnings are up almost 21% over the same quarter of last year. So besides the Tax Act and I know you saw the provision, a small provision release last night, the pretax core earnings are still showing – growing at a very good [indiscernible] for us and I’m really pleased with that. I think Lyne has a table at the very back of our release that reconciles those numbers.

We’ll continue to benefit from our asset sensitive balance sheet, but we're also benefiting from fee income growth and careful management and the operating expenses. Before I touch on loan and deposit activity, I thought I should spend a little more time on our margin. Lyne had mentioned in the fourth quarter earnings call that the Tax Act would negatively impact our margin by 11 basis points to 12 basis points. So we were delighted to see a relatively flat margin in comparison to the fourth quarter. It was very difficult to stay invested at the front end of the maturity curve during the last several years, but the decision is now really rewarding our shareholders and the value of our deposit portfolio has probably never been more evident than it is today's rising rate environment.

Both loans and deposits were down during the quarter, but the deposit decrease is consistent with other first quarters as our customers distribute prior year earnings in the form of dividends and bonuses. After they get their taxes paid in April, we expect deposit inflows to return to normal levels. I would anticipate that our deposit growth will be weighted towards the second half of the year similar to previous years. The loan footings were down for the quarter and I would contribute this to a couple of things, very aggressive pricing from the competition, especially in the Colorado market, but also the first quarter is typical – typically our slowest quarter for new credits and credit and new advancements.

If you compare these activities with the first quarter of 2017 in Lyne’s table, you will notice that they were off only 5%. The story this quarter really is record pay downs or pay offs, up 46% over the same quarter of 2017. We've seen several customers refinance with more traditional long-term lenders as the business community is adjusting to what appears to be a rising rate environment. Line usage is also down, but we will see where that heads as the year progresses. We're not intentionally reducing the size of the loan portfolio, but we will continue to compare current loan activity to opportunities we have in the capital markets for investment portfolio. Today, the spread between capital market opportunities and real estate term financing is as tight as we've seen in ten years. As many of you know, we aggressively do monitor spreads for various asset classes.

And really try to drift our attention to asset classes that provides the best risk reward trade-off. Examples of that, in the past would be our residential lending activity coming out of the recession where that – it could be – had dried up and we saw that as an opportunity and it was a great opportunity for us for several years. We continue to do that today, but we don't see an awful lot of growth in that portfolio. And then really for the last five years, the public finance was a great opportunity for us also as we were able to buy investment grade paper and spreads of 275 to 300 over some – over the LIBOR curve in that. That market has really come in and it’s very competitive today in that. But so today, the capital markets are more attractive than traditional real estate financing.

For example, this week we were able to buy some investment grade intermediate term corporate debt for the yields between 4% and 4.5%. Many of the real estate opportunities are bid down to similar type of spreads. So, you know, I think you meant very close to what we're seeing in the capital markets. More recent history over let’s say the last five or seven years, those spreads have been out traditionally around 200 basis points. So – but we'll continue to closely monitor this because we do have room on our balance sheet for quality real estate opportunities. I believe our real estate concentration levels for the regulatory guidelines of 100, 300 are around 50 to 220 today. So we obviously have a lot of room to expand there, but we’ll continue to expand the investment portfolio and tell these spreads widened to a more attractive levels.

For our more traditional C&I customer, they continue to be very cautious, but we're hopeful that we'll see more line usage as I see the benefit of the new tax bill. We also will wait and see how that plays out, but we’re willing to be aggressive with our pricing to protect and retain our current C&I customers and really to attract new C&I customers to the franchise. The C&I relationship has always been the most important part of CoBiz not only because it offers attractive investment opportunities, but primarily because these relationships provide the majority of our low cost deposit portfolio. After reviewing recent pipeline reports, I would expect the C&I activities to pick up in the second through the third quarter.

Overall, we continue to expect loan growth this year, but we've been guiding investor expectation to slower growth in 2018 and 2019. We're fortunate that we're able to show strong core earnings growth that is not solely dependent on loan growth. Strong fee income, expanding margins and management of expenses as well as attractive capital market opportunities are all levers that we expect to utilize over the next couple of years.

My last comment before I turn this over to Lyne is directed to our significant dividend increase this quarter. Expanding operating profitability combined with tempered growth expectations really allow us to pay out a much larger dividend and still maintain capital levels at very healthy levels. We’re delighted to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.55 to $0.10.

So with those comments, I'll turn it over to Lyne to give you more color on the financial results.

Lyne Andrich

All right, thank you, Steve. As Steve mentioned, we have really good earnings momentum going right now. We did report $0.31 per share, net income of $13 million for the first quarter as compared to $0.20 in the prior year quarter. Obviously, the lower tax rate supported earnings, but even excluding the lift from the lower tax rate, I was really happy to see the expansion in our core operating results with our pretax adjusted earnings, which is measured again before the loan loss and tax provisions that increased nearly 21% from the prior year. Overall, we put up really strong ROA for the quarter of 1.38% and an ROE just under 16%. So we felt really good about those numbers.

Driving earnings obviously was net interest income, which increased 15% over the same level in 2017. The margin expanded from 3.77% from the first quarter – in the first quarter of 2017 to 3.93% in the current period. As a reminder, we report our NIM on a fully tax equivalent basis, which was negatively impacted by the decrease in corporate tax rates where that gross up that we do to adjust for a tax exempt loan portfolio that declined from the prior year quarter by $1.1 million due to that lower tax rate. So that did translate, as Steve mentioned, into 11 basis point reduction in our NIM.

So same core NIM remain relatively flat from the fourth quarter – first quarter of this year, really speaks to the meaningful embedded margin expansion we had. That wasn't totally unexpected due to our naturally asset sensitive balance sheet. As you guys know, we fund ourselves at 46%, non-interest bearing demand deposits. And we have 34% or just over $1 billion of our loan book that flows immediately. Within that floating rate bucket, 58% is tied to one month LIBOR and the other 42% is indexed to prime. So consequently, the 30 basis – plus basis points moved that we had in one month LIBOR over the first quarter as it anticipated the increase in the Fed funds rate certainly helped the NIM for the period. Additionally, the impact of the last quarter point increase in prime that happened at the latter end of March will certainly carry into the second quarter.

I also like to call out our core funding base, which remains the hallmark of our bank. There is a lot of attention now in deposit betas and ours continues to compare very favorably. The cost of our interest bearing accounts were unchanged from the last quarter and remain at 24 basis points and increased only 1 basis point over the 2017 levels. When you include non-interest bearing demand accounts into our cost of deposit, it actually improved from the third – from the last quarter and is now at 12 basis points all in.

However, we know this won't hold indefinitely. We get a lot of questions about this and recently we finally begun to get a few inbound calls from clients on their deposit rates. So we don't expect deposit rates to remain at these levels and we may see them creep up in the second quarter, but it's really difficult to predict for us right now. Provisional, I will at least spend a second talking about our credit quality and the provision for loan loss during the period.

While we did see the non-performing loan ratio increase, it still remains really low. And as we've evaluated the credit quality, we truly don't see anything concerning or any negative trends developing within the portfolio. Charge-offs for the period were $820,000; however that was centered around one commercial loan that was classified and reserved for in a prior year. Also the increase in NPAs that you may have seen in the first quarter related primarily to one credit that we have mentioned in prior calls. It’s one of our only private banking type oil and gas credits that we've had, which we had previously reserved for. So as a result there was no corresponding increase in the allowance when the credit moved to non-accrual status this period. So, overall, we did record a negative provision for the quarter of $325,000. And we continue to feel comfortable with our allowance to loan coverage at 1.19% and around that level.

Fee income, I don't have a whole lot of comments on fee income. Fee income is just on track and we feel good about the momentum we have in the direction of our core business lines are all showing good growth. On the expense side, core operating expenses particularly compensation and our occupancy remains well contained. Other expenses, we did see an increase, but those were primarily related to consulting fees we had for a couple of the initiatives that we’ve talked about in the past. We did take advantage of our stronger earnings and recognize some consulting fees related to a business intelligence initiative that we've launched as well as we have some one-time costs related to the relocation of our data centers. Both of these are ongoing projects and we’ll continue to have some upfront investments in them, but those will drop off in subsequent years.

So, overall, our efficiency ratio again reported on that tax equivalent basis did improve from 66.8% in 2016 to 64% in the first quarter of this year. And again comparison to the prior year periods is impacted by the tax equivalency adjustment, which reduces NII and it does increase the efficiency ratio. So I remain really pleased with the progress we're making in our operating leverage. Taxes, I'll touch on that real fast. I want to highlight the first quarter benefited not only from that reduced corporate tax rate, but from the excess tax benefit related to our restricted stock plan, which impacts generally the first quarter of each year when the majority of our equity incentive sets.

We also had a favorable outcome and a tax – and many tax refunds from a couple of years ago. So as a result, our effective tax rate benefited Q1. Going forward though I expect that tax rate to be approximately 18% to 19% as we have talked in the past. Lastly, I'll comment also on capital and our dividend announcement. Tangible common equity to assets continues to be between that 8.5% to 9% and that is a range that we are very comfortable with. After evaluating our balance sheet growth outlook in the increased profitability, the board decided to increase the dividend to $0.10 from $0.55 per share this quarter. And so we're really pleased to be able to announce such a nice increase to our shareholders.

With that I will pass it back to Steve.

Steve Bangert

Okay, well, thanks, Lyne. I'm just going to open it up for questions at this point.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of c from KBW.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good morning guys.

Steve Bangert

Hey, Brady.

Brady Gailey

So I mean it's amazing that your interest bearing deposits have seen zero change in cost. So it’s been pretty much as 0% beta, which I'm not sure of another bank that's done that. I mean I heard you all talk about you know you might see that creep up next quarter, but I'm just surprised that it's so far. Is it just the quality of your deposit base? Or how is it able to remain flat despite rates having picked up over the last couple of years?

Steve Bangert

Yeah, I really do think it speaks to the quality of the deposit base and that 90% of it really belongs to the commercial bank and 10% of it in the private bank. And Brady, we did increased one-tier of our private bank pricing – money market pricing, which should be probably 7% of our deposits this quarter I think 25 basis points. So we're starting to react over on that side, but most of our inbound calls that Lyne is referring to are really come from the private banking sector and the commercial bank still is we've heard very little at this point in time. But having said that I think we're – we do anticipate at some point that we’ll start having to adjust our rates up and they may be at some point at the same pace as our own portfolio is adjusting up.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then I know in the past we’ve talked about the margin going up around that kind of 4 basis points to 6 basis points range per quarter for the next couple quarters. If you look at it on an adjusted basis, it was up about 9 basis points in Q1, but do you think that the 4 bps to 6 bps a quarter is still roughly – how we should be thinking about the NIM expansion?

Steve Bangert

Yeah, I think that's still a number that we feel pretty good with. Although, you can see like a quarter – like this quarter, we get nine next – next 25 basis points movement might be two or three as we move loan – deposit pricing up faster than loans. Although I say that I'm not anticipating that we're going to move deposit pricing up to the next time any faster than loans. But overall 4 to 6 is still kind of the number internally when we model our balance sheet.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then finally from me just on loan growth. No longer the double digit target I think last quarter you all put up to 6% to 8% range, I mean you shrunk a little bit this quarter if you look back in the fourth quarter, I think loans grew about 3% linked quarter annualized. Do you think that 6% to 8% is still an appropriate target for this year? Or do you think that that has to come down a little bit?

Steve Bangert

You know, I wouldn’t be surprised, 6% today for me would be on the high side. And I just – when I look at the opportunities as we compare the capital markets to real estate term financing, I just don't – I think it’s going to be hard for us to book much in that arena. It's much too tight. That that type of financing should have a 5% coupon on it. Every deal I see still has a 4% coupon, which is ridiculous. It just has not priced itself up at this point in time. But on the C&I, we are seeing quite a few opportunities on the C&I, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some pretty good growth there.

One thing we've done pretty well is our owner occupied real estate. I think we see some growth over that – in that arena during the year and that that's also an area we're willing to be aggressive at because that is our C&I customer, that is the customer that brings our deposits to the franchise in that. So you may see a little bit of growth there. But from that real estate community, I'm not expecting much this year.

Brady Gailey

Okay, great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. It’s [indiscernible] on for Jeff Rulis.

Steve Bangert

Hello.

Unidentified Analyst

Can we get some insight into the payoff level this quarter?

Steve Bangert

Yeah, Lyne and I spent a lot of time looking at the payoffs and that, and I can't say there will be a more anecdotal type information than that. But we did -- some of the payoffs were expected. Some projects paid off 6 months earlier than we thought they were going to pay off as they were quick to go to permanent financing and we always anticipate our real estate development type activity to go to permanent financing at some point. And so often those relationships are anywhere from 18 to 36 months, and that certainly has been accelerating. As the market anticipates, the rates are increasing.

And as I talked to business owners, I've never seen business owners as focused on where the 5 to 10-year LIBOR rates are today and so they're paying a lot of attention to it. But we also had a couple situation that surprised me during the quarter. Our largest depositor paid off their real estate loan with us. We love that. I mean, they're still here. They still are one of our largest depositors. That was a surprise that we hadn't expected. But they didn't refinance away, they just paid it off cash. So they really -- it would be more anecdotal if we try to give you an overall theme of what the payoffs were. But I do think because of the rising rate environment, everybody -- the business community is very, very conscious of it and I think they see this as an opportunity to lock in these low rates for the last time. Whether that's right or not, I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. Can you give us some more color about the impact of the interest to [indiscernible]?

Lyne Andrich

So it’s around $200,000 and most of that centered, again, in that one loan that we've mentioned that we moved to nonperforming status in the period. And so it's a couple of basis points if you look at the Q1 impact that was related to that, that one loan going to NPL status.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. And regarding the large nonaccrual this quarter, could we anticipate an expedited recovery?

Lyne Andrich

Well, it’s been a longer workout. I'm not sure when the timing will be on that. I think we appropriately reserved and marked that credit. It does have a specific allowance and a specific amount put aside for that particular one. I'm just not sure.

Steve Bangert

Yeah, I mean, it’s a large private banking credit that has primarily oil and gas exposure on that. But it also has a lot of other assets and we've been working with the customer but it was easier for us to move to nonperforming status so that we could maybe turn up the heat because it often happens with private banking customers. They push back with the bank to see how much flexibility they have as far as extension of time. And we've been working with the customer but they only kind of – are meeting half of their intended goals with us. So moving at the nonperformer status just gives us a little bit more flexibility.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. That was my last question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien from Sandler O'Neill.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Thomas on for Tim today.

Steve Bangert

Okay, Tom.

Unidentified Analyst

So just my first question was related to – looks like there was a change in classified loans but I might have missed this, but was there any specific reason to the increase in classified loans?

Lyne Andrich

Good morning, Tom. No, I mean, there's not a specific reason and it was not that credit we just mentioned. Within classified, there's always a fair amount of rotation and that we had several credits come out of classified status that either paid down or were upgraded, which is positive. But then we had a handful of commercial-oriented credits that were downgraded to classified. So as I looked at that and kind of looked at the composition of what's happening, there's no theme developing and they’re not in any certain market asset class or any certain market.

So I can’t speak to there actually being a real trend developing. I think it's just with the low levels we've had when you see us a handful of credit come in net, it does kind of proportionately look like a big jump. And looking at our classified assets, we reported about just under $84 million in classified. The average is about 91 relationships in that and the average is just under $1 million. So there's nothing really or outsized in that, it's just the nature of you're going to have some deals everyone's all working through.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks for the insight on and that’s exactly what I was looking for. And then just related to the investment initiatives. Can you talk a little bit about the business intelligence project and what that entails?

Lyne Andrich

Yeah, so that’s going to be in multi-year project really and what we're trying to do is, we have a fair amount of new good systems in place today in all of our core business lines, but they are not integrated, they don't talk to each other. So we're really looking at a project that I'll introduce a master data warehouse, right, and we'll be able to mine that information and provide better reports and spend more time doing analytical evaluations with our information versus today we spend a disproportionate time just collecting the information in cleansing the information and doing a lot of just manipulation of the information. So you know it's a lot – a lot of the expenses related to it.

We do have a consultant helping us with some of it that has a BI background, but at some point this project will be – we'll stand it up. They’ll be some CapEx related to it. There’ll be some probably human capital investment related to some people in this group. But after we get all that setup, some of these one-time costs will go away, but it probably will impact 2018 and 2019. And I'm staging and keeping some flexibility in how much we do and how quickly we do based off our operating results because we're still really committed to making sure we have double-digit returns to our shareholders. And so every quarter we kind of reevaluate the project and the project roadmap and timing of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And is there – do you have an amount of costs associated with the initiatives this quarter and maybe going forward?

Lyne Andrich

Well, this quarter we haven't disclosed it prospectively, but this quarter there was an additional amount of and this is incremental and not the full cost. $600,000 related to post the called the BI initiative as well as our data center relocation.

Unidentified Analyst

And then – okay, and then going forward do you – do you know how much more costs we can kind of expect? Is there a range?

Lyne Andrich

No, we haven't disclosed that. Again, it's going to be a function of how much we’ll spend, what we need to, but we’ll put it in context of making sure first that is to feel comfortable about our core operating top-line revenues. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Lyne Andrich

And that's why, Tom, in the past I've talked about – we try to target expenses being 4% or less, but this year it might go up a little higher than that 4%, 5%, 6%. And again if I have a huge expansion in NII and a lot of growth, we'll probably spend more faster and maybe it'll be at 6% in total aggregate NIE. But if it's slower and maybe margin doesn't expand as quickly the next several moves or the growth doesn't materialize as quickly, then we'll still be in the end of that range.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so that that makes sense. And then just last question on that piece. Is there – I know you kind of talked about the qualitative benefits. Is there any – can you quantify the benefits of the initiatives?

Lyne Andrich

No that's a – that's a much – more difficult exercise because while there will be business value added there, right, it's been really hard for me to take – to measure a tangible ROI on the project outside that in the future just we do expect it'll incrementally improve some of our decision making and maybe create some revenue synergies that we’ll be able to identify some other revenue opportunities that we’re not taking advantage of and then long-term probably we’ll reduce some staffing today that I've got dedicated to just doing some financial analysis and management information. But that's going to be a longer-term payoff and it's probably never going to – not going to be easy for certainly for The Street to be able to measure what that return is. But if there is obviously some business value, we'll undertake the exercise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Thanks for that insight. I’ll step back from here.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Rodis from FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Good morning, guys.

Lyne Andrich

Good morning.

Steve Bangert

Good morning, John.

John Rodis

Lyne, just the performing TDRs were down in the quarter. Was that the drop? Was that the – was the offset the increase in nonaccruals? Was that the same credit?

Lyne Andrich

You're exactly right. So we had that – that credit was a performing TDR previously and then we went to nonaccrual status. It is now a nonperforming TDR. So absent that credit really there was no significant changes in TDRs.

John Rodis

Yeah, okay. And then guys just one other question for me on Steve given your comments around capital markets yields and so forth, obviously your securities portfolio is up about what 40 – a little over $40 million from the end of the year. How should we think about just the size of the securities portfolio, portfolio given sort of your thoughts on securities today?

Steve Bangert

Yeah, you know, John and that's – it's hard for me to actually give you a number on that, but I would anticipate you'll continue to see growth in investment portfolio throughout the year. And that will allow us to potentially improve on our deposit – loan and deposit ratio. But historically you probably heard – I keep going to back – prior to the recession and a lot of people probably don't remember the recession, but we used to run with about 30% earning assets in our investment portfolio. And when rates came down ridiculously, low levels, the capital markets spreads became very, very tight and we allow that to drift down closer to 15%, 16%. I think you're going to see a drift higher as far as a percentage of our earning assets may up – may be up to 20% would not be a surprise for me this year in that. But having said that the loan markets could just 90 days from now and we would then be more active on the lending side than capital markets on that. But assuming that that won't happen overnight and I doubt that it will. I think that type of pace as far as growth and the investment portfolio is probably pretty close which you’re going to see this year.

John Rodis

Okay, that makes sense. Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stan Westhoff from Walthausen.

Stan Westhoff

Good morning. It’s Walthausen and Company. That’s all right, it did happen. I just want to touch back on the nonperforming activity we had here in the past couple of quarters. And you’ve talked, gave some good detail on this one credit you moved over to nonperforming, I talked about it last quarter and such like that where it went – moved up into the performing TDRs. I guess going back to the fourth quarter you had a jump of a $3 million, which is a sizable jump when you just look at it on a percentage basis? Is that a related credit? Or is that something entirely different?

Lyne Andrich

No, it was not related to credit. It was something really different. And there were several credit coming in and out and that’s the net effect. So it sounds like one credit that came in and did that during that period either.

Steve Bangert

And you're right that I mean it's a sizable increase based upon where we were, but less than one tenth, less than one tenth of 1% of the loan portfolio.

Stan Westhoff

Oh, absolutely I can't disagree with that. Just, two quarters don't necessarily make a trend, but you guys are in a pretty hot market out there and you know you talk about a lot of nonbank financial pressures as well as maybe a little bit pressure from community banks which are a little bit more rationale, but when you see a big jump like that you know this starts to make us a little confused.

Steve Bangert

No, I mean, and that's a fair comment. We pay a lot of attention to it and I think that’s one of the reasons that we feel fortunate that the capital markets are an alternative to say – for the real estate term financing today in that. Just because it is such a hot market, it's very competitive in that. I mean there's no reason to think that it's going to slow down but at some point it has to in that.

Stan Westhoff

Yes…

Steve Bangert

We have a very hot market.

Stan Westhoff

Yeah. Okay and I guess you talked a little bit about putting pressure on this one – this one customer, is this one specific credit or is it multiple credits within this relationship?

Steve Bangert

No, it’s one specific credit.

Stan Westhoff

And I don't suppose -- one person asked about getting a pretty quick recovery or such? Is this person maybe to looking outside planning team as well too?

Steve Bangert

I don't know I mean that's why we moved it to nonperforming just to put a little bit more pressure on. I would think this – that that might be an alternative, but I have no idea.

Stan Westhoff

Okay, all right. That’s all I had. I just want to check on the credit issues, okay.

Steve Bangert

Great, thank you.

Operator

There are no further audio questions at this time.

Steve Bangert

Okay, well, thank you. I appreciate everybody participate in the conference call. If Lyne or I can answer any more questions, please feel free to give us a call. We’re looking forward to our second quarter conference call and share those results with you. So thank you.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.