Square To Acquire Weebly For Omnichannel Offerings

Square is acquiring Weebly as part of an ongoing process to build out its offerings and expand its reach in the U.S. and internationally.

Weebly has developed an online website and ecommerce solution to enable small businesses to easily create a professional online presence.

Square has agreed to acquire Weebly for $365 million in cash and stock.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Weebly was founded in 2007 to enables users to easily and quickly create a website or online store.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO David Rusenko, who had no previous significant business experience. He graduated with a B.Sc. in Information Sciences & Technology from Penn State in 2007.

Below is a brief sample use case video for Weebly:

Weebly’s primary functionalities are focused on allowing customers to create a standalone website or an online store.

Online stores include features such as SSL security, HD video & audio streaming, ecommerce checkout and online marketing integrations.

Pricing starts at free for the standalone website up to $38/month for a 'professional' level site with access to all features.

Investors funded $35.7 million in Seed through Series C funding rounds and included Sequoia Capital, Tencent, Floodgate and other firms and individual investors.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide similar site building features include:

Wix

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Squarespace

Jimdo

Shopify (SHOP)

Bigcommerce

There are numerous other lesser-known competitors for the small business website building service market, with varying degrees of sophistication and integration with ecommerce and digital marketing services.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Square disclosed the $365 million acquisition price ($584 per paid Weebly subscriber) as a combination of cash and stock and consideration also includes ‘square restricted stock units for Weebly’s founders and employees that will vest over four years subsequent to closing.’

So, it appears that existing employee stock option vesting schedules will be reset to the standard four years.

Square didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance; although the acquisition price is not a small amount, it is not a significant impact on Square’s nearly $19 billion market cap.

Square is acquiring Weebly for a number of reasons.

First, Weebly has ‘millions of customers and more than 625,000 paid subscribers’ that can be added to Square’s customer base for cross-selling its services and network to.

Second, almost 40% of Weebly’s customers are outside the U.S., which will serve Square in its international expansion efforts.

Third, Square will be able to increase the value of its ‘ecosystem of management payments, hardware and software’ as well as integration capabilities ‘across a range of third-party apps.’

As Square stated in the deal announcement,

Square and Weebly will give sellers one cohesive solution to start or grow an omnichannel business. Today, it is important that sellers can reach buyers as they move between channels (in person, online, in apps) during discovery, purchase, and even returns and exchanges. An integrated suite of services will make critical business tasks like engaging with customers, managing orders, growing sales, and making informed business decisions easier than ever for sellers.

So, the deal is about growing Square’s ecosystem reach while creating a suite of services that serve to create a ‘lock-in’ effect for small businesses. Weebly’s website builder serves as an onboarding front end into Square’s network of service offerings.

Over the past 12 months, Square’s stock has nearly tripled in value as the firm has posted improving financial results, as the chart below indicates:

The Weebly acquisition is one of several deals that Square has made to further build out its offerings to small business owners looking to either streamline their operations or access more potential customers.

I expect to see a steady stream of acquisitions to continue this buildout, with special emphasis on international expansion throughout English speaking countries and other regions with strong entrepreneurial activity.

