Popular Misconceptions Of Crypto Won't Stop Long-Term Demand, Use, And Development

As regulation begins to set crypto's boundaries, crypto may soon gain the legitimacy to become a mainstream asset with reduced risks and volatility.

Public attitudes toward cryptos are relevant, particularly for mass-market cryptos as compared to industry-specific cryptos, which face a different audience.

Cryptocurrencies are currently in a lull after the major spike in retail interest back a few months ago but are almost certainly here to stay and will continue to disrupt.

While Harris is but one player in the field, his arguments are shared by many who still hesitate on cryptocurrencies, due in part to not understanding Blockchain technology.

Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris recently denounced Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a fiery op-ed, calling it all essentially a gigantic "scam" and "pump-and-dump scheme."

Former PayPal (PYPL) CEO Bill Harris' recently wrote an op-ed decrying cryptocurrencies as "a colossal pump-and-dump scheme, the likes of which the world has never seen." His arguments are undoubtedly shared by many who still distrust Bitcoin (BTC-USD) (OTCQX:GBTC) and other cryptocurrencies, seeing them as merely online certificates or digitized funds rather than understanding Blockchain technology itself.

Public opinion on cryptos has largely been polarized, with many over-hyping cryptos and believing they will soon take over the world and others believing that it's all just nonsensical online code with "nothing there."

Cryptos have now crashed compared to their December and January highs in which public interest, boosted by a media feeding frenzy, swarmed in and boosted volume and demand, and thus market price, to extraordinary levels.

A combination of big selling at these inflated places, media cooling down, and regulatory action from multiple countries has seen cryptocurrencies since then collapse quickly, often by as much as 50% or more, where they still remain.

The problems undoubtedly were magnified by severe crypto-hacks, such as the swiping of over $500 million from a Japanese exchange in January, and true pump-and-dumpers that are now quickly being apprehended by law enforcement authorities.

Cryptos Were Over-Valued But Are Not Mere Store Credit

Nonetheless, Harris' article does promote several theories on cryptocurrencies which play into the popular perception of those who still don't believe Blockchain is anything more than essentially getting an Amazon (AMZN) gift card or store credit.

Undoubtedly, in some ways, cryptocurrencies are similar to such. They are created by a specific company or group of people and are essentially a software program, operating under certain set rules.

However, unlike store credit, these rules are usually much more rigid, only modifiable by a very large percentage of users holding the crypto, or sometimes, even not at all. This makes it so the crypto has some reliable store of value.

Blockchains themselves are what strengthens the crypto's legitimacy, depending on the particular crypto's process. Essentially a crypto-transaction is authenticated across the wider crypto-network, with a requirement of a certain amount of authentications agreeing the crypto is legitimate before the crypto is entered into the public ledger.

This is essentially a transparent and very difficult to manipulate way of ensuring against counterfeit cryptos. While governments are constantly trying to figure out ways to increase counterfeit protections on paper bills and coins, cryptos have a very difficult-to-crack innate method of authentication that can be both tracked and publicly viewed, at least for most cryptos.

After all, a fiat currency backed by the government can also face modification, monetary policy, or even re-issued currencies. Admittedly, governments doing that nowadays are rare and often face severe economic, financial, and political repercussions for such. Crypto-companies are also often more elusive and shadowy than a government, which is by its nature quite public, increasing crypto's reliability risk.

It is difficult to make generalizations about cryptos, as they have now broken off into a multitude of different sub-technologies ranging from industry-specific Blockchain variants to cryptos-within-cryptos to undoubtedly much more as the industry continues to push forward.

Given the massive inflow of cash the crypto-world has received the past few months, unlike the technological advancements will continue in difficult to predict ways. Even as large institutions are shutting off public retail access channels to cryptos through ad bans and funding restrictions, they slowly are exploring it as well, meaning the industry's development looks strong from a long-term technological standpoint.

Regulation Will Increase Crypto's Legitimacy

Crypto has also been facing a slew of regulation from countries including South Korea, Japan, Europe, and here in the United States.

Initial crypto fears were that these nations, which account for the current overwhelming bulk of crypto-demand as well as where the bulk of the crypto-companies are based, would adopt an extremely harsh China-like tone towards cryptos and essentially ban them almost completely.

Recent actions have shown different. Regulators are indeed cracking down on scammers, poorly planned ICOs, and, in general, looking to protect investors from sagas such as the recent December to January bubble that caused so much of the public to wander into cryptos and quickly lose a ton of money.

However, it seems that the attitude of regulators is now leaning more towards putting a more stable long-term paradigm around cryptos that will attempt to make the industry more less volatile and prone to schemes, fraud, and general chaos.

Rather than seeking to stifle cryptos or shut down the industry as a whole, this seems like positive regulation that will essentially guide the still young industry to a more mature level.

As Securities & Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said recently:

Is the approach taken in Washington by the SEC adversely affecting distributed ledger technology in other areas? My quick answer is that my hope is that it's actually helping - because this technology is being used for fraud and to the extent that it's being used for fraud, history shows that government comes down harshly on that technology later.

If regulators are able to successfully set ground rules for the currently still-chaotic cryptocurrency world, it will do a lot of good in protecting investors and supporting the industry's entrance into the mainstream.

In the long term, this will make the public more comfortable with cryptocurrencies, will support cryptocurrencies that demonstrate long-lasting benefits to industries and society at large, and undoubtedly increase institutional interest and support of the industry that will help it from a research and funding standpoint.

Conclusion

The historic crypto-bubble of late 2017 and early 2018 undoubtedly will be remembered for a long time, especially by members of the public unfortunately burned by it.

However, cryptos are already blossoming into a wide variety of industries and are supporting developments in healthcare, energy, technology, data, retail, privacy, and much more.

Even a year ago, it would have been difficult to imagine cryptos now at their current state of technological development, and undoubtedly, in future years, we will continue to see the industry morph and disrupt and advance a variety of sectors.

Cryptos were over-hyped but are most definitely not a fad. Regulation will undoubtedly cause some growing pains that will in the long-term mainstream the industry with immense benefits. In the meantime, the crypto world remains exciting and full of fascinating new technologies to explore.

