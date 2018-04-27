Rowan Signs 18-Month Contract For Jackup

Rowan Gorilla VII

Rowan's (RDC) recent fleet status report (I discussed it here) has been rather soft, showing one short-term contract for a drillship and a couple of contracts for jackups. It turned out that the most interesting contract did not get into the fleet status report and was signed later.

Rowan has just announced that Rowan Gorilla VII got an 18-month contract from Chrysaor in the UK sector of the North Sea. Importantly, the contract has two 1-year options, so the rig may be busy for three and a half years. This is the type of a contract that is necessary for the industry rebound and there's no surprise that it's coming from the North Sea, the only segment of the offshore drilling industry that experiences real rebound.

Currently, Rowan has 5 rigs in the segment: two jackups in Norway (Rowan Stavanger, Rowan Viking) and three jackups in the UK (Rowan Norway, Rowan Gorilla VII, Rowan Gorilla V). Only Rowan Norway does not have any contract now and is surely a candidate for future work. Built in 2011, this high-spec jackup is surely competitive on the market that is getting increasingly tight.

With this new contract, Rowan's jackup segment looks even more solid. Besides Rowan Norway (which I believe should find work this year), the company has 4 unemployed rigs in the Middle East: Rowan EXL I, Rowan EXL IV, Bess Brants, and Earnest Dees (the last two rigs are former Petrobras (PBR) rigs that have been recently renamed; as per the latest fleet status report, they'll be available for work on September 1, 2018). Two rigs, Rowan Gorilla IV and Rowan California are listed as cold stacked, although it has previously been reported that Gorilla IV was sold to ADES. Anyway, they won't be returning to Rowan's active fleet.

The only problematic segment for Rowan is the ultra-deepwater drillship segment, which basically remains an option on future recovery and does not provide any near-term upside. The recent 85-day contract for Rowan Resolute was a positive development, but the duration of the contract is so small that it's hard to speak about any positive dynamics on this front.

Rowan's shares have recently had significant upside together with other drillers' shares due to rising oil prices. The new contract is certainly a positive development and should be able to provide some support for the company's shares in the near term. However, the contract does not answer the key question that the market will soon start asking - is there life outside the North Sea? In Ensco's (ESV) case, we've already seen how the market reacts when the optimism caused by higher oil prices meets cold hard numbers of the earnings release. In my previous articles on drillers, I've argued that the actual earnings results will remain depressed for quite some time and that the market may not like it. In current circumstances, I see a significant pullback risk for the whole group of offshore drilling shares, including Rowan. As a reminder, the company reports its first-quarter results on May 1. Stay tuned.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.