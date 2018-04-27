Taubman Centers' (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ryan Hurren – Director-Investor Relations

Robert Taubman – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Simon Leopold – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christy McElroy – Citi

Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeremy Metz – BMO Capital Markets

Caitlin Burrows – Goldman Sachs

Ronald Kandim – Morgan Stanley

Alexander Goldfarb – Sandler O’Neill

Nick Yulico – UBS

Craig Schmidt – Bank of America

Mike Mueller – JPMorgan

Floris van Dijkum – Boenning

Operator

Thank you for holding, and welcome to the Taubman Center First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. The call will begin with prepared remarks, and then we’ll open the lines to questions. [Operator Instructions]

On the call today will be Robert Taubman, Taubman Centers’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Simon Leopold, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Hurren, Director, Investor Relations. Now I’ll turn the call over to Ryan for opening remarks.

Ryan Hurren

Thank you, Tina. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. As you know, during this conference call, we’ll make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, although actual results may differ materially. Please see yesterday’s earnings release and our SEC filings, including our latest 10-K and subsequent reports for a discussion of various risks and uncertainties underlying our forward-looking statements.

During this call, we’ll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included, when possible, in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings. In addition, a replay of the call is provided through a link on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Non-GAAP measures referenced on this call may include estimates of future EBITDA, NOI, after-tax NOI and/or FFO performance of our investment properties. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measure, net income, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future period.

Following today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call up for question. [Operator Instructions] Now let me turn the call over to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we released strong first quarter earnings. It was a very good quarter for us, with a number of positive signs. The newest assets in our portfolio continue to grow and our core performed well.

Adjusted FFO per share was a $1.04, up 13% which was largely in line with our expectations. We anticipated and received substantial lease cancellation income during the quarter, which added to our result. Our strong performance was also driven by higher rents and lower G&A. A result of the many cost saving initiatives we put in place.

Our centers produced very good NOI growth. Total portfolio NOI was up 8.8%. On a comparable basis, NOI was up 9.2% including lease cancellation income. Excluding lease cancellation, NOI was up 4.7%. Our newest comp centers CityOn.Xi’an in China, Starfield Hanam in South Korea and International Market Place in Hawaii were the biggest contributors to our growth.

Our comparable centers benefitted from greater net recovery. At quarter end, our comparable center occupancy was 92.8%, unchanged from March 31, last year. Leased space in comparable centers was 95%, up 20 basis points. The healthy spread between leased space and occupancy is typical for this time of year and we continue to expect occupancy at year end to be around 95%.

Within the quarter, average rent per square foot was up 3% in our U.S. comp centers and 3.9% in all comp centers. On an NOI weighted basis, average rent was up 4.5%. Our trailing 12-month re-leasing spread was 4.4% at March 31. As we said before, a small number of deals are impacting with statistic.

Excluding 2017 leases with average terms of less than 2.5 years, our re-leasing spread would have been 10%. But remember our stat represents openings and closings, during the last four quarters, so it’s a lagging statistic and it’s reflective of last year’s very challenging retail environment. On an NOI weighted basis, our re-leasing spread was 9.6%.

Sales results were very strong. Trailing 12-month sales are now $837 per square foot, our highest ever, up 5% over last year. On an NOI weighted basis, our U.S. sales were $937 per square foot, up 5.7%. For the quarter, sales per square foot were up and impressive 12.4% and 13.4% on an NOI weighted basis. These results were materially different than what we’ve seen the last couple of years. In fact, this was our best quarterly sales results since the first quarter of 2012.

Our U.S. comp centers were up 11.6%, and our Asia comp centers CityOn.Xi’an and Starfield Hanam increased 27%, taking us to the 12.4% result. Sales growth was very broad based with almost every one of our centers up. Sales at our true story and assets from Florida to Hawaii were strong across the board.

In addition, all three of our non-comparable centers, Beverly Center, The Mall of San Juan, and CityOn.Zhengzhou were up double-digit. While these numbers are impressive, perhaps the most encouraging data point is that nearly all our 23 categories were up.

Apparel by far our largest category, which is lags for a number of years, was up over 10%. Women shoes were up over 20%. Electronics were up 30%. Luxury continued its strong momentum with retailers like Gucci, Tiffany, Paris, Dolce & Gabbana, David Yurman and Louis Vuitton delivering great result.

Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch, Sun, Uniqlo, the GAP Eddie Bauer, Ralph Lauren, GAP and Aeropostale contributed notable rebound in unisex apparel. All-in-all, we’re delighted with our results this quarter. We’re hopeful we’re seeing the initial signs of a real rebound in retail.

Across the board, retailers are acknowledging the critical importance of brick and mortar, and financially healthy retailers are actively seeking new space. These brands are being highly selective about the real estate decision and are only looking at opportunities in the best market in great assets like ours. So when they decided to invest in the opening of six, eight or 10 new stores or expand existing stores, we get more than our share.

A few examples in a variety of our centers include. In Cherry Creek, the number one asset in Denver, we just signed Zara. They will be opening a 37,000 square foot store, their first in Colorado, in November. We also signed Hermes, which is relocating and expanding from a smaller freestanding store across the Street.

Louis Vuitton recently doubled its footprint within the center. And Warby Parker is coming soon as well. And Green Hills in Nashville, we recently signed leases with Soft Surroundings and Sundance to excellent clothing and lifestyle brands. The new RH design gallery et cetera will open in a few months, and Apple is doubling the size of its store and unveiling its new retail concept this fall part of the brand’s largest corporate-wide store we design in 15 years.

At International Plaza in Tampa, both Louis Vuitton and Tiffany recently expanded, and Frankie’s lost the track and Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar just opened breaking the total number of destination restaurants to a dozen. Also, Johnny Watts, a very successful bohemian style women’s fully desired just opened there, and they’ll also be opening in Green Hills in a few weeks.

At Twelve Oaks in Novi, Eloquii, an emerging women’s plus size brand, which originally was online only, just opened. This was their fourth store, their first with us and the first in Detroit. At Beverly Center, three more new restaurants have opened. Eggslut, Yardbird and FARMHOUSE have all received great reviews and are performing very well.

They’re part of the community restaurant that has formed at the center. Joining Cal Mare, which opened in November, Marugame Udon and Tocaya Organica opening in June, and Angler by Skenes in the fall. Zara will also be opening their new 28,000 square foot L.A. flagship in the next few weeks.

We just signed two deals with Balenciaga. They will be opening a new store in Beverly and another store right at the front door of International Market Place in Hawaii. At Short Hills, both Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo expanded and reopened their new larger formats store. Then the Lululemon also has store expansion underway, and Canada Goose has just signed to open one of their first U.S. mall stores.

We’ve also signed a new lease with Crate & Barrel to relocate by the holiday season to the second level of the space previously occupied by the Saks Potts box. This frees up significant key in line space, which is being leased to important luxury tenants at attractive rents.

Overall, acquiring the Saks Potts has only been accretive financial decision. It’s allowed us to enhance the merchandising mix and further solidify Short Hills positions in its market. As you can clearly see, there’s a lot of activity across a variety of centers, and we’re delighted great retailers are choosing our high performing asset.

Our centers in Asia continue to add to our results this quarter, and we’re seeing the sales and NOI growth that we expect at all three centers. Our assets look great, and our asset management is proving to be key differentiator in this rapidly growing market. Point of difference merchandising, targeted marketing and superior services are driving customer flow through our shopping centers.

Even the high occupancy and strong tenant demand at all three centers, we have begun actively replacing less productive tenants with more sought-after brands. We’ve also accelerated our marketing efforts using a concentrated event and activity-driven calendar to successfully grow traffic and also reach a more affluent customer.

In China, given shopper demand, we decide and keep our food and beverage operators open until 10:00 p.m., which is positively impacted stack time and spending. Taken together, these actions are driving very encouraging results. As we’ve indicated, we expect our next project in Asia to be in South Korea in a partnership with Shinsegae. We continue to advance our efforts with them at what looks to be a very promising project.

As we said in our last call, we continue to talk to potential capital and strategic partners about working with us in a way that will allow us to grow the asset base in a less capital-intensive manner. Finally, during the quarter, we entered into a redevelopment agreement for our center in Chesterfield outside St. Louis.

We’re entering into a long term participating ground lease on the land and transferring the building and improvements to the Staenberg Group group. Michael Staenberg is a prominent local owner operator who developed and owns the 2 million square foot Chesterfield Commons shopping center directly across the freeway from our site. Steinberg is planning a significant redevelopment of our property.

Given the company’s excellent reputation and deep industry experience, we believe they will reposition the center well for the local customer. The transaction will also enable us to focus on our most strategic asset where we believe the greatest net asset value can be created. Management of the center will transition once the transaction is completed, which is expected to be on May 1.

We will have no capital obligations going forward. So with that, I’ll turn the call over to Simon.

Simon Leopold

Thank you, Bobby, and good morning, everybody. I’ll begin by reviewing of year-over-year FFO variances for the first quarter. They’re listed on Page 8 of the supplemental.

FFO per share for the quarter was $0.88. There were a few adjustments to FFO, the largest one related to the change in market value of our Simon Property Group shares. As you will recall, we acquire this interest in the 2014 sale of our ownership in Arizona Mills. The reduction in market value was approximately $10 million and reduced FFO by $0.12 a share

Due to the – our new accounting standard, beginning this year we required to recognize changes in the fair value of marketable securities through non-operating income and expense in the income statement. Previously, such changes are run through the other comprehensive income section of the equity statement.

In addition, during the quarter, we incurred $0.04 of cost related to shareholder activism. Excluding these items, our AFFO per share was $1.04, up $0.12 compared to last year, a 13% increase. Our other year-over-year variances included the following. Minimum rents up $0.07 largely due to growth at our newest comps centers in Hawaii and Asia.

Lease cancellation income was up $0.105 in the quarter, a substantial portion of this income, which was expected and from the single retailer that closed all of its mall locations. Other operating expenses and general and administrative expenses were favorable $0.015 and $0.025, respectively, as result of general corporate expense reduction. Interest expense was unfavorable by $0.045 largely due to the discontinuation of capitalized interest at both Zhengzhou and Hawaii as well as higher rates.

Finally, our non-comparable centers in aggregate affected our results unfavorably by $0.055. The unfavorable variance was mainly due to hurricane-related income disruption at The Mall of San Juan. As we’ve discussed previously, the timing of the proceeds of business interruption insurance is uncertain and causing quarterly volatility in our earnings.

Now let’s move to the balance sheet. We completed two significant financings in the quarter. We closed on the new 10-year $300 million non-recourse loan for Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit and the new five year $250 million unsecured term loan that we discussed last quarter.

Proceeds from both of these transactions were used to repay a $475 million unsecured term loan that was due to mature in 2019. The net proceeds, about $75 million were used to pay down outstanding balances on our lines of credit.

Twelve Oaks loan has a fixed rate of 4.85%. The $250 million term loan bears interest at a range of LIBOR plus 125 to 190 basis points depending on the company's total leverage ratio. The LIBOR rate has been swapped to 1.64% in February of 2019, resulting in a rate of 3.24% as of March 31 and an effective interest rate in the range of 2.89% to 3.54% over the swap period.

At the time of the payoff, the swaps previously hedging the $475 million term loan were applied to the new $250 million unsecured term loan with the remaining $225 million of swaps applied to our $1.1 billion primary unsecured revolving line of credit.

The credit spread on the primary revolving line of credit can vary within a range of 1.15% to 1.47% depending on the company's total leverage ratio, resulting in an effective rate of $225 million borrowings on the line in the range of 2.8% to 3.35% through February 2019.

At some point today or early next week, we expect to complete the refinancing of Pharaohs Mall, a 50% joint venture in the Washington, D.C. area. The new five-year $250 million note with variances at a fixed rate of approximately 5.35%.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay the previous $260 million loan. Our balance sheet remains solid. Our coverage ratios are healthy, and we have one of the lowest cost of debt and longest weighted average maturity debt maturities schedules in the sector.

Given the likelihood of a rising interest rate environment, we are very focused on extending our debt maturities and reducing floating rate exposure. As of March 31, our floating rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 16%, down from 27% at the end of last year. With the Pharaohs financing, the weighted average maturity of our total debt will be approximately six years and about 7.5 years for the fixed rate component.

Now an update on our guidance. As stated in the release, we continue to expect 2018 adjusted FFO per share to be in the range of $3.72 to $3.86 and comp center NOI growth of 2% to 3%. Through March 31, we recorded $11.2 million lease cancellation income at our share. Accordingly, we raised our full year guidance for our share of lease cancellation income from $14 million to $16 million. The rest of our key assumptions are unchanged.

As a reminder, a summary of all our key guidance assumptions can be found on Page 6 of the supplemental. Please also note that we do not include any assumptions for future costs associated with shareholder activism or fluctuation in the fair value of SPG's common shares.

With that, I'll turn it back to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Simon. Our sector has been undergoing an intense evolution for the past several years. Owning the best asset has always been the cornerstone of our strategy. But now more than ever, as retailers rationalize store counts, retail square footage and malls consolidate and seasoned and new retailers are more selective with real estate, is evident that dominant properties like ours will outperform, gain market share and become even more valuable. We've said for some time there will be there divergence between A malls and all others. We believe our results reflect that this quarter.

So with that, we'll take questions. We kindly ask you to limited to two. Tina are you there?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Christy McElroy with Citi.

Christy McElroy

Simon, just a question on same-store NOI. You originally talked about the slower the first half pace, can you just kind of walk through the factors that were different from what you expected a couple months ago? And then with the big acceleration from 2017, maybe if you can give us a sense for how much those three projects that were contributed that enter the pool impacted the growth rate?

Simon Leopold

So in terms of comp center NOI for the year, clearly, we were happy with the numbers that we put up in the first quarter. But 4.7% comp center NOI growth ex-lease cancel income in the quarter was generally in line with was we were expecting. We're happy with the number, and it's also consistent with our 2% to 3% guidance on NOI for the year. We are projecting NOI growth to continue at this level for the rest of the year and there are really two reasons why. First, we have lower revenue on our comp centers in the first quarter of 2017 as a result of lease modifications and some space we got back in late 2016 and early 2017. So really this quarter, it was an easier comp. That space got backfill later in 2017, so the comps are a little tougher later in this year.

Second, we're projecting some revenue items to be lower including percentage rent. So it'd be lower in 2018 than they were in 2017, and now we’d likely be a factor towards the end of the year. We think our percentage rental will be lower because some of the larger percentage payers will roll them into higher permanent rent this year. While the 4.7% number and then 9.2%, including lease cancel are great numbers, but we don't give quarterly guidance and we don't because it's hard to predict with certainty exactly when revenue and expense items will come into during the year, and it is a pretty good example of why we don't do it.

Christy McElroy

And then just the impact of Hawaii and Xi'an in, you mentioned last quarter that it would be additive. Just wondering how much?

Simon Leopold

So those three centers, they are additive. They're additive to sales growth. They're additive to NOI comp and they're additive to ABR. Of the 12.4% sales growth that we saw in the quarter, if you exclude the three new developments, we would have been about 100 basis points lower. So clearly, you're seeing sales growth across the board, the developments are helping. But really the sales growth numbers really about the entire portfolio. On NOI, we had talked about the new development helping half, maybe a little more than half in terms of the overall 2% to 3% range, and that is what we're seeing in the quarter. So very much like what we expected to happen. So they're helping but we are getting growth out of year, the centers that were in comps last year as well. And in terms of average base rent, it was 3.9% in the quarter for all centers, 3% for the U.S. So Asia is helping that number. Hawaii is also additive, about the same at about the same level, so we're getting good ABR across the board and the developments are helping there as well.

Christy McElroy

Okay, and then on Chesterfield, any more information you can give us sort of on the economics of the deal? If you pay you consideration for the transfer of the buildings and many and any details on the ground rent and your expected share the cash flow going forward?

Simon Leopold

So basically, just so everybody on the call has got the full sort of breath of the transaction. We've agreed to transfer the building and improvements to the Staenberg Group. We are entering into a long-term participating ground lease. And so we're going to get ground lease payments when the transaction occurs. I would say that the ground lease payments will clearly be an increase to our FFO. We will lose some NOI as well. The two – offset at each other in large part. The transaction hasn't closed yet. And based on the way the accounting works with this, until even when the transaction closes, it won't be deemed to sale for accounting purposes.

When we actually have a transaction but will require us to change the value on our balance sheet for the Chesterfield asset, it's really going to be triggered for when they go forward with redevelopment and that redevelopment plan is still in the works. We're going through it now. We will see later this year or next year will actually been a position for that to go forward if Staenberg were to go forward. Probably in the call, we have no capital commitment going forward to really is for us it's ground lease payment and a separate payment on the cash flows that they generate when they go forward with that redevelopment. And that's really the summation of the transaction that we can tell you at this point.

Christy McElroy

Great. Thank you.

Simon Leopold

Thanks, Christy.

Operator

And your next question is from Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Thomas

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Just regarding the transaction around the Saks box at Short Hills. Now that you've announced some additional details there, can you provide a range perhaps on the yield on cost on the entire transaction including the relocation of Crate & Barrel and the backfill of that space and also any update on the timing there?

Robert Taubman

Yes, I mean, the deal is not yet finished in the sense that the three levels of Saks, so we are now announced two and the first level. Now Crate & Barrel’s relocation on the second level. The third level, we are working on as well. Until that is completely we won't have our own -- around it but what we talked about historically, we also have the relocation and the in-line space we're getting back much earlier by relocating Crate now. So that will also create additional income. But we've said from the beginning that we expect development -- redevelopment kind of return, which during the 6% to 8% range and we continue to expect that.

Todd Thomas

And will that include the backfill of the in-line Crate & Barrel space inside the mall? Maybe you can sort of discuss a range around the expected mark to market in that space perhaps?

Robert Taubman

I don't want to talk specific about mark to market in any space. So Crate & Barrel is a large tenant there today, 30,000 feet. And they're obviously paying a lower rent then what if you cut it up in small stores and give it a large resource what they're able to pay. So by getting by being able to expand them and relocate them into the Saks building, which is a space much more able to accommodate their needs on one floor than the way they sit today with huge frontage on the mall, and we're using that frontage much more appropriately and much more efficiently and much more productively. And at the same time we're keeping the great merchandising of the shop center, which we feel very strongly about. So we when you put it all together, we're getting much earlier backspace back then would have, so that is significant increase rent during that period of time. But we didn't plan to do that originally, so the 6% to 8% is still a range that we are in.

Todd Michael

Okay, and then just a question on your rent spreads, which I realize on comparable. It's more a function of the timing around opening and closing rents but it sounds like the environments and improving particularly relative to last year. Do you think that we should start to see your leasing spread metrics improve in the quarters ahead? Or is there still just based on sort of the mix of activity reason to expect to see that in the sort of low single-digit range?

Simon Leopold

Yes. So just to remind everybody of how we sort of look at our re-leasing spread because I think it's important thing as sort of baseline for everybody. It's a volatile stat generally. In any given quarter, it's not that telling because we don't to these spreads at same center, the same space. And we have some leases in there that were previously for unoccupied spaces so not replacing existing tenants. In this particular quarter, Todd, we had more large spaces opening and small spaces closing, and that will tend to lead to lower spreads because the tenant on a per square foot basis pay lower rents for bigger space and we are still doing some short-term deals. So the 17 deals we talked about earlier in the call with average lease terms of less than 2.5 years, that did lower our stack.

And that's because as we said before, we are making a conscious decision to sign some renewals of lower lease terms, but not for long-term since we won't be able to get at that space as things get better. So we're still doing a little bit of that because we do think occupancy and merchandising is very, very important. All that said, we think that spreads are lagging statistic. It is reflective of leases in some cases that are assigned a year ago and those spaces then open and that's when they get into the stack. It may stay there for a year because we do 12-month trailing. We do think the environment is clearly a lot better in 2018 than it was in late 2016 and into 2017. You're seeing that with the sale and obviously we said a lot, but we are very, very pleased with what we saw in the sales in the first quarter.

If that continues, it certainly start to filter into the spread as the leases from the more challenging environment start to come out of the stat and the leases that we're signing now and we'll continue to sign at better terms will find their way into the stat when those spaces open and will stay in those stats for longer period of time. So long answer, but the answer is yes, if we continue to see good sales, it should start to filter into the spread.

Todd Michael

All right. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Jeremy Metz with BMO Capital Markets.

Jeremy Metz

Good morning guys. Bobby, in the press release you'd mentioned seeing some momentum in the apparel – being motivated by what you saw. I was wondering if you can just expand a little bit on this and what you're seeing here?

Robert Taubman

Well, I mean, in my comments you heard it really is across the board. I mean, we had -- I mean, in terms the apparel, the luxury was very strong, but also used that apparel, I listed a lot of names there. Aeropostale, Abercrombie, the GAP, Banana, these are mainstays of the mall. And when mainstays of the mall start to go up double-digit, that's a really positive sign. So I'll take it back what I said nearly every one of our centers and nearly every one of the 23 categories that we follow were up. So women shoes were up 20%. I mean, that's a wonderful thing. It does drive straight to the traffic and the mall.

Our specialty food stores were up a 11.% . So 11.5 that’s traffic in the mall, when you have people buying coffee, buying pretzels, and buying cookies, and things like that, that’s traffic in the mall. So we saw increases in traffic. I mean, obviously consumer confidence is up. The economy is doing well. Unemployment is low. Employment is high. All these things are positive, and in good assets you’re starting to see what we think is hopefully a retail revamp. Now it’s one quarter, it’s too early to say, but we’ll see what happens in the coming quarters.

Jeremy Metz

Okay. Thanks for the color. And then on the temp leasing side, can you just remind us of where your temp leasing sits today relative to this time last year. And as you start incubator and even think incubating new tenants, especially these ones that started primarily online, is this a metric we could expect to see start drifting higher here?

Simon Leopold

I don’t think it’s going to drift higher from where it is. At year-end it typically is in the 3% to 4% range of all space. It does fluctuate it is seasonal in the year. It’s lesser numbers at this time of the year than at the end of the year. We’ve done all kinds of top-ups and temporary tenants have turned into full [indiscernible] several times first deal was I think in Short Hills on a temporary basis it sit a bunch of centers now that with us and with other of our peers. So we’ve done American Girl and Hello Kitty Cafes. We’ve all done all kinds of top ups that create that do take some online as well and get them start in the water as it were with brick-and-mortar. So we think temporary tenants has moved from a cottage industry to a very professional opportunity for the mall, and we think it’s a very meaningful part of the customer experience.

Jeremy Metz

Thanks for the time.

Simon Leopold

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs.

Caitlin Burrows

All right, good morning. I was just wondering if you could go back to Chesterfield for a second. I know you mentioned that the ground lease payments those will be end up being an increase to FFO, you’ll lose NOI at the same time. Will those offset each other? Or kind of what should we expect the difference to be going forward for the rest of the year after its closing, which is now only a few days away?

Simon Leopold

It’s all covered within the range Caitlin, it’s nothing – it’s nothing to change the way, the investors and the analyst committee look at our numbers. At the end of the day, if we thought that impact or if we saw that impact was going to create any kind of material change in the way you should model that, we would have highlighted that for you and talked about it in guidance.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay. And then just in terms of the full year FFO growth outlook, the first quarter was really strong and when we think about going forward in order to meet the guidance, the growth rate would have to slow. So just wondering is that just a result of the same-store NOI is slowdown that you’ve talked about earlier in terms of the easier comps in the first quarter? Or is there anything else that we should be paying attention to in terms of growth headwinds for later this year?

Robert Taubman

Well, I guess one thing to point out to everybody is, when we gave the 2% to 3% guidance on comp center NOI this year, that was for both NOI with lease cancel and without lease cancel. And if you look at what the results were fourth quarter, there was 4.7% growth without lease cancel is 9.2% with lease cancel. There’s obviously very, very significant delta between the two. And the reason for that is that we had over $11 million of lease cancellation income in the first quarter of this year. We didn’t have anywhere near that number in the first quarter of last year. The flip side of that, we had a very big lease cancel number and the second quarter of last year we’re not anticipating as bigger number in the second quarter coming up in 2018.

So we expect those – sort of the delta that you saw between those two numbers in this quarter potentially to even reverse themselves for the second quarter and potentially in the third quarter. So that’s one thing to point out. Other than that, it really is about all the things that I’ve talked about before which is tougher comps particularly in the fourth quarter, lower percentage rent and some other revenue items expected really toward the back half of the year into the fourth quarter that we think is going to get us through the guidance range that we’ve given you out there. And yes, I think that’s pretty much that way I like to answer the question.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay, thanks. That’s all.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Caitlin.

Operator

And your next question comes from Richard Hill with Morgan Stanley.

Ronald Kamdem

Hey, this is Ronald Kandim on for Richard Hill. Just three quick ones from me. The first is, I think last call, you mentioned that when you look at the Asian assets as well as international market place in Hawaii was about $35 million worth of NOI last year. Just curious if you can give us an update what that look like in 1Q? And how we should think about that for the rest of the year?

Simon Leopold

We’re not going on a quarterly basis talk about NOI in terms of specific centers. But we talked about that number, the $35 million this year going to $40 million to $45 million and we continue to see to be on track for those numbers.

Ronald Kamdem

Great. And then moving over to the mall of San Juan. Maybe just I think you would mention $10 million baked into the guidance. How are you guys feeling about that? What are you seeing on the island and so forth?

Simon Leopold

So we can send you that’s continuous to be within our guidance. Business interruption in insurance is going to be a material piece of that. We’ve not received that yet. We still expect to receive it as well as things we’re talking very actively about when that’s going to come in those levels. So some volatility there, but it’s now our expectations there have not changed. We had slightly negative NOI in the quarter, but obviously that’s without the business interruption insurance. So the $10 million is still the number that we see, and that again to remind everybody is NOI plus business interruption proceeds that we expect for the year.

Robert Taubman

Yes, let me just add on San Juan. Since the last call, we opened 12 more stores. We now have 81 stores open plus we have 14 aren’t use. We’ve got five very important tenants under reopening under construction that are going to open this quarter. We have H&M. We have guests. We have Free People with Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, all very important. The sales productivity of the center of the stores that are opened was unbelievable this quarter, and they’re not in comp, but I mean, I’m telling you they were unbelievable sales productivity growth. The tourism hasn’t yet recovered on the island obviously.

There are at least seven or eight resort hotels that are planning to opening later this year, and we hope that by end of this year, we’re going to start to see tourism. But all these sales productivity that we have is really with the local customer. There is a sense and we talked about this, that there is a significant amount of supply. Remember there was only five square feet per capita of retail supply on the island for over 3.5 million people. That compares to about 25 square feet per capita in the U.S. on the Mainland. So that five square feet with dramatically impacted by hurricane.

We think it’s possible that as much as one half of that five square feet may not be open. So for a number of reasons. Number one reason that a lot of these stores didn’t have insurance to rebuild their stores and reopen. So the surviving projects, projects like ours, are going to benefit from lower overall supply. So if the island rebuilds and to tourism returns, we expect to continue to grow. It could be long process, but we’re very, but we’re very encourage by the sales productivity, the traffic in the shopping center, how the restaurants are doing. I mean this is just a very – it’s a very interesting thing once happening down there right now.

Ronald Kamdem

Great. And the last one from me was just on just looking at the straight-line rents number, obviously a nice balance this quarter. I was just wondering was there a big lease or what sort of driving that?

Simon Leopold

It’s related to Country Club Plaza that there’s a restaurant there specifically that where we did release there. But if you want to get that into more detail, Ron, you should flip to after the call you can call Ryan Hurren to talk about it in detail.

Ronald Kamdem

Great. Thanks, so much.

Operator

And you next question is from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O’Neill.

Alexander Goldfarb

Hey, good morning out there. Bobby, maybe just finishing – sorry following up with the San Juan comments. If you look at what’s going on in the island and sort of it almost seems like you guys have an opportunity, especially I’m not sure whether Saks situation stands, but it does seem like the mall has an opportunity to reposition bringing banks maybe bringing more restaurants, brining more start that appeal to local consumer and shopper. So how much of that is sort of in your thinking for you guys to think more holistically about repositioning the center versus reopening it the way it was originally envisioned?

Robert Taubman

Well, the luxury stores, Alex, are doing fantastic now. And we – I said H&M is going to open. Urban Outfitters and we’re getting moderate traffic in the mall as well. And obviously, when a store like in H&M opens, that will enhance that, a 30,000 square-foot store. So our regional vision for the center did have a broad range of merchandise in it. But there’s no question that expanding that focus, adding more food is something that we’re doing.

And because of the lack of supply that we talked about on the island and a lot of it not getting rebuilds, the major restaurant operators or local operators are trying to find ways to reopen in new locations, and we actually made the two deals with the two best two different and best local operators at multiple locations on the island 20 plus kind of locations with them. One of them has just opened and another renewal be opening later on this year. So we’re doing exactly what you’re talking about. And we can’t comment on Saks right now. Obviously, it’s ongoing litigation. And they had -- they began their remediation efforts. They have not yet begun the reconstruction efforts, and those terms are well underway and planning an opening later this year.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, and then a question for Simon -- on Simon. So you guys now have to take the accounting mark quarterly. You’ve had this position for a while. What is your view? Does the accounting mark make you want to sort of exit this position, maybe either sell it back to Simon or use this proceeds to fund stock buybacks? I assume that whatever tax I think that you guys converted the units already so whatever tax issues are already mitigated. But if you can just give us your thoughts on the position and when you think you might use this capital?

Simon Leopold

So if you recall, this was always a set of securities that we received for tax planning purposes. It was never an investment for us. We always viewed it has the potential source of liquidity when we wanted and when we thought the price was right to go and avail ourselves of that resource. The tax – I’m sorry, the accounting for the shares, it does create just more noise, which obviously isn’t welcome. But in and of itself that is not going to lead us to be any more inclined to exit this position. So for us, it’s really about liquidity, and it’s when we want that liquidity and we think is the right time that’s when we’ll go and we’ll access it. In terms of tax, you’re right, we converted those units to share there all our shares now and we absorbed that within the cushion for distribution that we have into tax years when we converted them.

Robert Taubman

I’d add one thing, the stock is undervalued just like ours.

Alexander Goldfarb

I would agree on the tremendous discount out there versus NAV. Okay, listen, thank you Bobby, thank you Simon.

Simon Leopold

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

Your next question is from Nick Yulico with UBS.

Nick Yulico

Thanks. I guess just first question on Beverly Center. It seems like there’s still decent level of development remaining in order to get ready by the end of this year. Can you get an update on the construction progress? And is there any concern you need to push back the completion date there? And how should we think about when you expect the redevelopment to stabilize?

Robert Taubman

We’re actually right on schedule. If anything, we’re a little ahead of schedule. We’re under our original budget. We’re very pleased with our leasing and merchandising efforts that have been made there. Sales are actually up. There were several phases to the construction itself and then we’re actually in the final phase of the contraction in the center court, which was the final piece of the interior work of the significant interior work is actually starting to come down now. And I mentioned that Zara is going to be opening up in the next two weeks. They have a 28,000 square-foot flagship for L.A. that they’re going to be opening there.

And that store is being opened essentially at the exact same time that the center court phase is complete and all the scaffolding and everything comes down. So there’s still more work to do out into all the way to the fall. But we’re delighted with the timing, the schedule, the whole reimagination that we’ve done at Beverly Center is really taking hold both in the retail community as well as the shopper community, and it’s really been lauded and heralded by the local community in all different kind of ways. So we’re very excited about the response in the receptiveness of the shopper and the retailer into what we’ve done.

Nick Yulico

Okay. And then, Bobby, you mentioned it coming in under budget. Should we assume that means cost and does that mean that you actually get – end up getting a better yield on this?

Robert Taubman

Well, we certainly hope so. And when we’re ready to talk about – when we’re done with the whole thing, then we’ll report on the cost.

Nick Yulico

Okay. That’s helpful. Just one other question is on occupancy. Feels like we’re in a lighter bankruptcy environment versus last year, but your occupancy growth expectations and guidance are similar last year. Are you still expecting additional fallout from tenants? Is it just less demand to backfill with or tenants just taking more time to occupy space?

Robert Taubman

Well, our leasing demand has been good. It’s – we’re 95%, complete with what we expected to do for our budget in 2018. We successfully backfilled the majority – the vast majority of all the 2017 closures, the 360,000 square feet was basically leased at this point. We talked in some length in my comments about the tremendous activity across a variety of centers and retailers that are expanding like people like Zara that I mentioned, R.H. whoever it is that are expanding in the luxury group and the online only group that now is into brick-and-mortar. All those guys are joining.

So we’ve made some decisions, which Simon talked about, which we think were the right decisions that in the short-term, there were some very large tenants or open spaces that we decided to occupy with relevantly shorter-term leases, and that was a decision we made. Our occupancies are very good as they’re sitting around 95% is what our view of it by year-end.

So we’re – we feel like the environment is better. When you’re seeing the sales increase, which was really impressive to us and we were delighted with. So we’ll see whether it continues. We had an early Easter this year that might have helped. We had a lot of things that might have helped, but 12% is still 12%. It was really exciting for us.

Simon Leopold

And let me just throw a couple of other things in there. Our year-end occupancy at the end of 2017 was very close to historic highs in our portfolio. The 95% that we are projecting for this year is a very, very solid number for occupancy, and we feel very good about being able to get there, and the watchlist that we have at this point compared to last year, it has fewer names than it did last year. There are some larger tenants on there, but many, many less names out there.

The sales results are probably going to help make sure that some of those names on the watchlist don’t turn in to empty spaces. We’re pleased with the backfill process as Bobby talked about. And in terms of bankruptcies, which I know there are a number of people that are focused on, we had 1.1% of our tenants file bankruptcy in first quarter of 2018.

It’s important for people to understand what that number is. That’s 1.1% of the tenants in our centers. So that’s just store number. It’s not the amount of space. It’s not rent, just a store number. That’s really related to the Claire’s and the Walking Company. Claire’s had 18 locations of 2400 square feet in total so very, very small space. Walking Company, 14 locations, also 2400 square feet. And none of those stores even though both filed in the quarter, none of those stores are closed and we don’t know that any of them well. and typically, it’s about 35% of bankrupt tenants actually close those stores.

So, we feel good about where we are in terms of the momentum, the sales. In terms of what’s on the watchlist and the bankruptcy levels, 1.1% just as a statistic is a little higher than we saw in the first quarter last year, but in terms of what it actually means for revenue and store closures, we feel a lot better about feel a lot better about where we are this year versus last year.

Nick Yulico

Appreciate it.

Operator



And your next question comes from Craig Schmidt with Bank of America.

Craig Schmidt

Thank you. I’m wondering just the redevelopment work at Short Hills has reached a level that it would get reported in your supplemental on the redevelopment’s page?

Simon Leopold

There is no real black and white line as to when you would decide to include it. It’s something that we thought about. But at this point, we don’t have plans to include it.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And just between now and, let’s say, the end of 2020, do you think you’ll be adding any major domestic redevelopment efforts beyond Beverly Center and The Mall at Green Hills?

Robert Taubman

Well, I think the only thing that’s out there Craig that is sort of in the offing, are some of the boxes to redevelopment. Remember we have three series stores. We have four penny stores. We have – if we could get some back some of those boxes, we’d be delighted if we got back some of those boxes. We have redevelopment plans in every case, but we have to be able to make the right deal.

And in the interim, we have contracts that require them to follow the REAs and things like that the operations of the centers. So one of these days, we hope to get some of those back and – but other than that, we have nothing significant that is planned on the redevelopment basis. I would say we have announced Nordstrom’s Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, and that is something that we’ll be going forward in that timeframe.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then just wondering if maybe you can give us an update on the mall at Green Hills?

Robert Taubman

Yes. It’s on schedule it’s I would say on the budget. It would be – we’re releasing it up, and we’re very happy with the retailer response. It’s greatly needed – I mentioned that R.H. is getting ready to open in I think, a month or two and that Apple is expanded into one of the new prototype stores. They’re in the middle of it right now. So we’re seeing tremendous interest from luxury tenants in Nashville. And I’m talking really high-end luxury tenants. The market is on fire in so many different ways. It’s one of the most expanding markets for its size in the United States. And so we’re really – and we’re very bullish on Green Hills.

Simon Leopold

And just to remind everybody, we are expecting that project complete in the second quarter of 2019.

Craig Schmidt

Great. Thank you very much for that.

Simon Leopold

Thanks, Craig.

Operator

And your next question comes from Mike Mueller with JPMorgan.

Mike Mueller

Hi. Just a quick follow-up on Beverly, obviously just wrapping up later on this year, I was wondering is there any material short-term NOI disruption that you’re experiencing right now from say, lease adjustments as you go through the process that once the project wraps up, immediately goes away and benefits 2018 NOI?

Robert Taubman

Really not, Mike. It’s at this point, what we’ve put in the guidance for NOI for Beverly; we’re right on track with what we expected. Bobby said before the scaffolding is going to come down pretty soon. The tenant response has been fantastic. Obviously, nobody likes disruption, but they understand what we’re trying to do here and they are excited about the future. We are anticipating NOI growth there from new tenants that we signed from restaurants that have opened and that’s where a lot of the growth is coming from. But in terms of anything material with sort of contract rent coming on after modified rent, it’s not enough to move the numbers.

Mike Mueller

Got it, okay. And then maybe just on Hawaii, I apologize I missed it at the very beginning of the call, so if this was covered. I apologize, but the bid on food at the Hawaii project, can you talk a little bit about how sales are trending there relative to the overall project? And do you think you have the right amount of food allocated there?

Robert Taubman

Yeah. We definitely think we have the right amount of food. We have 11 major restaurants when we’re done and almost all of them are open I would say. There are one or two that aren’t performing at the level that we would like. But otherwise, the restaurants have been very successful and are really gaining their position in the marketplace and had been the kind of anchor that we anticipated that they would be.

We’re seeing very substantial increases in customer traffic and sales productivity and total sales in the center. We talked about contributing to our NOI growth this quarter. We recently opened Rolex there, which has been a phenomenal opening. They actually moved from across the street and I’ve mentioned also the new Balenciaga that we’ve now signed that is getting underway there that’s going to be at the front door next to where Rolex is. So, the front door will be largely complete, and we expect to be well over 90% leased by year-end and we expect that based on sales trends that we think that the sales productivity will be in our portfolio will average very soon and if not above it in short order.

Mike Mueller

Got it, okay. Great, thank you.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

And your next question comes from Floris van Dijkum with Boenning.

Floris van Dijkum

Thanks. Good morning. A Quick question, Bobby or Simon, if you could just have a comment, do you think that the slower NOI growth outlook or same-store NOI growth outlook for the mall industry right now has an impact on mall valuations or do you think while valuations have changed over the past couple of quarters?

Robert Taubman

There haven’t any trades of really high-quality assets. Obviously, Westfield is out there with unit volume, general growth and Brookfield. But for singular assets, there really haven’t been any major trades now. there are a few high-quality assets that pieces of the many ways and perhaps a whole that are being marketed right now. And if one of them sells, I would say that our expectation, then I think that trend will be much more reflective of current values for assets similar to ours. But when you look at our portfolio versus general growth or even Westfield, we’re much smaller. We’re much more consistent and the high productivity that we talked about today well over $800 a foot, $900 - $937 a foot on a NOI basis.

You really got to look at individual print to get some sense as to where mall values “are today.” But the whole bifurcation of the industry that we’ve been talking about for some time that led us to make the decision we did now almost four years ago on selling our lower productivity assets. all of that view that we’ve had is now coming home. And we’ll see whether or not the productivity in sales continue to increase throughout the year and whether or not we really do see a retail rebound here. This quarter is sort of a nexus point for that. We don’t know. But we actually believe that over time these assets will gain market share and be more valuable and we partially believe it.

Floris van Dijkum

So that would suggest that you think that cap rates are relatively stable for your properties?

Robert Taubman

Well, I think stable overtime. You got to decide what is the – the private market has to show. The public market is speaking. Than the public market narrative right now has been negative. So are we going to start to see some positive? It may be early to make that call. But if you have a long-term view, this is in four years in this business; we’ve seen cap rates in the three different times. So will cap rates or private market transactions be in the 3s? I don’t know.

You can tell people sell things. You don’t know what they’re going to do. And today maybe different than tomorrow or a year from now or five years from now but what I – we actually believe is that the market share gains is the high-quality assets will have in market aftermarket, will reflect itself in NOI growth over time. And that NOI growth will be something that will be attractive to the debt and equity markets, and will value these assets tremendously.

Simon Leopold

And don’t forget Floris, there’s still tremendous scarcity value of the kind of real estate that we own. The best regional mall assets in the country, they’re not making any more of them. And with all supply demand dynamics out there, we expect that’s going to benefit the best assets. And so that’s something that I think in the private market I hear from people all the time they understand and they are still highly, highly interested in the best asset in the country. No question about that.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. Thanks guys.

Operator

And we have no further questions.

Robert Taubman

Thank you, Tina, and thank you all. We’re happy to take any additional questions you have and look forward to talking to you in the coming weeks and months. Thank you everybody. Bye-bye.

Operator

This does conclude today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.