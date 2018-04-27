Solid BDC Buy: 7.6% Yield, Top Notch Management, Dividend Covered, Insiders Buying

The 7.6% yield is merely the icing on the cake. In the following piece I make the bull case.

What happened?

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) just announced its semi-annual supplemental cash dividend payable in June of 2018. The following is an expert from the press release:

“Main Street Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared its semi-annual supplemental cash dividend of $0.275 per share payable in June 2018. This supplemental cash dividend is in addition to the previously announced regular monthly cash dividends that Main Street declared for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.57 per share, or $0.19 per share for each of April, May and June 2018, and is consistent with the previous semi-annual supplemental cash dividends paid in June and December 2017.”

This supplemental cash dividend, which will be payable as set forth in the table below, will be paid out of Main Street's undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of dividends paid) as of March 31, 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based upon the regular monthly dividend rate of $0.19 per share and the current semi-annual supplemental dividend rate of $0.275 per share, Main's current projected annualized payout for cash dividends is $2.83 per share. With the stock trading at $37.20 today, that equates to a 7.6% yield at present. Now let’s take a look at the company’s historical track record regarding payouts.

Dividend history

One of the first things I look for when considering a high-yield income security is a solid history of returning capital to shareholders. Main Street has paid $22.805 per share in cumulative cash dividends since the inception IPO of the company in October 2007.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Main Street’s fortress balance sheet and well-managed debt maturity schedule have allowed the company to substantially increase the NAV and DNII as well as the dividend payouts over the years. Chairman and CEO Vince Foster stated on the last conference call:

"We are pleased with our operating results for both the fourth quarter and full year 2017, periods during which we increased our total investment income, our distributable net investment income per share and our net asset value per share, in each case over the same periods in the prior year and for the fourth quarter on a sequential basis over the third quarter of 2017. As a result of our positive performance, we again generated distributable net investment income per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter and year by approximately 21% and 15%, respectively. In addition, we maintained our supplemental dividends at $0.55 per share. We also completed our second investment grade debt offering, which provided significant enhancement to our already strong capital structure."

Main Street has materially grown its net asset value and dividend providing a higher return relative to its BDC peers. This is due to the company’s conservative and well-informed management team.

Excellent management team

I'm most likely somewhat biased regarding Main Street because it is based out of Texas. Below is a list of main’s co-founders and executive management team.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The thing I really like about the team is they answer the phone. I recently called and spoke with Main Street President Dwayne Hyzak about the recent regulatory changes for the BDC sector.

BDC Regulatory change

In a last minute change to the $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill lawmakers added language that would allow investment companies controlled by private-equity firms to borrow more money and increase their lending. I asked Dwayne if he thought it was good news for the sector and what if any plans did Main Street have regarding the changes.

Dwayne stated Main Street had not taken any action regarding the new rules as of yet. If the company wanted to implement the new rules immediately it would take a shareholder vote. If the Main Street board were to approve the new guidelines they would go into effect one year later. He said the company has made no determination as of yet. But the new rules could cut both ways for BDCs. Dwayne stated that increased “leverage can work for you as well as against you.”

I was very impressed with his final statement on the subject. It reveals a conservative and thoughtful approach to the use of leverage. I like that. Furthermore, Main Street’s strategy offers the opportunity for a substantial total return. Here's why.

Lower Middle Market Debt/Equity investments

Main Street mainly invests in lower-middle-market companies and structures its debt investments with equity components.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Main Street’s exceptional investment strategy, highly efficient operating structure, and conservative capitalization offer the prospect for capital appreciation and well as income, leading to an outstanding total return opportunity. In fact, insiders are continually purchasing shares.

Insider buys

Main Street’s executive management team puts their money where their mouth is, so to speak.

Recent Insider Activity

Source: TipRanks

This is another positive in my book. It is always good to have management’s and shareholders objectives aligned. On the other hand, in no way should you hang your hat on insider buying as the primary reason to buy a security, yet it does add a nice feather in the cap of a solid bull case. BDC Buzz, Seeking Alpha's resident BDC expert, likes Main as well. In one of his latest article on the stock BDC Buzz states:

MAIN has many advantages over other BDCs, including:

Lower cost of capital

Lowest operational cost structure

Excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income

The potential for increased earnings through its asset management business and I-45 Senior Loan Fund

The ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses

Management with a conservative dividend policy

I am glad to know that BDC Buzz has blessed this pick with his stamp of approval as well. The final piece of the puzzle is when to buy, and that looks like now to me. Let’s review the technical set up.

Technical Status

The stock looks technically solid at present.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz

The stock just recently fulfilled a double bottom reversal pattern and is consolidating just above the 50-day SMA. The stock is currently testing resistance at the top of the long-term downtrend channel. If it is able to break above this level and stay there, the next stop looks like $40. This is an ideal time to start a position. I have opened a ½ position in the stock for the high-yield income section of the Discovered Dividends portfolio.

The Bottom Line

Main Street has all the qualities I look for in a high yield income opportunity. A solid management team, strong growth prospects, long-term history of returning capital to shareholders, proven track record of increasing NAV and DNII, and a well-diversified business strategy involving debt and equity investment in LMM companies that offers the opportunity for capital appreciation as well as income. Furthermore, the talented and conservative management team allows me to sleep very well at night. Those are my thoughts on the matter I look forward to reading yours!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.