XBI: Invest In A Top-Trending Sector

Investing in new breakthroughs like gene therapy, cancer-killing T-cells, treatment for depression, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease can be very lucrative.

Biotechnology is one of the sectors with the greatest potential for growth in the coming years.

As a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investor, it is my goal to find ways to outperform stock market averages over time. One way to do this is to pick the sectors with the greatest growth potential when compared to the general economy.

While no one can pick investments that are guaranteed to beat the market, I believe there are key reasons to invest in the SPDR Biotech EFT (XBI). It's an ETF focused on early-stage biotech companies that use cutting-edge science to discover, develop, and deliver innovative therapies and medicines for people living with serious illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, degenerative diseases, and rare diseases.

Those companies can deliver high returns in the coming years, either by creating shareholder value from the commercialization of revolutionary medicines and treatments or through the sizable premium paid to the shareholders of acquired companies. This makes me confident that XBI may be an average performer over shorter periods of time but an above average performer over a longer period of time. Since past performance may be an indication of a good investment, it's nice to see that XBI has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception.

However, a major challenge when investing in fast-growing companies is the need to understand the industry more deeply and monitor stocks more closely than when investing in traditional sectors, such as telecommunications, utilities, industrial, or energy. That is not different when investing in the biotech industry.

We should not forget that investing in individual biotech companies can be extremely risky because the failure of a single candidate for treatment can reduce most of the company's market value in a few hours.

Investors who are unfamiliar with the biotechnology industry or who do not want to spend much time researching and closely monitoring companies should not invest in individual biotech stocks. Investing through sector ETFs is a more appropriate approach.

I think that holding the SPDR Biotech EFT is the most appropriate and safest way to have exposure to key trends in the future of healthcare.

Investing In Biotech

Biological innovations including DNA technology, cancer-killing T-cells, gene therapy, and countless new treatments have made life better for millions of people across the globe. The development of these and other therapies will create a lot of opportunities for investors in the near future.

However, there are specific challenges to profiting from these opportunities. A simple stock screening based on earnings, revenue, or other financial data may not reveal the next multibagger biotech stocks (stocks which gives a return of more than 100%, multibagger is the term coined by Peter Lynch in his 1988 book, One Up on Wall Street).

Most of the financial metrics, ratios, and quantitative models are not appropriate decision-making tools when determining whether to invest in most biotech companies. You need to research the potential market for a drug, determine whether there are competitive products, and most importantly, predict whether the product will gain final approval. You don't need to be a doctor to analyze a biotech stock, but you do need to understand the area of biotechnology in which the company is situated, and you need to be able to adequately assess whether the risk of investing in the company is worth the reward.

When investing in individual stocks, it is important to have a balance between the less volatile stocks, the large caps, and the more rewarding early-stage companies. However, investors need to bear in mind that sometimes the early-stage stocks decline more than 50 percent in just one day.

Dramatic Change In Prices Of Early-Stage Biotech Stocks

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) saw its shares plunging sharply following the results from a late-stage trial.

EDGE data by YCharts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) quickly rose to a market value of over $1 billion after it went public, but its fortunes reversed weeks later when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted a research trial for safety reasons.

SLDB data by YCharts

Unfortunately, when buying biotech stocks, there is no label like "Caution: Stock selection can cost 90% of your initial investment."

Investing In Individual Stocks: Large-Cap Or Early-Stage Companies?

Large-Cap Biotech Companies

Large-sized biotech companies with market capitalization of over ten billion dollars such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), and Celgene Corporation (CELG) are less volatile, but they are feeling pressure in 2018 as the FDA speeds approvals for rival branded and generic medicines.

The companies that are most likely to succeed are those that are able to generate enough free cash flow to invest heavily in R&D because this increases their potential to add new blockbuster drugs. Successful biotechnology companies also need to have sufficient cash to spend on marketing of new drugs.

In addition to investigating a company's ability to invest in R&D and the marketing of new drugs, it's important to determine if the company has expertise in scientific research, a good pipeline of drugs, and a great management team with leadership in specific biotech sub-sectors.

Early-Stage Biotech Companies

The promise of start-up biotechnology companies is enormous, but so are the risks and the uncertainty of product development. Most early-stage biotech companies fail either because their products are not effective, they encounter safety issues, or they have insufficient cash for clinical trials or business operations. The costs of research and development are extremely high - the development of a new drug now exceeds $2.5 billion.

In addition to the cost obstacle, there is an overwhelming likelihood of failure, as about 90% of all prospective new drugs fail to reach approval (Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015). Even the most promising research often ends in failure and declines in stock price of more than 50 percent are commonplace. It's an inherent risk of this business; science doesn't always cooperate.

On top of the risk of failure of clinical trials, there are also the typical challenges that any early-stage company faces when shifting into a sustainable growth business.

Index Funds Or Individual Stocks?

The need to deeply understand and to monitor each stock turns investing in individual biotechnology stocks into a task that may not be appropriate for most non-professional investors. Investors who are unfamiliar with the biotechnology industry or who do not want to spend much time researching and closely monitoring companies may opt to invest in the sector through ETFs.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Biotech EFT are two of the largest and most well-known ETFs in the industry.

Diversification is the main reason one can argue that ETFs are safer ways of investing in biotechnology stocks. If an individual biotechnology stock loses 70% in one day due to poor clinical trial results, stockholders would lose 70% of the investment. In the case of an ETF, the loss to the holder may be much lower since the share would be a much smaller portion of the index.

One potential disadvantage of an ETF is that you are not able to choose a specific research field in which you would like to invest. For example, if you want to invest in companies likely to cure cancer, nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases, or Alzheimer's disease, the ETFs are too broad. Unfortunately, it's currently not possible to invest in those specific fields through ETFs.

Investing In Biotech Index Funds

There are many index funds available to invest in biotechnology. I'll highlight the top two ETFs for investors to consider: XBI and IBB.

You can learn more from the Top Biotech ETFs checking the link: Biotechnology ETF List.

Symbol ETF Name Total Assets ($MM) YTD IBB iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF $8,923.23 -0.82% XBI SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $4,755.80 5.18% FBT First Trust Amex Biotechnology Index $1,476.82 8.54% LABU Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares $523.67 4.16% BBH VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF $435.02 -5.79% BIB ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology $369.67 -4.49% PBE PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology and Genome $243.68 4.03% SBIO ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF $180.59 6.31% PTH PowerShares DWA Healthcare Momentum Portfolio $157.09 10.18% ARKG ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF $124.50 9.15%

XBI

The SPDR Biotech EFT provides exposure to one of the broadest portfolios among US biotech ETFs. The fund emphasizes small- and micro-caps greatly reducing single-name risks. XBI is a pure biotech play, with relatively small pharma overlap.

Top 10 Holdings (15% of Total Assets)

Name Symbol % Portfolio Primary focus Spark Therapeutics Inc. ONCE 1.63% Gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Radius Health Inc. RDUS 1.53% Endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. FOLD 1.52% Medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN 1.52% Neurotrophic factors and their regenerative capabilities, cytokine, and tyrosine kinase receptors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT 1.50% Gene therapy for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. Alkermes PLC ALKS 1.49% Central nervous system diseases. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. AGIO 1.47% Cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders United Therapeutics Corp. UTHR 1.47% Unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN 1.46% Therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Celgene Corp. CELG 1.45% Therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide.

As we can see in the table above, most of the holdings of the XBI ETF are early-stage biotech companies focusing on rare diseases and cutting-edge therapies.

While it's important to remember that past performance is no guarantee of future performance, XBI has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception.

XBI data by YCharts

IBB

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ.

IBB's cap-weighting produces a basket that heavily favors large-caps and concentrates exposure in top 10 names. With almost 200 stocks in its portfolio, the iShares ETF claims about 80% of its assets are invested in biotechnology specifically, with the remaining 20% split between pharmaceutical companies, businesses specializing in tools and services for the life sciences industry.

Top 10 Holdings (54% of Total Assets)

Name Symbol % Portfolio Celgene Corp. CELG 8.29% Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD 7.75% Biogen Inc. BIIB 7.67% Amgen Inc. AMGN 7.51% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX 5.57% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN 4.35% Illumina Inc. ILMN 4.20% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN 3.39% Mylan NV MYL 3.03% Incyte Corp. INCY 2.42%

IBB data by YCharts

M&A Boom In Biotech Industry Favors Small-Caps

Small-caps stand to make large gains in a potential M&A boom, especially because big biotech companies now have more money to spend. They have more cash available following passage of the tax overhaul due to lower effective tax rates and their newfound ability to repatriate overseas cash to the U.S.

Recently, merger mania has struck the biotech sector. In the past, it has sent the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF up more than 3% in one day. This year, biotech deal-making has been at its hottest in over a decade. Bankers are reporting an above-average number of discussions that could lead to fresh activity through 2018.

Another Tailwind For Small-Caps Comes From China

Chinese investors are pumping money into U.S. drug startups, so groundbreaking health firms are being flooded with cash. Beijing seeks to become a global leader in new medicines, and policy-makers want to encourage more innovation in China's manufacturing-intensive economy. By allowing more investment in U.S. biotechnology companies, the country can gain earlier and easier access to novel therapies that would have previously been brought to market first in the West. Ultimately, Chinese investors aim to share in the potential high returns of groundbreaking medical developments.

The Safest Way To Invest In Biotechnology

Investing in individual stocks may not be appropriate for most non-professional investors due to the need to deeply understand and to monitor each stock. Investors should also remember that investing in early-stage companies with low diversification can be very risky. Therefore, a safer way to invest in biotech is through a sector ETF, XBI and IBB being the two largest in the biotechnology field.

I think that the best option for long-term investors looking for growth opportunities in the biotech industry is buying the SPDR Biotech EFT. Most of the ETF's holdings are early-stage companies focusing on rare diseases and cutting-edge therapies. Those companies can deliver high returns in the near future either by creating shareholder value from the commercialization of revolutionary medicines and treatments or through the sizable premium paid to the shareholders of acquired companies.

Takeaway

The biotechnology sector is an area where innovations are capable of revolutionizing the way we deal with diseases and disabilities. The prospect of improving the quality of life of those who are suffering brings great potential for profit for companies and their shareholders. As always, great opportunities also carry great risks. Investing in biotechnology requires a greater knowledge of the particularities of the industry, close monitoring of the tendencies of the sector, and following the stocks more frequently.

For those who may spend more time studying and monitoring individual companies, early-stage biotech companies can bring great returns. We should not forget the critical need to have a well-diversified portfolio. Otherwise, a failure of any company could devastate the portfolio's performance.

For those who want to invest in the sector but can't spend much time researching specific areas or companies, the best option is to invest in ETFs.

I consider the SPDR Biotech EFT the best option for investors who are looking to take advantage of the superior performance of early-stage biotech companies in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, ONCE, RDUS, XBI, UTHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.