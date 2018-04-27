Energy Recap: U.S. Nuclear Energy Industry Gets A Boost

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Ensco, Chesapeake Energy, and how to construct an oil portfolio, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that 13 projects will receive $60 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development for advanced nuclear technologies.

Source: Sarah Harman, U.S. Department of Energy

One of these projects is the "Phase 1 NuScale Small Modular Reactor FOAK Nuclear Demonstration Readiness Project ... [which will] conduct design finalization activities and ensure supply chain readiness to meet a commercial operation date of 2026 for the first NuScale plant." Small modular reactors are seen as one way to revive the struggling nuclear power industry, as they "offer many advantages, such as relatively small size, reduced capital investment, ability to be sited in locations not possible for larger nuclear plants, and provisions for incremental power additions. SMRs also offer distinct safeguards, security and nonproliferation advantages." Back in January, these SMRs saw some positive news as the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission "signed off on a key aspect of a new modular nuclear reactor being designed by NuScale Power." This investment in SMRs could prove to be a boon to the overall nuclear energy industry going forward.

So, what's your take on these SMRs? Do you think they will have a significant impact on the nuclear industry in the future? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

