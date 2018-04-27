Total Crushes It In 2017, What's Next?

It is primed with an upstream development portfolio to continue these results over the next few years.

Introduction

Total S.A. (TOT) has delivered results to shareholders in form of striking appreciation over the last couple of years. Almost doubling from its 2016 low of $35.89. The Daily Drilling Report hereby pays homage to those kinds of returns, and profoundly wishes it had participated in the fun. Such is life.

This company spans the globe looking for, producing, and refining, oil and gas, as well as odds and ends of renewable energy businesses. On the hydrocarbon side of things, it is vertically integrated, giving it relief from pure-play exposure to oil prices. That said, the stock moves closely with oil.

When I start reviewing a company, I commonly go to the most recent conference call to sift through the details, read between the lines, and generally read the Q&A with a fine-tooth comb. This is usually the fun part, where the execs wiggle uncomfortably at pointed questions from the analysts on the line. I pick up a lot of fun stuff here.

Not on the Total call. It's most recent conference call notes read like a medal ceremony at the Olympics, one superlative after another. I kept waiting for a "Macondo" moment where the company made some sort of excuse (kind of like BP-one my favorites, has for years now), for lack-luster performance in some area. It never came. I felt like cheering toward the end, as I read. "Run Forrest, run."

So, in the remainder of this article we will peruse some details of what makes Total so special.

The company

Total participates in the energy field on a global scale. It was interesting to me as I researched this article, to note that at any performance or financial metric I reviewed, Total came in first, or very nearly so...in every single category.

This was surprising as it is a hugely complex organization with a structure that seems to scream bureaucracy and inefficiency. And, after all it is European, right?

All I've heard, all of my fairly long life is how inefficient and bureaucratic European companies are. Twenty-five hour work weeks, retiring at 50 with full pensions, six weeks of vacation from the day you are hired, dog walking service while you're at work, janitors with corner offices, Frappacino bars on every floor, etc., etc. (I may have exaggerated a teensy bit here). In truth every time I read about all the perks European companies give their employees, it would leaving me wishing, as I sat in my 4x4 sub-basement cubicle, "Dang, I wish I was European!"

As an example of Total's European-ocity (there was no word to describe this state, so I made one up), I noted as I read in the CC notes, they brought an entire Country Club-full of executives to their most recent conference call. See below.

I then looked for an American CC analog. ExxonMobil, (XOM) popped into my mind as a comparison. Texas based ExxonMobil brought one guy to its Q-4 CC. One riot, one ranger!

So, how is it that Total comes away with all of these bragging rights? This in spite of a structure I spent an hour reviewing and still didn't clearly understand. For the sake of my own sanity I have broken the company down into broad segments and will now highlight what really sings to me about each.

Upstream highlights

First, let's give TOT a shout-out for reserves replacement. 100% replacement average over five years. I harp on this quite a bit when it comes to these companies. Reserves can be thought of as the 'stock, wares, goods to sell' of an oil company. If they aren't replacing them, then the company is eventually going to have to find another line of work. I recently wrote about how XOM might have to drill on Wall Street to accomplish this very goal.

Source

Maersk. Total picked up reserves equivalent to 1 BBOE, for an investment of USD 7.5 billion. It also gained a significant stake in Statoil-operated Super Giant field- Johan Sverdrup though this transaction. This will deliver about 40K BOPD net to Total beginning in 2019, and another 45-50K BOPD in 2022 with phase II. Nice!

though this transaction. This will deliver about 40K BOPD net to Total beginning in 2019, and another 45-50K BOPD in 2022 with phase II. Nice! Total is a 35% working interest partner and operator in Brazil's Mero (Formerly Libra) FPSO field. Marking it as the first IOC to operate a Pre-salt field in this country. Mero phase one is delivering 150K BOPD. Phase two (if sanctioned in 2019) will maintain that production.

Total is a frequent partner in the U.S. GoM. It holds non-operator working interest stakes of 12.5 to 25% in Anchor, Jack and Tahiti. These are operated by Chevron. It also has a 40% WI in the Ballymore discovery, also operated by Chevron. Ballymore cut 670' of vertical pay in the Norphlet sandstone. A delineation well is now being drilled. Total has also begun operator-ship of the former Cobalt Energy, North Platte find, also a Norphlet discovery. The Norphlet has the potential to reinvigorate the GoM Deepwater arena, which has recently been lack-luster from the frenzied development of the fifteen year period that ended in 2015. It will the subject of its own article at some point.

It has bought an option to acquire a 25% stake in Tullow's Orinduick block, offshore Guyana. This block has the potential to yield reserves similar to what XOM found in the Liza field, now under development.

Total Nigeria has recently confirmed new Deepwater discovery in the Preowei field, at Preowei-3. This confirms the fields and moves it forward in the FID pipeline. Preowei has the potential to add 40L BOPD to Total when fully online.

Abu Dhabi, Umm Shaif and Nasr concession, holding a 20% stake. Total was given special treatment because of a long relationship with this country. Here is the exciting part. there's a potential oil increase from 320,000 barrel per day to 450,000 barrel per day at 100% share. And more important than that, there is a very large gas gap, 5 Tcf of gap to be developed.

Project pipeline. Total has sanctioned 5-new field projects for development in 2017, and expects to take FID's on 10 more in 2018. I view this as being quite robust, in key areas known for hydrocarbon development

Source, Table by author

Source- Total Financial Presentation

Bottom-line on upstream. Total is crushing the competition and expectations against it's cohort.

Downstream

The most significant event that strikes me in this space is the acquisition of Engie last fall. For a bargain basement price they became a significant player in the growing LNG business. Here is what Total has to say about the LNG business.

“The acquisition of Engie’s upstream LNG business enables Total to accelerate the implementation of its strategy to integrate along the full gas value chain, in an LNG market growing strongly at 5% to 6% per year. The combination of these two complementary portfolios will allow the Group to manage an overall volume of around 40 million tonnes of LNG per year by 2020, making Total the second largest global player among the majors with a worldwide market share of 10%”, commented Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Total. “With the equity stake in the Cameron LNG project, Total will also become an integrated player in the US LNG market, where the Group is already a gas producer”

"2.5 MTPA of liquefaction capacity to reinforce Total's existing portfolio, bringing it to 23 MTPA by 2020, with: 16.6% equity stake in the Cameron LNG liquefaction plant with 3 trains currently under construction in Louisiana and the potential to expand by adding two further trains.* 5% equity stake in the first train of the Idku LNG project in Egypt.

A portfolio of long-term LNG purchase and sale contracts, enabling the Group in increase its overall portfolio to 28 MTPA by 2020, with a diversified supply from Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Russia, Qatar and the USA, and outlets balanced between Europe and Asia.

The access to regasification capacities of 14 MTPA in Europe, which, combined with the existing 4 MTPA of Total, allows the Group to balance its consolidated purchase and sales portfolio.

A fleet of 10 LNG tankers which will be consolidated with the 3 LNG carriers of Total.

Overall, combining its interests in liquefaction plants and its portfolio of third party supply contracts, the Group will manage a global volume of nearly 40 MTPA."

Source

Note- on the Cameron LNG plant. This will give them access to low-cost shale gas. America is the low cost global producer of Nat Gas.

Source- Total Presentation

Bottom-line, you know I am an LNG bull as I have written extensively on this topic. Total has executed adroitly here. I am impressed.

Source- Total Financial Presentation

While through-put was down due to Harvey, the group as a whole still managed to make an sizable increase to cash flow from operations YoY. Notably, even in the face of asset sales in this category over the last few years.

Renewables

Total participates across the board in the renewables play. Highlights-

Sun Power is in the solar panel business, with its biggest market in the U.S. It has done well YoY, but may face headwinds due to newly imposed 30% tariffs on quantities over 2.5 GW/year.

Total Solar a companion business that focuses on the Middle and Far East.

Total Eren is in the solar and wind energy business, with Total holding a 23% stake in the business with an option to take it over.

Total Saft specializes in the energy storage area-think batteries.

My view is these are boutique businesses that provide cover that they are derisking the hydrocarbon business. It is noteworthy that Total is not yet named in any Green advocate climate change lawsuits.

Summary

Source

All of the metrics shown above are industry leading, Best-in-class standard.

Production rising 20% over a three-year period.

Production cost declining by 45% over the same period.

Organic free cash flow showing a sharp upward move from negative figures in 2014 to top of the pack 6.7 bn in 2017.

Debt to equity halved over the three-year period.

Total while executing on all fronts is enhancing shareholder value through a planned dividend increase and a $5-bn stock buyback program.

Source

Your takeaway

Total is at an all time high, and has moved up about 10% in just the last month. If you are already in, I say, "Booyah," and stay put. It could go another 20% this year easily.

For those of us who weren't as lucky, perhaps I should say 'prescient', a couple of years ago to invest here, I am going to advocate waiting for a pull back. I expect we will see a reversion to the recent mean in the middle to high 50's, before it begins another leg higher.

The risk of course is we may not see that play out due to various factors moving the oil markets these days. It is one we will just have to take, as we stick very closely to investing discipline here at the Daily Drilling Report.

Bottom line- Total deserves a spot in the Oilfield All-Stars. I am putting a buy order in today for a price that will provide a 5.5% yield on cost. We can dream.

One note on the dividend. France charges a 30% tax on dividends which will reduce your payout.

